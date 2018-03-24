March 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #429

Posted on March 24, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to March 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #429

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I think that Obama created the ‘legal bump stocks’ thing to be used as a Trojan Horse for gun control bills in congress.

      Before the bodies were even buried in Las Vegas…the Dems had bills filed in congress, using the ‘ban bump stocks’ reason, for those bills.
      But those bills were loaded with all sorts of other gun control language.

      So I am glad that PDJT is doing this without legislation.

      It was legalized without legislation…so let it be banned without legislation.

      I don’t think that the bump stocks themselves, were exactly a ‘bad idea’…but Obama zeroed in on them to use them as a Trojan Horse.

      We still don’t know ‘for sure’ that bump stocks were used in the Las Vegas massacre, though…do we.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:38 am

      ” . . .As a matter of National Security I’ve signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. . .”

      I think this was a mistake and possibly a huge one. It reminds me of president Bush’s “No new taxes” pledge. I continue to fully support the president, but this is a very sad day.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

        Meh. Trump’s already done more than Bush ever could’ve dreamed possible. And Bush was a Globalist NWO guy to boot.

        Not a good comparison at all, IMO.

        Plus, Trump said he’ll never sign a BS bill like that again…and I believe him.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • brh82 says:
        March 24, 2018 at 12:52 am

        “Fully support the President”doesn’t mean YOU decide when you will and will not support him. Either you think he is brilliant or you believe you know more than he does

        Like

        Reply
        • Garrison Hall says:
          March 24, 2018 at 1:00 am

          Nonsense. I am a politically aware American citizen and I am perfectly capable of making my own decisions. I am not and have never been a True Believer who doesn’t question authority. Political loyalty is—and should be—conditional. I still support the president, but in this decision I think he seriously screwed up.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          March 24, 2018 at 1:00 am

          Can you imagine one of these Eeyores in Trump’s shoes for even 10 minutes? Let alone a few days.

          Like

          Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I don’t think Congress will give the President the line item veto — especially THIS Congress.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Now THAT would be an interesting one to see the Votes for: WHO in our RINO Congress would refuse to give Trump a Line-Item Veto?

      hmmmm……..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • robert_g says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:59 am

      I posted this a few minutes ago at the tail end of yestereday’s long thread. I think it is more relevant here (sorry for any inconvenience):

      I understand–and support– President Trump’s decision to sign the Bill in light of his concluding that the security of the United States and its citizens is his foremost duty.

      However, I thought it was a gut-wrenching faux pas for him to publicly ask for congress to give him a line-item veto since the Supreme Court has already ruled this to be unconstitutional:

      “In Clinton v. City of New York, the Supreme Court found that the line-item veto violated the Presentment Clause of the Constitution, which says that the president does not have the power to unilaterally amend or repeal legislation passed by Congress.”

      Sorry, without more explanation, it just makes him and/or his advisors sound woefully foot-in-the-mouth ignorant.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 24, 2018 at 1:04 am

        hmmm….. if it’s not possible, we *do* need some remedies.

        At the very least, giving CongressCritters the time to read the Bill they will be voting on.

        There are other things, but that seems the most basic right now.

        I mean How the H*ll can they be seriously voting on things they are IGNORANT- Flat.Out.Ignorant. about?

        This should absolutely not be allowed.

        Like

        Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

      I’m never going to desert Trump after all he’s sacrificed for us. I just want to know if there is any way I can convince the government that I’m a Tibetan yak herder so I can get a piece of that 15 million dollars.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        March 24, 2018 at 12:45 am

        I think you’d have to convince them that you’re a Trans-gendered Tibetan yak herder, though.

        Got any frilly tutus to put on?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • 🍺Gunny says:
          March 24, 2018 at 1:07 am

          Hey wheatietoo….did you happen to read the remaining threads / posts on the President Trump Reluctantly Signs Omnibus bill?

          I did not see you reply, so I thought you may have not…

          So remember when we worked on the Omnibus stuff and I congratulated you on the synopsis you created?

          Well, I added a little to your synopsis later and posted the revision due to the confusion with the bill by many posters…and…

          It got picked up by QAnon…then traveled all over twitter, then onto Facebook, then onto Brietbart. SwampDrainer on QAnon, it spread far and wide and is now shared all over the net.

          Congratulations…if you want to view…go to the Omnibus thread, go 3 pages back from the end..about halfway down..Wyntre posted it.

          Some suggested it be sent to the President….but….not for me, but just wanted to let You know if you see it traveling around…I have seen it come from all over the place now…

          Good work…and hope you read this post…..shhhhh…..some say we are famous….shhhh…I’m only here for the beer…😎

          And, Thanks again Sundance for everything. We could not do it without you and our fellow Treepers..

