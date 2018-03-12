Disturbing – A Serial Parcel Bomber Attacks Residents in Texas…

With the increases in on-line shopping, this approach at serial parcel bombs is much more consequential than years past. Two explosions in Austin Texas today as parcel bombs were left on the doorsteps of the victims. One teenager was killed, two women seriously injured.
TEXAS – A teenager was killed and at least two women were seriously hurt after a pair of explosions rocked homes in Austin on Monday — just two weeks after a separate blast which authorities said is believed to be linked to both of Monday’s incidents.
Austin Police said they received a call about the first explosion in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the city around 6:45 a.m., after the 17-year-old resident found a package on the front step, brought it inside, and opened it in the kitchen where it exploded.
“It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.
The police chief said at a later news conference Monday that the department started receiving multiple calls at 11:50 a.m. regarding another explosion, in the Montopolis neighborhood, located southeast of downtown Austin.
A 75-year-old Hispanic woman, Manley said, also opened a package that she found outside her home, which detonated. The woman was “significantly injured” during the explosion and was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Manley said authorities don’t believe the packages came from a delivery through the U.S. Postal Service or private mail carriers, and the placement on the home’s front doorstep also indicated a similarity to the blast earlier this month. Federal law enforcement officials told Fox News the packages are made to look like mail, but at least the first one did not actually get shipped from the postal service.
“There are similarities that we cannot rule out that these two items are, in fact, related,” Manley said.
The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that a teenage male was killed and a woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital. Manley said she had non-life-threatening injuries. (read more)
More acts of terrorism in a lefty run city. Are they going to ban packages now?
They’ll ban home security cameras to protect the privacy of the bomber(s).
Nice as we can’t have security without infringing on some kind of right I guess.
ban lefties!
But they will blame the right as usual.
We can blame the left MORE CREDIBLY, and it’s only our fault if we don’t do it.
This bombing run was like a PROP for Sadiq Khan’s talk. Too perfect. I say it is LINKED to his visit.
The man OWNS Tavistock, the world’s foremost psy-op outfit, which pushes all UK agendas (including trans, gun control, social justice, anti-free-speech, socialism) in the US. We need to do our jobs. Don’t let them get away with it. Push Trump to force Tavistock OUT of the US.
He is pushing a solid ANTI-TRUMP agenda. He is very crafty – he is trying to dress the left’s failed net neutrality agenda in regulating the internet. He wants the OPPOSITE of an internet bill of rights. He wants MORE of what Google, Twitter and Facebook have been doing.
ADD MUSLIMS to the list of bombing suspects, IMO.
Spot on you are wolfmoon, first thing I thought when I saw the werld nut daily click bait on this stuff going on in the bane of Texas, Austin.
My home state is slowly circling the bowl like most of the rest of the nation in many ways… I sure do hope many of us are doing more than commenting these days, because we need to be humans doing at this point.
Bigly.
We need EXPERTS on Tavistock. We need INFILTRATION of Tavistock and related organizations. We need people like O’Keefe who can expose the nasty to the world.
Commenting is great, but RESEARCH and then commenting is how we beat them. WHILE we have Trump in the White House, we need people going after the bad guys and making them SCREAM.
Getting the hints to the Q guys – CARRYING the MESSAGE of the Q guys (INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS) is going to be HOW WE WIN.
Khan is pointing to what they are after – FREE SPEECH. Same with why they wouldn’t Britt Pettibone and Lauren Southern into England. FREE SPEECH. It has to be defended ABSOLUTELY. No hate speech, no censorship. We BEAT THEM DOWN on this – NO MERCY. The racist KHAN can burn in hell. The man is a SNAKE. He is literally THE SNAKE. Don’t let him in. And decontaminate whatever he touches with his anti-free-speech BS.
If I were Trump, I’d send a few of my personal peeps to bring you to the WH, Wolf.
Look up “Amazon Key.” It’s an Amazon pilot program which involves
A) the Amazon Spy Cam… oops I meant the Amazon Cloud Cam.
B) the Amazon Spy Microphone… oops I meant Alexa.
C) A “third party” “smart lock” for your front door.
D) A) and B) to the ability to unlock C even when you’re not home.
This is all for the purpose of secure package delivery.
