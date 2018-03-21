Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses Austin Bombings and Suspect Extermination…

Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the Austin bombings and how the suspect, 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, was identified and eventually confronted.
.
Law enforcement officials identified the suspected Austin bomber — who blew himself up as police closed in on him — as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, who lived with two roommates in a city suburb. (read more)
Austin Bomber Mark Anthony Conditt pictured in 2013 after high school graduation.
Motive? Fed EX refused to support Davey Hogg’s anti NRA dribble. Nor did stock holders sell when Davey Hogg “demanded” them to. Start there…
Patsy says:
"Motive? Fed EX refused to support Davey Hogg's anti NRA dribble. Nor did stock holders sell when Davey Hogg "demanded" them to. Start there…"
_____________________________________
The little punk Hogg has grown into an agitator and it will get worse. The parents must be proud what they have crated.
Hogg seems to have much support from the far left maybe CIA in training..(S
Maybe he has already been CIA trained.
With every word this Hogg kid speaks (to fawning late night tv hosts) … it becomes more apparent that he IS … a “crisis actor”. Go ahead snopes and politifact … “prove” that he isn’t … all the while his actions prove he IS.
"The little punk Hogg has grown into an agitator and it will get worse. The parents must be proud what they have crated. "
He should be crated…and then shipped to some deserted island for liberal misfits.
We ship so many firearms it’s actually a small but profitable part of our freight, why would our CEO sign on to this dribble?
He sure looks like a democrat!
Please. This is idiocy.
This is absurd.
I love a happy ending.
I do too.
But I don’t understand how a 24 year can learn to make sophisticated bombs?
It doesn’t take that long to learn, and our military teaches our men and women much younger than 24.
Gov Abbott said he wasn’t in the military.
Yeah I knew that
In the interview above, they mention he was not in the military. Also, Steve Doocy asked about him possibly learning bomb-making on the Internet. I would NOT search for anything like that out here, but it would not surprise me if instructions are out here somewhere. Gov. Abbott said he did not have a job, so I wonder how he paid his share of the place where he had two roommates. Those two are talking with law enforcement, which could be very helpful. We are getting a lot of info very quickly, which everyone in the Austin area must be grateful for.
I would suspect sending away for bomb making material or literature might get you a visit from an LEO.
Not in Palm Beach or Broward county FL ; )
Helps enormously that President Trump ordered 500 experts to Austin. Oh the difference a real President makes…
Comment in ref to Barb above.
I may date myself, but I knew people who had the Anarchists Cookbook back in the 1990s in college. Since then, timer circuits and advanced electronics have gotten cheaper (see Arduino) so someone with access to chemicals and basic electronics understanding could do a lot of damage. But that has always been the case, where there’s a will there’s a way. Fortunately, large scale attacks like this are rare.
"the Anarchists Cookbook"
I bought a copy back in the 1980’s just to see what was in it. It was stolen back in 1995 and I did not need to replace it. It was fairly basic (no inexpensive advanced electronics back then) most people acknowledge “where there’s a will there’s a way”.
Ya gotta love this “sophisticated” narrative engineering.
A “trip wire” switch can be made with a matchbook cover and aluminium foil wrapped around the jaws of a clothes pin. Cover pulled out, boom.
A pressure switch can be made from something available at Dollar tree to light your closet. Lift the lid, boom.
Now, as for the HE or propellant, that’s the signature. That’s the ticket. How does he get that?
If those Afgan morons can build effective IEDs, and hide from IR cameras with a survival blanket under a wool blanket, well, you get the picture.
A group of Antifa supporters traveled to Syria to learn bomb making skills. Perhaps he was one of them.
Was overjoyed to wake up this morning to hear bomber was no longer a threat.
Praise the Lord!
Daily Mail SCREAMING “Devout Christian” who is against gay marriage at the top of the page. SMDH.
Coming from the same country that just convicted a man for making a bad joke.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And from a nation which ignores pleas of young girls who have been raped by jihadis.
And young girls screaming from being FGM’d by their moms.
and from a nation that just gave a terrorist who threw acid on 10 kids DISFIGURING them for life… 5 years
That’s a mere “time out.”
Euroweenies are begging for grief.
Isn’t that considered hate speech?
Somehow I doubt he was “devout.” Christians aren’t in the habit of blowing people up
Well, there was the IRA.
Titus 3:2 To speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.
Suicidal murderer of innocent people.
I have never met that ‘Devout Christian’ that would do these things.
