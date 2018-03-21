Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses Austin Bombings and Suspect Extermination…

Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the Austin bombings and how the suspect, 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, was identified and eventually confronted.

Law enforcement officials identified the suspected Austin bomber — who blew himself up as police closed in on him — as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, who lived with two roommates in a city suburb. (read more)

Austin Bomber Mark Anthony Conditt pictured in 2013 after high school graduation.

151 Responses to Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses Austin Bombings and Suspect Extermination…

  1. Patsy says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Motive? Fed EX refused to support Davey Hogg’s anti NRA dribble. Nor did stock holders sell when Davey Hogg “demanded” them to. Start there…

  2. DanO64 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I love a happy ending.

    • 335blues says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      I do too.
      But I don’t understand how a 24 year can learn to make sophisticated bombs?

      • booger71 says:
        March 21, 2018 at 12:07 pm

        It doesn’t take that long to learn, and our military teaches our men and women much younger than 24.

      • PS says:
        March 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        I may date myself, but I knew people who had the Anarchists Cookbook back in the 1990s in college. Since then, timer circuits and advanced electronics have gotten cheaper (see Arduino) so someone with access to chemicals and basic electronics understanding could do a lot of damage. But that has always been the case, where there’s a will there’s a way. Fortunately, large scale attacks like this are rare.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          March 21, 2018 at 2:42 pm

          “the Anarchists Cookbook”

          I bought a copy back in the 1980’s just to see what was in it. It was stolen back in 1995 and I did not need to replace it. It was fairly basic (no inexpensive advanced electronics back then) most people acknowledge “where there’s a will there’s a way”.

      • Arkindole says:
        March 21, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        Ya gotta love this “sophisticated” narrative engineering.
        A “trip wire” switch can be made with a matchbook cover and aluminium foil wrapped around the jaws of a clothes pin. Cover pulled out, boom.
        A pressure switch can be made from something available at Dollar tree to light your closet. Lift the lid, boom.
        Now, as for the HE or propellant, that’s the signature. That’s the ticket. How does he get that?

        If those Afgan morons can build effective IEDs, and hide from IR cameras with a survival blanket under a wool blanket, well, you get the picture.

      • candofeminist says:
        March 21, 2018 at 2:46 pm

        A group of Antifa supporters traveled to Syria to learn bomb making skills. Perhaps he was one of them.

  3. LBB says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Was overjoyed to wake up this morning to hear bomber was no longer a threat.

  4. drdeb says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Praise the Lord!

  5. deplorablebabe says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Daily Mail SCREAMING “Devout Christian” who is against gay marriage at the top of the page. SMDH.

  6. Volchek says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:44 am

    So…I’m reading that this person was a devout christian, trump supporter, etc…
    No idea if any of that is true. But let’s assume that it is…
    The media goes wild reporting it…
    Yet they are stone cold silent about Steven Paddock’s political/theological views/beliefs and the same about the Bernie supporting loon that shot Rep. Steve Scalise…
    Amazing that…and the cretins in the fMSM expect us critical thinkers to believe they are credible at reporting facts and don’t have some political/leftist bias?

    Seriously?

  7. Paul Tibbets says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Possible package heading to Alex Jones as well.

    • joeknuckles says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      Jones always wants to make himself the story. He repeats his own name at least once every 30 seconds. I used to enjoy listening to him, but not so much anymore. I like the other people he has on, except Cernovich, who does the same thing. PJW is great, David Knight is brilliant, even the young kids he has on are better to listen to than Jones. Note to any talk show personality, if you spend too much time talking about yourself, it becomes boring and people will turn you off.

    • Notmeagain says:
      March 21, 2018 at 1:01 pm

      Yeah, The_Donald was on this AMA like white on rice and no doubt someone reported it to the police. But they are the villains according to the left. (which, if you don’t read reddit, is laughable, 90% hates the posters on The_Donald)

  8. burnett044 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:47 am

    yes ..the spin begins..
    Shocked neighbors described Conditt as a quiet, studious young man who came from a good family.