Seriously.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/25/amazon-launches-smart-security-camera-and-lock-that-works-with-alexa.html
As to the this mail bomber, almost guaranteed it’s either a lefty or someone sending early Ramadan packages. Those are the typical profiles which match with parcel bombers.
Maybe a lefty city but it is taking place in a state that once they apprehend the POS involved it will lead to his/her or their execution! They don’t play games in the Great State of Texas!
Sadly in the last decade in my home state they have been teaching innocent children that the boston tea party participants were “domestic terrorists”, that allah blah blah blah is the “one true god” (tired of hearing that phrase anywhere really), making little girls wear burqas, etc… on and on as if it were kalifornistan.
Sickening, but happening. Disgusting.
Time for action came a long, very long time ago.
Its SXSW concerts in Austin…spring break. Huge event. Antifa has a very ugly public presence in Austin. My daughters have encouraged me to move from Dallas to the lakes in Austin.
Never.
Come on to East Texas instead of west, missilemom. We have lots of lakes and are lots more conservative out this way.
As a Louisiana native, the redneck riviera of the Panhandle in Florida has been my summer solace for 20 years. Both my girls are on the east coast. I will be going east.
Would love to be in Texarkana on Wright Patman, or speed fishing the banks and bumps of Lake Fork about now…
Yup.
Just don’t buy a house with front steps. Should be banned.
Isn’t the root of the front steps, i.e. the HOUSE, really the cause WSB? I mean, let’s break it down and figure this out. My first knee jerk ridiculous thought was the steps too, but I think deep down it is actually the house itself…
We need to really look at banning houses.
I have it!
We must ban thinking normal!
(That is, how life used to and should be.)
Considering that I am an interior design expert, I despise ‘Front’ steps. I mean, doesn’t that just reek of the Mob?
I mean ‘front’ operation? People could be KILLED over the front operation steps. Not to mention a any stakeouts or rigging of the front steps.
Frankly, I am on the BackHotWheelsOrange Ramp.org commission, only because this organization offers safe ramp package delivery and age/gender restrictions.
Please join the cause:
#rampupthesquishypackagesforsafety ofourdeliveryserviceproviders
Oh, and if that does not work…ban houses.
LOL
Ban Kasich’s father?
We need more parcel control.
You know why Austin is now a lefty run City? Because of the high tech industry. The Industry is full of Socialists. They are like the Arts Industry. It simply goes with the Industry. They are all either brain washed, or their brain settles into the lower part of their body from all the sitting they do. Hence no common sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fair warning for any city being considered by one of these companies for expansion. It is just as bad as living in a university town.
I am sure this is a targeting device.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Austin is a university town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo! Antifa.
Headquarters of Whole Foods; went down to meet with CEO to discuss IPO; he drove up on a Harley with a pony tail. I know Bezos owns it now, but grocery stores are the new millennial dating sites.
The left is becoming dangerously insane. Best to get it over with now, waiting will just make it worse.
The “Left” has ALWAYS been dangerous. Every place the “Left” have gotten any sort of traction violence has always been bad. Especially, when different “Leftist” are fighting for power such as in Germany in the 1920s/1930s.
Waiting has already made it worse. Much worse… the nation is infected with fake liberal fascism and insanity.
So the victim’s were black and hispanic…..🤔 There are times I hate being so
Hispanic I see in SD’s article… where are you getting black?
The teenager and the first gentleman are both black
“Chief woahmanly” said it could be hate crimes because of the two black victims.
Evidently he’s still “with her”.
Such crap. All crimes of this nature are hate crimes, shouldn’t someone with a gun, a badge, and control of an entire Police Department be required to have some common sense so as not to be a leftist maroon?
Radio news break (abc) the bombings look racially motivated but the police haven’t ruled anything out. Get home turn CNN on (Wife had a liberal friend over) fake tapper bombings look racially motivated 2 african americans and a hispanic have been targeted the police havent ruled out anything. Talking points 101
Another article mentioned a Black man died in a similar circumstances. The police are not sure if he is a victim or may have been a participant. The other article indicated the police are treating him as a murder victim right now.
On the radio news they were questioning whether it is racially motivated. 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
it is! And it’ll be some white dude that “appears” to be a Trump supporter.
Very likely, he too will be seen shirtless on his porch with a bomb and red MAGA hat on?
Yup. Evil never sleeps.
