President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Shamrock Bowl Presentation by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar…

Posted on March 15, 2018 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House.  Part of the festivities included the presentation of a Shamrock Bowl by the Prime Minister to the American people.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Shamrock Bowl Presentation by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar…

  1. emet says:
    March 15, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I’m Scots-Irish. That means I want a drink but I’m too cheap to pay for it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 15, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Great ceremony. FLOTUS look gorgeous, as always, and VP and SLOTUS also looking good and cheerful.

    Trump loves the Irish and they love him back. Makes sense for a guy from New York.

    Love the “7 more years” talk, too!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. missilemom says:
    March 15, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Loved the shamrock bowl and the shamrock pocket squares born by both. Its simplicity was refreshing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    March 15, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    When the PM stated that 59 new companies have opened up in America this past year, FLOTUS looked (12:05 of the video) at her husband and our President with that smile that said that is my guy, MAGA! Our President smiled back at her as to say thank you for being by my side as we both MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    March 15, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Loved seeing POTUS with his usual good humor. Yes, FLOTUS looked lovely as usual. Happy early St. Patrick’s day to all here at CTH.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Me says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Trump looks good in the green tie and pocket square. I don’t recall seeing him in a green tie before. He should make this look part of his regular rotation.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s