Not one!
Sounds like media making an assumption because he was Mormon.
1Timothy 3:1 This is a true saying, If a man desire the office of a bishop, he desireth a good work.
2 A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;
3 Not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous;
4 One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity;
5 (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)
6 Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.
7 Moreover he must have a good report of them which are without; lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil.
There is an out-and-out twitter war over the religious/political leanings of this guy. A simple, sarcastic tweet of mine triggered trolls who are posting photoshopped twitter accounts of his (with tweets AFTER he died) and supposed links to his blog.
I am so proud of my Trump-supporting twitter followers who are not falling for it one bit. But the fact that there are so many narrative pushers out there is telling. We’ve smartened up to their games and they know it.
Push back against their bigotry. It’s a coordinated assault. Here are the facts, people, get out there and push back! https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/racists-exploit-austin-bombing-to-push-an-anti-white-male-narrative/
All coordinated by a branch of Media Matters
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/
This leaked document which has been issued after the election 2016 and before President Trump takes the Oval Office, reveals the slightest details on how Media Matters has organized these attacks. We have never faced such organized dramatic response and psychopathic efforts coming from media on a President. Their deleterious “attack project” has three main tasks, each delivered to different sub-organizations named: American Bridge, Crew, and Shareblue.
It’s a lie. Here are the facts. Get them out to the people: https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/racists-exploit-austin-bombing-to-push-an-anti-white-male-narrative/
The DM is an EXTREMIST gay screed. The editors, writers, and staff all HATE Christians … viscerally … and BAN them from commenting on their news stories.
So…I’m reading that this person was a devout christian, trump supporter, etc…
No idea if any of that is true. But let’s assume that it is…
The media goes wild reporting it…
Yet they are stone cold silent about Steven Paddock’s political/theological views/beliefs and the same about the Bernie supporting loon that shot Rep. Steve Scalise…
Amazing that…and the cretins in the fMSM expect us critical thinkers to believe they are credible at reporting facts and don’t have some political/leftist bias?
Seriously?
It’s a coordinated narrative push. Here are the facts: https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/racists-exploit-austin-bombing-to-push-an-anti-white-male-narrative/
“the cretins in the fMSM expect us critical thinkers to believe they are credible at reporting facts and don’t have some political/leftist bias”
No, they are going after the millions of dumbed down young-minds-full-of-mush and “low information voters” deceived by the MSM swill. Give them some more cannabis to smoke, while you are at it. Then the “amotivational syndrome” kicks in and they will not care what goes on as long as they can escape from reality.
Possible package heading to Alex Jones as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jones always wants to make himself the story. He repeats his own name at least once every 30 seconds. I used to enjoy listening to him, but not so much anymore. I like the other people he has on, except Cernovich, who does the same thing. PJW is great, David Knight is brilliant, even the young kids he has on are better to listen to than Jones. Note to any talk show personality, if you spend too much time talking about yourself, it becomes boring and people will turn you off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like Michael Savage. Loves to self aggrandize and promote his books.
They all do that. With one hand tied behind my great American back
The low quality of the commenters on his site bothers me even more…
To clarify this is your humble opinion (yho)… Personally I like Mr Jones a lot and believe he has been one of the most effective red pill agents this country has ever had. Love him or hate the reality is the dude works his behind off and puts himself at serious risk.
Yeah, The_Donald was on this AMA like white on rice and no doubt someone reported it to the police. But they are the villains according to the left. (which, if you don’t read reddit, is laughable, 90% hates the posters on The_Donald)
yes ..the spin begins..
Shocked neighbors described Conditt as a quiet, studious young man who came from a good family.
His blog posts from 2012 indicate he was in favor of the death penalty and was against gay marriage and abortion. He identified himself as a conservative but said he was not politically engaged.
Give it a week, maybe less. It will be all forgotten and in the rear view mirror.
In the mean time, trolls are raking in the dough.
FofBW..yep…they have a endless supply will be something new soon…
And so it begins
burnett044 says:
"His blog posts from 2012 indicate he was in favor of the death penalty and was against gay marriage and abortion. He identified himself as a conservative but said he was not politically engaged."
_______________________________________
He was young in 2012 maybe still had values of his family but much can happen between 2012 and 2018.
He might have gotten into the wrong crowed or on drugs or was rejected by UPS..?
Maybe he was one of those kids who was put on drugs as a kid..? Who know!.
Sad for the family and sad for the victims.
