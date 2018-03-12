Disturbing – A Serial Parcel Bomber Attacks Residents in Texas…

With the increases in on-line shopping, this approach at serial parcel bombs is much more consequential than years past.  Two explosions in Austin Texas today as parcel bombs were left on the doorsteps of the victims.  One teenager was killed, two women seriously injured.

TEXAS – A teenager was killed and at least two women were seriously hurt after a pair of explosions rocked homes in Austin on Monday — just two weeks after a separate blast which authorities said is believed to be linked to both of Monday’s incidents.

Austin Police said they received a call about the first explosion in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the city around 6:45 a.m., after the 17-year-old resident found a package on the front step, brought it inside, and opened it in the kitchen where it exploded.

“It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.

The police chief said at a later news conference Monday that the department started receiving multiple calls at 11:50 a.m. regarding another explosion, in the Montopolis neighborhood, located southeast of downtown Austin.

A 75-year-old Hispanic woman, Manley said, also opened a package that she found outside her home, which detonated. The woman was “significantly injured” during the explosion and was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Manley said authorities don’t believe the packages came from a delivery through the U.S. Postal Service or private mail carriers, and the placement on the home’s front doorstep also indicated a similarity to the blast earlier this month. Federal law enforcement officials told Fox News the packages are made to look like mail, but at least the first one did not actually get shipped from the postal service.

“There are similarities that we cannot rule out that these two items are, in fact, related,” Manley said.

The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that a teenage male was killed and a woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital. Manley said she had non-life-threatening injuries. (read more)

  1. FL_GUY says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    More acts of terrorism in a lefty run city. Are they going to ban packages now?

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      March 12, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      They’ll ban home security cameras to protect the privacy of the bomber(s).

    • JohnnyII says:
      March 12, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      ban lefties!

      • sickconservative says:
        March 12, 2018 at 8:27 pm

        But they will blame the right as usual.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:34 pm

          We can blame the left MORE CREDIBLY, and it’s only our fault if we don’t do it.

          This bombing run was like a PROP for Sadiq Khan’s talk. Too perfect. I say it is LINKED to his visit.

          The man OWNS Tavistock, the world’s foremost psy-op outfit, which pushes all UK agendas (including trans, gun control, social justice, anti-free-speech, socialism) in the US. We need to do our jobs. Don’t let them get away with it. Push Trump to force Tavistock OUT of the US.

          He is pushing a solid ANTI-TRUMP agenda. He is very crafty – he is trying to dress the left’s failed net neutrality agenda in regulating the internet. He wants the OPPOSITE of an internet bill of rights. He wants MORE of what Google, Twitter and Facebook have been doing.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

            ADD MUSLIMS to the list of bombing suspects, IMO.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            March 12, 2018 at 9:40 pm

            Spot on you are wolfmoon, first thing I thought when I saw the werld nut daily click bait on this stuff going on in the bane of Texas, Austin.

            My home state is slowly circling the bowl like most of the rest of the nation in many ways… I sure do hope many of us are doing more than commenting these days, because we need to be humans doing at this point.

            Bigly.

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              March 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm

              We need EXPERTS on Tavistock. We need INFILTRATION of Tavistock and related organizations. We need people like O’Keefe who can expose the nasty to the world.

              Commenting is great, but RESEARCH and then commenting is how we beat them. WHILE we have Trump in the White House, we need people going after the bad guys and making them SCREAM.

              Getting the hints to the Q guys – CARRYING the MESSAGE of the Q guys (INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS) is going to be HOW WE WIN.

              Khan is pointing to what they are after – FREE SPEECH. Same with why they wouldn’t Britt Pettibone and Lauren Southern into England. FREE SPEECH. It has to be defended ABSOLUTELY. No hate speech, no censorship. We BEAT THEM DOWN on this – NO MERCY. The racist KHAN can burn in hell. The man is a SNAKE. He is literally THE SNAKE. Don’t let him in. And decontaminate whatever he touches with his anti-free-speech BS.

    • keeler says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      Look up “Amazon Key.” It’s an Amazon pilot program which involves

      A) the Amazon Spy Cam… oops I meant the Amazon Cloud Cam.
      B) the Amazon Spy Microphone… oops I meant Alexa.
      C) A “third party” “smart lock” for your front door.
      D) A) and B) to the ability to unlock C even when you’re not home.

      This is all for the purpose of secure package delivery.

      Seriously.

      https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/25/amazon-launches-smart-security-camera-and-lock-that-works-with-alexa.html

      As to the this mail bomber, almost guaranteed it’s either a lefty or someone sending early Ramadan packages. Those are the typical profiles which match with parcel bombers.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Maybe a lefty city but it is taking place in a state that once they apprehend the POS involved it will lead to his/her or their execution! They don’t play games in the Great State of Texas!