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  6. Ayo says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The MSM is already piling on the president 24/7. Disagree if you must, and that is very healthy but please do not abandon him now. He could have vetoed the bill, and what if the veto is overriden then he appears to be powerless. It is better to veto when that veto completely kills the bill, never to rise again. All in all do not desert the movement at this crucial time in history. Work hard, and do all you can to make a difference.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Keebler ac says:
      March 24, 2018 at 1:09 am

      This is what an awesome MAGA mid-term candidate looks like! More please!
      Missus looks superb too.

      The mid-term tide firmly turned with the dirty cheap trick Ryan and Pelosi Congress threw on President45!

      Like

      Reply
  8. parteagirl says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Someone here commented recently about Trump talking more and more about illegal drugs coming across our border than illegal people. Along with the speculation that the military spending might possibly include the wall funding via the Army Corps of Engineers, there are a couple of tweeters on my timeline that are wondering if the opioid crisis and the funding for that might also be directed toward border security. Thoughts?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

      The whole problem Cari is the democrats absolutely can’t put the funding for the wall in the budget.

      So I think you’re onto something, I think they’re all trying to figure out (even the democrats like Pelosi) how to let President Trump build the wall because he’s hell bent on it, and fund it some other way that the democrats can complain about.

      If they allow it to be in the budget, the dems will lose their base. This is like their #1 issue. So they’re probably already trying to convince President Trump to fund it some other way, the Army Corps or this Opioid thing absolutely might the be the democrats way out.

      That’s why I think it’s prudent for people to wait and see on ANYTHING Trump. We have no clue what he’s doing behind the scenes, sometimes likely with the help of the democrats themselves. Politics crap. You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours, then we’ll go call each other jerks on the nightly news shows. Etc.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:28 am

    The eeyores are pathetic. Scott lists *some* of what Trump’s done, but we all know the list is MUCH longer:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Gotta post this again, cuz it’s just Too. Good.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. mazziflol says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Hard to argue with his talking points. I dont see anything he touches on that is not factual.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      March 24, 2018 at 1:10 am

      “… a party that treats its voters like dupes and fools”
      Sounds like the Republicans actually have a pretty good handle on us, their erstwhile voters. The only thing worse than treating your voters that way is allowing yourself to be treated that way.

      Like

      Reply
  12. coeurdaleneman says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I’m already over the omnibus. Let’s work on defeating NAFTA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. bookitty737136393 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

    VSGPDJT is still my Lion. Wrote him to tell him so. I’m sure he has a plan. Keep him in prayer. I gotta believe Congressional Critter splody heads coming soon. I’m still MAGA.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. RLC2 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Posted a comment in the more On Topic thread earlier, but dropping this in here, too…in the hope it will earn its own placemark in the open source analysis targeting by intellectual laser, aka Sundance….at the appropriate time, say after the blood flows from the grand jury…and the OIG report is fully digested. It will time to go after the next Swamp Creature then, IMHO.

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/292073/#respond

    Like

    Reply
  15. MAGAbear says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Tucker Carlson has pretty well summed up my thoughts on our congress tonight. We have the emotionally undeveloped crowd (democrats) and the paid political drones of the corporate lobby (Republicans). Hard to see how this nation doesn’t collapse due to the damage done to it by these cretins. How on earth a 1.3 trillion dollar bill like this could get enough Republican votes to pass it has me seriously wondering why I belong to this party anymore. There’s some good members of the GOP, but the leadership sucks and sucks bigly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. ltravisjr says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    If there’s one thing we should know about Trump given his background and life accomplishments, it’s that be knows how to handle money and make it work. I’ve got to assume be knows what he’s doing here.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. ezpz2 says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    There is one word that seemed to be (and hopefully, continues to be) the theme during the primaries, the general election, and the Presidency of Donald J. Trump. That word is: BOOMERANG It seemed that whatever got thrown at DJT not only did NOT stick to him, but it bounced back multiple fold at the thrower/s.

    A recent example that still makes me chuckle (though it seems like a lifetime ago) was the SOTU Address.

    Before the SOTU:

    Pelosi tells Democrats not to disrupt ‘slobbering’ Trump during SOTU
    “Let the attention be on his slobbering self,” Pelosi told members, according to two sources in the room. “If you want to walk out, don’t come in.”

