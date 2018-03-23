President Trump Reluctantly Signs Omnibus – MAGA Community Feels a Little “Less Great” Today…

There’s no escaping the reality that today’s Omnibus spending bill is a significant slap in the face to Trump voters and supporters. The $1.3 trillion UniParty spending scheme is a bitter rebuke from the legislative branch. A twitter comment outlines an understandable, albeit emotionally charged, reaction:
“You did have a choice. There’s always a choice. You betrayed us with what you did. We have fought for you. We have lost friends/family for you. We have become targets for you. Yes, you did have a choice. Fix this.”
Despite the valid and understandable reaction, ‘betrayal’ is harsh. From POTUS Trump perspective the lack of “choice” stems from a cornerstone that Making America Great Again is dependent on a strong U.S. military. Protecting Americans writ large is contingent upon ensuring our military is solid. Unfortunately, the only way to ensure the #1 objective was to acquiesce/concede to the blackmail of the UniParty in DC. – FUBAR.
~ “Leadership is often painful” ~
There ain’t a single part of this that seems ok, regardless of necessity. Worse still, is having to accept the republican side of the UniParty would enjoy nothing more than losing their majority position so they can go back to being comfortable enablers of the unholy DC alliance, and expel the annoying disruption known as President Trump.
Yes, this self-preserving UniParty approach is by design; it is a feature of the swamp – not an anomaly. Our only current solace is a historic reference; generally speaking when President Trump retreats from a fight, he tends to re-advance his force with greater severity. But on this singular day, if there’s a larger push-back yet to unfold, the commander-in-chief is conceding to the opposition a great deal of valuable ground.
FUBAR….. Cue the Wolfmoon:
Again, Wolfmoon’s explainer more true today than it was a year ago:
“Well, I don’t really have to do any holding together, now that I figured out what Trump is up to. He is shaking things out, but counting on Trump gravity to pull things back together as he moves along.
He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.
You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.
I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.
Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.
This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.
And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.
Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.
And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.
Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.
Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.
The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.
Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.
I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.
In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)
Today I pray for our nation. ♦I ask that you would give our President wisdom beyond his own understanding and the courage to chose the right path no matter how narrow the gate. ♦I pray for all in authority over us that you would give them the grace and strength to stand against the temptation to use power as a weapon but rather to carry it reverently as one would a child. ♦I pray for the spiritual leaders of our country that they would hear your voice and know your heart. ♦I pray that they would lead from their knees and by that simple grace bring each one of us to our knees before your throne. ♦Have mercy on our nation Lord, In Jesus name, Amen
I wonder how many folks ditching Trump now…are calling their Congressman or Senator to remove Ryan and McConnell?
Remember that the other 16 GOP pretenders running in 2016 would have signed a much worse bill…yes including Ted “Teddy Bears & Soccer Balls for Illegals” Cruz
This was a crap Bill. Trump will get more crap bills if you don’t primary your Congress critter. If they voted for Ryan as Speaker, and, McConnell as Majority Leader, they are the problem
I’m not ditching Trump. He is the only one going after the Communist Chinese on trade…while your so called “conservative” GOP wants to surrender to the ChiComs
LOVE, LOVE, Love this post!
Put this frustration to work! Great point!
call congress, call Ryan, call Mitch, write, support primary opponents
Why didn’t we hear from Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows way before yesterday? Is yesterday when they knew there were enough votes to pass so they could say no?
why weren’t they out in front fighting this whole time against the pork and FOR the priorities of the GOP voters?
I agree with Fleporeblog. Sundance. Also WolfMoon.
WolfMoon and I (in the past) have snickered at the Left’s attempts to find out what we will do if the Swamp does try to impeach President Trump. Or harm a hair on PDJT’s head. Or harm his family, etc.
The Globalist Swamp Scum are still shook up that the usual dead voters, illegal aliens, official cheating tactics of the Swamp didn’t work against Donald J. Trump. The “forgotten men and women” scared the snot out of Globalist Swamp creatures. They hadn’t heard from us and now they are worried that we might reappear…..with pitchforks/torches/mean looks/middle fingers/cardboard signs with misspellings. I’m kidding around with the threats because somewhere one of the Swamp spies is trying to figure out if this is code for something more ominous.
