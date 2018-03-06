President Trump Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of Sweden – 3:30pm Livestream

President Trump holds a joint press availability with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of Sweden. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Are we talking about this Sweden that our President spoke about nearly a year ago:
Don’t have the words to describe just how much I would love to knock the chip off that arsehole in the first videos shoulder… then escort those two ladies back to their seats. Where are the men on this bus? Not one there with the testicular fortitude to stand up to this guy?
Pretty unbelievable, right?
Heck, I would’ve at least YELLED at the guy, and I’m a woman!
No way that a**hole would’ve gotten away with that on an American bus.
Exactly… where in the world did that animal get the idea it is OK to treat an elderly woman this way ? This has no place in decent society. Anywhere.
If you think about it– most of the worlds problems are caused from a lack of simple respect.
Where did the animal get the idea it is OK to treat an elderly woman this way? From the deteriorating society. And he is right. Nothing happened, did it? He got his seat, didn’t he?
“Sweden: Where the Biggest Bully Gets their Way”.
Good tourism logo.
yy4u, because muslims consider females only good for procreation and nothing more. Sadly, Swedish women are learning a hard lesson as well – meaning you count for nothing with muslims. Have seen this in my visits to Asia in the waiting rooms that the mean are dressed in cool clothing whether the another pregnancy female has to be suffocating in the whole muslim female clothing!
because the men in sweden have been emascualted buy the women who have been elected… Sweden is doing this to itself.. but never to late to correct course
Doug, looks like the women are unconcerned a$$es, too.
This sh*t is disgusting. There are very few cultures in this world where a large group of people will just stand around and IGNORE someone being brutalized in their midst.
But it looks like Sweden has joined the short list of just such cultures.
Congrats, Swedes. You’re disgusting. Won’t defend an elderly person.
Oh, it can definitely be too late. Sweden is on the very fast track to self-annihilation. It would be tragic if they had not for decades willingly done this to themselves at the ballot box.
Sweden has always felt itself superior to the rest of Europe. Are Swedes, and their morals not viewed as utopian by our lefties. Whether here in Canada, or the U.S.
Nothing against Swedes, but during my soccer playing days I played with many nationalities and have never met one that did not exude arrogance. Guaranteed if somebody popped this piece of scum, they would be the ones arrested.
Them damsels are reaping what they sowed. Them is the facts.
Just my experience.
So you’re blaming women for the shortfalls of men? They couldn’t think for themselves? Well it sounds like they were already gone.
Agree. Swedish men and women are accountable to only themselves as individuals.
It’s not the “fault” of Swedish women that the men are jerks, and vice versa.
Otherwise, we’re just talking about the Broward Sheriffs not going in because of “orders”.
The comments from the Swedish PM are complete BS in comparison to the reality of what’s really going on in Sweden. And you don’t need to consult SNOPES to find out if its true.
LikeLiked by 8 people
But you could watch this short documentary, if you prefer reality to anger cooked up by feminists that is meant to make the Right believe in bs feminist rape culture theory.
They’d have cut your tongue out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because if they did the women would turn on the Swedish man and the police wold arrest him.
Muslims rule Sweden and Swedish women approve.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Swedish women definitely brought this about, and Swedish men stood by and picked their noses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hard to do with their heads up their a$$es.
“Where are the men on this bus? Not one there with the testicular fortitude to stand up to this guy?”
Not for some time now. My bet is soy consumption is mandatory for Swedish males. Plus Sweden is so Progressive nowadays, any display of male aggressiveness is shamed by the Swedish women so…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I don’t know if the PM is on record above but on radio it was clear that he has had enough of “migrants” coming and is asking the other EU countries to take in more and not Sweden. Yes, the crime rate is exponentially growing. He says are hunky dory but be real with all these migrants there leeching off the country, that cannot be true. Even his face looks worn and unspirited. Yes, this is why we MUST control who comes to America and that would not be any of those invading and having invaded the EU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweden’s going backwards to the Middle Ages, willingly.
LikeLiked by 11 people
One might almost say “enthusiastically”.