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        March 12, 2018 at 9:43 pm

        Sadly in the last decade in my home state they have been teaching innocent children that the boston tea party participants were “domestic terrorists”, that allah blah blah blah is the “one true god” (tired of hearing that phrase anywhere really), making little girls wear burqas, etc… on and on as if it were kalifornistan.

        Sickening, but happening. Disgusting.

        Time for action came a long, very long time ago.

    • missilemom says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      Its SXSW concerts in Austin…spring break. Huge event. Antifa has a very ugly public presence in Austin. My daughters have encouraged me to move from Dallas to the lakes in Austin.
      Never.

    • jleonard14 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      We need more parcel control.

    • Edith Wenzel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      You know why Austin is now a lefty run City? Because of the high tech industry. The Industry is full of Socialists. They are like the Arts Industry. It simply goes with the Industry. They are all either brain washed, or their brain settles into the lower part of their body from all the sitting they do. Hence no common sense.

  2. Irons says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    The left is becoming dangerously insane. Best to get it over with now, waiting will just make it worse.

    • drljr says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      The “Left” has ALWAYS been dangerous. Every place the “Left” have gotten any sort of traction violence has always been bad. Especially, when different “Leftist” are fighting for power such as in Germany in the 1920s/1930s.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Waiting has already made it worse. Much worse… the nation is infected with fake liberal fascism and insanity.

  3. Ziiggii says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    So the victim’s were black and hispanic…..🤔 There are times I hate being so

  4. Michael says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Someone wants to be the new Ted Kaczynski?

  5. grlangworth says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Son of a bitch.

  6. wheatietoo says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    “With the increases in on-line shopping, this approach at serial parcel bombs is much more consequential than years past.”
    ____

    Exactly so, Sundance.

    And what’s worse…this ‘approach’ is now becoming known to thousands of potential copy-cat perpetrators.

    People get packages delivered to their doorsteps all the time now.
    What do we do?
    Call the Bomb Squad for all these packages?

  7. H.R. says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I never buy online. My wife does. If I find a package on our porch, I ask if she was expecting something and the company she ordered it from.

    Seriously, if the label and expected package don’t add up, I don’t open it until she checks all the carriers’ tracking for shipments due.

    My email paranoia has seemingly leaked over to package deliveries.

    • sundance says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      That’s a great suggestion. Thank you for that.

    • GB Bari says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      UPS and FedEx all send emails immediately when they scan a package off their truck and put it on your porch or steps. You get these emails very quickly unless you don’t have a computer or smartphone with email. It is important to know what deliveries are coming from what store and approximately what day you expect delivery to occur, and tell anyone else in the household to be on the lookout. My wife and I have been working this way for years without any problems. All legitimate deliveries have certain labels and markings that are quite difficult to fake.

      The USPS has the list of everything being delivered to you on their website (you must login) and you can set up alerts to be automatically sent to you. If you get an envelope or package that was not on the website then be careful.

      • missilemom says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        GB I order a lot online. I don’t get notice of deliveries same day. Additionally, sometimes packages are placed upside down with label hidden.

        • GB Bari says:
          March 12, 2018 at 7:33 pm

          OK. I live in the Mid Atlantic area so maybe e our delivery services have a better system going, but I only know my experience. Perhaps it would be worth your time to inquire at both local delivery terminals from where your hoke deliveries are dispatched and ask about the notification times. AFAIK, the drivers are supposed to scan the package “delivered” in the truck before walking it to the house, unless they have signature or other special requirements for the particular parcel. Inj our case that almost always results in a delivery notification email arriving on my smartphone within 15 minutes (because I set my phone to pull email down from the server every 15 minutes). YMMV.

        • WSB says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:04 pm

          Any time you order on line or through Fedex, try to find the option of notification for the entire process of tracking. And your recipient if sending.

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:58 pm

          Hit the comment box and specifically request that all packages be placed label side up and that you are notified by text (if they will) when delivery is made. Local FedEx will do that for me…

      • mimbler says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:23 pm

        Yes, I’ve signed up for alerts from FedEx, UPS and USPS. I did it so I will know when there is something on my porch, but now it will be useful for determining unauthorized pkgs.

        And although I don’t feel noteworthy enough to be blown up, perhaps those Austin citizens didn’t either.

      • Fannie says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:31 pm

        Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery. You will receive a daily email with the scanned images of all mail and also package notifications sent through USPS.

