President Trump Weekly Address – Sanctuary Cities and Criminal Aliens – March 10th Broadcast (video)…

Posted on March 11, 2018 by

President Trump delivers a weekly address focused on sanctuary cities and the dangerous consequences that come from shielding illegal alien criminals. POTUS Trump doesn’t pull any punches in these remarks:

62 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – Sanctuary Cities and Criminal Aliens – March 10th Broadcast (video)…

  1. stopislaminusa says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Can’t wait for the mayor to be in steel cuffs.

    

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Best one yet!!

    

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 11, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      Wow! Without a doubt. I hope and pray they make an example of this MORON from Oakland. AG Sessions is all about this subject area. They are messing with the wrong two men.

      

      Reply
      • Too Real says:
        March 11, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        Indeed but the “sanctuary city” not to receive federal funding case is going to be heard by the 9th circus court. How does a California state-wide law merit a SF Court?

        

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          March 11, 2018 at 3:35 pm

          Stop the money and let them sue in court and wait. Absolutely refuse to pony up until it reaches SCOTUS. What is the regional wacko-judge going to do? Saddle up and ride with the state police to Fort Knox?

          In the meantime, it is way overdue to reign in these courts with legislation such as “Judicial Stripping”. Wake up Ryan and McConnell.

          

          Reply
  3. Cathy Molyneux says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    March 5, 2018- “Federal judge in Maryland rules Trump had the right to end DACA in win for administration.”

    Link to the Ruling is in the story. The Ruling is a good read.

    But -we “have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep”.

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/federal-judge-in-maryland-rules-trump-had-the-right-to-end-daca-in-win-for-administration/article/2650773?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=idealmedia&utm_campaign=washingtonexaminer.com&utm_term=68738&utm_content=2199299

    

    Reply
  4. emet says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    When South Carolina decided to defy Federal law and go its own way, President Jackson sent revenue cutters to blockade Charleston harbor, and he informed their Congressman “if one drop of blood be shed there in defiance of the laws of the United States, I will hang the first man of them I can get my hands on to the first tree I can find”.
    A feel good thought for the day.

    

    Reply
  5. KittyKat says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Has any other Republican ever spoken out loudly about this situation?

    

    Reply
  6. Yippeekiyay says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Excellent. God bless President Trump. Hopefully his blunt delivery will wake a few people up before they become the next victumn.

    I’m very happy that California will soon be rid of Jerry Brown for good. He is nuts! He should have been removed from office and held accountable for creating such a dangerous situation in California a long time ago.

    

    Reply
  7. StuckInBlue says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I love how he refers to them, correctly, as “illegal aliens”. Trigger those MSM!

    

    Reply
  8. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Come with the Thunder, Mr. President!

    

    Reply
  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Our President is setting the stage.
    The victimized citizens have had enough, so preparations are underway to restore law & order.
    In other words, if your state or locality has recall elections on the books, it is time to join together with others in your community to have recall elections on the traitors in those positions.

    It is time to go out and buy some postage stamps.
    Then to write letters on real paper to the editors of the liberal rag newspapers that cover for this corruption Even if they do not print them, it WILL have an impact in those editorial boardrooms when the clerks in the mail room are overwhelmed.

    

    Reply
  10. Minnie says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    We are either a land of law and order, or we are not.

    That CA mayor and all elected officials who enact “sanctuary cities” should choose wisely.

    God Bless President Donald J. Trump
    God Bless AG Sessions
    God Bless the UNITED States of America

    🙏🇺🇸🙏

    

    Reply
    • Sgt Stryker says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      “We are either a land of law and order, or we are not. ”

      We are not.
      Laws are now just suggestions…to be obeyed or not…at your pleasure.
      This is a direct result of expansive government at every level….too many laws and regulations to keep up with. Everyone is a criminal.

      

      Reply
  11. bosscook says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Kamala “Obama in a dress” Harris hardest hit.

    

    Reply
  13. Texian says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    The communist democrat party intent on the destruction of the United States is clear for all to see – they are a criminal cartel. The Union of the United States is in danger. We now have States open defiance against federal law.

    [This happened approximately 160 years ago by the way. 160 divided by 80 (saeculum length) = 2. Fourth Turning anybody? It’s right on time.. The divide is starkly clear.. And no amount of political maneuvering will change a commie’s miind.. they are destructionists.. it’s an all-or-none game with them].

    While I am all for States Rights, if California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State etc. want to become a third world country and collapse – let them do it on their own dime. Make them balance their own budget – in fact – make every State balance their own budget with their own tax monies.

    I’m tired of Texas money funding other State’s crap and tired of 545 criminal politicians in Washington D.C. deciding who gets what. Texas can handle its own money, its own economy, its own regulations and its own people.