Bye Sweden! Have a nice time in your Backwards Timecapsule Reality.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It took over 300+ years of innovation and advancement to get us out of the Dark Ages, but just a handful of years of liberal policies to take it all away. Sad!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They prefer the Dark Ages — none of that pesky, oppressive Christianity, back to a more “natural” life, and all that luddite bs. A lot of people have bought into that…because they read Rousseau and his ilk without researching the fellow and finding out: that Rousseau was basically a d#45weed.
They have a very naïve and stupidly idealized vision of what “nature” is really about. Both the inner and the outer forms of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s is a good point!
The post modernists though read more of Nietzsche, Lyotard, Foucault, Derrida, Heidegger, to form their base to reshape contemporary society in their image. Sweden is a perfect example in the extreme where these ideas took shape and manifested to the Monster it is today! Post modernism is a disease of cult and is the root cause of modern society’s current discourse of nihilistic tendencies!
Eurabia. Bat Ye-Or said this would happen 20 years ago. She gave it about 35 years. Right on schedule.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So did Oriana Fallaci.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is here in spots
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President shouldn’t have wasted a single minute of his time with this MORON given the fact that he is “Concerned” about our tariffs on Steel and Aluminum while his country is being destroyed because of his own stupidity. I hope our President reads the story about the SNAKE to this POS.
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Vovlo is a Chinese-owned car company and many of the volvo cars sold here are made in China.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I have to say I was shocked when I read that, lfhbrave. Chinese-owned? Geez. I did some research. Using DuckDuckGo, I saw an article on Bloomberg but behind the paywall. I then saw the article at the link below. Wow. I had no idea. I used to be a Ford man, but no longer, due to Ford’s globalist shift. Wouldn’t ever have considered buying a Volvo and now certainly will not. What’s left of the US-owned car market? GMC? I probably will never buy another new car. “Pre-owned” for me. Anyone have a decent original Ford Bronco or ’69 Mach I ? 😉
http://www.bbc.com/news/business-17190800
LikeLiked by 6 people
For another shock, check who owns Jaguar.
Hard to believe this happened 10 years ago…
Ford sells Jaguar, Land Rover to India’s Tata.
https://www.seattletimes.com/business/ford-sells-jaguar-land-rover-to-indias-tata/
They are also a complete waste of steel and rubber. Those cars have been nothing but over-priced sleds since the late 90’s. Take it from someone who works for one of only 2 reliable manufacturers on the planet, most of our cars are made in USA now too 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Toyota, amiright?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had one of the last “good”’ Volvo’s – ‘96 960 sedan – rear wheel drive, straight 6, ran like a top for 20 years. Comfortable, handled well. Sorry to see it go…
I am trying to count the thousand ways that I do not care what Sweden has to say.
LikeLiked by 26 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
; )
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL. Best comment here, sayit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahahaha!!!! #MeToo 😉 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
But what about Abba
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best band in the world.
Said Nobody, Ever.
haha
Hey I LIKE Abba !!!
hes not to happy? im sorry that assumes that we as americans give one crap about his feelings ..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Maybe he’ll visit Canada afterwards, and Princess Sparkleysocks will give him a pair of blue and yellow socks with unicorns on them to cheer him up…
LikeLiked by 10 people
He’s probably on a plane to Ottawa as we speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going up to Canadia to try on sparkly-princess socks and dance with Justine!!! He will probably rent a Volvo for his visit and be stuck on the side of the road due to electrical issues in the rental. Oh I could just keep going…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. He’ll get a charge out of Justine…
Yep, EU can suck it. We don’t need anything they’ve got. We’ve indulged them forever, for cultural reasons, but now they’ve scuttled their own culture by capitulating to mass invasion by savages and economics have gotten tighter. It will be a special joy to see a great bi-lateral trade deal with UK that leaves EU out in the cold as to both. Let’s see how EU likes getting its NG, petrol, and diesel from RUS, Iran, or Iraq.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They expect girls to learn like that?
And they’re seating on the floor?