      • David A says:
        March 12, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        m- mom , that is strange, we get a text, and now a photo.
        San Diego

    • Mary Ann says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      Your a smart guy.. some call it paranoia.. I call it wisdom 🙂

    • Patriot1783 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      I do the same, after September 11, anthrax mailings around the east coast were frequent yet random.

    • Janie M. says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      H.R., you can also sign up with the USPS for mail/pkgs. notification via text. Let’s you know the pkg/letter is coming and when it is delivered. We have signed up.

  8. Homesteader says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    USPS, UPS and FedEx all send email alerts when a package is delivered.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      Sometimes you have to request it.
      I know UPS will send you alerts if you open an account with them and sign up for updates.

      • Jenny R. says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:16 pm

        Always request it, always request tracking, and never ever let your children open packages (and don’t open packages that don’t look legit — like the label and the packing tape — a lot of places put a logo on it; check for that).

  9. Homesteader says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    No alert? No touchy.

  10. wheatietoo says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    What’s next? …Home x-ray units for our packages?

    I’ll bet some enterprising soul is already contemplating this as a new product.

    • JC says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      Maybe a scanner that detects metal and specific chemicals, wheatietoo? Hate to say it, but until someone actually does invent a scanning wand (x-ray, metal, chem), this could have legs and is ominous, obviously. Prayer.

      • EternalVigilanc3 says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:49 pm

        USPS has the scanners already in place, after the anthrax letters happened. Hence the whole Jr’s wife opened a letter with white powder was ridiculous. It showed the click bate media on the right. Didnt fact check. Just wanted to instill FEAR. Just like these bombings are doing instilling FEAR. Tom at work is going to be interesting delivery parcels….

    • WSB says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      FŌNray…

      Would be a great app. You saw it here first, so I win. HA!

  11. billrla says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    What’s with the apartment in Beaver Dam Wisconsin that contained dangerous chemicals and had to be closed-off for a controlled-burn to destroy the chemicals in-place? No suspect has been disclosed. Awfully hard to find out who lives in apartments in Beaver Dam, don’t ya know, what, with all the beavers, and such.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Clandestine methamphetamine labs produce extremely toxic residue. The precursor chemicals are also highly flammable and could also be explosive.

      Too hazardous to even attempt decontamination & remediation.

      • billrla says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:15 pm

        Deplorable: I had read that it was not a home meth lab, but, who knows. Anything without suspects is…suspect. On the other hand, rancid cheese curds must smell really bad, so, maybe that’s what it was.

  12. Monadnock says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Our dogs helpfully announce all deliveries…. perhaps that’ll deter copycats?

  13. kallibella says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    How awful! Just awful !!!

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    I will not register my pressure cookers.

  15. f.fernandez says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    False flag?……….

  17. litlbit2 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Remembering the start of 2008, “bottoms up, top down, inside out”, overload the system? The Puppet Obama Motto.

    Considering the massive winning of the Trump Train, “our movement”. As the GOPe/DNC realize the losses being inflicted on their NWO as they see, Putin cleanup Russia, King Salaman corral corruption in Saudia Arabia, China aid in stopping nuclear threats of NK and President Trump elevating freedom for folks under evil rule etc.

    Everyone must keep eyes wide open as Soros evil empire, prepares for a summer of unrest to prevent what they will soon learn to be their dying breath of their beloved NWO.

    God Bless President Trump, the USA, and all world leaders that put their citizens first! Happy days ahead as the world finally has great leaders working together. Real FREEDOM…MAGA

  18. PaulM says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    If you’re not expecting anything and you don’t recognize the return address, in a lot of neighborhoods you can just leave it on the porch and someone will steal it. Two birds with one stone

  19. Daniel Leone says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Will the libs now want to ban mail!!!

  20. wheatietoo says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Just reported on Lou Dobbs show…”the package exploded when she picked it up”.

    Woah.
    Does that indicate that the bomber was watching and detonated it?
    Or could it be armed with a touch-sensitive detonator.

  21. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    With South by Southwest (SXSW) the music and film festival running this week it might be a little hairy with 10’s of thousands of attendees crammed into the streets and venues downtown. If attending, please be aware of your surroundings.

  22. SublimeZ says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    I lived in Austin nearly 40 years. It was a great place when population was 250k, not so much at a million. Too many people, not enough roads. Seems like almost everyone is stuck on stupid. Glad I moved back to Texas last November.

  23. dj greer says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    An ex-military guy I worked with said these bombs can be set off with a burner phone. They all have accelerometers in them (makes your screen flip when you move phone) that can be hooked up to explosives and are not very hard to make.

  24. Fannie says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Middle son lives in Austin in a development on the old Austin airport, about a mile away from explosion. Bomber targeted lower-income neighborhoods.

