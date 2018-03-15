President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Shamrock Bowl Presentation by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House. Part of the festivities included the presentation of a Shamrock Bowl by the Prime Minister to the American people.
I’m Scots-Irish. That means I want a drink but I’m too cheap to pay for it.
Great ceremony. FLOTUS look gorgeous, as always, and VP and SLOTUS also looking good and cheerful.
Trump loves the Irish and they love him back. Makes sense for a guy from New York.
Love the “7 more years” talk, too!
Loved the shamrock bowl and the shamrock pocket squares born by both. Its simplicity was refreshing.
worn not born.
When the PM stated that 59 new companies have opened up in America this past year, FLOTUS looked (12:05 of the video) at her husband and our President with that smile that said that is my guy, MAGA! Our President smiled back at her as to say thank you for being by my side as we both MAGA!
Loved seeing POTUS with his usual good humor. Yes, FLOTUS looked lovely as usual. Happy early St. Patrick’s day to all here at CTH.
Trump looks good in the green tie and pocket square. I don’t recall seeing him in a green tie before. He should make this look part of his regular rotation.