    His blog posts from 2012 indicate he was in favor of the death penalty and was against gay marriage and abortion. He identified himself as a conservative but said he was not politically engaged.

    Liked by 1 person

    • FofBW says:
      March 21, 2018 at 11:52 am

      Give it a week, maybe less. It will be all forgotten and in the rear view mirror.

      In the mean time, trolls are raking in the dough.

    • Nigella says:
      March 21, 2018 at 11:52 am

      And so it begins

    • singingsoul says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:06 pm

      burnett044 says:
      “His blog posts from 2012 indicate he was in favor of the death penalty and was against gay marriage and abortion. He identified himself as a conservative but said he was not politically engaged.”
      _______________________________________
      He was young in 2012 maybe still had values of his family but much can happen between 2012 and 2018.
      He might have gotten into the wrong crowed or on drugs or was rejected by UPS..?
      Maybe he was one of those kids who was put on drugs as a kid..? Who know!.
      Sad for the family and sad for the victims.

      • Theo West says:
        March 21, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        He was 17 or 18 in 2012, and homeschooled. Then he went to college for two years, Austin Community College, but did not graduate. Was he shocked or brainwashed there? Homeschooled kids can be shocked by what they get exposed to in college and lose it for awhile if not prepared for it, I’ve known some.

        • mightyconservative says:
          March 21, 2018 at 2:49 pm

          I homeschooled from K-12. My kids were not shocked when they went to college. They were considerably more prepared for, and engaged in, class than their peers. Believe it or not, homeschooled kids ARE aware of current events and do not operate in a vacuum.

      • Pam says:
        March 21, 2018 at 12:57 pm

        So so true. No matter how good your upbringing is and even if you factor in that a kid had both parents in the home, things can still go wrong. Once a kid leaves home, all anyone can do is pray that the path they were on that they continue it once they are no longer under the watchful eyes of parents or other good role models. The rest is up to God.

        • flova says:
          March 21, 2018 at 3:11 pm

          Pam

          Blowing people up reminds me of young Bill Ayers who told the NYT reporter that when he was a young kid he was fascinated with explosives. He went on to instigate bombings in the 1970’s. This kind of mental state begins very early on, way before adolesence.. Ayers’ father was a communist inspired millionaire. Don;t know about his mother but it’s apparent Ayers had huge father issues.

          Who knows what goes on behind closed doors from birth. Old African proverb: ‘if you want to know the end, look at the beginning.’

      • Kristin says:
        March 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm

        Yeah… 4 years in a high school kid’s life are a lot of years and critical. 4 years ago I had different views on certain things and I am further in my adult years.
        All depending in what company this young man was.
        Leftisme is a virulent disease.

    • Mr. T. says:
      March 21, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      The creep was also against requiring convicted sex offenders to register with local law enforcement. Yeah, just what every neighborhood needs is for a convicted sex offender, especially one who molested a child, to move into a neighborhood without any notice given to the neighbors by the police.

  9. jmclever says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Not ex-military, unemployed but still had money to buy components and make more than one type of bomb and mail them out and pay for motel room. Doesn’t add up. This kid’s someone’s patsy.

    • jmclever says:
      March 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

      Plus, too much talk about what a great job law enforcement is doing etc. Isn’t Austin a sanctuary city that tried to counter TX law against sanct-city? Why bring up the Vegas shooting in this interview?

    • 94corvette says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:37 pm

      Call me suspicious but this whole escapade occurring while the FBI and McCabe are in the news makes me wonder if this was a ‘convenient’ diversion to get the subject changed in MSM. With the ‘awesome’ performance of the FBI and law enforcement, they get to counter the impression that the FBI in unable to prevent previous terrorists from action.

      • John Doe says:
        March 21, 2018 at 12:41 pm

        yep

      • EvilWulf says:
        March 21, 2018 at 12:57 pm

        For sure. How very ‘convenient’ that the ‘bomber’ is killed less than 24 hours after a school shooting that negates the narrative and proves that armed personnel in schools make all the difference.

