Sunday Talks – CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- Margaret Brennan…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation to discuss the possibility of negotiations with North Korea and other issues around the globe.

  1. mike s says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    With regard to the “Pure hatred” glare of the presstitute all I can say is the feeling is mutual. MAGA

  2. The Boss says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I like how unfailingly polite Pompeo is, by for example, referring to Margaret often as “Ma’am”. Nothing pisses off a bitchy woman like calling her “ma’am”.

  3. Sandra-VA says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    She asks questions that he already answered so she clearly is not listening to his responses, just following her hateful script.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 11, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      I watched for this – you were exactly right. She did NOT care what he said. WEIRD.

      My interpretation is that the “commie dirtbag faction” in CIA and FBI just need answers from Pompeo, to figure out where to sabotage next. Note that she asked a lot of stuff he would not answer.

      DNC-CPUSA-CIA-FBI DIRTBAGS – figuring out how to help their Nork buddies.

  4. Ditch Mitch says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Pompeo is so smooth, and knoledgeable. Maggie, Peggy, Peg, MA’AM, actually did ok. She did try to divide the administration with the TRex cut.

    Don’t cha get it Peg? They are a team! TRex may be in the negotiation trenches, but PDJT is the Supreme Commander.

  5. BobBoxBody says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    When I see her face all I can think of is the propaganda guy from Enemy at the Gates continuing to smear his former buddy cuz the woman he liked preferred the sniper over him. And he keeps trying to smear the sniper even in the end when their entire line is being overrun and bombed. These people are in denial.

    Likewise I think how we feel about them can be summarized when the Nazi reporter in Das Boot takes pictures of the engine crew goading them on and saying how good the pictures will be before one of them flings machine oil onto his face. The look on his face and theirs is priceless and says everything you need to know without saying a word..

  6. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    5:06 / 10:30… The look like your knickers are on too tight and you just sucked on a lemon slice thinking it was an orange slice…

    Back to the store for more winnamins and popcorn…

  7. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Is this woman any relation to the gun-grabbing Communist who so recently FALSELY OCCUPIED Pompeo’s office?

  8. summerscauldron says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    It was perfectly okay to let NoKo fester throughout the Obama years because no one expected any movement to denuclearize, only appeasement of the NorKs. This development is VERY threatening to Obama’s legacy and the only way to make it not so is to move the goalposts to sudden denuclearization, or else, TRUMP FAILS AGAIN. The Left are such pathetic weasely morons.

  9. appadoo9 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Haley the snake

  10. A2 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Director Pompeo will not say it about KJU, but I will, “desperation”.

    The UNSCR and US bilateral sanctions are working (with the exception of some wobblies by China and Russia) and are affecting 90% of NK’s exports.

    “Harsh international sanctions are weakening the North Korean economy in an unprecedented way, according to economists.”
    “North Korean people’s purchasing power and industrial production will dwindle significantly from the second half of this year,”

    Also “depleting foreign reserves from the import-export imbalance. NK’s total exports are only ~$2 bil after low-margin tolling is excluded & 80% could be blocked. UNSC 2371 alone was thought to be sufficient to collapse regime”

    http://english.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2018/03/06/2018030601196.html

    There are also reports that Kim can’t feed his army according to Prof Ahn, and only given one meal per day. This comes under what NK calls ‘internal risk management’. That is also why the news of a forthcoming summit was not publicized in NK. Isolation and the anti-American propaganda would rent holes in the fabric of propaganda keeping KJU’s dynasty afloat.

    President Moon also requested that the planned summit scheduled at the end of April with NK be allowed to proceed before any meeting with President Trump. This is important to setting the parameters for any talks and sussing out what KJU’s positions and credibility are. If the summit is a failure then the ‘talks’ between the President and KJU will not take place.

    US Stealth bombers are winging their way to Guam and the military build up is exceptional. KJU thought his missiles and nukes gave him deterrence, but have had the exact opposite effect, bringing the full might of the US military to his doorstep.

  11. appadoo9 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Can you imagine seeing President Trump’s back as he walks away from failed talks

  12. WrightorWrongAl says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Pompey looked like the cat that ate the canary multiple times….

  13. appadoo9 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    United States Of America
    It’s becoming meaningful again

  14. Chewbarkah says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I wonder who is really in charge in NK, and whether Kim has the political power to actually denuclearize and move towards demilitarization. The regime is a military oligarchy that enjoys a “privileged” standard of living (i.e., with “food”). Logically, the military gerontocracy would want to derail anything like progress towards normalization — because where would that leave THEM? Eventually swinging from a lamppost in Pyongyang, and from trees elsewhere.

    My assumption is that Kim is trying an insincere play to get relief from the UN sanctions so he can go right back to his old habits (China and Russia will support ending the sanctions). Trump will probably need to let a couple of rounds of fake posturing come and go, while standing firm and tightening the sanctions each time NK plays pretend. In the long run, they will cave.