    Then, AFTER the SOTU, this happened:

    GROSS. JOE KENNEDY SLOBBERS Down His Face in Democratic SOTU Response (VIDEO)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      March 24, 2018 at 12:51 am

      So Chuck and Nancy may be laughing now, but…

      s/he who laughs last laughs best

      I eagerly await the Boomerang.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • parteagirl says:
        March 24, 2018 at 1:00 am

        Boomerang prayers are my favorite! There are a bunch of them in Psalms:

        God has made the sins of evil men to boomerang upon them! He will destroy them by their own plans. Jehovah our God will cut them off.

        Let their plots boomerang! Let them be destroyed by the very evil they have planned for me.

        He will cause the evil deeds of my enemies to boomerang upon them. Do as you promised and put an end to these wicked men, O God.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  18. winky says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I agree

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    March 24, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Larry Schweikert does an excellent job of explaining the entire budget process and what it means for a President. It really educated me even though it also killed my belief that our President could use DoD funds for the Wall by calling it National Security.

    The only way the WALL ever happens has to occur through this damn process. Our President will not allow another budget to be passed without the funding. We may have to shut the government down for a long duration of time.

    I absolutely will support him in making that decision!

    Like

    Reply
  20. woohoowee says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Since the hubster is asleep and so can’t tell me what to think about the Omnibus signing, I can’t think anything about it until he wakes up and tells me what I think about it! LOL!

    I’ve really been thinking about JOBS, JOBS, JOBS……….

    -snip-

    Texarkana, AR-TX, March 22, 2018 – TexAmericas Center’s Board of Directors approved agreement documents with Lionchase Holdings, INC., a privately-held asset management firm, at its board meeting on Tuesday, February 27th. Lionchase Holdings, Inc., has agreed to build a 200,000-square foot cold storage facility on TexAmericas Center (TAC), one of the largest mixed use industrial parks in the United States with over 12,000 acres. The project is expected to create a minimum of 100 permanent, full-time jobs and a bring a minimum of $20 Million investment.

    http://txktoday.com/news/lionchase-holdings-inc-build-20-plus-million-frigitek-facility-texamericas/

    President Trump45 and Crew sure know how to create a growing economy 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  21. AmSa/Mx says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. wheatietoo says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:02 am

    I laughed…literally, out loud…when I saw this.

    .
    [that’s a parody acct, btw]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. AmSa/Mx says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. Plain Jane says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Ristvan posted this today on https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/23/president-trump-reluctantly-signs-omnibus-maga-community-feels-a-little-less-great-today/comment-page-4/#comments
    It is so worth a repeat so here it is.

    “ristvan says:
    March 23, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    You all need to think more like Trump. It is a 3D chess match. Trump and his small band versus the world. Literally. Not just the US Uniparty. The EU (trade reciprocity), China (IPR theaft, steel, aluminum), Canada and Mexico (Nafta), NoKo nucs, Iran nucs, illegal imigration, opioids, the up coming midterms where traditionally he would lose seats,…
    Now in chess there are small move sequences called gambits. Usually involves sacrificing a low value piece (and remember, piece values change as the game evolves—a knight is valuable early because can hop over pieces, but not so valuable as the board clears. Castles are of little value early on a crowded board, but very valuable late because not board color constrained)
    Look at his chess options concerning this gambit and this mornings ‘considering veto’ tweet:
    A. Veto and gov shuts down temporarily. Two possible results. 1. Congress overrides (the omnibus passed with veto override support), Trump looks weak and foolish and jeopardizes the midterms as well as his Nafta and EU negotiating stances. 2. No override forces a CR to reopen gov and Trump does not get anything he wanted, some of which is in the bill. His press conference made it plain that he did not like omnibus, but did like some of what was in it. No net value add outcome.
    B. Sign, and 1. talk up what he got (military, start on wall, beefed up opioid,…) what he did not but wanted (DACA in exchange for wall, end to chain migration and visa lottery),and what he didn’t like period (Schumer NY/NJ pork, Planned Parenthood, … 2. Say NEVER AGAIN plus wish for specific fixes like line item veto that only come if big midterm gains not losses.

    Now consider his base. Initial disappointment or worse as reflected here. But base will eventually figure out only fix is to primary RINOs and win midterms bigly. Bet you will see a lot of tweets on that. Plus, the big ugly is coming to remotivate the base.

    Plus, he has specifically hung the DACA deal rejection around the Dems neck (now twice), splitting the Hispanic vote. He has hung all the ‘Schumer pork’ around the Dems neck, appealing to fiscal conservatives. He still has the DACA deal leverage to get full wall. The continued Obamacare subsidies mean low income voters arent hurt by Trump, and many of them in flyover country are part of his base.

    I see a brilliant 3D chess gambit trading a low value piece—overly high Deplorable expectations—for better positioning almost across the entire chessboard, played from a difficult position.”

    Like

    Reply
  25. sundance says:
    March 24, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s