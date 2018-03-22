Thursday March 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Four Angels?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Molly Tuttle’s excitement over her new guitar reminded me of how special truly good musicians are and how the joy they feel when just sitting back pickin’ can be downright infectious. All you have to do is just be there and you’re in. It doesn’t really matter if your there to play or just listen. It’s the moment that counts. One of the best things about good musicians is that they can get paid for doing this stuff. One of the best things for us is that we get to here ’em.
This video is one you may have seen before. The first part has brief comments from famous country musicians about their close relationship with folksinger Guy Clark. I was planning to put up one of his other videos (“The Cape”) tonight but remembered how magical the second part (about 1.20 or so) of this one is. This part of the video shows Guy and friends sitting at a table in his house. They’re telling stories and doing some mean flat pickin’. This is where the magic is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The driver who killed the pedestrian with the self-driving Uber a couple days ago had convictions for armed robbery, and driver violations.
A few months back, an Uber driver tried to rape a woman. Just an FYI that Uber, apparently and very unfortunately, does not do background checks, or, if they do, could GAF about who’s picking you up at night and driving you around.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5527575/Operator-self-driving-Uber-history-traffic-violations.html#comments
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLike
LikeLike
HAPPY CURSDAY
LikeLike