These anti-American sneaks have no idea what we will do or what our people are capable of. This is Psych Ops 101. Are we blowing smoke, or are we serious? Gosh…..IDK.
Hey, Washington DC Swamp creatures….you’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well do ya, punk?
we lost a battle so now will trump let us the americans start funding a wall bond like war bonds to pay for the wall away from the politicians hands run by his cpa and accountants just because he got appropriations he does not need to spend it come under budget and ahead of schedule and ask for voluteers to come and work on wall for free to get more bang for our dime
Assign the responsibility properly – Congress!
We will pick ourselves up, we will dust ourselves off, we will gather up our gauntlets and we will live to fight even greater battles that will loom before us! This was a small skirmish in a gigantic war for our liberty. We shall not look behind us, we shall march gallantly onward to our victory! God Bless America!
Couldn’t have said it better than Wolfmoon. Anyone who expected Trump to eviscerate the SWAMP the day he took office was and is short-sighted. The SWAMP has flexed its muscles for decades. Trump knew that the day he went down that escalator with Melania in June 2016. No doubt, he didn’t realize the magnitude of what he would be up against. But, he has always seen the forest, aka, the BIG PICTURE, for the trees. He is in for the long haul. So should we be.
At least the military got funded properly. I would love to see the looks on the faces of every single traitorous UniParty creature if Trump ordered the military itself to build the wall in the name of national security.
Bad day in Bed Rock.
President Trump made a hard decision today. He reminded me of President Lincoln, who also had to choose what was right for the country in spite of being opposed on all sides. President Trump will fight on, I will help him any way I can.
The Uniparty will soon be regretting they poked the lion. Today was as pissed as I’ve ever seen him.
You all need to think more like Trump. It is a 3D chess match. Trump and his small band versus the world. Literally. Not just the US Uniparty. The EU (trade reciprocity), China (IPR theaft, steel, aluminum), Canada and Mexico (Nafta), NoKo nucs, Iran nucs, illegal imigration, opioids, the up coming midterms where traditionally he would lose seats,…
Now in chess there are small move sequences called gambits. Usually involves sacrificing a low value piece (and remember, piece values change as the game evolves—a knight is valuable early because can hop over pieces, but not so valuable as the board clears. Castles are of little value early on a crowded board, but very valuable late because not board color constrained)
Look at his chess options concerning this gambit and this mornings ‘considering veto’ tweet:
A. Veto and gov shuts down temporarily. Two possible results. 1. Congress overrides (the omnibus passed with veto override support), Trump looks weak and foolish and jeopardizes the midterms as well as his Nafta and EU negotiating stances. 2. No override forces a CR to reopen gov and Trump does not get anything he wanted, some of which is in the bill. His press conference made it plain that he did not like omnibus, but did like some of what was in it. No net value add outcome.
B. Sign, and 1. talk up what he got (military, start on wall, beefed up opioid,…) what he did not but wanted (DACA in exchange for wall, end to chain migration and visa lottery),and what he didn’t like period (Schumer NY/NJ pork, Planned Parenthood, … 2. Say NEVER AGAIN plus wish for specific fixes like line item veto that only come if big midterm gains not losses.
Now consider his base. Initial disappointment or worse as reflected here. But base will eventually figure out only fix is to primary RINOs and win midterms bigly. Bet you will see a lot of tweets on that. Plus, the big ugly is coming to remotivate the base.
Plus, he has specifically hung the DACA deal rejection around the Dems neck (now twice), splitting the Hispanic vote. He has hung all the ‘Schumer pork’ around the Dems neck, appealing to fiscal conservatives. He still has the DACA deal leverage to get full wall. The continued Obamacare subsidies mean low income voters arent hurt by Trump, and many of them in flyover country are part of his base.
I see a brilliant 3D chess gambit trading a low value piece—overly high Deplorable expectations—for better positioning almost across the entire chessboard, played from a difficult position.
