Super-MAGA-Nomics: A Trade and Policy Discussion With Secretary Wilbur Ross….

It’s always a superMAGAnomic day when we get to hear Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross talk shop. Two interviews today means extra doses of winnamins are needed to help digest all the winning.
Wilburine begins with Fox Business Charles Payne talking trade and NAFTA:
Secretary Ross also appeared on Bloomberg to talk with the pearl-clutching Brits:
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses possible negotiations with several countries over exclusions to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, the effect of the tariffs on the U.S. economy, and the exit of Gary Cohn from the White House. He speaks to Bloomberg’s Julia Chatterley on “Bloomberg Markets.”
Wilbur Ross. Down to earth, unpretentious, does not hem and haw, making sure he says the right thing politically. One of the best Trump appointments. He and Mnuchin. Outstanding!!!! Both billionaires, but you would never know it.
Neither receive a salary for the job they are doing! By law they have to get $1 dollar a year. We are getting everything out of that dollar 💵😉
These are just so dang awesome!
I’m almost tempted to go stand in the electronics department at Walmart on Sunday just so I can see all the long faces on every MSM the talk show – with the volume muted of course LOL!!
We know he’s really in for the hugs from Melania…
HAHAHAHA!
Charles Payne has been a staunch defender of the tariffs and of our President’s MAGAnomics policies.
He sometimes plays devil’s advocate, in order to forward the conversation…but Charles has also defending the President’s policies, to his liberal talking-head guests.
I noticed that he doesn’t interrupt Sec Wilburine, and just let’s him talk.
He shows our Wilburine the respect he deserves.
Go free, and bin no more…. 😦
I bet Wilburine, our Lion 🦁, Peter Navarro and Steve Mnuchin are having a blast tonight following these poll results! I am still on a high an hour later.
I never thought I would see a Poll more in favor of our President’s agenda than the Harvard-Harris Poll on Immigration. Well I found an agenda item that beats Immigration. Our President’s Trade Policies!
The CoC, Big Club, RINOs, Globalist, EU, China 🇨🇳, Mexico 🇲🇽, Canada 🇨🇦, South Korea 🇰🇷 etc. must be losing their collective minds tonight. Our President has awaken a Nation and we aren’t going back ever again!
From the article linked above:
The vast majority of Americans support President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda on foreign trade, wherein the populist president is in the process of renegotiating multinational trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
As Trump signed into law his 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum to protect American workers and U.S. industries, more than 80% of Americans say they support the president’s trade economic nationalism.
In a Harvard-Harris poll, about 83% of Americans said they supported PDJT’s effort to level the playing field on foreign trade to reverse the decades-long pattern of multinational free trade agreements which have wiped out broad portions of the Rust Belt & middle America.
About 93% of Republican voters say they strongly or somewhat support Trump’s plans to renegotiate free trade to benefit American workers and to prevent multinational corporations from easily moving U.S. jobs overseas.
