March 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #429

haha….. rub it in about DACA.
Dems are such liars. ‘Course , so are MANY of the Repubs.
Primary Time!!!
I think that Obama created the ‘legal bump stocks’ thing to be used as a Trojan Horse for gun control bills in congress.
Before the bodies were even buried in Las Vegas…the Dems had bills filed in congress, using the ‘ban bump stocks’ reason, for those bills.
But those bills were loaded with all sorts of other gun control language.
So I am glad that PDJT is doing this without legislation.
It was legalized without legislation…so let it be banned without legislation.
I don’t think that the bump stocks themselves, were exactly a ‘bad idea’…but Obama zeroed in on them to use them as a Trojan Horse.
We still don’t know ‘for sure’ that bump stocks were used in the Las Vegas massacre, though…do we.
Don’t crow too much – apparently this Omnibus monster has a provision that allows the SSA to put retirees on the No-Buy list. Much like the VA doing the same thing to vets to take advantage of their free tax prep offers. The gun grabbers are nibbling around the edges.
Yes – we have to stay ON GUARD!!!
” . . .As a matter of National Security I’ve signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. . .”
I think this was a mistake and possibly a huge one. It reminds me of president Bush’s “No new taxes” pledge. I continue to fully support the president, but this is a very sad day.
Meh. Trump’s already done more than Bush ever could’ve dreamed possible. And Bush was a Globalist NWO guy to boot.
Not a good comparison at all, IMO.
Plus, Trump said he’ll never sign a BS bill like that again…and I believe him.
Thanks, Cari. P.S. Might want to address your message to Dems *and* RINOs!
True!
The current state of our military must be abysmal for him to have signed this sucker. I wonder just how bad it is.
It is so bad, they cannot tell us how bad it is.
That’s how bad it is.
However bad you think it is… It’s worse.
IMHO, it doesn’t much matter. The damage has already been done. I can see where he might feel that he had no choice, that with both houses of congress actively working against him a half-loaf solution was better than nothing at all. Still, his congressional enemies were successful in making him look weak and ineffectual. If the conservative insurgency base decides that the Uniparty can’t be defeated and stays home in the coming elections . . . we’re looking at a progressive/fascist America. Trump is our last best chance.
“Fully support the President”doesn’t mean YOU decide when you will and will not support him. Either you think he is brilliant or you believe you know more than he does
Nonsense. I am a politically aware American citizen and I am perfectly capable of making my own decisions. I am not and have never been a True Believer who doesn’t question authority. Political loyalty is—and should be—conditional. I still support the president, but in this decision I think he seriously screwed up.
Can you imagine one of these Eeyores in Trump’s shoes for even 10 minutes? Let alone a few days.
I don’t think Congress will give the President the line item veto — especially THIS Congress.
That’s why we need to Primary and throw the trash out!
Now THAT would be an interesting one to see the Votes for: WHO in our RINO Congress would refuse to give Trump a Line-Item Veto?
hmmmm……..
I posted this a few minutes ago at the tail end of yestereday’s long thread. I think it is more relevant here (sorry for any inconvenience):
I understand–and support– President Trump’s decision to sign the Bill in light of his concluding that the security of the United States and its citizens is his foremost duty.
However, I thought it was a gut-wrenching faux pas for him to publicly ask for congress to give him a line-item veto since the Supreme Court has already ruled this to be unconstitutional:
“In Clinton v. City of New York, the Supreme Court found that the line-item veto violated the Presentment Clause of the Constitution, which says that the president does not have the power to unilaterally amend or repeal legislation passed by Congress.”
Sorry, without more explanation, it just makes him and/or his advisors sound woefully foot-in-the-mouth ignorant.
hmmm….. if it’s not possible, we *do* need some remedies.
At the very least, giving CongressCritters the time to read the Bill they will be voting on.
There are other things, but that seems the most basic right now.
I mean How the H*ll can they be seriously voting on things they are IGNORANT- Flat.Out.Ignorant. about?
This should absolutely not be allowed.
I’m never going to desert Trump after all he’s sacrificed for us. I just want to know if there is any way I can convince the government that I’m a Tibetan yak herder so I can get a piece of that 15 million dollars.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think you’d have to convince them that you’re a Trans-gendered Tibetan yak herder, though.
Got any frilly tutus to put on?
Hey wheatietoo….did you happen to read the remaining threads / posts on the President Trump Reluctantly Signs Omnibus bill?
I did not see you reply, so I thought you may have not…
So remember when we worked on the Omnibus stuff and I congratulated you on the synopsis you created?
Well, I added a little to your synopsis later and posted the revision due to the confusion with the bill by many posters…and…
It got picked up by QAnon…then traveled all over twitter, then onto Facebook, then onto Brietbart. SwampDrainer on QAnon, it spread far and wide and is now shared all over the net.
