Citibank Weaponizes Finance To Target Political Enemy, Firearm Sales…

In 2008 the American taxpayer was a “client without a voice” when Citi-Group demanded a financial bailout. TARP followed as the largest bailout in history, and Citibank got the biggest bailout of all:

The final report from the Congressional Oversight Panel found that between TARP, the FDIC, and the Federal Reserve, Citigroup received the most federal funding during the financial crisis for a total of $476.2 billion in cash and guarantees. (link)

Fast forward ten years and now Citibank announces their intent to restrict business enterprise engaged in the Second Amendment, firearm sales. The motive is transparent; leadership within Citi-group are opponents to gun ownership and they have now made a decision to use their financial business as a weapon to enforce their political beliefs:

[…]  Today, our CEO announced Citi is instituting a new U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy.  […]  Under this new policy, we will require new retail sector clients or partners to adhere to these best practices: (1) they don’t sell firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check, (2) they restrict the sale of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age, and (3) they don’t sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines. This policy will apply across the firm, including to small business, commercial and institutional clients, as well as credit card partners, whether co-brand or private label. (more)

It is important to keep in mind that all three issues outlined by Citibank are not unlawful; these are social policies around firearm sales that Citibank is initiating on their own. If you follow the underlying policy to a reasonable outcome, the same approach could be taken toward barring auto dealers who use Citi-financial products from selling gasoline powered automobiles because the people running Citibank are environmentalists.

In the current example they don’t like certain types of gun purchases (18 year olds, 20 round magazines, etc.), so ask yourself what will they not like next?

Regardless of how you feel about guns think about what this financial service company is doing here.

What happens when they don’t like the political position of Home Depot?

What happens when they don’t like the free speech of Alex Jones (Info-Wars)?

Beyond the ‘second amendment’ you can just as easily see Citi-group using their monolithic financial control to target the ‘first amendment’.

Perhaps it wouldn’t be so particularly annoying if Citibank didn’t demand the previous taxpayer bailout (TARP); I don’t remember gun owners having the option of exclude their tax receipts from the bailout request of Citi in 2008?

I digress.

However, with more and more organizations deciding to limit the use of their products and services based on political ideology; and with Citibank now openly stating their intent to create national legislation without actually applying congressional laws to their endeavors; it’s a fair request to say Citi-group should no longer be permitted any favorable benefits from the FDIC.

If you are stunned by their position…. What can you do about it?

Disconnect yourselves from Citigroup: ♦If you have investments with Citigroup pull out of their service; move your money.  ♦Drop Citigroup as a lender or mortgage provider. ♦Cut up your Citigroup credit cards. ♦Never take a loan from Citigroup. ♦Or, ultimately for those in business…. if you are a business that takes Citigroup financial products as payment, consider applying a surcharge for any customer who uses Citibank credit or debit cards.

♦Citibank customers paying an additional, say… 5% surcharge might just catch someone’s attention. Just sayin’.

120 Responses to Citibank Weaponizes Finance To Target Political Enemy, Firearm Sales…

  1. tonyE says:
    March 23, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Time to call Costco and complain about their City bank card.

    Time to start using the Alaska Air (BoA) card.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. tonyE says:
    March 23, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Time to call my Congresswoman too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      Sundance makes a very good point when he questions Citibanks use of FDIC.

      Their use of the FDIC charter and insurance should be questioned at once.

      Citibank has no right to a taxpayer provided program.

      FDIC is a taxpayer provided insurance and a privilege.

      When a business tries to curtail customers 2nd amendment rights then the taxpayers should question Citibanks right to the FDIC banking charter and the federal deposit insurance.

      Citibank has a right to this business practice but the taxpayers do not have to provide charters or federal deposit insurance for Citibank via the FDIC.

      By federal law Citibank can not “redline” certain neighborhoods because of race or religion.

      But now they are trying to “redline” customers via gun ownership.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. tax2much says:
    March 23, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    You mean to tell me that banks don’t like guns?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. wondering999 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Bye bye Citibank. You’re making me think it’s time I went for my weapons training and purchases, have put it off too long

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    What if a conservative-owned company did something like this…about Abortion, for example.

    Citibank claims they are doing this ‘to save lives’.
    Making similar company policies against Abortion, would also be ‘to save lives’.

