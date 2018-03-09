Super-MAGA-Nomics: A Trade and Policy Discussion With Secretary Wilbur Ross….

It’s always a superMAGAnomic day when we get to hear Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross talk shop. Two interviews today means extra doses of winnamins are needed to help digest all the winning.

Wilburine begins with Fox Business Charles Payne talking trade and NAFTA:

Secretary Ross also appeared on Bloomberg to talk with the pearl-clutching Brits:

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses possible negotiations with several countries over exclusions to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, the effect of the tariffs on the U.S. economy, and the exit of Gary Cohn from the White House. He speaks to Bloomberg’s Julia Chatterley on “Bloomberg Markets.”