  25. Mary Ann says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    People show you how to make package bombs, and pipe bombs online.. and they wonder why?
    To much time is spent sweeping the net for their own agenda.. How about banning deadly instructions.. Just my opinion 🙂

  26. wondering999 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    A good time to re-visit the history of the early 1900s Anarchist movement, which set out bombs (one of which did not hurt the judge, but ripped off the hands of his housekeeper Ethel Williams (in an era before Social Security disability protections..imagine). These anarchist people caused anti-foreigner sentiment and contributed to a second KKK movement; people didn’t want to admit any more violent anarchists into the country (understandable, but later portrayed to U.S. schoolchildren as “xenophobia”)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luigi_Galleani

    Parcel bomb intended victim:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_W._Hardwick

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      I have come to view the anarchists as the ANTIFA-like front movement of their day. Keep the communist fingerprints off the bomb or the assassin’s pistol.

      • wheatietoo says:
        March 12, 2018 at 9:44 pm

        I wonder where Bob Creamer is these days.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:50 pm

          Ha! Great question. Seriously, I think these are a step up from Creamer. They started on this a while back. It will have begun after Khan was confirmed for Austin. I’m also not ruling out jihadists – much more professional than ANTIFA. This was too smart – it may have rogue elements of the British spy services. I mean, it’s not like they aren’t fighting Trump. RIGHT?

          Our allies need to get their rogues under control, if they want to REMAIN allies. Personally, I think running any kind of Tavistock operation here in America should be reason enough to double tariffs until they are packed up and GONE.

          MAKE ‘EM PAY FOR FLORIDA.

          NOW MAKE ‘EM PAY FOR AUSTIN.

          • wheatietoo says:
            March 12, 2018 at 10:22 pm

            Bob Creamer was involved in ‘staging violence’ and blaming it on Trump.

            So when things like this happen, these package bombings…I can’t help but think of Creamer.
            It’s right in Creamer’s wheelhouse.

            The deaths are real. The staging of them is fake.

            And Creamer visited the White House over a hundred times, right?
            So the link to the O-team is there, but it has never really been exposed.

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              March 12, 2018 at 10:27 pm

              OK. You just put CREAMER back on my list. He would have ZERO connections to Khan. It’s too perfect. All the reason to do it that way.

              Khan would have no knowledge. Total deniability. He might suspect, but he would not KNOW anything.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            March 12, 2018 at 10:27 pm

            Britain stopped being our ally on the day Trump captured the vote in a landslide. The day he first spoke of ending the “false song of globalism” keyed them in and set them in motion… Steele was no accident or rogue actor.

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              March 12, 2018 at 10:32 pm

              I tell you – if May knows about these anti-gun psy-ops, she goes straight onto my sh#t list.

              Killing kids to take guns, and then helping sordid pieces of human garbage like these creepy urchins LECTURE law-abiding adult gun owners, whose society THEY DESTROYED with Tavistock to give us this violence – to HELL with that.

  27. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    The areas of town where these are happening are mixed race neighborhoods, in case anyone is trying to imply something. Apparently somebody is coming during the middle of the night and leaving packages on the front porch, as 2 of the 3 events happened very early in the morning before 7:00am. There is an organized and considerably violent Antifa communist group here called the “Austin Red Guard” who regularly show up at conservative events and stir up trouble. Would put them high on the suspect list at this point.

    An anti-Sharia event at the Texas Capital grounds last summer.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Perfect. Timed for Khan’s arrival and speech. ALL ADDS UP.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 12, 2018 at 8:47 pm

        We should detain Khan and question him! HA! Have a MAGA group in FBI start off asking him nice stuff to see if we can catch the bomber, but fish for stuff that links around to how they organized it.

        • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:13 pm

          The honorable Senator Sanders was in town a couple of days ago to talk to the trendies & democratic socialists at SXSW. Had to pep up the boys, girls & others who were a bit depressed after last week’s Primary Election numbers came out. 🙂

        • annieoakley says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:20 pm

          yes we should detain Khan. WTH is he doing in AUSTIN TEXAS?

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 12, 2018 at 9:53 pm

            Trying to save the “net neutrality” plan to regulate the internet and destroy free speech.

            Khan is a piece of work, but he needs to be opposed very peacefully. We have to CATCH him using violence. He’s like Obama – CLEAN HANDS. But I think we have him here, just like we got Eric Holder in Florida. They’re getting desperate and making ATTRIBUTABLE MOVES. So we need to ATTRIBUTE to put the Q folks on the right trail.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

            Tavistock is how they banned guns in Australia. THAT is how I knew they were involved with Nikolas Cruz – likely with his “other” therapist, or possibly a specialist that hasn’t been uncovered yet. But they’re there – I’m sure of it.

            http://www.whale.to/b/bryant.html

            Then when they detained those gals right in front of this – TOTAL psy-op.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 12, 2018 at 10:00 pm

            They are USING information war against us – we have to use information war BACK. That includes psychological warfare. But WE play clean, THEY play dirty, and the WORLD will turn to us, not them.