    I hope this backfires on Citibank, bigtime.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. Sporty says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    How’s about Citibank pays for the wall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Cow wow says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Oh amen SD!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. MM says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    I have closed all accounts from business’s that do not support our President. Everyone should look at their stock portfolios and divest in companies that are against our President/US. These companies use our money to build themselves then go against our wishes, Kick them to the CURB.. Money Talks!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. FofBW says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Canceling my Costco Citibank card immediately!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Lumina says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Done & done….I asked at Costco member service counter if they were getting many Visa cancellations. The employee gave a vague answer, they were a new employee & not one of I know. You do need to call Visa to cancel your card. The Home Depot Visa had lapsed and was already closed…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sandab00 says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      CostCo accepts any VISA card and I’m sure the other card issuers will welcome you with open arms, no pun intended.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. CM in TN says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Too big and needs to fail.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. John_in_IN says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    I cancelled my Home Depot Card issued by Citi today. The agent was very friendly and helpful. I could tell from her tone of voice that I was not the first. My shredder made very happy noises right after I got off the phone.

    I have one other Citi issued card. I just used it to make donations to NRA and GOA. I’ll pay those off and cancel it. too.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    In the early to mid 2000s Citibank carried the loan on my mortgage. They were the ABSOLUTE worst mortgage holder I have ever had to deal with in my life! My wife and I swore we would NEVER do business with that company again and we have stuck to that pledge. HORRIBLE COMPANY PERIOD!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Horrible experiences with Citibank, too, treeper. Haven’t gone near them in years and alert everyone I can.

      As with other businesses outed for their transparent, whiny, anti-American actions, it will bite them in the hindquarters. The sooner the better. Perhaps they can congratulate themselves on their decision to alienate more than half their customer base with a toast at failing Starbucks. The glitter-dust, fortune-telling new drink, the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, reeks of desperation and oughta do the trick.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Ags says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Simply put: Citibank has taken a moral stance against the Bill of Rights.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. IdahoDeplorable says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Isn’t this illegal and discriminatory?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      Sundance clearly stated in the article: “It is important to keep in mind that all three issues outlined by Citibank are not unlawful; these are social policies around firearm sales that Citibank is initiating on their own.”
      Our only weapon against them is to boycott their businesses. It restricts our already shrinking choices because of other Left wing companies taking actions to blatantly discriminate against conservative values, but that’s where we are today.

      Like

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        March 23, 2018 at 7:42 pm

        I don’t like to disagree with Sundance…but I think that this actually is unlawful.

        It is sort of uncharted territory, because businesses haven’t really engaged in such outrageous things in the past.
        But there are ample precedents that have been set, about Infringing on Constitutional Rights.

        And this is definitely an Infringement upon 2nd Amendment Rights.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Kate says:
          March 23, 2018 at 7:55 pm

          I agree with you Wheatietoo, but I also wonder about their use of our taxpayer monies for their bailout and now they turn against the taxpayers, I know that I do not like this one bit.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          March 23, 2018 at 7:59 pm

          That was my initial reaction too until I read Sundance’s assertion. I did not think a credit company could dictate which legal items could be purchased using the bank card and which legal items could not be purchased. So where is our Judge who will issue a temporary block against their action until litigation against this can be heard? I would hope someone including the NRA will file a lawsuit promptly challenging this.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • coloradochloe says:
          March 23, 2018 at 8:02 pm

          It is not illegal to run your business but as I have posted above the taxpayers do not have to support this via the FDIC.

          We can insist that the Citibank federal charter be pulled and their taxpayer funded insurance be cancelled.

          Call your congresscritters.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      Yes. It is an unconstitutional infringement on 2nd Am rights.

      It is also extortion…by using their customer’s indebtedness to them as a way to force them to submit to their will.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • JC says:
        March 23, 2018 at 7:44 pm

        Absolutely, wheatietoo. Extortionists. Globalists ramping it up. The bigger they are, the harder they fall…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        March 23, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        Either extortion or coercion, which Citi deems merely a nudge.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          March 23, 2018 at 7:55 pm

          It’s extortion when coercion is involved in forcing payment from a victim.

          In this case, it is using an existing banking relationship based on funding…to extort an action.

          Citibank is using their client’s indebtedness to them as a ‘gun to the head’, to force them to submit to their will.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        March 23, 2018 at 8:02 pm

        Not so sure – many states have passed laws limiting magazine capacity without any successful challenges. I should think states that still allow high cap mags could sue BOA/Citi for infringement upon citizens rights.

        Like

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          March 23, 2018 at 8:05 pm

          So you’re suggesting that Citibank has the same power as a State Legislature?

