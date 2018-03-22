Cooking and baking – for Easter and everyday

Check out some good recipes for your Easter treats and meal. We also would love to have yours. Stella has an excellent thread at her place. Come on over and share!
In my last food post – Cooking with vegetables – something new, something different – I mentioned that there a couple of new pasta dishes that I wanted to try.
I have made Pasta With Parsnips and Bacon twice now. It is delicious, although not particularly healthy (lots of saturated fat). Bacon, cream, grated cheese – what’s not to like?
View original post 690 more words
Yeah, but is it organic? KIDDING
LikeLiked by 2 people
For Easter dinner lets have Hasenphafer
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nooooooooo 🐰 🐇
LikeLike
Mac & Cheese with a side of bacon tossed in! What’s not to like!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also like to throw in onions and colored bell peppers that have been sautéed in butter. I like diced ham better than bacon with the O & P, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you go to my blog (see link) the whole recipe is there. It calls for leeks, but I have also used sweet onions and scallions (mixed). The parsnips are so sweet and add a lot to this dish.
LikeLiked by 2 people
luv me some parsnips!
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A significant portion of my personal blog is dedicated to cooking tutorials.
I have made video demonstrations of whole grain bread, cinnamon rolls, muffins, bagels, cookies, zucchini bread etc etc…
Check out my recipe section here: https://jennyhatch.com/category/recipes/
For Easter we bake orange sweet rolls, whole grain of course!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just made scrambled eggs with roasted asparagus and diced ham this morning for breakfast. I make a big batch, then put individual servings into cold ramekins so I have a few meals for the upcoming days. I reheat in a double boiler on the stove top because the ramekins are very heavy. It work better than the microwave.
I will have to type up the recipe and come back and post it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking forward to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
like
LikeLike
I make skillet eggs all the time, just varying the vegs that I use. I usually start with scallions, chopped, and a small potato (cooked in the microwave) chopped (leave the skin on). Chopped mushrooms are a nice addition, and cooked bacon, if you have it, but just the scallions and potatoes are good enough. After everything is more or less cooked, pop a couple of eggs on top, and cover the skillet. If you add a few drops of water, the whites of the eggs cook up nicely.
I have used cooked asparagus and cooked broccoli in this too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Stella, I fix this often and when I have leftover salmon or crab, it all goes into the mixture too, then I will put a concoction of ranch dressing with dill as a spread over egg mixture as it starts firming.
Yummy, if you like seafood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to try leeks in that recipe.
LikeLike
That sounds delish!
LikeLike
Watching my mother, who was always trying to eat healthily, decline ever so slowly with dementia, makes me want to eat things like this all the time! I may go out with a heart attack at 75 but at least I will have enjoyed myself and my kids won’t have to take care of me long after I have forgotten who they are….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Food, especially Holiday food isn’t something that should be eaten to just survive. It should be enjoyed and it should have meaning.
I’m with you on this one. Until I have to eat bland food, I’ll eat what tastes the best.
I make a sweet potato dish. My oldest daughter made it for her family one year and said it didn’t come out the same but was OK.
When I went to visit her we both made it together.
Think the original recipe called for a topping of half cup brown sugar and a quarter stick of butter with pecans.
That became more than enough brown sugar to cover it and a stick of butter with pecans to fully cover the top.
Much better…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I make a dish like this. Mine uses Ritz crackers. But pecans sound so much better! Thanks, I will try your version next time!
Oh I am really hungry! 😋😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry about demential affecting your family! I recently learned via the death a dear friend’s father, that some types of dementia are accelerated by a high sugar diet. Scary!
LikeLike
Give this one a try.
Tried this last night.😋
GARLIC ROASTED CABBAGE
INGREDIENTS:
1 head cabbage
extra virgin olive oil
salt & pepper to taste
a few cloves of garlic
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Remove the outer leaves from the cabbage head & slice into 1/2 inch rounds. Lay on a baking sheet & drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt & pepper.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until tender & starting to brown. Remove from the oven. Using a microplane, mince 1 head of garlic over each cabbage round. Or, alternatively, mince it with a knife & sprinkle it evenly over the cabbage rounds. Bake for another 3-5 minutes.
All images and text ©Mrs Happy Homemaker for Mrs Happy Homemaker
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve cooked cabbage this way before, but not with garlic, and I usually sprinkle either lemon juice or balsamic vinegar on the cabbage when it is cooked.
