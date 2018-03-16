Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Friday, March 16th 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on March 16, 2018 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday March 16th.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    The press briefing thread is always so lonely at first. 🙂

    • PS says:
      March 16, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      I wouldn’t go that far… but “graduation party” implies they went to school together (U Penn?). 3 conspirators, 6 people out for dinner, kind of implies they are bringing their respective spouses? Kind of weird for people who are supposedly having an affair, so either (1) they don’t mind discussing this in front of their spouses, which begs the question what do THEY know? or (2) who were the 3 other people in this 6 person dinner, trusted enough that they were prepared to discuss FISA collusion in front of each other?

      • Expedy (@expedy21) says:
        March 16, 2018 at 2:34 pm

        Well, in the texts the Judge is referred to as “Rudy.” Thats pretty familiar, and the mention of one dinner party; are you implying that there weren’t other dinner parties, golf outings, barbecues, etc.? You don’t recuse yourself if you’re not friends…

        • PS says:
          March 16, 2018 at 2:38 pm

          “Butt buddies” has a very specific connotation to me, which I do not believe is the case.

          I do not disagree that they could have had many get-togethers before and after. Life is weird that way sometimes. Maybe in Strzok’s mind, things “lined up” and it was “meant to be” to resist Trump.

    • Firefly says:
      March 16, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      The texts messages leave little to the imagination. Flynn has been ruined like many others such as Hatfill. Let’s hope Judge Sullivan is able to find misconduct by the Mueller gang.

      Wonder what happens to MCCabe- it will give us all an idea what the AG gang under PTrump thinks is right and just.

  3. duchess01 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Obstructionism by Senate Democrats – bet the press is giddy with approval – this stinks!

  4. fleporeblog says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Our President rightfully tweeted this out moments ago.

    From the article linked above:

    U.S. consumers’ confidence hit a fresh 14-year high this month, as lower-income households reported feeling more optimistic about the economy.

    The University of Michigan on Friday said the preliminary result of its consumer-sentiment index was 102.0 in March, up from 99.7 in February. That was the highest level since January 2004, and well above the 99.0 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected.

    However, here is what our President and his Killers also understand!

    Every country that imports their materials into our country have a humongous smile on their face based on this great news. It means Americans will purchase more and it will extend the trade deficit in their favor and against us! Meaning our real GDP for the 1st Quarter will continue to shrink!

    Both the NY Federal and the Atlanta Federal Reserve have revised their forecast for the 1st Q real GDP in 2018 downward today. Look at the reason that the Atlanta Federal Reserve states.

    Bureau & this morning’s industrial production & capacity utilization release from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. This increase was more than offset by the modest downward revisions to the of the contributions of real (HERE IT IS CLEAR AS DAY) consumer spending, real net exports, and real inventory investment to 1st Q real GDP growth.

  5. applevista says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Everyone knows by now how crooked, corrupt and criminal the Socialist/Communist Democrat Party. I am exhausted with “Oh my bombshells”. It is time for justice served on the deserved and guilty culprits.

  6. duchess01 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Make a deal with Schmucker to do his job?

  7. G3 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Fox is Obstructing the Truth — cutting into Mr. Short’s Q and A about the Obstruction of President Trump’s Nominations.

  8. Pam says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:43 pm

  9. Pam says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:44 pm

  10. trumpthepress says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Sarah is the best. She handles the kids so well.

  11. Pam says:
    March 16, 2018 at 2:53 pm

  12. joshua says:
    March 16, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    fire McCabe or fire Sessions today.