      • Ken says:
        March 21, 2018 at 1:14 pm

        Mar 21 2018 00:21:18 (EDT) Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: b086d2 739281
        The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
        Coordinated to end comms here.
        Predictable.
        They are scared [4am].
        They will fail.
        We know the details.
        [Wednesday].
        Q

      • Mr. T. says:
        March 21, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        ATF was involved with this bomber problem a lot more than the FBI was. ATF would have brought in EOD dogs, as well as asking for local Police K-9 assistance from handlers whose K-9’s are trained and certified for EOD detection. Lots of packages had to be swept by the K-9’s, and they need breaks just like people do, so the handlers and their K-9’s are rotated. It’s a slow and tedious process to sweep thousands of packages, trying not to disturb them as one already detonated at a Fed-Ex center. I suspect that sweeps are still being done, and that may include UPS and USPS centers as well.

    • mdaush says:
      March 21, 2018 at 1:48 pm

      The man seen in the Fed Ex store is slumped and a little thick in the waist. Are they the same person?

    • Mark McQueen says:
      March 21, 2018 at 2:15 pm

      Well Law Enforcement and the Media called the bombs “sophisticated”. They could have been very simple in design and components and cheap to build.

  10. lcpusa says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:52 am

    he’s apparently a democrat….no surprise

  11. MIKE says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Let the spleckle-atin’ and Trump supporter innuendos begin. I hope TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP cuts off the media financing via EO issued on 12/21/17. Tired of these collaborators.

  12. talkietina says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    This a Q post from today. The anons on #qanon are saying Q is under arrest for his Boom Boom Boom posts.

    The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
    Coordinated to end comms here.
    Predictable.
    They are scared [4am].
    They will fail.
    We know the details.
    [Wednesday].
    Q

    • straightstreet says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      I don’t see any “arrest” in the Q post.

    • issackbickerstaff says:
      March 21, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      I don’t tweet. Can you inform me how to identify the Time the tweet above was sent, and the Timezone. US, or outside US and their local Time. I saw it as early am when looking. Just after midnight on the header. then he said 4am inside the brackets. isn’t around 4 am when the suspect was stopped in Austin.

      (Mar 21 2018 00:21:18)

      21 minutes after Midnight. How is the Time Determined for the post depending on location

      Q !UW.yye1fxo
      739281
      The FBI opened a case on “Q” today re: ‘Boom’ statements and now the TX bombings.
      Coordinated to end comms here.
      Predictable.
      They are scared [4am].

      • talkietina says:
        March 21, 2018 at 12:41 pm

        I think it east coast time.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 21, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        [4AM] is a metaphor for the MSM, based on their daily early-morning narrative coordination – something which was revealed by a CNN leaker a while back. I watched that carefully, so “4AM” made immediate sense to me. Q’s initial use of this term provides enough contextual hints that one can see this, and then see how it fits in repeated uses to mean “MSM”.

        Q’s communications style is very interesting to me, because it’s very intelligent, borders on poetry, and uses things which are known about the differences between Trump’s followers and his detractors. It’s not “just your average LARP”, so to speak. I have referred to Q as “either a larpy leak or a leaky larp”.

        Much of what Q says, interpreted properly, is NOT “new information” – which makes it all very LARPy. Most of the very exciting and OMG “Q BS” which I see is just WRONG or WISHFUL interpretation and even WILLFUL misinterpretation. If one interprets conservatively, and carefully, Q appears to be what he probably is – somebody who is getting SOME insider information, but is not “high-up” in things. His view is LIMITED, BIASED and PREJUDICED, just like other leakers, such as Bill Cooper.

        Take another term – not [4AM] which is quite simple to properly interpret – let’s try “BOOM”. This has two meanings – “something is going to happen” and “something did happen”. Well, let me tell you, those are exceedingly safe bets. 😉 Saying that you know for sure what a “BOOM” means is just WRONG unless Q goes back and adds confirming context.