Congratulations…if you want to view…go to the Omnibus thread, go 3 pages back from the end..about halfway down..Wyntre posted it.
Some suggested it be sent to the President….but….not for me, but just wanted to let You know if you see it traveling around…I have seen it come from all over the place now…
Good work…and hope you read this post…..shhhhh…..some say we are famous….shhhh…I’m only here for the beer…😎
And, Thanks again Sundance for everything. We could not do it without you and our fellow Treepers..
The MSM is already piling on the president 24/7. Disagree if you must, and that is very healthy but please do not abandon him now. He could have vetoed the bill, and what if the veto is overriden then he appears to be powerless. It is better to veto when that veto completely kills the bill, never to rise again. All in all do not desert the movement at this crucial time in history. Work hard, and do all you can to make a difference.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And I LOVE that he said he will never sign another Bill like that one.
I believe he meant it.
Didnt he say that in February also, when he signed the 400B$ budget bill?
Yeah, pretty sure he did. Look, this was a bad day. Real bad. We’ve had a lot of good days. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.
Trump endorses Tarkanian in Nev. and his poll #’s go up:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/23/exclusive-poll-with-trumps-endorsement-danny-tarkanian-takes-commanding-lead-in-nevada-third-district/
This is what an awesome MAGA mid-term candidate looks like! More please!
Missus looks superb too.
The mid-term tide firmly turned with the dirty cheap trick Ryan and Pelosi Congress threw on President45!
Someone here commented recently about Trump talking more and more about illegal drugs coming across our border than illegal people. Along with the speculation that the military spending might possibly include the wall funding via the Army Corps of Engineers, there are a couple of tweeters on my timeline that are wondering if the opioid crisis and the funding for that might also be directed toward border security. Thoughts?
The whole problem Cari is the democrats absolutely can’t put the funding for the wall in the budget.
So I think you’re onto something, I think they’re all trying to figure out (even the democrats like Pelosi) how to let President Trump build the wall because he’s hell bent on it, and fund it some other way that the democrats can complain about.
If they allow it to be in the budget, the dems will lose their base. This is like their #1 issue. So they’re probably already trying to convince President Trump to fund it some other way, the Army Corps or this Opioid thing absolutely might the be the democrats way out.
That’s why I think it’s prudent for people to wait and see on ANYTHING Trump. We have no clue what he’s doing behind the scenes, sometimes likely with the help of the democrats themselves. Politics crap. You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours, then we’ll go call each other jerks on the nightly news shows. Etc.
I’ve said since his election that he’ll never get Wall funding without being willing to shut the government down for as long as it takes to extract it from an unwilling Congress. That remains true.
I think you may have something there, Ron.
The eeyores are pathetic. Scott lists *some* of what Trump’s done, but we all know the list is MUCH longer:
And I’ll add: Defeat Democrats and Primary the sh*t out of the non-MAGA Repubs.
Scott’s a warrior. Relentless and fearless.
agreed – as my granny would say to the naysayers -‘haud yer wheesht!’
Gotta post this again, cuz it’s just Too. Good.
“Omni-BS” …..nobody but Huckabee! Perfect!
Sheer Class!
I agree with the jist of what Huck is saying, but this wasn’t a failure by the GOP congress, it was exactly what they wanted. GOPe + CofC = America getting screwed.
Hard to argue with his talking points. I dont see anything he touches on that is not factual.
“… a party that treats its voters like dupes and fools”
Sounds like the Republicans actually have a pretty good handle on us, their erstwhile voters. The only thing worse than treating your voters that way is allowing yourself to be treated that way.
I’m already over the omnibus. Let’s work on defeating NAFTA.
VSGPDJT is still my Lion. Wrote him to tell him so. I’m sure he has a plan. Keep him in prayer. I gotta believe Congressional Critter splody heads coming soon. I’m still MAGA.
It looks like the OIG made out pretty well with some major snuck-in funding today. That’ll come in handy very soon, AND it’ll teach them to read the bill first!
Posted a comment in the more On Topic thread earlier, but dropping this in here, too…in the hope it will earn its own placemark in the open source analysis targeting by intellectual laser, aka Sundance….at the appropriate time, say after the blood flows from the grand jury…and the OIG report is fully digested. It will time to go after the next Swamp Creature then, IMHO.
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/292073/#respond
Tucker Carlson has pretty well summed up my thoughts on our congress tonight. We have the emotionally undeveloped crowd (democrats) and the paid political drones of the corporate lobby (Republicans). Hard to see how this nation doesn’t collapse due to the damage done to it by these cretins. How on earth a 1.3 trillion dollar bill like this could get enough Republican votes to pass it has me seriously wondering why I belong to this party anymore. There’s some good members of the GOP, but the leadership sucks and sucks bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
A recent example that still makes me chuckle (though it seems like a lifetime ago) was the SOTU Address.
