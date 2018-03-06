Tuesday March 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Bet 12 hours later there was blizzard that day. When I was in the Navy that sky in the morning would have terrified me.
famouswolf…”Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning. Red sky at night, sailors delight.”
There is a lot of truth in that saying. The worst seas I experienced was in 1971 in the North Sea in September, after a morning that looked just like that photograph. My ship came near capsizing. It was particularly memorable because it was my first time on a full length deployment and my first week at sea.
Have to confess, famous, I spent my entire enlistment (USMC, ’70-’72) stateside, but there were times I envied you guys being able to travel the seas and visit foreign ports. BTW, how long did it take for you to get your sea legs?
Winter In Death Valley
Tips on where to shoot on your first visit to Death Valley National Park
Text & Photography By Adam Woodworth | January 23, 2018
https://www.outdoorphotographer.com/winter-in-death-valley/
In case you were wondering….
Why Isn’t Russia Part of Europe?
https://themoscowtimes.com/articles/why-isnt-russia-part-of-europe-op-ed-47864
Something to ponder upon considering the increasing stridence of the NWPs for seminal changes in American society.
‘ Government is an organization that claims the right to do whatever it desires and punish disobedient or resistant individuals with the loss of property, liberty , or even life. That its actions may be occasionally beneficent doesn’t alter the fact. ‘ ( Paraphrased from “Satan’s World ” Poul Anderson )
Perhaps the above is all the more applicable insight of the emerging evidence of the breakdown of our government at executive, policy and oversight levels .
Tonight in Minneapolis we’ve gotten 5” of snow. I walked out by the lake, and as it glistened under the streetlight glow I thought it couldn’t be more beautiful – but it looked even better after I carved a couple of giant MAGA’s in the snowbank to trigger any libtard bastards driving by.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Most Dangerous Work Place On Earth
Yesterday, I posted a series of videos showing why flying from and landing on board an aircraft carrier is one of the most demanding and dangerous tasks in all of aviation. Carrier pilots truly run far greater risks that most other pilots in all the armed services.
Over the next few days, I’m going to show you why working on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier is the most hazardous place to work on earth on a daily basis. You see, it’s not just the pilots who run all the risks, it’s also all the various ship’s crew who work, maintain, and perform all of the flight deck operations on “the roof”, as the flight deck is known.
As you may imagine, a carrier flight deck is a HIGHLY controlled environment. NO ONE who is not trained and authorized to work on the flight deck is allowed on the roof while flight operations are underway. And, for those who are, everyone is required to wear very specific, color coded jersey that identifies what job they do. This helps everyone differentiate between who is who, where they should be, and what they are or will be expected to be doing at any given time. Here is a chart showing the colors and the various job descriptions they represent:
Prior to the start of flight operations, the entire flight deck is visually, manually checked for “FOD”. This stands for “Foreign Object Damage”…which is any odd piece of metal, wire, or anything at all that can be sucked into a jet’s air intake and into it’s engine. A metallic button from a shirt or a single loose nut from a screw can and has destroyed a million dollar jet engine. FOD can also be blown by a jet engine at the speed of a bullet into a crew member, another plane, a fuel line, or ordinance on or being loaded onto a plane. FOD is highly dangerous and is a constant, daily hazard. FOD “build up”, and the subsequent need for it’s removal, is always happening. Here are a few pics of a FOD walkdown.
Remember, carriers work day AND night, in all weather…so the “FOD walk” ALWAYS happens no matter what. Night, day, rain, wind, hot, cold, or any combination thereof, it doesn’t matter. Every nook and cranny of the flight deck is checked, like one of the aircraft/equipment tie down points in this following pic. You can see the crew member bending over in blue has already found a few pieces of FOD. And everyone participates, even the pilots themselves….
FOD is collected and examined to see what is found. Here is a good example of FOD found during a FOD walk at an airbase in Japan…but it is much the as that found on the flight deck…
And it’s not just FOD. Fuel, oil, and other contaminants foul the flight deck, too. So this is done regularly as well…from the bow of the ship all the way aft to the stern…
As you can imagine, it is a big job…
And it’s not just the flight deck itself that gets cleaned. Everything topside gets regular cleaning, not only because of FOD, but also to help with quick and easy visual inspections.
Now, remember how I told you FOD can be blown by a jet engine at the speed of a bullet? I’m not kidding. Watch what happens to this crew member in the wake of a jet engine. Note, too, how loose gear gets blown off of him, and becomes FOD…
Tomorrow, I will get into some of the specific jobs on the flight deck, and more of the dangers and risks these people run on a daily basis.
Thinking about taking time to listen for God in the silence of my life.