What next? Will they truck in dirt and pour it on the floor and paint the walls brown and burn out the lights? Go for the whole “experience” I guess.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So… in Sweden girls are second glass citizens ?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. And in this case, the womyn’s libbers are strangely silent (or silently strange)…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, sayit. Yes they are.
And the Swedes are A-OK with that.
Prove me wrong, Swedes. I dare you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think that they’re expecting girls NOT to learn.
Especially the ones who are expecting…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, the girls are learning just what Islam demands for them; subservience, inferiority, fear, and little else.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And babies. Lots of Muslim babies.
Sweden has already lost the war of demographics by a blind obedience to Feminism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maquis, that’s basically what “Islam” means – “I submit”, i.e. subservience, inferiority, fear, and little else…
LikeLike
I am soooo looking forward to this PC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This SL is a traitor to his people. He is under pressure to meet with President Trump and seek relief from a truly more equitable tariff deal. This is just performance theater. This guy is going to be lucky if he still has his clothing on when he leaves the closing table. Donald hasn’t had to negotiate deals with people this weak and insignificant since he left Queens.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“The Apprentice” meets The Donald…
LikeLiked by 4 people
correction: ….since he left kindergarten.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol
Once again we find out why Fake News Media covers stories! Swedish President comes for visit so now we find out about the MIGRANT PROBLEM!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pam,
Did you notice how all of the Swedes have their legs crossed? Every single one. Too funny. Now look at our Wolverines and how they are sitting. There is a lot to be said about the body language going on in that room. Thank you for sharing.
They’ve gone from “I Am Curious Yellow” to “I Am Curious Blue” (didn’t see either one, thankfully), to “I Am Stupid RED”, from the blood in the streets of Göteberg, Mälmö, and elsewhere (pretty much everywhere) in Sweden.
Sweden: between your tree-hugging greens and your refauxgee *cough* enrichment, you’re DANGEROUSLY close to returning to the seventh century.
PLEASE, don’t let it happen. Show some of that Viking spirit and Protestant faith, hard work, and backbone which once symbolized your land and your people. May GOD help, bless, and protect you!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Protestant faith? hah. the churches sit empty.
I wish what you are saying will happen, but save a miracle, I think the chances are below 20%.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Read some of Spurgeon’s writings. There were problems even back then.
If we give up without a battle, then the battle is lost. Pray for a Miracle, because with GOD, ALL THINGS are possible.
And, yes, it took a long time for things to get this bad (here in Germany, too), so it won’t get back to normal overnight. But giving up is not the answer…
LikeLiked by 7 people
TOTALLY agree.
I do not have a give-up spirit. The question is: do the Swedes?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think it’ll take the Norwegians and Danes to step in fix it. Perhaps with help from the Poles.
The Swedes have been sort of wimps since the 19th century.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Probably why my Great Grandparents Eric and Christina left in 1882.
LikeLiked by 7 people
excellent point and I would say the same of my great-grandparents…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s exactly what they need too. Faith is one of the biggest things that separates us from much of the world. In fact, here’s a snippet straight from the United States Wikipedia page:
“In a 2013 [Gallup] survey, 56% of Americans said that religion played a “very important role in their lives”, a far higher figure than that of any other wealthy nation.”
In God We Trust is far more than just a motto – it’s a public declaration of an actionable faith. A faith not gained as the result of having plenty, but grounded in the desperate longing for a better life. A faith nurtured through patient dedication and sustained by a thankful heart. It’s why Americans frequently do the “impossible” and why the world, though they routinely mock us, continues to comes to us in times of trouble. It’s why we secured our independence and were victorious in both world wars. It’s why we were able to defeat the greatest collusion in U.S. political history to elect Donald Trump, and why we are inspiring people around the globe to do the same.
Faith is the key… and Europe is in desperate need of some American-sized faith.
Amen.
It’s interesting to note that lands which used to be our mission fields (Africa, Asia, South America) are now sending missionaries to minister to us…….