            • Turranos says:
              March 12, 2018 at 10:15 pm

              Thank you, WolfMoon for all of the great intel.

              • wolfmoon1776 says:
                March 12, 2018 at 10:25 pm

                You’re welcome! I’m tired of letting them get away with stuff. We have Trump in the White House, and he is WINNING! We have to help, too!!!

                Our questioning of the Vegas narrative WORKED! Tom Paine has FBI agents talking now, and they are spilling about REAL NASTY in that Las Vegas investigation, which is clearly the work of McCabe SJWs, a.k.a. McCABIAN FABIANS. They are threatening agents, pulling them off productive leads, keeping them stuck on stupid. But we have gotten things this far, and now there may be enough SNAKES out of their BURROWS for WRAY to be able to CHOP SOME OF DEM WIDDLE SNAKE HEADS OFF.

  28. benifranlkin says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Does anyone know if the packages that blew up looked properly addressed and identified with the sender? I order a lot on line and only once recently did I receive a small package with very little ID on the outside. I did open it and it happened to be my dog’s heartworm medicine that I hadn’t remembered ordering but did.
    Scary stuff. I am going to be more careful going forward. I do get notifications of shipment and delivery from Amazon all the time. I will pass the word on to my kids.

    • jbrickley says:
      March 12, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      Investigators are not going to release details like that. One, the bomber is no doubt watching all the coverage and gets off on it and would therefore change their design. Most crazy bombers have a signature design they usually don’t deviate much. They are looking at components, chemical traces, the boxes, everything in an attempt to track anything down. If they can find a surviving component and trace it back to who bought it, perhaps in quantity, etc. Leads that may help them catch the scumbag. They also don’t want a bunch of copycats either fake or real.

  29. jbrickley says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    This is very bad, definitely sounds like a serial bomber. Sick SOB leaving booby-trapped boxes on porches. Some little kid could pick it up. Already killed a 17yr old. God, hope they catch this sicko soon. They will get more brazen as time goes on.

  30. wheatietoo says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Empty boxes with company logos on them, are easily available in dumpsters…free for the taking.

    So you can’t really go by “Look for the logos” on the boxes, as being a reason to trust the package.

    As others have mentioned upthread…it’s best to get those email alerts for shipping and delivery date/time.
    If you’re not expecting a package — be very careful.

  31. Chewbarkah says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    So little information (probably for good reason), so many possibilities:
    1. Antifa. 2. White Supremacists (I guess that’s plain “ifa”). 3. Drug/Gang problems. 4. Religious issues. 5. Government. 6. Government operatives/informants, on leash. 7. Number 6, off leash. 8. Raving lunatic. 9. Russians? Multiple categories might apply.
    For any of the above, the older victims might not have been the intended targets — investigators should look at all the residents.

  32. bessie2003 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Now this is what the FBI and ATF will be good for, to investigate, find if there are any similarities or common connections with the victims, it could be anything from a copy cat like someone suggested, after watching a Unbomber movie on Netflix, it could be like the Tylenol thing where many people were killed to cover up one specific murder, this stuff is scary serious; and

    is making me think, it’s time for an exterior security camera, if any of those homes that these things happened at had an external webcam that could show how, maybe even who, delivered the packages would go a long way to help law enforcement find the culprit.

  33. thedoc00 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Yet, Social Media owners are so focused eliminating their version of hate speech and political fake news that they forgot all about those friendly Muslims and US Born Extremist Groups (right and left) posting videos with bomb making instructions.

  34. TMonroe says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    But they push ahead without as,in game with drone deliveries and driverless cars, putting even more layers of sepaparation for them, even in the case of accidents. You’re left suing a lawyered-up conglomerate; we know how that goes.

  35. Texas Deplorable says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    PRAY

    3/09/18
    ​🇺🇸WE INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM – MY FELLOW AMERICANS🇺🇸

    ​Q movie
    ​https://qanonposts.com

    927
    Mar 10 2018 15:15:18
    Q
    !UW.yye1fxo
    615484

    Falls on deaf ears.
    Not w/ this administration.
    Q

  36. Ip Siscr says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Consider renting a box at UPS. Comes with a street address. Security from theft and no way random boxes can be dropped off anonymously.