ADD: Your version sounds good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
stella, Garlic goes with everything.
And in very copious amounts.
It always makes me laugh when a recipe calls for one clove of garlic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
First time I made lasagna on my own (was probably 12?) I didn’t know what a “clove” of garlic was, so used the whole head! Oops! Sure was good – and no vampires came near our house for months! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
one clove of garlic is plenty. for seeing whether you need to sharpen the knife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My 2 alarm wick fowler chili was frozen just pulled it out to have with some excellent home made tamales from someone that knows how. yum … little cheese …little sour cream.. maybe some red onion chopped yum yum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this cooking with olive branches?
LikeLike
I love these kinds of threads. Makes me hungry. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bright sunshine outside, but 12 inches of snow on the ground. So I’m not yet ready for mint and asparagus. Tonight we’re having:
5 lb pork shoulder, rubbed with dried thyme, rosemary, fennel, garlic and salt & pepper, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap overnight.
remove from plastic, and lay on top of a bed of peeled, cored and sliced apples and onions – about 3 apples and 1 large onion, tossed with 1 tbs olive oil, in a dutch oven or baking dish.
roast uncovered at 450 degrees for 1/2 hour. Add 1/2 cup white wine, broth or water to the dutch over, cover with lid or heavy duty foil, and lower heat to 300 degrees for 3-4 hours.
remove roast from dutch oven, skim fat off apples/onions, and blend (blender, food processor, stir blender or even a potato masher), adding 2 tsp dijon mustard and additional water/broth/wine to make a gravy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This sounds like a recipe that might easily convert to a slow cooker version…
LikeLike
Agree! However, I do like doing some dishes “low and slow” in my oven. Osso bucco for example. In the oven, the flavors concentrate more as some of the braising liquids unavoidably evaporate, despite the baking dish/dutch over being covered, in the oven.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With oven cooking it also seems to concentrate the aromas of cooking which can really whet the appetite too! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have a tradition of dressed eggs (some call them “deviled” eggs) and now I make them with bacon fat from the bacon I cook and crumble into the dressed eggs.
Pea salad with chopped ham is also a tradition. We always have various types of pork as I was brought up in a Protestant denomination that followed OT dietary laws – no pork – so I Always include pork because it reminds of the freedom I really do have in Jesus (v. living under OT ceremonial and cultural laws) and it is delicious! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greetings, Katherine … I thought you and other Treepers might enjoy watching these videos about eggs (each is only about 2 minutes long):
The first video shows a different way to cook eggs which are on their way to becoming “dressed” or “deviled”. I especially liked the idea of being able to present a greater number of finished D-eggs on a flat platter than what fits on a traditional egg plate (D-eggs disappear quickly at our parties). The end of the video shows the addition of “other” ingredients, which can be ignored in favor of you own choices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgNeWL8GGRk
This second video shows a fun/fancy way to present D-eggs for those who have an abundance of free time — or extra Helping Hands in the kitchen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04aLVmjEE54
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is official. This is the greatest website on the net.
If SD starts a daily posting of NHL playoff hockey, full of his usual insight and wisdom, I will have found paradise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A way to sneak in a little fresh fruit to the kids, amongst all the Easter candy.
http://chocolatewithgrace.com/mini-sugar-cookie-fruit-pizzas/#_a5y_p=3483541
LikeLiked by 7 people
This photo reminded me of the time I filled up my sons birthday piñata with celery stalks and shelled peanuts.
The looks on those little boys faces, it was hilarious.
I did have a second candy filled piñata waiting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The parsnips makes it the perfect recipe! Always have something cruciferous or lots of fiber in dishes with fat content or even tea afterwards, which helps cleanse. I’ll be trying this recipe for sure! 🥘🍲
LikeLike
Our Polish tradition. The Easter Lamb Cake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh dear that screen shot looks like you’re murdering that cake!
LikeLike
I could watch that video on a loop for hours, it was the most soothing experience!
LikeLike
Thanks, Stella 😁
LikeLike
Anyone else here do Easter meat pie and spaghetti pie?
Haven’t cooked the first in a number of years bc it’s so labor intensive, but you guys are inspiring me.
The spaghetti pie has actually become a summer staple as it’s easy, and in hot weather it’s great a room temp with a nice big salad &
Italian bread.
LikeLike