    Sir Trump is correct in withholding federal funds from the criminal cartel states, it is long overdue. The decentralization of state’s monies and regulations from D.C. actually may be the only way to save the Union. if California wants to start a secession movement, I’m ok with it – as this road leads to Texas Independence. Our state congress should’ve listened to Sam Houston the last time we went through this.

    

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 11, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      “Fourth Turning anybody?”

      I am on board. I heard about those cycles from some KJV bible/evangelical Christian history buffs, James Dale Davidson wrote about cycles in his book “The Great Reckoning” about 25+ years ago. I don’t remember if he used that term. I lent the book out and it was never returned. I don’t lend books out anymore.

      I have not read up much on “the fourth turning” yet, because I have been preoccupied with other things. There is a lot to learn here, as well.

      

      Reply
  14. rayvandune says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Give a Democrat the choice between getting a vote from a criminal and protecting an American from a criminal, and a Democrat will pick the former every time, because criminals are the Democrats’ core constituency!

    I like Andrew Jackson’s solution, but I would settle for seeing Jerry Brown in cuffs. If arresting a sitting Governor causes too much of a Constitutional problem, then after his successor’s swearing in, let him walk out of the state Capitol in Sacramento to a reception party of US Marshalls waiting out front. Do it!

    

    Reply
  15. Publius2016 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Genius! Why argue over yesterday’s funding…have Congress pass new BUDGET with real reform for AMERICA FIRST! We’ll find out once again who wears a MASK!

    

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      Pass a budget? Do they still know how to do that? Congress has run on “continuing resolutions (aka “kick the can down the road”) for about 9 or 10 years now.

      Mitch McConnell still clings to his antiquated Senate “procedures”, so maybe, just maybe, we can get a real budget out of him once more before he meets the embalmer.

      

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        March 11, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        They passed the budget framework…now they need to add the “sanctuary city” penalty…no need for endless court fights if the provision is written into law.

        

        Reply
        • All Too Much says:
          March 11, 2018 at 4:43 pm

          The California budget, and the budgets of counties and cities, is “balanced” using expected federal funds. When those are turned off, things will happen quickly. The voters will be very unhappy, and the only recourse will be change of leadership and policies. When state employees are not getting paid…

          

          Reply
      • Sgt Stryker says:
        March 11, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        ALL tax increasing laws should take a 2/3 vote of the total legislature…Federal, State and local.

        

        Reply
  16. simicharmed says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Got to be careful using the acronym ICE as a noun when speaking. The posted video – “just this week the City of Denver refused ICE’s request to turn over dangerous criminals….”. Snowflakes might think POTUS said we are turning over Illegal Aliens to ISIS…although that may not be a bad idea -! 🙂

    

    Reply
    • George True says:
      March 11, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      That is actually a great idea, Simi. Let the rumor spread that illegal aliens apprehended by ICE are now being turned over to ISIS. We will see a massive self-deportation of illegals the likes of which has never been seen before.

      

      Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      March 11, 2018 at 2:41 pm

      That’s what I heard first, too, but then he kept saying ICE and it wasn’t hard to figure out!

      

      Reply
  17. tav144 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Instead of “Keep America Great” (KAG!!) , how about adding a bit to it…such that it sounds like THE CURRENT “Make America Great Again”..

    “Keep America Great & WIN!!”
    KAG&W

    

    Reply
  18. Driver1 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I thought this had posted earlier from my phone. Not surprised I screwed it up. Another limo liberal dilemma- buy California state exempt municipal bonds for potential tax reform related outperformance, or avoid because of potential credit related underperformance.

    

    Reply
  19. TwoLaine says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    His 59th weekly email newsletter is titled “US vs California”. 😉

    

    Reply
  20. labrat says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Time to organize a victims rally.

    

    Reply
  21. Binkser1 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    How dare this president actually put the needs and safety of his country’s people above those who are not citizens.

    

    Reply
  22. 4harrisonblog says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    President Trump is trying very hard to KAG!

    

    Reply
  23. youme says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    

    Reply
  24. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Thanks for making a thread about this, Sundance.

    Really liked this address and loved to see Trump going full force against the Democrats here.

    This is a great issue for him and the GOP.

    

    Reply
  25. All Too Much says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Sheltering criminals.
    Another word for harboring.
    There will be indictments.

    Trump has silent support in many minority communities in California.
    ICE is not as unpopular as many believe.
    Maybe POTUS can turn California red.

    

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 11, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      “Maybe POTUS can turn California red”.

      Only after a LOT of deportations. If the Hollyweird crowd would self-deport like they said they would, that would help. Typical (liars) – all talk, no action.
      We have the same problem in NY, which is the population of the liberal cities controlling the rest of the rural parts of the state.
      A policy that may be suited for your over-crowded mega-city is not appropriate for the rest of the state.

      

      Reply
  26. medspec53 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    When I see and hear this man, I thank G-d for blessing the USA with one more opportunity to be that “Shining City On the Hill.” America, we cannot spare his man. He fights!!!

    

    Reply