Someone wants to be the new Ted Kaczynski?
All due respect for the proper spelling of Kaczynski…
Looked good to me,
Americanized it to ‘Shythead.’
Copy cat watching the Unabomber on Netflix
Son of a bitch.
This bomber-of-innocents is a coward who certainly has earned a hypodermic exit from this earth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s time for a little rude @$$ awakening in this nation…
“With the increases in on-line shopping, this approach at serial parcel bombs is much more consequential than years past.”
____
Exactly so, Sundance.
And what’s worse…this ‘approach’ is now becoming known to thousands of potential copy-cat perpetrators.
People get packages delivered to their doorsteps all the time now.
What do we do?
Call the Bomb Squad for all these packages?
Maybe some package thieves will get some of the copycats.
Or maybe some of the copycats will get some of the package theives.
Perhaps plenty of both!
Let’s just sidestep the whole thing.
I never buy online. My wife does. If I find a package on our porch, I ask if she was expecting something and the company she ordered it from.
Seriously, if the label and expected package don’t add up, I don’t open it until she checks all the carriers’ tracking for shipments due.
My email paranoia has seemingly leaked over to package deliveries.
That’s a great suggestion. Thank you for that.
Thank you, Sundance, for all you do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
UPS and FedEx all send emails immediately when they scan a package off their truck and put it on your porch or steps. You get these emails very quickly unless you don’t have a computer or smartphone with email. It is important to know what deliveries are coming from what store and approximately what day you expect delivery to occur, and tell anyone else in the household to be on the lookout. My wife and I have been working this way for years without any problems. All legitimate deliveries have certain labels and markings that are quite difficult to fake.
The USPS has the list of everything being delivered to you on their website (you must login) and you can set up alerts to be automatically sent to you. If you get an envelope or package that was not on the website then be careful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I’ve signed up for alerts from FedEx, UPS and USPS. I did it so I will know when there is something on my porch, but now it will be useful for determining unauthorized pkgs.
And although I don’t feel noteworthy enough to be blown up, perhaps those Austin citizens didn’t either.
Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery. You will receive a daily email with the scanned images of all mail and also package notifications sent through USPS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
San Diego
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
USPS, UPS and FedEx all send email alerts when a package is delivered.
Sometimes you have to request it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always request it, always request tracking, and never ever let your children open packages (and don’t open packages that don’t look legit — like the label and the packing tape — a lot of places put a logo on it; check for that).
No alert? No touchy.
What’s next? …Home x-ray units for our packages?
I’ll bet some enterprising soul is already contemplating this as a new product.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Thanks for the info, EV.
FŌNray…
Would be a great app. You saw it here first, so I win. HA!
What’s with the apartment in Beaver Dam Wisconsin that contained dangerous chemicals and had to be closed-off for a controlled-burn to destroy the chemicals in-place? No suspect has been disclosed. Awfully hard to find out who lives in apartments in Beaver Dam, don’t ya know, what, with all the beavers, and such.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too hazardous to even attempt decontamination & remediation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our dogs helpfully announce all deliveries…. perhaps that’ll deter copycats?
How awful! Just awful !!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ban bump-chicken stock.
Hehe.
And PopRocks by UpS.
False flag?……….
LikeLike
Not this again.
LikeLike
Real Flag.
LikeLike
I see ATF but no FBI. Should we believe that ATF may as well just be FBI, or are they really there just because these were explosive devices?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remembering the start of 2008, “bottoms up, top down, inside out”, overload the system? The Puppet Obama Motto.
Considering the massive winning of the Trump Train, “our movement”. As the GOPe/DNC realize the losses being inflicted on their NWO as they see, Putin cleanup Russia, King Salaman corral corruption in Saudia Arabia, China aid in stopping nuclear threats of NK and President Trump elevating freedom for folks under evil rule etc.
Everyone must keep eyes wide open as Soros evil empire, prepares for a summer of unrest to prevent what they will soon learn to be their dying breath of their beloved NWO.
God Bless President Trump, the USA, and all world leaders that put their citizens first! Happy days ahead as the world finally has great leaders working together. Real FREEDOM…MAGA
If you’re not expecting anything and you don’t recognize the return address, in a lot of neighborhoods you can just leave it on the porch and someone will steal it. Two birds with one stone
Please don’t. What if the “thief” is a curious child?
