Triggerin’ Toadies – A Sleepy, Sanctimonious Twit Interviews Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin…

Hmmm… let’s see. Amid the most consequential trade and economic reset in the history of the United States, you’re given the opportunity to interview the most powerful financial figure behind the team doing the resetting. Now, what type of questions would you come up with?
The tax reform result and impact on budgets or revenue? The view of future investment opportunity within the U.S. economy? The outcome of the prior treasury department financial sanctions against the backdrop of a new shift by North Korea? How the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is being repositioned? Trade tariffs and how any future trade approaches might influence the dollar? The economic benefits of an expanded GDP projection and debt offsets?… or..
…Oh, wait, I know…. let’s talk about “Trump rallies.”
D’oh.
This interview is unintentionally hilarious. True…Mnuchin looks like he wants to laugh.
Toad is unhinged.
Hilarious, yes…but I am outraged that this little butt-hurt Toad raged at our Treasury Secretary and used him as a whipping boy, on the air.
Grrrr.
These ignorant, self annointed experts do not even pretend to respect POTUS or any of his cabinet. Mattis needs to do more interviews. Better yet, freeze them out.
How did Chuck Tard talk to his children about trannies being allowed into little girls bathrooms?
I wonder if Chuckie told his kids that the dem party supports killing babies and selling their body parts.
Sleepy Twit is just a jackass in a tie.
Somebody woke up butt hurt this morning. Sure wasn’t Sec. Mnuchin.
These sanctimonious Leftist want to bemoan vulgarity??? Give me a break!
Raised in his super liberal household his kids have probably called him worse.
Chuck Roast Todd
Exactly!!!!!
Oh my goodness. The ‘press’ is tilting at windmills. 😂😂😂
Is that a new picture grandmaintexas 👍
Pretty sure this guy’s an ex-Dem. He nails the truth of the Dem Party and people like #SOBChuckTodd, etc., in the first few minutes here.
Chuck, we are FOR a Free Press. But it needs to at least TRY to be HONEST. It’s your Blatant Dishonesty that’s doing you in, you #Russia!Russia!Freak:
Sorry H.A.Goodman. Thought it was in the title.
Tears I am laughing so hard someone is soso but hurt
Still laughing can’t see.sorry for any typps
I wish Mnuchin would have told Upchuck to “lighten up, Francis”.
Sundance, you never cease to amaze me! Don’t know which was funnier—toadies or croaking!! Ribbit!!
Todd just proved Trump’s point. He’s an SOB.
Well, Chuck Toady’s wifey’s firm (called Maverick) got millions from Bernie Sanders during campaign, according to this article:
NBC, Chuck Todd Hide Wife’s Kaine Donation, and Her Firm Getting Millions from Bernie, apparently during Presidential Campaign
(KBR is wondering if it was blackmail AGAINST Sanders, or if Maverick/Todd was working FOR Sanders? Since Chucky did not commit Arkancide when this came out, blackmail is the likelier answer IMO.)
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2016/10/26/nbc-chuck-todd-hide-wifes-kaine-donation-and-firm-getting-millions
As far as “sleepy-eyed”, who knows if that will prove to have an underlying meaning?
(Being sleepy-eyed is a symptom of opiate-based drug abuse, but IDK if that has meaning here.)
So, is his mom a real B? Know nothing of her.
The competition to be “an anchor” can be rather cutthroat, some say. Although they seem to all work as pals, I imagine somebody somewhere is just waiting for a reason to take Chucky down so he/she can climb into chuck’s “newschair.” So based on this alone, while they all cry and feel sorry for their bro Chucky out loud, somebody will likely be quietly working at “opportunistic investigative journalism” against Chucky at the same time. And wondering the same things I’m wondering.
Unless he is yet another IC plant, in which case if he becomes no longer useful, he might have an accident or early heart attack or something.
Hi Chuck.