He was 17 or 18 in 2012, and homeschooled. Then he went to college for two years, Austin Community College, but did not graduate. Was he shocked or brainwashed there? Homeschooled kids can be shocked by what they get exposed to in college and lose it for awhile if not prepared for it, I’ve known some.
I homeschooled from K-12. My kids were not shocked when they went to college. They were considerably more prepared for, and engaged in, class than their peers. Believe it or not, homeschooled kids ARE aware of current events and do not operate in a vacuum.
So so true. No matter how good your upbringing is and even if you factor in that a kid had both parents in the home, things can still go wrong. Once a kid leaves home, all anyone can do is pray that the path they were on that they continue it once they are no longer under the watchful eyes of parents or other good role models. The rest is up to God.
Pam
Blowing people up reminds me of young Bill Ayers who told the NYT reporter that when he was a young kid he was fascinated with explosives. He went on to instigate bombings in the 1970’s. This kind of mental state begins very early on, way before adolesence.. Ayers’ father was a communist inspired millionaire. Don;t know about his mother but it’s apparent Ayers had huge father issues.
Who knows what goes on behind closed doors from birth. Old African proverb: ‘if you want to know the end, look at the beginning.’
Yeah… 4 years in a high school kid’s life are a lot of years and critical. 4 years ago I had different views on certain things and I am further in my adult years.
All depending in what company this young man was.
Leftisme is a virulent disease.
The creep was also against requiring convicted sex offenders to register with local law enforcement. Yeah, just what every neighborhood needs is for a convicted sex offender, especially one who molested a child, to move into a neighborhood without any notice given to the neighbors by the police.
Not ex-military, unemployed but still had money to buy components and make more than one type of bomb and mail them out and pay for motel room. Doesn’t add up. This kid’s someone’s patsy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Plus, too much talk about what a great job law enforcement is doing etc. Isn’t Austin a sanctuary city that tried to counter TX law against sanct-city? Why bring up the Vegas shooting in this interview?
From what I have heard, Austin Texas is a very liberal city in a sea of red.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
yep
For sure. How very ‘convenient’ that the ‘bomber’ is killed less than 24 hours after a school shooting that negates the narrative and proves that armed personnel in schools make all the difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
Coordinated to end comms here.
Predictable.
They are scared [4am].
They will fail.
We know the details.
[Wednesday].
Q
ATF was involved with this bomber problem a lot more than the FBI was. ATF would have brought in EOD dogs, as well as asking for local Police K-9 assistance from handlers whose K-9’s are trained and certified for EOD detection. Lots of packages had to be swept by the K-9’s, and they need breaks just like people do, so the handlers and their K-9’s are rotated. It’s a slow and tedious process to sweep thousands of packages, trying not to disturb them as one already detonated at a Fed-Ex center. I suspect that sweeps are still being done, and that may include UPS and USPS centers as well.
The man seen in the Fed Ex store is slumped and a little thick in the waist. Are they the same person?
Well Law Enforcement and the Media called the bombs “sophisticated”. They could have been very simple in design and components and cheap to build.
he’s apparently a democrat….no surprise
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake news. Do not share. That profile is constantly being edited so unreliable. It has said he had 10 kids, 1 kid, 0 kids, etc. For example.
Let the spleckle-atin’ and Trump supporter innuendos begin. I hope TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP cuts off the media financing via EO issued on 12/21/17. Tired of these collaborators.
This a Q post from today. The anons on #qanon are saying Q is under arrest for his Boom Boom Boom posts.
The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
Coordinated to end comms here.
Predictable.
They are scared [4am].
They will fail.
We know the details.
[Wednesday].
Q
I don’t see any “arrest” in the Q post.
There is another post
Q is under arrest delete all.
Q
https://mobile.twitter.com/deplorabutthurt/status/976475182385827845/photo/1
I am just telling you what the anons are posting on #qanon. Just go there and check it out. You don’t have to log in or have account to read. Frankly, I wouldn’t put it past the deep state.
I don’t tweet. Can you inform me how to identify the Time the tweet above was sent, and the Timezone. US, or outside US and their local Time. I saw it as early am when looking. Just after midnight on the header. then he said 4am inside the brackets. isn’t around 4 am when the suspect was stopped in Austin.
(Mar 21 2018 00:21:18)
21 minutes after Midnight. How is the Time Determined for the post depending on location
Q !UW.yye1fxo
739281
The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
Coordinated to end comms here.
Predictable.
