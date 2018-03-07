Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – March 7th 2:00pm EST Livestream….

Posted on March 7, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday March 7th, 2018.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

9 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – March 7th 2:00pm EST Livestream….

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Moments away, Round One

  2. Wengair says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    For the important details:
    1. Any drinking words today?
    2. Will the entire briefing be about Gary Cohn leaving?
    3. Will the streak of not calling on Jim Accost-her continue?

  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    While waiting for Sarah, I recommend you watch our President’s speech to the Latino Coalition. Worth every single second of the 19 minutes. He was so on top of his game and telling the world that America is back bigger and better than ever!

    • Pat Frederick says:
      March 7, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      I am so sorry I did not get to attend one of his campaign rallies—President Trump really knows how to work a crowd—I enjoy the enthusiasm and excitement thru the videos I’ve seen–imagine in person!

  4. georgiafl says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    CSPAN is the only one that works reliably for me – the YouTube channels lose the stream or sound frequently…but this only happens with pro-Trump events and channels.

  5. georgiafl says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    CSPAN says the Press Conference will start at 2:30.