        Do I “believe” Q? Yes. Do I doubt Q? Yes. Do I get value from Q? Yes. Do I find a lot of stuff about Q posts is garbage? Yes.

        Do I love Q? Yes – like I love fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. 😎

        Sort it out. 😉

        PS – Twitter and the “smart left” forces on the internet don’t like Q at all. It is rare for them to send really smart and effective FLAK my way any more, and Q did exactly that, when I started using Q stuff. Do the math. Somebody else thinks he “might be legit”. But what is “legit”? GREAT QUESTION.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    For all those that are suspicious about motive, lone wolf, etc., Governor Abbott is by far the best Governor in all 50 states. He seems like a complete straight shooter to me that cares only about the people of Texas. I don’t see him or his police force playing around or burying information.

    I am such a big fan of Governor Abbott! What he has done in Texas is MAGA on steroids. Our President acknowledged that yesterday when AG Paxton from TX began to talk in the Sanctuary Cities round table meeting.

    Up until recently, he was my number one choice to replace our Lion in 2025. At this point, I have Rep. Devin Nunes slightly ahead of him. However, I would be the happiest person in the world if he is our next President because MAGA and TRUMPISM will proceed for another 8 years!

  14. Sharpshorts says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    He lived with 2 roommates … investigating them too? Seems hard to imagine they knew nothing.

  15. Golden Advice says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Aside from the injured officer, that ended about as well as one could have hoped.
    I still would have preferred a Trump supporting MAGA-Texan ending it with a lead pill prescription.

  16. burnett044 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    My question is where oh where did the money come from??
    he had to have money/ credit card to buy rooms …stuff to make bombs …internet connect..food..rent…and on and on…..that would be nice to know

  17. deplorablebabe says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    The main tenet of Christianity is to turn the other cheek, not blow people up. Blowing people up would make that person the opposite of devout. Now…devout Muslims however…the most devout blow people up and are rewarded with 17 virgins or whatever.

  18. Publius2016 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Where are the current photos and videos? We are in the 21st Century…waiting for “friends and families”

  19. Dave says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    When I saw the last name, I thought, where’d I see that before? I remember now, but Gary Condit (Chandra Levy murder case), spells his name with only one tee. No relation.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      March 21, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      Thanks. That’s where I remembered it from.

      Wondering if the perp was on psychotropic meds (or anything else). Something just doesn’t ring true about this, especially considering “the storm” having begun. Methinks Antifa/Soros/Creamer/etc. are ramping up…

  20. Molly Pitcher says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Strange quote from neighbor…. “Jay Schulze, who has lived in Pflugerville for 13 years, says he was out jogging when he was stopped by police and asked about the bombings Tuesday night. He said there was a large police presence in his neighborhood overnight.

    Police flew drones over what he described as a rundown, “weird house with a lot of people coming and going” from about 9 p.m. until about 3 a.m.

    Conditt and his father, Pat, purchased a Pflugerville property last year that is now valued at about $69,000, according to property records. The neighbor said Conditt had been living in that house, which he built with his father’s help.”
    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/21/austin-serial-bomber-idd-as-mark-anthony-conditt-what-know-about-pflugerville-resident.amp.html

    So it was a “new” house or a flip? People coming and going? None of them knew one of their friends was making bombs?

  21. Publius2016 says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    You know something is up when Fake News Media can’t even get Austin Bomber’s age right!

  22. yy4u says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Am applying for a job with the FBI so I need to pass a test. Let’s see if I got this essay question right.

    All Bernie supporters cannot be blamed for one Bernie supporter shooting up a House of Representatives baseball practice but Sarah Palin can be blamed for someone shooting Gabby Gifford. All Muslims are not to be blamed for: 9-11, San Bernadino, Pulse Nightclub, Paris, Nice, Berlin, London BUT all gun owners ARE responsible for school shootings.

    We can’t find the motive for a man whom ISIS claimed they recruited gunning down concert goers, but we can figure out that a white, Christian, homeschooled kid probably had a grudge against Fed Ex.