They are scared [4am].
I think it east coast time.
[4AM] is a metaphor for the MSM, based on their daily early-morning narrative coordination – something which was revealed by a CNN leaker a while back. I watched that carefully, so “4AM” made immediate sense to me. Q’s initial use of this term provides enough contextual hints that one can see this, and then see how it fits in repeated uses to mean “MSM”.
Q’s communications style is very interesting to me, because it’s very intelligent, borders on poetry, and uses things which are known about the differences between Trump’s followers and his detractors. It’s not “just your average LARP”, so to speak. I have referred to Q as “either a larpy leak or a leaky larp”.
Much of what Q says, interpreted properly, is NOT “new information” – which makes it all very LARPy. Most of the very exciting and OMG “Q BS” which I see is just WRONG or WISHFUL interpretation and even WILLFUL misinterpretation. If one interprets conservatively, and carefully, Q appears to be what he probably is – somebody who is getting SOME insider information, but is not “high-up” in things. His view is LIMITED, BIASED and PREJUDICED, just like other leakers, such as Bill Cooper.
Take another term – not [4AM] which is quite simple to properly interpret – let’s try “BOOM”. This has two meanings – “something is going to happen” and “something did happen”. Well, let me tell you, those are exceedingly safe bets. 😉 Saying that you know for sure what a “BOOM” means is just WRONG unless Q goes back and adds confirming context.
Do I “believe” Q? Yes. Do I doubt Q? Yes. Do I get value from Q? Yes. Do I find a lot of stuff about Q posts is garbage? Yes.
Do I love Q? Yes – like I love fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. 😎
Sort it out. 😉
PS – Twitter and the “smart left” forces on the internet don’t like Q at all. It is rare for them to send really smart and effective FLAK my way any more, and Q did exactly that, when I started using Q stuff. Do the math. Somebody else thinks he “might be legit”. But what is “legit”? GREAT QUESTION.
For all those that are suspicious about motive, lone wolf, etc., Governor Abbott is by far the best Governor in all 50 states. He seems like a complete straight shooter to me that cares only about the people of Texas. I don’t see him or his police force playing around or burying information.
I am such a big fan of Governor Abbott! What he has done in Texas is MAGA on steroids. Our President acknowledged that yesterday when AG Paxton from TX began to talk in the Sanctuary Cities round table meeting.
Up until recently, he was my number one choice to replace our Lion in 2025. At this point, I have Rep. Devin Nunes slightly ahead of him. However, I would be the happiest person in the world if he is our next President because MAGA and TRUMPISM will proceed for another 8 years!
Yes that is why we elect him! And we will again!
Great! I love the guy! Thank G_D he can be re-elected! What a great thing to hear. I would vote for him for anything, no problem!
Zinke 2024
# 3 for me but another great choice I could absolutely live with!
Now if we can just get him to see the absurdity of his support for an Art. V convention!!
Zinke Prez, Nunes AG, Abbott almost any office, as long as Texans will lend him to the country.
I like how you are keeping your eye on the big picture.
He lived with 2 roommates … investigating them too? Seems hard to imagine they knew nothing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming they are innocent and weren’t aware of his explosive hobby, how scary would it be to find out your roomie was making bombs on the other side of your bedroom wall.
Aside from the injured officer, that ended about as well as one could have hoped.
I still would have preferred a Trump supporting MAGA-Texan ending it with a lead pill prescription.
My question is where oh where did the money come from??
he had to have money/ credit card to buy rooms …stuff to make bombs …internet connect..food..rent…and on and on…..that would be nice to know
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
mimbler sure could be ..I would just like to know fer sure…..
Oh, yes. Me too. I’m sure they have looked into that. If we don’t hear, I’ll be suspicious they found a connection they don’t want us to know about.
His mom reportedly posted on her social media some time ago that he was trying to “find himself” and “was thinking about going on a mission trip”.
Sounds like a fail to launch kid, probably supported by his parents because they didn’t want him in their basement.
That was back in 2012, though.
It does not add up. Just like Las Vegas shooting- we still don’t know the motive or all who were involved. Too many questions to be answered. Will they be answered?
Dad’s wealthy bought him his own home after he divorced the kid’s mom. Mom raised him homeschooled as a Christian yet kid grows up registered Democrat dad out of state in AZ. HeardLE say he was an anarchist just wanted tocausechaos and destruction. Sorry about typos swollen arthritis hand little keys = typos
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So he was a democrat!
