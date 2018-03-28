Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday March 28th.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Sock ’em, Sarah…

  2. Running Fast says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    This should be a good one. Do you think any of the reporters will ask “Did President Trump or any administration officials attend the meeting in China?”

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      March 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      C’mon Running Fast – get real.
      That question is out of order; its not condescending enough.
      What they will ask is Why DIDN’T President Trump attend the meeting in China?
      They can get more anti-Trump miles when its phrased this way…….

  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    The WHORES are absolutely besides themselves today! What the hell can they talk about that is more important than the revision to the 4th Quarter real GDP from 2.5% to 2.9% and what Rocket Man said in China about being willing to denuclearize.

    I hope Sarah brings this graph to the meeting. 99% of them will turn to DUST when exposed to sunlight:

  4. fleporeblog says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Maybe the will highlight the Greatest State in the Republic meeting with a world leader that has 1.25 billion citizens that need Energy for everyday essentials! You are not going to see Governor Brown or Governor Cuomo ever with the PM of India!

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Sarah began with talking about the South Korea trade deal improvements and then discussed about President Trump’s trip to OH, where he will give a “major” speech.
    Press asks nothing about these significant MAGA developments.
    1st two questions about pardons for charges not yet brought and for Flynn. She referred them to Cobb. And, of course, about the porn actress. Every day, Stormy questions. She says every day they have already answered this.
    Press is BORING, seems uninformed and not up to date. Average citizen could ask more pertinent questions than these guys.
    Also, they are not getting the info that The People would like to know.

  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    April Ryan – asking about Alton Sterling, of course

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      March 28, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      not a specific question: she says that President Trump is supportive of police so what does he say about situations of bad policing like these specific cases (Sterling and the recent situation in CA and “Eric Gardner that cried out 11 times I can’t breathe”)
      And how does he “feel” about them”? Is there going to be charges or what?

      Sarah says that these are local matters and not for the fed gov to weigh in on.

      Good

  7. andyocoregon says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Gee, we haven’t seen Jim Acosta at any of these W.H. briefings for a long time. Did he get his W. H. press credentials pulled?

    But, we still have race baiter April Ryan to ask the stupid questions of the day.