Before the SOTU:
Then, AFTER the SOTU, this happened:
So Chuck and Nancy may be laughing now, but…
s/he who laughs last laughs best
I eagerly await the Boomerang.
Boomerang prayers are my favorite! There are a bunch of them in Psalms:
God has made the sins of evil men to boomerang upon them! He will destroy them by their own plans. Jehovah our God will cut them off.
Let their plots boomerang! Let them be destroyed by the very evil they have planned for me.
He will cause the evil deeds of my enemies to boomerang upon them. Do as you promised and put an end to these wicked men, O God.
Amen!
I agree
Larry Schweikert does an excellent job of explaining the entire budget process and what it means for a President. It really educated me even though it also killed my belief that our President could use DoD funds for the Wall by calling it National Security.
The only way the WALL ever happens has to occur through this damn process. Our President will not allow another budget to be passed without the funding. We may have to shut the government down for a long duration of time.
I absolutely will support him in making that decision!
Since the hubster is asleep and so can’t tell me what to think about the Omnibus signing, I can’t think anything about it until he wakes up and tells me what I think about it! LOL!
I’ve really been thinking about JOBS, JOBS, JOBS……….
-snip-
Texarkana, AR-TX, March 22, 2018 – TexAmericas Center’s Board of Directors approved agreement documents with Lionchase Holdings, INC., a privately-held asset management firm, at its board meeting on Tuesday, February 27th. Lionchase Holdings, Inc., has agreed to build a 200,000-square foot cold storage facility on TexAmericas Center (TAC), one of the largest mixed use industrial parks in the United States with over 12,000 acres. The project is expected to create a minimum of 100 permanent, full-time jobs and a bring a minimum of $20 Million investment.
http://txktoday.com/news/lionchase-holdings-inc-build-20-plus-million-frigitek-facility-texamericas/
President Trump45 and Crew sure know how to create a growing economy 🙂
I laughed…literally, out loud…when I saw this.
.
[that’s a parody acct, btw]
OMG! That’s funny! 😂
Ah, too bad. She *would* be stupid enough to think that girl is a boy.
Oh well, there will be more gaffes from the true Nancy P. to come. We can count on that.
Ristvan posted this today on https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/23/president-trump-reluctantly-signs-omnibus-maga-community-feels-a-little-less-great-today/comment-page-4/#comments
It is so worth a repeat so here it is.
“ristvan says:
March 23, 2018 at 5:03 pm
You all need to think more like Trump. It is a 3D chess match. Trump and his small band versus the world. Literally. Not just the US Uniparty. The EU (trade reciprocity), China (IPR theaft, steel, aluminum), Canada and Mexico (Nafta), NoKo nucs, Iran nucs, illegal imigration, opioids, the up coming midterms where traditionally he would lose seats,…
Now in chess there are small move sequences called gambits. Usually involves sacrificing a low value piece (and remember, piece values change as the game evolves—a knight is valuable early because can hop over pieces, but not so valuable as the board clears. Castles are of little value early on a crowded board, but very valuable late because not board color constrained)
Look at his chess options concerning this gambit and this mornings ‘considering veto’ tweet:
A. Veto and gov shuts down temporarily. Two possible results. 1. Congress overrides (the omnibus passed with veto override support), Trump looks weak and foolish and jeopardizes the midterms as well as his Nafta and EU negotiating stances. 2. No override forces a CR to reopen gov and Trump does not get anything he wanted, some of which is in the bill. His press conference made it plain that he did not like omnibus, but did like some of what was in it. No net value add outcome.
B. Sign, and 1. talk up what he got (military, start on wall, beefed up opioid,…) what he did not but wanted (DACA in exchange for wall, end to chain migration and visa lottery),and what he didn’t like period (Schumer NY/NJ pork, Planned Parenthood, … 2. Say NEVER AGAIN plus wish for specific fixes like line item veto that only come if big midterm gains not losses.
Now consider his base. Initial disappointment or worse as reflected here. But base will eventually figure out only fix is to primary RINOs and win midterms bigly. Bet you will see a lot of tweets on that. Plus, the big ugly is coming to remotivate the base.
Plus, he has specifically hung the DACA deal rejection around the Dems neck (now twice), splitting the Hispanic vote. He has hung all the ‘Schumer pork’ around the Dems neck, appealing to fiscal conservatives. He still has the DACA deal leverage to get full wall. The continued Obamacare subsidies mean low income voters arent hurt by Trump, and many of them in flyover country are part of his base.
I see a brilliant 3D chess gambit trading a low value piece—overly high Deplorable expectations—for better positioning almost across the entire chessboard, played from a difficult position.”