    Is that right? Did I pass? (snark)

  23. paulwoll says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Likely radicalized in college. If 2012 blog is validated it only espouses his views before liberal college brainwashing. Certainly bombs are not supported by Christians or their ideology.

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      March 21, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      If he was that willing to share his views in 2012 why are there no current views on social media from him? Has it been scrubbed? If he was a strident pro Trumper I feel like it would be on blast right now.

      • James F says:
        March 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        The writings were for a class he took at a community college.

        • James F says:
          March 21, 2018 at 1:55 pm

          “My name is Mark Conditt. I enjoy cycling, parkour, tennis, reading, and listening to music. I am not that politically inclined. I view myself as a conservative, but I don’t think I have enough information to defend my stance as well as it should be defended. The reasons I am taking this class is because I want to understand the US government, and I hope that it will help me clarify my stance, and then defend it.”
          https://definingmystance.blogspot.com/

          I imagine the professor instructed them to specifically take a stance and write about current political issues as part of the assignment.

          • Your Tour Guide says:
            March 21, 2018 at 2:31 pm

            Called it. The bulked up legs are from cycling. Most of the
            avid tennis players I know have insane calf muscles. Dude’s
            built strange from one, the other, or both.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 21, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      Convert (to libtardism)? Converts are automatic “conflictos” between old programming and new, whatever the two things are. Easy psychological slide of the new state to extremism.

      College really does mess people up. I remember well. Lots of weird social forces coming at all angles. People can completely FLIP in a year. Just look at CANKLES.

      Getting off campus is one of the best ways to get a grip EVER.

      • Molly Pitcher says:
        March 21, 2018 at 1:53 pm

        Agree . A home school kid steps into the sea of libtadrism and they’re always looking for new converts. In the way back machine, the confused or “open minded” were always good targets for Scientology or Hari Krishnas or other closed groups.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 21, 2018 at 2:03 pm

          I’ve seen too many kids do 180’s, and this one looks like a potential “Bernie Bro”. Bernie Bros are basically the left’s way of saying “you can be an OK white male by supporting a socialist/communist, and maybe even putting your guns to good use defending the cause”. Bernie Bros and ANTIFA are the only ways to be a white male gun owner on the left. Gotta go “radical”. It’s very intentional psychology on their part.

          Yeah, the religious thing is a very good example. I saw college kids flip from atheists to evangelicals and vice versa. Moonies, Hare Krishnas, The Way, radical atheists – the works. Some changes were LIGHTNING. I saw one kid flip within WEEKS of meeting a girl. My initial impression was that he was going undercover to help bust the group for somebody, but after listening very carefully to the way they tried to convert me, I figured it was real. SCARY.

          BRAINWASHING WORKS – including against guns.

          • Molly Pitcher says:
            March 21, 2018 at 2:09 pm

            The scary thing right now is that this brainwashing psychology going on now is a global program. It’s not various groups with their own take on life or beliefs. It’s a cohesive agenda that spans oceans . Their is little variation, guns are bad, whites are bad, free speech is bad, etc etc

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              March 21, 2018 at 2:16 pm

              Yes it is – GLOBAL. EXACTLY.

              I say look at all the contending “global” ideologies to find the common “conspiracy of interest” in globalism. It’s not one of them – it’s ALL OF THEM. It’s an interesting kind of mob mentality of globalist interests, each one hoping to win the day and come out on top, or at least high in the order and “better off”.

              • Molly Pitcher says:
                March 21, 2018 at 2:23 pm

                LOL, obviously I’m on same page BUT these members of the mob, the worker bees..are they so stupid? They must be absolutely devoid of logic. The outcome they’re working for night and day will be their own demise in time.

                • Your Tour Guide says:
                  March 21, 2018 at 2:36 pm

                  The Way. There’s one haven’t heard from in awhile. Worked
                  with a few in a restaurant many years ago. Strange bunch.
                  Had to be off the clock and in their shared housings by 11pm.