I guess we always need the /s
I have learned this the hard way. Sarcasm is really hard in print. Anne Coulter does a really great job with it.
Somehow one must be WAY over the top for it to work in print!
That would be Ann. WAY over the top! Sometimes I like her, sometimes I just want to smack her around.
I think she might be fine with that too either way! /S
You MUST read ‘Adios Amerca’. She just does a great job with the sarc, and manages to lay out the perils of our immigration mess. Lots of well-placed Sarc!!!
Lol! We live in a semi-rural neighborhood. Long driveways, no sidewalks. Our mail lady has recieved plenty of complaints from us after being spotted throwing packages down onto our driveways from her vehicle window. Too lazy to drive up, get out, and place the package in a normal or obvious spot on the porch or carport. Wonder if these parcel bombs detonate on impact.
It’s a terrible thought but I’m so sick of lazy people riding the gravy train of government and having no accountability.
My younger brother is a mail carrier. Not all of them are lazy and incompetent. I don’t mean to generalize.
He ever tell you the moto on the posters? :p
Rural carriers where I’m from are CONTRACT labor–$18 an hour straight time, no benefits, no leave and you use your own vehicle at your own expense. What was that crap you were spewing again?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Will the libs now want to ban mail!!!
Front steps.
Just reported on Lou Dobbs show…”the package exploded when she picked it up”.
Woah.
Does that indicate that the bomber was watching and detonated it?
Or could it be armed with a touch-sensitive detonator.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Be cautious everyone, they will be caught!
Good point. Even though these packages were not associated with a legit carrier, this will dampen the boxed delivery model…well, except for tossed salad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Hubbu and I joked about this a couple of months ago. Now I am wondering if this is where the idea came from…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is this a suggestion for thwarting ‘package thieves’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, it uses primer caps to make a “bang”
It was posted else where and I showed it to hubby after $60 worth of cat food disappeared off our front porch.
Cat food. Clearly marked in a Chewy box. SMH.
You might have a heroin addict who needed to feed his or her cat. Same thing happened to one of our neighbors a couple years ago. Addict was spending all cash on drugs, so took to looking in unlocked cars and front porches for pet food and things that could be converted easily to cash by a dealer.
Probably some cat-burglars. He he!
Ouch!
😜
Collar and coat?
Too much!
Pressure Switch…Very easy to do …ME w/Exp Exper in/out of the military…Good Suggestions to follow but want to add one more…DON’T EVEN GO NEAR THE PACKAGE OR KICK IT…Just moving the package could set it off!!! NOTE: If not expecting any packages then call POLICE — 911. Also, if the package DOES NOT HAVE ANY STAMPS OF FROM ANY OF THE CARRIERS…DEFINITELY DON’T TOUCH IT…CALL 911. Be safe Treepers…Sundance, Many thanks for getting this info out there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes He Khan! London’s First Muslim Mayor Looks to the Future
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
TAVISTOCK needs to be a HUGE part of the corruption EO. Bring it down, and any BRITISH corporation connected to it, and all this violence goes away.
Tavistock is the OXFORD of psychological operations. And now that they are being openly weaponized against the American people, I think they need to be viewed as what they are – a THREAT.
Located conveniently in London. Oh! That’s where the FABIANS are from, too! How convenient! And where Sadiq Khan acts as the “McAuliffe” of England, owning the ground under Parliament’s feet.
See why the UniParty wanted McAuliffe? It was VERY important to them.
Khan runs Britain. These other idiots are just window-dressing.
Remember this from Khan?
.http://i.imgur.com/NJz9DqN.jpg
I guess he has his sights on the US now. How did he get into the US after threatening the President of the US?
Do you have the full picture from that? Very curious about the context.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I can find it, I will alert you.
And just yesterday I was posting comments here (and there) about his being a possible PM in GB. From mayor of londanistan to the top… with a muzzie population in full throated support.
Sick, isn’t it? And here is in OUR NATION.
W.T.F
The timing is a little too perfect. The desperation of the TRILLIONS is starting to show up.
POC killed? Social justice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bigly. We knew it would…
I lived in Austin nearly 40 years. It was a great place when population was 250k, not so much at a million. Too many people, not enough roads. Seems like almost everyone is stuck on stupid. Glad I moved back to Texas last November.