          They are ‘acting’ like they do…but I don’t think they do.

          Like

          Reply
      • rf121 says:
        March 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

        They are a private business. It is just like a movie theatre, Target, Whole Foods who post the gun free zone signs. They can do that and it is not illegal. The 2nd ammendment is supposed to stop the government from infringing our rights (too late).

        Like

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          March 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

          Citibank can do what it wants with it’s ‘own’ facilities…yes.

          But Citibank is now dictating what it’s customers do in ‘their’ own businesses.

          This would be like Whole Foods saying what their customers can do with the food they buy there…in their own homes.

          Like

          Reply
          • rf121 says:
            March 23, 2018 at 8:21 pm

            But Citi still has some control because they are providing the financing, form of payment. Now maybe the government could make the case that Citi is provided funds from the Fed. But then you get into the argument over whether the Fed is a government entity or not.

            Like

            Reply
          • Donna in Oregon says:
            March 23, 2018 at 8:29 pm

            Wheatietoo. Whenever you cancel a credit card doesn’t it affect your credit score?

            Sue them, but first make a complaint to Pocahontas little creation. How ironic, eh? Lefties, can’t live with ’em can’t live without ’em /sarc

            Want to complain about a credit card issuer? How to file a complaint about a credit card issuer:

            The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers a one-stop place for credit card holders to resolve complaints they may have with a credit card issuer.

            The agency’s Web-based Consumer Response Center allows credit card holders to file complaints online or via a toll-free number: 855-411-CFPB (2372).
            https://www.creditcards.com/credit-card-news/file-complaint-about-credit-card-issuer-1282.php

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • wheatietoo says:
              March 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

              Brilliant, Donna.

              This is actually so brilliant, I am in Awe of how brilliant it is!

              Abso-freakin-lutely!
              Citibank’s customers should file complaints with the CFPB!!

              Like

              Reply
      • tav144 says:
        March 23, 2018 at 8:09 pm

        Technically the bill of rights is a protection of those rights against unlawful “government” action.

        Citi Bank is a private entity, — which is related to the similar argument of those in favor of an internet bill of rights to protect free speech (FB, YouTube, etc are not government actors either, which is why they get away with censorship of conservatives).

        I’m feeling these arguments are coming to a head… The corporations are more and more fighting back and using their product(s) as a leverage to push their SJW agenda issues. Watch. Citi wont be the only one. If this works without challenge, there will be more.

        The way for this to stop imo, is for party affiliation / political ideology to be declared a “protected class” by SCOTUS. Then “policies” like this would not be allowed.

        Like

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          March 23, 2018 at 8:32 pm

          That’s what I meant when I said that this is sort of uncharted territory.

          We’ve never seen businesses trying to force their own political views on their customers like this before.
          There may have been small local examples of it…but not on this scale…this is Interstate Commerce level stuff.

          The Internet Companies depend on the internet for their existence.
          Our govt funds the internet.
          So therein lies the ability to Regulate the Internet Companies.

          This is why it was a good thing to move the Internet back under the auspices of the Fed Trade Commission…instead of the FCC, which gave those internet companies the ability to claim ‘1st Am rights’ as their protection from charges of censorship.

          These companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter, who are censoring their conservative users…are engaging in ‘unfair trade practices’.
          And they should be prosecuted for it!

          Like

          Reply
  15. keeler says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I was concerned about this type of corporate behavior catching on when Amazon, Apple, and other big vendors began pulling “racist” items (ie anything with a Confederate Flag on it, ISIS flags were ok though) in the wake of the Charleston church shooting. Removed items included historically based computer games and books with “inappropriate” covers, ie intellectual property. It was clear to me that the actions of these companies was an indirect attack on the First Amendment.

    And here we are, less than three years later, and in the wake of a different mass shooting the same tactics are being deployed again- albeit on a more subtle yet larger scale- to undermine the Second Amendment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Wise Lobo says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      It is a worry as more and more companies bend to the will of even a single liberal complaint. Some how this seems to infringe on freedom of speech, but probably not legally. If a baker can be sued for not baking a LGBT cake, why cannot they be sued for discrimination. Perhaps some legal group will take these on before we are caught in a county with many restrictions

      Like

      Reply
  16. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    I imagine one of their largest customers is the U.S. government. The federal government uses Citibank Government Purchase Cards and well as Citibank Government Travel Cards.