Urban Dictionary has a few synonyms for sleepy eyes: #stoner #pothead #marijuana #sleep deprivation #trickster
Go back to sleep ….
Meet De-Press. At the risk of push back, this guy is a walking advertisement for Planned Parenthood.
These media commies have no problem at all with the violence that 25 years of republicat UniParty progressivism has done to families across this country but God forbid that some talking head should be called a “sleepy son of a bitch” and he can’t face his kids. My heart bleeds….
“Republicrat”
So many evil, anti-American people at NBC and other MSM. Mnuchin was kind to the Toad. I wouldn’t have been as kind to that SOB; would you have been?
If I could have bitch slapped him, then I’d have felt better. That I can tell you.
Mnuchin handled it perfectly. His calm rational demeanor was all that was needed as Chucky had his stompy feet moment. Priceless.
All I can say is that I cannot stop laughing at Sleepy Eyes. It is just too funny.
This Toad can’t even see that the media, as we accurately see it, are the over the top vulgarians.
Washington, D.C. has the highest per capita of self-important people in the world. Chuck is one of them. Kinda explains everything.
I wonder how many times NBC uses swear words on the air during prime time when all of the children are watching?
Well chuck, at least now you can tell your kids why you wet the bed.
I actually think it’s great. The more and more left wing lunatics like F Chuck keep their stupidity up the more and more they continue to marginalize themselves. And the beauty of it is the more success and winning that the Trump administration ushers in the more insane it drives them thus tightening the noose around their own necks.
Chuckie trended on Twitter most of the day. His kids must be so proud.
As a poster above alluded to, who in the media will moderate the next Presidential debates?
Lassie.
🤣🤣🤣
Trump really got under Todd’s skin…funny.
That clip was delicious to watch! Wink!
Oh, it was, WSB. He took the bait… in spades.
Sleeping Toad was awesomely triggered this morning in this interview w/Mnuchin. Bash our VSG President at your peril, you arrogant petty bully; you are waaay out of your league. I can still feel the sizzle from last night’s Toad-roast, but won’t remember a thing Toad has ever said or will say.
So TRUE, JC!!!!!!
BIGLY
He was so upset his voice was shaky. What a weenie. I don’t think he’s ever going to get over this. Truly I am so happy we have President Trump.
Soes anyone know if Chuck attends the Washington Correspondents’ Dinner every year?
Nuf said.
Chuck is lucky he wasn’t interviewing me.
“Yea Chuck, I get it, it stings, so get up off the mat, pull your big boy pants up, and put some ice on that.”
“Yea Chuck, I know it’s hard to face them after last night, but don’t blame the president, your kids have been embarrassed by you for a very long time.”
“Yea Chuck, like I said, ‘Man Up.’ If the ice isn’t helping, try some BenGay or Preparation H. That’s really all of the advice I can offer to you at this point.”
“Yea Chuck, we get it, President Trump gave you a very bad booboo! Call up Mommy up and ask if she can kiss it and make it better.”
“Yea Chuck, I’m thinking we’re done here. Pro tip for you: change the name to “Meet The Victims”, you weepy-eyed, limp-dick, son of a bitch.”
It’s funny. I haven’t watched ANY television in many years. (IIRC, the last I watched was the live coverage of Payne Stewart’s private plane going across country with all aboard dead. It was fascinating to watch the very pretty news reader attempt to explain “depressurization” from what she had been told a few minutes earlier.)
But I have no experience with Mr. Todd; I don’t watch him or any of his brethren. Watching his performance here assures me I’m still not missing anything. Dave Garroway once commented about six decades ago, that television is “…the vast wasteland…” He had no idea how wasted it could get.
It’s kinda cool: television has been an important tool of the NWO types to consolidate power/indoctrinate/build up/tear down, but now the internet is squeezing the paste out of their tube.
“I haven’t watched ANY television in many years.”