Soros has deep pockets….this is right out of the leftist playbook.
The main tenet of Christianity is to turn the other cheek, not blow people up. Blowing people up would make that person the opposite of devout. Now…devout Muslims however…the most devout blow people up and are rewarded with 17 virgins or whatever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually the original translation is ” a BOWL OF GOLDEN GRAPES” not 72 virgins.
Where are the current photos and videos? We are in the 21st Century…waiting for “friends and families”
this guy…Mark Conditt…doesn’t look like the rather bulky, fleshy guy with the blonde wig, imo.
why am I not convinced this was the guy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe I’m jaded but….skeptical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My hero!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I saw the last name, I thought, where’d I see that before? I remember now, but Gary Condit (Chandra Levy murder case), spells his name with only one tee. No relation.
Thanks. That’s where I remembered it from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strange quote from neighbor…. “Jay Schulze, who has lived in Pflugerville for 13 years, says he was out jogging when he was stopped by police and asked about the bombings Tuesday night. He said there was a large police presence in his neighborhood overnight.
Police flew drones over what he described as a rundown, “weird house with a lot of people coming and going” from about 9 p.m. until about 3 a.m.
Conditt and his father, Pat, purchased a Pflugerville property last year that is now valued at about $69,000, according to property records. The neighbor said Conditt had been living in that house, which he built with his father’s help.”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/21/austin-serial-bomber-idd-as-mark-anthony-conditt-what-know-about-pflugerville-resident.amp.html
So it was a “new” house or a flip? People coming and going? None of them knew one of their friends was making bombs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know something is up when Fake News Media can’t even get Austin Bomber’s age right!
LikeLike
Am applying for a job with the FBI so I need to pass a test. Let’s see if I got this essay question right.
All Bernie supporters cannot be blamed for one Bernie supporter shooting up a House of Representatives baseball practice but Sarah Palin can be blamed for someone shooting Gabby Gifford. All Muslims are not to be blamed for: 9-11, San Bernadino, Pulse Nightclub, Paris, Nice, Berlin, London BUT all gun owners ARE responsible for school shootings.
We can’t find the motive for a man whom ISIS claimed they recruited gunning down concert goers, but we can figure out that a white, Christian, homeschooled kid probably had a grudge against Fed Ex.
Is that right? Did I pass? (snark)
You can start Monday.
You can start Monday replacing Christopher Wray.
I hear that there’s an opening for the 2nd in command. It appears as if you qualify but just to be safe show up dressed in black sweats with a black hoodie
"an opening for the 2nd in command"
Do you get bonus points for being an ethnic minority? WASPs need not apply…
Likely radicalized in college. If 2012 blog is validated it only espouses his views before liberal college brainwashing. Certainly bombs are not supported by Christians or their ideology.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The writings were for a class he took at a community college.
“My name is Mark Conditt. I enjoy cycling, parkour, tennis, reading, and listening to music. I am not that politically inclined. I view myself as a conservative, but I don’t think I have enough information to defend my stance as well as it should be defended. The reasons I am taking this class is because I want to understand the US government, and I hope that it will help me clarify my stance, and then defend it.”
https://definingmystance.blogspot.com/
I imagine the professor instructed them to specifically take a stance and write about current political issues as part of the assignment.
Called it. The bulked up legs are from cycling. Most of the
avid tennis players I know have insane calf muscles. Dude’s
built strange from one, the other, or both.
Convert (to libtardism)? Converts are automatic “conflictos” between old programming and new, whatever the two things are. Easy psychological slide of the new state to extremism.
College really does mess people up. I remember well. Lots of weird social forces coming at all angles. People can completely FLIP in a year. Just look at CANKLES.
Getting off campus is one of the best ways to get a grip EVER.
Agree . A home school kid steps into the sea of libtadrism and they’re always looking for new converts. In the way back machine, the confused or “open minded” were always good targets for Scientology or Hari Krishnas or other closed groups.
I’ve seen too many kids do 180’s, and this one looks like a potential “Bernie Bro”. Bernie Bros are basically the left’s way of saying “you can be an OK white male by supporting a socialist/communist, and maybe even putting your guns to good use defending the cause”. Bernie Bros and ANTIFA are the only ways to be a white male gun owner on the left. Gotta go “radical”. It’s very intentional psychology on their part.