    Ironic isn’t it that much of that $1.3 trillion we talked about today will be paid for by Citibank Purchase cards.

    https://www.citibank.com/tts/solutions/commercial-cards/public-sector-solutions/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Hmmm… Looks to me that it’s time for a change….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 23, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      It’s time for the Treasury Dept to pick a different vendor for this service.

      Citibank is infringing on citizen’s 2nd Amendment rights.
      The Fed Govt cannot be a party to this.

      Like

      Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 23, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      I never blogged or wrote anything regularly online until that GSA guy in the hot tub. I can’t remember his name, but he and his wife went to Vegas on our dime.

      With that ugly, naked guy drinking booze still in your mind…. Citi has contracts with the GSA:

      GSA SmartPay Program
      Forms & Resources
      Citi® recognizes the unique and detailed program requirements of GSA Smart-Pay 2 Federal Agencies. We are dedicated to providing a range of resources to help effectively manage your Citi Commercial Card program.

      Would a complaint about this go to the Treasury Dept? I’ve seen the people at the GSA, they are repulsive. Remember the parties? The horrible rap videos we paid for????

      Like

      Reply
  17. andyocoregon says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    They need to stop blaming the guns and start fixing the psycho kids.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Kaco says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    The only thing is, these are the things our President Trump is proposing, especially the bump stocks ban and minimum age increase, it’s a given that they should pass a background check.

    Like

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 23, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      It’s not the bank’s place to do this, though.
      And Pres Trump backed off of the minimum age increase…he changed his mind on that, thank goodness.

      Like

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        March 23, 2018 at 8:08 pm

        But it’s really hard to fight some of these things if the goal posts get moved. Take including Dreamers with the DACA, which hadn’t even been brought up. I still hope that isn’t a goal.

        Like

        Reply
      • littleflower481 says:
        March 23, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        Actually, he didn’t . He said it was in the courts and would wait and see.

        Like

        Reply
  19. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Megabanks and the 1/2 quadrillion credit derivatives issue.

    When Deutsche bank was having problems Citi took in more of their Credit Derivatives so they could pass the tests. Citi is a tool.

    Citi bank is going to end up like Washington Mutual. Citi has been playing games for years, since before the Mortgage meltdown. Not going to make it. Crooked as hell and trying to make a fast buck by shorting the long gun business.

    Citibank and their elitist big-shots are Globalist jackboots. When the Mega Banks want to toss the hot potato they send it to Citi.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-08-05/citigroup-said-to-buy-derivatives-portfolio-from-credit-suisse

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Dave says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    It would have helped if limiting all gun sales to 21+ year-olds hadn’t been advertised from the very top. It’s not clear that outfits like City would have gotten the idea on their own.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Madison Grant says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Y’all know we’re going to have to completely crash the whole thing. Draining the swamp WILL also mean kicking the Fed to the curb, and going to a new currency. That is the only way to keep the CitiGroups of the world from trying to thwart our liberties and constitutional rights with their money power.

    Like

    Reply
  22. woohoowee says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    I wonder how much money Citibank rakes in from EBT fees?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Midwest Mom says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Byebye to my CitiBank card …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Stranded in CA says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Notice that they haven’t said that they would restrict a Citibank credit card holder from using that Citibank card to purchase a gun. They don’t feel so strongly about their morality that they will give up potential interest on from a consumer, right?

    Like

    Reply
  25. GREENMIRROR says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

    Look up the definition of arms.

    Banks that do not back their paper Currency with silver or gold are counterfeiting and in so should be facing the punishment of death.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Ockham's Phaser says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    “If you are stunned by their position…. What can you do about it?”

    Go out and buy a few more guns. I’ve been eyeballing one of those AR-15’s in the case at the local ranch store.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. woohoowee says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    October 21, 2016

    -snip-

    This week, for example, emails from WikiLeaks show that President Obama, using the email address of bobama@ameritech.net, was communicating directly with Michael Froman of Citigroup in 2008, who fed Obama lists of recommended appointments to his cabinet. In an email from Froman dated October 6, 2008, with Froman using his Citigroup email address of fromanm@citi.com, Hillary Clinton shows up on Froman’s list for Secretary of State or head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In a separate list attached to the email, Eric Holder was recommended for U.S. Attorney General at the Department of Justice or as White House Counsel. (See the email and the attachments here.) In less than a month after Obama’s election as President on November 4, 2008, Obama had nominated Clinton to be his Secretary of State and Holder as his Attorney General. Despite the unprecedented corruption rooted out on Wall Street by regulators, Holder failed to prosecute any of Wall Street’s top executives for the crimes that led to the greatest financial crash since the Great Depression.