I see what you did there… and I approve.
50 miles north is like another planet 🙂
Dallas is just as bad these days, much bigger and worse. Houston? If Houston was a cow… well. Yeah.
The back end.
LikeLike
‘Too many people, not enough roads.’ Not from Austin, but have heard and read the same.
An ex-military guy I worked with said these bombs can be set off with a burner phone. They all have accelerometers in them (makes your screen flip when you move phone) that can be hooked up to explosives and are not very hard to make.
Especially easy to make when gooberment contractors teach you how…
LikeLike
Middle son lives in Austin in a development on the old Austin airport, about a mile away from explosion. Bomber targeted lower-income neighborhoods.
Herd those masses! Trump’s most vulnerable part of the base – the ones that can be pulled back to the safety of the social welfare machine.
These people are SMART. Once you see it, it all makes sense.
You only see it due to your middle class white privilege… major> /S
People show you how to make package bombs, and pipe bombs online.. and they wonder why?
To much time is spent sweeping the net for their own agenda.. How about banning deadly instructions.. Just my opinion 🙂
like
A good time to re-visit the history of the early 1900s Anarchist movement, which set out bombs (one of which did not hurt the judge, but ripped off the hands of his housekeeper Ethel Williams (in an era before Social Security disability protections..imagine). These anarchist people caused anti-foreigner sentiment and contributed to a second KKK movement; people didn’t want to admit any more violent anarchists into the country (understandable, but later portrayed to U.S. schoolchildren as “xenophobia”)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luigi_Galleani
Parcel bomb intended victim:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_W._Hardwick
I have come to view the anarchists as the ANTIFA-like front movement of their day. Keep the communist fingerprints off the bomb or the assassin’s pistol.
I wonder where Bob Creamer is these days.
Ha! Great question. Seriously, I think these are a step up from Creamer. They started on this a while back. It will have begun after Khan was confirmed for Austin. I’m also not ruling out jihadists – much more professional than ANTIFA. This was too smart – it may have rogue elements of the British spy services. I mean, it’s not like they aren’t fighting Trump. RIGHT?
Our allies need to get their rogues under control, if they want to REMAIN allies. Personally, I think running any kind of Tavistock operation here in America should be reason enough to double tariffs until they are packed up and GONE.
MAKE ‘EM PAY FOR FLORIDA.
NOW MAKE ‘EM PAY FOR AUSTIN.
Bob Creamer was involved in ‘staging violence’ and blaming it on Trump.
So when things like this happen, these package bombings…I can’t help but think of Creamer.
It’s right in Creamer’s wheelhouse.
The deaths are real. The staging of them is fake.
And Creamer visited the White House over a hundred times, right?
So the link to the O-team is there, but it has never really been exposed.
OK. You just put CREAMER back on my list. He would have ZERO connections to Khan. It’s too perfect. All the reason to do it that way.
Khan would have no knowledge. Total deniability. He might suspect, but he would not KNOW anything.
Britain stopped being our ally on the day Trump captured the vote in a landslide. The day he first spoke of ending the “false song of globalism” keyed them in and set them in motion… Steele was no accident or rogue actor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Killing kids to take guns, and then helping sordid pieces of human garbage like these creepy urchins LECTURE law-abiding adult gun owners, whose society THEY DESTROYED with Tavistock to give us this violence – to HELL with that.
LikeLike
The areas of town where these are happening are mixed race neighborhoods, in case anyone is trying to imply something. Apparently somebody is coming during the middle of the night and leaving packages on the front porch, as 2 of the 3 events happened very early in the morning before 7:00am. There is an organized and considerably violent Antifa communist group here called the “Austin Red Guard” who regularly show up at conservative events and stir up trouble. Would put them high on the suspect list at this point.
An anti-Sharia event at the Texas Capital grounds last summer.
Perfect. Timed for Khan’s arrival and speech. ALL ADDS UP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The honorable Senator Sanders was in town a couple of days ago to talk to the trendies & democratic socialists at SXSW. Had to pep up the boys, girls & others who were a bit depressed after last week’s Primary Election numbers came out. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
yes we should detain Khan. WTH is he doing in AUSTIN TEXAS?
Trying to save the “net neutrality” plan to regulate the internet and destroy free speech.