Yeah, the religious thing is a very good example. I saw college kids flip from atheists to evangelicals and vice versa. Moonies, Hare Krishnas, The Way, radical atheists – the works. Some changes were LIGHTNING. I saw one kid flip within WEEKS of meeting a girl. My initial impression was that he was going undercover to help bust the group for somebody, but after listening very carefully to the way they tried to convert me, I figured it was real. SCARY.
BRAINWASHING WORKS – including against guns.
The scary thing right now is that this brainwashing psychology going on now is a global program. It’s not various groups with their own take on life or beliefs. It’s a cohesive agenda that spans oceans . Their is little variation, guns are bad, whites are bad, free speech is bad, etc etc
Yes it is – GLOBAL. EXACTLY.
I say look at all the contending “global” ideologies to find the common “conspiracy of interest” in globalism. It’s not one of them – it’s ALL OF THEM. It’s an interesting kind of mob mentality of globalist interests, each one hoping to win the day and come out on top, or at least high in the order and “better off”.
LOL, obviously I’m on same page BUT these members of the mob, the worker bees..are they so stupid? They must be absolutely devoid of logic. The outcome they’re working for night and day will be their own demise in time.
The Way. There’s one haven’t heard from in awhile. Worked
with a few in a restaurant many years ago. Strange bunch.
Had to be off the clock and in their shared housings by 11pm.
Even weirder is their HQ town. New Knoxville, Ohio. Drive by
The Way site in the summer. Has a tent over it about 3 to
4 football lengths. Cost 15 a head back in the 80s to set foot
under that tent.
I didn’t used to be a conspiracy theorist … but it’s becoming more and more difficult to not imagine a deep state bad guy behind these types of events. In less than 12 hours after the death of the purported bomber we already have video evidence of some guy dropping of a package at FedEx who looks to have a different body shape than Conditt and who is wearing a cap and wig so his face isn’t seen. Then he blows himself up so he can’t be interrogated. Meanwhile, 6 months after the LV massacre we still haven’t seen any video of the shooter coming and going at the hotel.
Is there any wonder why government officials are not trusted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Radical racist ideologues are exploiting the Austin tragedy to foment racism, bigotry, and prejudice:
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/racists-exploit-austin-bombing-to-push-an-anti-white-male-narrative/
It’s mindblowing to me that an overwhelming number of anti-white-male agenda pushers…are white males.
Stockholm Syndrome, cumulative psychological abuse, massive and sustained operations in the absence of truth or facts – these things take a toll on certain types of people. Echo chambers can be incredibly powerful. It is imperative, however, to call it out when it occurs.
* Like*
The “bomber” was a patsy. It goes deeper than that.
I’m still at a loss as to what is causing so many young men in this country to suddenly act out so violently.
andyocoregon — I have a theory. Might seem silly, but it comes from being a movie fan for a long time. Movies have become increasingly violent – graphically violent. Blood spurting, brain splattering. I just watched a film the other night where in one of the first scenes, someone was shot from behind and the bullet tore through his body and out the chest leaving a big, gaping, bloody hole. Back in the dark ages when I was a teen, you didn’t see this kind of stuff. Villains got shot and fell to the ground. Nowadays no action film is made without plenty of gore. I think kids get immune to it. It isn’t real. Add in the games they play. I’ve seen it with my own grandsons — violent, bloody games. I don’t want to be a prig but you can’t see this kind of stuff daily and not become numb to it, not think it’s no big deal of someone gets blown away — or blown up. And as the kids get immune to it the violence ratchets up. Maybe instead of making people undergo background checks to purchase firearms we ought to make them undergo background checks before they can purchase a ticket to a move.
Angel one: try 2tsp. cod liver oil per day. It works for some people.
So far … the most interesting thing I’ve read about this young man is that at 24yo he owned his own home! My 35yo son who makes $6 figures can’t swing that here in the SF Bay Area … even WITH my financial boost. Then I read that he BUILT his home with the help of his (apparently building developer) father … and that he has two roommates (presumably renters). So, this young man … as near as I can tell … didn’t even NEED a job. So his firing from the Tech Co. probably didn’t affect him in the way it would someone who NEEDED a job.
This fact alone, puts this kid in a similar category as the Las Vegas shooter. An exceptionally well-heeled lone wolf domestic terrorist. This seems an odd category of murderer. Perhaps I am being old fashioned, but I think of murderers as being down and out losers who are both desperate and have an axe to grind. What? motivates someone who seemingly is living the good life … become suicidal … just so they can harm random people?
Is there a psychiatrist/psychologist in here who can help me understand that pathology ?