    http://wallstreetonparade.com/2016/10/wikileaks-citigroup-exec-gave-obama-recommendation-of-hillary-for-state-eric-holder-for-doj/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      March 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      -snip-

      Michael Froman is a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and James R. Schlesinger distinguished professor at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs. He served in President Barack Obama’s cabinet as the U.S. trade representative from June 2013 to January 2017. He worked to open foreign markets for U.S. goods and services, enforce America’s rights in the global trading system, and foster development through trade.

      Major initiatives under his leadership included the conclusion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement in the Asia Pacific and negotiations toward a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership with the European Union; the negotiation of agreements on trade facilitation, agriculture, information technology products, services and environmental goods at the World Trade Organization; the monitoring and enforcement of U.S. trade rights, including through the launch of the Interagency Trade and Enforcement Center; and congressional passage of Trade Promotion Authority, the African Growth and Opportunity Act, the Generalized System of Preferences program, and the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act.

      From January 2009 to June 2013, Froman served at the White House as assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor for international economic affairs, where he was responsible for coordinating policy on international trade and finance, energy security and climate change, and development and democracy issues. He served as the U.S. sherpa for the Group of Twenty and Group of Eight Summits during and after the global financial crisis and staffed the president for the APEC Leaders Meetings. In addition, he chaired or co-chaired the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, the Transatlantic Economic Council, the U.S.-India CEO Forum, and the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum. He played a leading role in the launch of the Obama administration’s Power Africa, Trade Africa, and Feed the Future development initiatives.

      https://www.cfr.org/experts/michael-froman

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        March 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        -snip- (Bold mine)

        Froman received an A.B. in Public and International Affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School of Princeton University with a senior thesis entitled Negotiating from Strength: The Principle of Power in US-Soviet Arms Control[9] in 1985, a DPhil in International Relations entitled The development of the idea of detente in American political discourse, 1952-1985, supervised by Sir Michael Howard,[9] from St Antony’s College, Oxford in 1988 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School where he was a classmate of Barack Obama,[2][10] and also where he was an associate of Obama’s on the Harvard Law Review.[11]

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Froman

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          March 23, 2018 at 8:30 pm

          Well no more explanation is needed as to why Citi made this leftwing policy announcement. The SOB POS Obama is a human cancer that has metastasized and affected everything and everyone around him.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  28. keeler says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    This is also the tactic YouTube (Google) is using to undermine free speech.

    The Young Turks (“independent progressives”) are official YouTube Partners. They collaborate with YouTube and receive promotional benefits.

    Alex Jones, and anyone else to the right of Mao Zedong, gets demonetized and regularly has videos flagged and removed for Community Guidelines strikes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. sandab00 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    20 year cardholder and I just cancelled all my accounts. This decision is monumentally stupid and in the end they will gain nothing. This is what you get with irvory tower executives in NY making boneheaded decisions that they believe “everyone” agrees with.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      March 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      Again this should go against Citibank and they need to lose their FDIC charter.

      Call not only your congresscritter but the FDIC and let them know you are unhappy.

      The taxpayer does not need to insure or charter a bank that is working against our 2nd amendment rights.

      Like

      Reply
  30. grlangworth says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Financial institutions of any kind have no constitutional right to enforce their political beliefs on their customers. They have the right not to do business with those with whom they disagree with. So do potential and prospective customers.

    Like

    Reply
  31. billrla says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    These sorts of virtue-signaling gambits often end-up doing damage to brand loyalty. The surprising thing is that Citi would have any loyal customers after the 2008 financial crisis.

    Like

    Reply
  32. medamorphus says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Cancelled my Citibank card yesterday.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Uncle Al says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    If you own Citi stock, keep one share. I smell a shareholder lawsuit in the near future: Citi board and execs are failing in their fiduciary duty to maximize shareholder value.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Vince says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    What is the difference between this and a bakery refusing service to people they don’t agree with? Seems like there is a lot of case law that goes against CITI.

    Like

    Reply
  35. WFO says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    All wars are Banker’s Wars. The very first act of the new Federal Government after the Revolution was the Whisky Tax, demanded by Banker’s to pay them back for financing the Revolution. Washington send 25,000 troops to collect the Whisky Tax from the folks in Western Pennsylvanian, who used whisky as currency, but the tax was payable only in Coin, which they didn’t have. It’s know as the Whisky Rebellion.