You did not miss much. It is time for a refresher of why you stopped:
I Am The Slime by Frank Zappa
Good quote from Garroway, a legendary name that is now unknown. I knew a cameraman that worked with him on a industrial sales film in Arizona. Nice enough guy except his astronomy hobby kept him up all night so he couldn’t remember his lines and he constantly fell asleep during work. He demanded and received the poshest hotel rooms and an exorbitant wage of $2,000 per day in 1961. Way high for someone that didn’t show up ready for work. His endorsement was worth it however.
And they are well aware of that fact! I tried looking for a meme that was played during the campaign where someone took real video of him saying what he would do his first day in office and then spliced it with a thin black guy sailing through the air as if he had been thrown out the front door. It is gone and all searches bring up only positive vids about Obama.
So Chunk Toad basically throws a hissy conniption on his own show, and resorts to pitting the President up against the children. This smacks of desperation and cowardice.
I’d like to add that explaining to my kids what Chunk’s preferred politicians have done to all our financial futures is a helluva lot harder than defending the bad words from the guy who is most likely to restore our financial system and economic engine and give them a sane future and a chance to carry and pass on freedom’s torch.
We came this close to losing it all(I’m holding forefinger and thumb just mm’s apart). Had sheeda won…
I still thank The Lord every day for giving PDJT the strength and courage. He knew what kind of abuse he was going to get from the Overlords and their progressive minions.
As of December 21st 2017 I am convinced they are after more than just the usual suspects Obama holder lynch Clinton Clinton Clinton rice warren podesta podesta podesta Jarrett Brennan clapper huma wiener fluke CIA FBI , et. Al. I also think they will be invoking the RICO act upon prosecution, and that takes time. This could mean Chunk may be broadcasting remotely from the dept of corrections soon.
Too bad he doesn’t have the stones to even ask an SME (subject matter expert) a SM question or question the lies piped into his ear by his producers. Total spineless coelenterate.
Thanks for letting me vent, I’ll now join the millions who will keep on praying daily for the First Family’s safety and well being.
Love the vent…and Chuck was taking his lil’ booboo out on the Treasury Secretary?
WTH?
He sounded more like Mary Todd.
Little triggered Chuck Toadie goes…REEEEE.
Holy SH1T!!!!
Remind me NEVER to adopt one of those!!!!!! Makes a snake look cuddly…
Yes, a total TWIT. Twit doesn’t do it justice in fact. Let me digress. Yesterday a small Boston newspaper published an article saying Pocahontas should take a DNA test. Today all media is talking about it, I saw Pocahontas on 2 channels being asked that question. Clear as can be. It’s a set-up for the coming ‘gotcha’ moment. There will be an actual DNA test done but it won’t be on Pocahontas, it will be from someone with 10%, or so, Native American blood. They got bad writers folks, what can I say. Now back to Sundance’s subject. This video and Sundance’s words are proof: the media has lost the one and only thing they ever had. (Even though that one thing worked for a long time, all those years). That ‘one thing’?: The NARRATIVE.
And Maxine Waters should take an IQ test.
That’s not so ‘far out’. The crazy writers may write her in the script too. There will be an actual IQ test conducted, but is won’t be Maxine’s. Sure. Why not?
I say that Geraldo should host a special on Fauxcohontas and her DNA test. Let’s call it…
“Dna, Dna, da…nananana…Dna,dna, dananana!!!!!!!
Add a Braves T-Shirt!
You make me chuckle. Thanks.
HaHaHa! Wish I could pour you a pint! Always fun to laugh!!!!
🍺
HAHAHA…goodbye MSM! You are no match for Trump and his administration. The truth is such an embarrassment for you, that you are no longer relevant.
The poor pathetic loser who wrote the title of that video thinks Chuck Todd won the imaginary battle. 🙂
As the saying goes – President Trump is living in Todd’s head, rent free. Hilarious.
Sleepy Eyed SOB Chuck the Toad Todd might want to put some Ice On It……..
