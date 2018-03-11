Spring Forward – Don’t Forget…

Yikes. Thanks for the reminder.
Heard the FL. Senate voted for the state to NOT fall back this year, or ever again.
Hope it’s TRUE and that it happens. Hate the “dark early” thing.
Yeah, just leave it at daylight savings time already.
I hate daylight savings time. There should be a law against it.
It’s the fall back stuff I hate.
Me too! The hubris of mankind to think they can screw around with God’s clock.
He is the time keeper. No matter what we say the time is, the sun comes up and goes down on God’s time. Silly people!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Thanks , I suffer this stupidity every year. 😡
The Lord must love me (us), because we don’t have that clock thing.Besides most us are on peasant time. Follow the sun and stars and so far all’s good. 😀
Oh how lucky for you. For many years our little family would go to Lake Meade Nevada to spend 2-3 weeks just living and camping with our boat. We water skied, are,slept , got up,on God’s time and went to sleep with the stars. We had no clock except an old wind up watch and we only checked it once a day, to see who was closest to the correct time by looking at the suns position. We each had one guess.Our two kids weren’t always happy without tv, but they had books, and we listened to the Eagles endlessly 😆 our boy was happy to roam explore the the hills above, our daughter would whine ask8ng when can we go home. She was older, we all skied, got brown or burnt as berries. We did go to the marina and get ice cream daily. We spent amp hour just enjoying the husband and wife teams arguing as the launched the boats, often yelling at each other. We laughed. It was most entertaining. You see we made a pack to never yell or argue in public. All in good fun. But the best was just no clocks, we got in tune with earth, and the stars. No radio, no tv. It was heaven, as we both worked with the public. I miss those days, we are too old for that now. Oh, I tell myself, I could still get up,on my ski, yeah who am I kidding. But fond memories. And God’s time.
Your story was beautiful, I could envision all you described.
Thank you for sharingt.
I hate daylight savings time, too.
Arrgh.
Wish they would just leave it alone…it doesn’t “save” a darned thing.
Friggin govt control freaks!
Correct.. it is just another control tool to throw off the peasants natural biorhythms. It doesn’t “save” a damn thing and is antithetical at its core. I adhere to God and Nature’s clock.. not man’s.
I never change my cars clock, I just adjust me. In the winter I look and see, that I have more time to shop as it is not as late as it shows.
I like it. If we stayed on standard time throughout the summer it’d get light around 4:30 AM at the end of June. What good would that do?
Try getting your kids to sleep when it is still broad daylight outside.
What good is that?
Let them play until dark, mean old mom. 😉
I LOVE daylight savings and find winter hours depressing, I spend all winter waiting for the Sunday in March when we get our hours changed for more daylight during the evening. I have animals and love to spend the daylight evening hours outside with them after work.
Yep. 4:30/5:30PM….just way too early to be getting dark. blech.
No thanks, QLD Australia indulges in no such distortions of reality at any time of the year.
As an expat, it’s a great philosophy.
If you want to change the clocks do it on your own time.
I Have hated daylight saving tomfoolery since I was very young.. I hated walking to school in the dark, I felt like I had a target on my back and people were always trying to run me down.. Then having to go to bed while the sun was up. I never got enough sleep, I would lay there for hours listening to the folks watching late night TV.. It has never gotten easier and remains troublesome to my internal clock..
I know exactly what you mean.
The politicians in DC weren’t thinking about ‘the children’ when they decided to do this to us.
Whenever I hear them say they’re doing something “for the children”, I choke.
They were probably only thinking about getting to play golf for a few more hours.
It confuses the cows.
Time to end it!
I second the motion!
It’s a conspiracy. C-O-N…spiracy.
Mucho apologises, silly me…Though i got cenosred over time comment.
more3 Fosters needed.
🙂
Or Fourex Heavy, XXXX Gold – or my favourite – Great Northern Light.
Here I post on the East Coast at 1:50 am. In 10 minutes it will be 3:00 am.
Time travel even without a flux capacitor.
Changing our clocks twice a year does nothing except confuse our internal clocks.
I remember well the effect it had on my children, as infants 😐
Only bonus is extra sunlight at the end of the day. Makes for a happier end of the work day, as opposed to walking to my car in darkness at 4:30 pm in the winter.
🌞
I forgot. It’s now 3.05 am EST, may as well get an early start on the day.
I like daylight savings time. Wish we’d keep it that way.
Yep. Just keep it on summertime time all year round. Works for me.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