    Hamilton (Secretary of the Treasury) accompanied the troops to collect the tax. It was a bad omen of what was to come of Federalism.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I picked up a couple new arms the other day and the FFL was so pissed about this. His credit line just vanished for the most part. I had to pay cash and he counted my money wrong twice. I had to grab it back from him and count it out in front of him slowly. I’m so bummed about all of this happening at once.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Li'l D in the Big D says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Generally speaking, the Bill of Rights is a restriction on government and not on private entities such as Citi.

    However, where an entity receives federal aid -a current and excellent example would be a college that refuses to uphold the First Amendment, congress can bind that college to whatever it wishes to in exchange for that aid. In this example, congress, by Legislative Act, compels colleges that receive federal aid to uphold freedom of speech rights.

    See: Higher Education Amendments of 1998 – `SEC. 112. PROTECTION OF STUDENT SPEECH AND ASSOCIATION RIGHTS at: https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/history/50th/thelaw/higher_ed.cfm

    It therefore seems that congress can write similar legislation, if pressured enough, that would bind Citi, also a federal aid recipient, to not infringe upon the second amendment via retailers in the manner in which they are presently seeking to do.

    Time for a letter writing campaign, yes?

    Like

    Reply
  38. billrla says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    The CEO of CitiGroup will be the darling of this weekend’s Manhattan cocktail parties.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Uncle Al says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    The only reason I’ve got a Citi Visa card is Costco. I went to Costco today and got a plain membership card so that when I cancel the Citi Visa (after buying an AR-15 and a bunch of 30-round mags with it) I can still patronize the store. Yes, I know about their “no weapons” policy but my experience in several of their stores is that local managers don’t care. I’m in my local Costco on average twice a month. I’ve never been in their store without being armed. Concealed means concealed.

    Like

    Reply
  40. WVNed says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Take up heroin. The syringes are free at the clinic. In high capacity packages.
    Probably killed 1000 times more people than firearms this year.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Craft Eccentric says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Absolute disgrace! Taxpayers should demand the bail-out back and close their accounts if they have them!

    Like

    Reply
  42. Nelle says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I’ve been a cardholder over 30 years. I regret I have but one card to give for the 2nd Amendment.

    Like

    Reply
  43. abstain says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    I’ve had a Citi card since 1994. I think I’ll pull the trigger and cancel it tomorrow.
    I’m tired of pushy corporations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. covfefe999 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Everyone with a Citi card, contact Citi and state that you are not going to use your card any more because of this. Don’t close your account uniless/until you have to pay an annual fee. My main-use card is Citi and I’m going to be changing over to one of my others now. Discover? AmEx? We are half of the country, we should never underestimate our power.

    Like

    Reply
  45. woohoowee says:
    March 23, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    An affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

    U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

    Managing Director and Chief Global Political Analyst, Citi Research

    Tina Fordham is Managing Director and Chief Global Political Analyst at Citi, the first to hold this position.

    Named as a “Changemaker” in the Evening Standard’s 2016 Progress 1000 list, as well as in the “Top 100 Most Influential Women in Finance” and “40 Women to Watch”, she joined Citi in 2003, where she advises corporate boards and institutional investors on the implications of macro political developments.

    Her work focuses on hard-to-quantify risks such as geopolitics and socioeconomic factors, including “vox populi” risk, the idea that public opinion is a risk factor in the investment environment, as well as the role of women in the global economy.

    Fordham is a member of the Corporate and Investment Bank Diversity Board and the Veteran’s Network at Citi, and sits on the International Advisory Council for the foreign policy think tank Carnegie Europe.

    A fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Socrates Society for emerging leaders, Fordham was appointed in 2016, by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, to the UN’s first High-Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment, which also includes IMF president Christine Lagarde.

    Fordham is a frequent commentator on CNN, the BBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg as well as Davos, and is a volunteer for the charity “Speakers for Schools”, which provides young people in UK state schools with access to leading figures for inspirational talks.

    Previously, she served as senior advisor in the UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit and head of global political risk at Eurasia Group, where she started the firm’s financial markets research business.

    Fordham earned her master’s degree in international affairs at Columbia University. She is a San Francisco Bay Area native, and lives in London with her two daughters.

    https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/bio/tina-fordham

    Like

    Reply

