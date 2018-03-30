Friday March 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Certainly an eventful and commenful day yesterday.
Thos was beautiful!
Sloppy THIRDS….
Good Friday…………
Thank you, Lucille, and Thank You, God, for Your Redemptive Plan from eternity past…
My feeble mind cannot begin to understand Your Plan, yet alone Your Grace and Mercy… I am forever grateful: God so LOVED the World, that He gave His only Son, that Whosoever believed in Him, would not perish, but have eternal life,” John 3:16.
There, but for the grace of God, go I…
Holy Friday prayers of gratitude to sd and all Treepers, our Eternal, magnificent, Holy God and His Redemption Plan, our POTUS and his family and team, and America …
by Your grace, LORD, Jehovah-tsidkenu, The Lord Our Righteousness.
Well, it’s still Thursday here, so let’s have a cheer for Cursday even if it is a bit late . . .
I had power all
his foes to fell,
but yet I stood fast.
Then the young hero prepared himself,
That was Almighty God,
Strong and firm of mood,
he mounted the lofty cross
courageously in the sight of many,
when he willed to redeem mankind.
I trembled when the hero embraced me,
yet dared I not bow down to earth,
fall to the bosom of the ground,
but I was compelled to stand fast,
a cross was I reared,
I raised the powerful King
The lord of the heavens,
I dared not fall down.
They pierced me with dark nails,
on me are the wounds visible.
(Cynewulf’s “Dream of the Rood “, in which the tree of the cross is conceived of as telling its own story. A portion of this Anglo-Saxon poem still stands engraved in runic letters upon the celebrated Ruthwell Cross in Dumfriesshire, Scotland).
How incredible it would have been to see the entire Chailly-led symphony in person!….
Riccardo Chailly conducting the “Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Resurrection” (Short excerpt 2.50 minutes)
Recorded at the Gewandhaus Leipzig, Germany in 2011
Rundfunkchor Berlin (Radio Choir), MDR Rundfunkchor Leipzig, GewandhausChor, Howard Arman chorus master, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Couldn’t locate the full symphony by Chailly; so the following is conducted by the great Sir Georg Solti, London Symphony Orchestra and Chorus…if you have time, it’s pretty spectacular….
Mahler Symphony No.2 ‘Resurrection’ (121 minutes)
Heather Harper, soprano and Helen Watts, alto
Again, thank you, Lucille.
[emailed link to myself to listen completely tomorrow…]
A man of sorrows… who takes away the sin of the world, if we only acknowledge Him, repent, and Believe!
Suffer not the little children to come unto Me!
Heavenly Father, for the sake of His sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
The Father views the faithful through the lens of the Son. As the Son has taken for us the punishment for our sins; through the lens of His Son, the Father sees not our sin, but only our faith and love. Thus perfect justice is served and perfect mercy is received.
