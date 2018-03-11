Sunday Talks – CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- Margaret Brennan…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation to discuss the possibility of negotiations with North Korea and other issues around the globe.
Advertisements
CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation to discuss the possibility of negotiations with North Korea and other issues around the globe.
With regard to the “Pure hatred” glare of the presstitute all I can say is the feeling is mutual. MAGA
LikeLiked by 11 people
SD, great singling out Hallie Jackson; circled in red. She is one of the worst. And that is saying something!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Imagine, she has to face that hatred in the mirror every day. Doesn’t take long before it eats your soul, as well. What a bleak future for people like her, Joy Reid, Joy Bahar, Chelsea Handker, Kathy Griffin, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true. They need our pity and our prayers not our scorn. I’ll admit those are hard things to muster!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Acosta and Ryan.
LikeLike
Resting Bitch Face….All lefties have it. Symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sp true…RBF. Gross.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These lefties will exhibit ‘hate faces’ that are worse than ‘hate faces’ seen in Divorce Courts. They are livid with rage at President Trump for proving them clowns and fools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like how unfailingly polite Pompeo is, by for example, referring to Margaret often as “Ma’am”. Nothing pisses off a bitchy woman like calling her “ma’am”.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Try madam then! 🙀
LikeLiked by 4 people
I gotta remember that.
LikeLike
Is he Southern? Her WHOLE line of questioning was to see if ANYONE else would be talking and involved besides the President——-he was intent on giving full credit TO the President. Amusing. And he didn’t budge !
LikeLiked by 1 person
She asks questions that he already answered so she clearly is not listening to his responses, just following her hateful script.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I watched for this – you were exactly right. She did NOT care what he said. WEIRD.
My interpretation is that the “commie dirtbag faction” in CIA and FBI just need answers from Pompeo, to figure out where to sabotage next. Note that she asked a lot of stuff he would not answer.
DNC-CPUSA-CIA-FBI DIRTBAGS – figuring out how to help their Nork buddies.
LikeLike
Pompeo is so smooth, and knoledgeable. Maggie, Peggy, Peg, MA’AM, actually did ok. She did try to divide the administration with the TRex cut.
Don’t cha get it Peg? They are a team! TRex may be in the negotiation trenches, but PDJT is the Supreme Commander.
LikeLiked by 2 people
*knowledgeable
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know what you meant and know how it is with battlefield transmissions. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I see her face all I can think of is the propaganda guy from Enemy at the Gates continuing to smear his former buddy cuz the woman he liked preferred the sniper over him. And he keeps trying to smear the sniper even in the end when their entire line is being overrun and bombed. These people are in denial.
Likewise I think how we feel about them can be summarized when the Nazi reporter in Das Boot takes pictures of the engine crew goading them on and saying how good the pictures will be before one of them flings machine oil onto his face. The look on his face and theirs is priceless and says everything you need to know without saying a word..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of the Iraqi propagandist “repoting” Iraqi victories and deaths as the monitor behind him shows theM1 Abrams pulls up to the steps of the palace.
Now that is denial!
LikeLiked by 2 people
5:06 / 10:30… The look like your knickers are on too tight and you just sucked on a lemon slice thinking it was an orange slice…
Back to the store for more winnamins and popcorn…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
Is this woman any relation to the gun-grabbing Communist who so recently FALSELY OCCUPIED Pompeo’s office?
LikeLike
It was perfectly okay to let NoKo fester throughout the Obama years because no one expected any movement to denuclearize, only appeasement of the NorKs. This development is VERY threatening to Obama’s legacy and the only way to make it not so is to move the goalposts to sudden denuclearization, or else, TRUMP FAILS AGAIN. The Left are such pathetic weasely morons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haley the snake
LikeLiked by 1 person
Director Pompeo will not say it about KJU, but I will, “desperation”.
The UNSCR and US bilateral sanctions are working (with the exception of some wobblies by China and Russia) and are affecting 90% of NK’s exports.
“Harsh international sanctions are weakening the North Korean economy in an unprecedented way, according to economists.”
“North Korean people’s purchasing power and industrial production will dwindle significantly from the second half of this year,”
Also “depleting foreign reserves from the import-export imbalance. NK’s total exports are only ~$2 bil after low-margin tolling is excluded & 80% could be blocked. UNSC 2371 alone was thought to be sufficient to collapse regime”
http://english.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2018/03/06/2018030601196.html
There are also reports that Kim can’t feed his army according to Prof Ahn, and only given one meal per day. This comes under what NK calls ‘internal risk management’. That is also why the news of a forthcoming summit was not publicized in NK. Isolation and the anti-American propaganda would rent holes in the fabric of propaganda keeping KJU’s dynasty afloat.
President Moon also requested that the planned summit scheduled at the end of April with NK be allowed to proceed before any meeting with President Trump. This is important to setting the parameters for any talks and sussing out what KJU’s positions and credibility are. If the summit is a failure then the ‘talks’ between the President and KJU will not take place.
US Stealth bombers are winging their way to Guam and the military build up is exceptional. KJU thought his missiles and nukes gave him deterrence, but have had the exact opposite effect, bringing the full might of the US military to his doorstep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine seeing President Trump’s back as he walks away from failed talks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompey looked like the cat that ate the canary multiple times….
LikeLike
Pompeo…
LikeLike
United States Of America
It’s becoming meaningful again
LikeLike
I wonder who is really in charge in NK, and whether Kim has the political power to actually denuclearize and move towards demilitarization. The regime is a military oligarchy that enjoys a “privileged” standard of living (i.e., with “food”). Logically, the military gerontocracy would want to derail anything like progress towards normalization — because where would that leave THEM? Eventually swinging from a lamppost in Pyongyang, and from trees elsewhere.
My assumption is that Kim is trying an insincere play to get relief from the UN sanctions so he can go right back to his old habits (China and Russia will support ending the sanctions). Trump will probably need to let a couple of rounds of fake posturing come and go, while standing firm and tightening the sanctions each time NK plays pretend. In the long run, they will cave.
LikeLike