Khan is a piece of work, but he needs to be opposed very peacefully. We have to CATCH him using violence. He’s like Obama – CLEAN HANDS. But I think we have him here, just like we got Eric Holder in Florida. They’re getting desperate and making ATTRIBUTABLE MOVES. So we need to ATTRIBUTE to put the Q folks on the right trail.
Tavistock is how they banned guns in Australia. THAT is how I knew they were involved with Nikolas Cruz – likely with his “other” therapist, or possibly a specialist that hasn’t been uncovered yet. But they’re there – I’m sure of it.
http://www.whale.to/b/bryant.html
Then when they detained those gals right in front of this – TOTAL psy-op.
LikeLike
They are USING information war against us – we have to use information war BACK. That includes psychological warfare. But WE play clean, THEY play dirty, and the WORLD will turn to us, not them.
Thank you, WolfMoon for all of the great intel.
You’re welcome! I’m tired of letting them get away with stuff. We have Trump in the White House, and he is WINNING! We have to help, too!!!
Our questioning of the Vegas narrative WORKED! Tom Paine has FBI agents talking now, and they are spilling about REAL NASTY in that Las Vegas investigation, which is clearly the work of McCabe SJWs, a.k.a. McCABIAN FABIANS. They are threatening agents, pulling them off productive leads, keeping them stuck on stupid. But we have gotten things this far, and now there may be enough SNAKES out of their BURROWS for WRAY to be able to CHOP SOME OF DEM WIDDLE SNAKE HEADS OFF.
Does anyone know if the packages that blew up looked properly addressed and identified with the sender? I order a lot on line and only once recently did I receive a small package with very little ID on the outside. I did open it and it happened to be my dog’s heartworm medicine that I hadn’t remembered ordering but did.
Scary stuff. I am going to be more careful going forward. I do get notifications of shipment and delivery from Amazon all the time. I will pass the word on to my kids.
Investigators are not going to release details like that. One, the bomber is no doubt watching all the coverage and gets off on it and would therefore change their design. Most crazy bombers have a signature design they usually don’t deviate much. They are looking at components, chemical traces, the boxes, everything in an attempt to track anything down. If they can find a surviving component and trace it back to who bought it, perhaps in quantity, etc. Leads that may help them catch the scumbag. They also don’t want a bunch of copycats either fake or real.
This is very bad, definitely sounds like a serial bomber. Sick SOB leaving booby-trapped boxes on porches. Some little kid could pick it up. Already killed a 17yr old. God, hope they catch this sicko soon. They will get more brazen as time goes on.
Empty boxes with company logos on them, are easily available in dumpsters…free for the taking.
So you can’t really go by “Look for the logos” on the boxes, as being a reason to trust the package.
As others have mentioned upthread…it’s best to get those email alerts for shipping and delivery date/time.
If you’re not expecting a package — be very careful.
So little information (probably for good reason), so many possibilities:
For any of the above, the older victims might not have been the intended targets — investigators should look at all the residents.
Now this is what the FBI and ATF will be good for, to investigate, find if there are any similarities or common connections with the victims, it could be anything from a copy cat like someone suggested, after watching a Unbomber movie on Netflix, it could be like the Tylenol thing where many people were killed to cover up one specific murder, this stuff is scary serious; and
is making me think, it’s time for an exterior security camera, if any of those homes that these things happened at had an external webcam that could show how, maybe even who, delivered the packages would go a long way to help law enforcement find the culprit.
Yet, Social Media owners are so focused eliminating their version of hate speech and political fake news that they forgot all about those friendly Muslims and US Born Extremist Groups (right and left) posting videos with bomb making instructions.
But they push ahead without as,in game with drone deliveries and driverless cars, putting even more layers of sepaparation for them, even in the case of accidents. You’re left suing a lawyered-up conglomerate; we know how that goes.
Without skin in the game
PRAY
3/09/18
🇺🇸WE INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM – MY FELLOW AMERICANS🇺🇸
Q movie
https://qanonposts.com
927
Mar 10 2018 15:15:18
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
615484
Falls on deaf ears.
Not w/ this administration.
Q
BREAKING: President Donald Trump Gives Amazing Speech in Moon Township Pennsylvania
That is one fine video, there.
Consider renting a box at UPS. Comes with a street address. Security from theft and no way random boxes can be dropped off anonymously.
