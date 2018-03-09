Friday March 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
No, but I could ski it? Does that count?
Dear Lord,
We’ve just learned that North Korea has willingly agreed to denuclearization and an immediate cessation of nuke and missile tests, thanks to your servant President Trump and his wise policies. This is unprecedented news, as no previous administration has ever been able to achieve this, and removes a very grave concern of war. It is a harbinger of peace in a part of the world where sabres have been rattling for decades.
Thank you, Lord, for President Trump, and for blessing not only us, but the entire world, with his leadership. Please continue to bless and protect him, and through him our families, our nation, and the world. For your everlasting glory, Lord.
Amen.
Amen💖🇺🇸💖
Amen!
ICR’s “Days of Praise” icr.org
Blessings on all who read.
LOL Lucille!
