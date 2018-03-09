Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm EST Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday March 9th, 2018. Anticipated start time approximately 2:00pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Is today is the day Acosta cries during the presser over being ignored? Haha
I think Acosta was M.I.A. at the last one. Hope that’s a trend for him.
Sarah is a rockstar at these press briefings. She is civil, direct, explains difficult topics in an understandable way, and she doesn’t take any crap from the wolves in that room.
If I were President I would be honored to have her as my press secretary.
Sarah needs a raise – hazard pay! Reporters are bottom feeders!
President Trump pardoned Saucier who served time for the same email crap that Hillary got away with scot free.
I truly like watching Sarah, but get absolutely sick of listening to these so-called journalists and their repeatedly dumb and dumber questions. Sarah must have an iron constitution to deal with this crap day after day!
She’s a mother to young children, you bet she has an iron constitution. The dumb and dumber journalists certainly act like young children!
Exactly. She has three preschoolers at home and so she has plenty of experience to deal with these childish goons.
The pinheads in the press briefing keep thinking President Trump will bungle North Korea the same way that Clinton, Bush and Obama did.
It really makes me wonder what these lunkheads want from our President. They should be elated he is willing to meet with Little RocketMan and negotiate NoKo’s nuclear disarmament.
All they want from our Pres is a seat in the room, so that they can constantly harangue the press secretary and spin the days news ON CAMERA.
Take the camera out of the room and none of those jokers would show up for more than 1 more day.
Sarah talking about media hypocrisy comparing Rocket Man’s sister favorably to Ivanka Trump, and then doing a 180 to attack President Trump.
Pinhead question: “it was the President’s idea to do something that he did personally?”
No duh….
April Ryan just had to ask about the Stormy Daniels issue. It followed her question about a black hole.
Hers?
Could these people clutch their pearls any tighter? Ugh…
LOL! It appears as though Jim Acosta was M.I.A. at the White House Press Conference once again today. Have to wonder if CNN put him in Time Out.
Might have noticed cnn has been in Time Out mode since 2015. It is once again proven, the first two rows starting the little girl on the right onto the old man down to MIA JA on the end then back one more row. This is where the dummies plop their brains down.
If you listen for just a moment to the questions, it becomes clear, their mothers should take them(first two rows)back to the washroom and clean their ears. Absolutely a disgrace to be allowed in public not being able to listen or hear answers. Can only imagine their problem with brushing teeth. If anyone of them earn over 7.00 per hour they are way over their pay scale.
Your are fired!
John Robert’s Twitter said Acosta wrongly accused Sarah and the President of having a falling out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My Bad- Mr. Roberts didn’t mention Acosta directly
John Roberts
@johnrobertsFox
I am told by sources familiar with the situation that the reports @realDonaldTrump is angry with @PressSec are patently false
Sarah has got them in a box. If she thinks they are fake news, she won’t answer questions from them. They can bitch and moan about it, well then she won’t have as many press briefings. The President has twitter which reaches more people than their pathetic news organizations.
Treepers SD has hooked up a Giant Traitor on Twitter! I decided to give her a piece of my mind. Please take the time to destroy this POS.
Last name says it all, FARKUS. Wait for her to open her yap to prove it.
Farked-up might get the Arkancide penalty, in any case…
Can’t wait for Øbozo to get hauled off along with the Klintoons and the Paedostas, and for Pizzagate to be fully revealed and prosecuted…
That is her!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=evelyn+farkas+twitter&t=ipad&ia=twitter
Hahaha so Farkus follows the Treehouse!!! #Winning
done
Just when I think Pres Trump couldn’t get any better, he does this
I think Sarah would make a perfect Speaker of the House!
Since when is it news worthy to have to know how WH announcements are made and the location of where they are made to the press. People really don’t care to hear about how the press think they are put-upon because of a late breaking WH announcement. Geesh, their sense of entitlement reeks.
The WHORES once again had their talking points that Sarah absolutely destroyed!
WHORES: Isn’t President Trump given Kim Jun-un exactly what he wants. That is to be recognized and a photo opt.
Sarah (on 8 different occasions): PDJT will not meet with him unless we have irrefutable proof that they are actually denuclearizing prior to any meeting.
And the tightened sanctions will be continued until NoKo denuclearizes.
Maybe Ms. Farkas would like to discuss the sources and methods employed by [The name that must not be spoken]’s administration to spy on innocent US citizens and why she didn’t blow the whistle on that unlawful activity.