                  Even weirder is their HQ town. New Knoxville, Ohio. Drive by
                  The Way site in the summer. Has a tent over it about 3 to
                  4 football lengths. Cost 15 a head back in the 80s to set foot
                  under that tent.

  24. EbonyRapror says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I didn’t used to be a conspiracy theorist … but it’s becoming more and more difficult to not imagine a deep state bad guy behind these types of events. In less than 12 hours after the death of the purported bomber we already have video evidence of some guy dropping of a package at FedEx who looks to have a different body shape than Conditt and who is wearing a cap and wig so his face isn’t seen. Then he blows himself up so he can’t be interrogated. Meanwhile, 6 months after the LV massacre we still haven’t seen any video of the shooter coming and going at the hotel.

    Is there any wonder why government officials are not trusted.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      I’ll say this – Abbot’s demeanor is reassuring to me. He seems like he’s trusting what he’s hearing, and that is nice for a change. Very unlike Vegas in THAT respect. I trust Abbot, too.

    • blind no longer says:
      March 21, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      ER, it’s not a theory if it’s a conspiracy. Who would have ever believed we would see text messages from FBI/DOJ government officials talking about being members of secret societies, Insurance policy to stop a duly elected President, a British spy being paid for to use lies and rumors to gain warrants in a secret court to spy on Americans, members of the intelligence community lying openly to Congress and the public during televised hearings…I could go on and on, but I think we all can see whats been going on for a very long time, and we ARE NOT buying the bullsh!t anymore.

  25. Mercenary says:
    March 21, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Radical racist ideologues are exploiting the Austin tragedy to foment racism, bigotry, and prejudice:

    https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/racists-exploit-austin-bombing-to-push-an-anti-white-male-narrative/

  26. Miles Rost says:
    March 21, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    The “bomber” was a patsy. It goes deeper than that.

  27. andyocoregon says:
    March 21, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I’m still at a loss as to what is causing so many young men in this country to suddenly act out so violently.

    • yy4u says:
      March 21, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      andyocoregon — I have a theory. Might seem silly, but it comes from being a movie fan for a long time. Movies have become increasingly violent – graphically violent. Blood spurting, brain splattering. I just watched a film the other night where in one of the first scenes, someone was shot from behind and the bullet tore through his body and out the chest leaving a big, gaping, bloody hole. Back in the dark ages when I was a teen, you didn’t see this kind of stuff. Villains got shot and fell to the ground. Nowadays no action film is made without plenty of gore. I think kids get immune to it. It isn’t real. Add in the games they play. I’ve seen it with my own grandsons — violent, bloody games. I don’t want to be a prig but you can’t see this kind of stuff daily and not become numb to it, not think it’s no big deal of someone gets blown away — or blown up. And as the kids get immune to it the violence ratchets up. Maybe instead of making people undergo background checks to purchase firearms we ought to make them undergo background checks before they can purchase a ticket to a move.

  28. Donna in AZ says:
    March 21, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Angel one: try 2tsp. cod liver oil per day. It works for some people.

  29. Kenji says:
    March 21, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    So far … the most interesting thing I’ve read about this young man is that at 24yo he owned his own home! My 35yo son who makes $6 figures can’t swing that here in the SF Bay Area … even WITH my financial boost. Then I read that he BUILT his home with the help of his (apparently building developer) father … and that he has two roommates (presumably renters). So, this young man … as near as I can tell … didn’t even NEED a job. So his firing from the Tech Co. probably didn’t affect him in the way it would someone who NEEDED a job.

    This fact alone, puts this kid in a similar category as the Las Vegas shooter. An exceptionally well-heeled lone wolf domestic terrorist. This seems an odd category of murderer. Perhaps I am being old fashioned, but I think of murderers as being down and out losers who are both desperate and have an axe to grind. What? motivates someone who seemingly is living the good life … become suicidal … just so they can harm random people?

    Is there a psychiatrist/psychologist in here who can help me understand that pathology ?