Wonder what Spurgeon (and Luther, Huus, Wycliffe, the Wesleys, and others) would have to say about that… not sure they’d be surprised, though. Nor would J. Vernon McGee, or Billy Graham…
LikeLiked by 3 people
So beautifully said. 100% agree. I will add all of Europe to my prayer list
Just one part of their problem is they long ago became godless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope PDJT asked why we don’t get more immigrants from Sweden?
[Instead of Shithole Countries implied!]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, lesson learned. Read the comments before posting!
Good Grief, Sweden is officially a Shithole Country.
So long, suckers! Killed by the double dose of poison that is Marxism and Islam. Poisons they willfully embraced.
No invitations for you.
I do want to see South Africans of a certain heritage and cultural attainment welcomed with open arms, in great numbers. To expand upon the atrocity of the Farm Family Massacres, the ANC ruling party just passed a law authorizing the confiscation of property, principally farmlands husbanded by Whites, without compensation, to be given to Blacks.
The Racist Commie leader told people to suck it up, it’s not like he is ordering the killing of Whites. “Yet.” He actually said that, “Yet.”
Clinton turned his back on a genocide in Rwanda, wherein a largely educated class fell under the machetes of savages, roughly a million. I fear PDJT may be faced with a genocide in SA. One that threatens the lives of three-million innocents. I hope he’s ready.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 8 people
Actually, yes, WHITE South Africans do qualify as refugees, huh?
Real refugees….
Otherwise we’re gonna see what a heavily armed rural populus will do when they come to take what is rightfully theirs. It’s gonna get bloody fast. The whites might get machete’d down but not before each of them shoots a couple of thousand of monkeys from the trees, at least.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you nuts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I visited SA in 2012. The country is breathtaking specially Cape Town. The Black people that are there now were not the original inhabitants. The Boars were first there than the Dutch. I believe I have it right the way it was explained to me. All blacks there are from different parts of Africa. I did some work in a Chanty Town and all people were illegals.
Most SA live in enclaves with a wall around and security .
Black and whites live like that because of crimes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Farmers don’t have walled compounds. They need 30′ high electric fences. They are good people, we have at least one Treeper there, Golsono. I worry for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Cinderellee, Mugabe is very much on my mind. Because this worked so well there, I guess the ANC is going to do it again.
Venuzuela comes to mind as well. Despots sure love themselves some Communistic misery, for The People.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mass Starvation in South Africa on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We need Thorium powered desalination plants.
ASAP
haha. I was *wondering* about that comment you made ,Maquis.
Glad you understand now. Yes, Sweden is officially a Sh*thole country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just riffing off of PDJT’s comment in this vein when Norway visited, exploding liberal heads. I should know better than to try to be funny…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if we step back and ask “What would President Trump do”
• Assign “ownership” of major African problems to African neighboring nations.
• Close Energy-Trade-Defense deals with Bilateral Partners who take the lead
• Back them as they step up to solve the problems themselves.
Evidence:
• Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the GCC in the Mideast. (Maturing Initiative)
• Former Eastern Bloc nations in Central Europe. (Fledgling Initiative)
• Asian nations ringing China. (Forming Initiative)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting thought, awesome Trumpiness there too.
Scratching my head on how to figure such in S. Africa. They need water. They need to throw off the Communist yoke and outlaw the ANC. The inmates are running that asylum now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ripe for a Chinese infiltration-takeover.
The New Colonialism. Many feel the prior Colonialism ended too soon, they weren’t ready, too many cultural values still left to transmit.
Self-Governance doesn’t work well for some. Despotism hasn’t done them any favors either.
For those that might have the time, here is an interesting drama project, a satirical Stieg Larsson dialogue. Swedish author of Millennium Trilogy (The Girl Who… series). He was also an investigative reporter specializing in right -wing extremism and a feminist. Died in 2004 (age 50) not from a feared hit by such right -wing extremists but a combination of bad genes, excesses of smoking, fast food, and coffee coupled with insufficient exercise (this in itself might be a allegory on how Sweden got in its current mess). The proposition, this is Sweden 2018, what happened? With current news and his biography there is ample material for some rather dark dialogue.
Sad Update: The same politician is now calling for everyone to “go after a white perso” and for “cutting the throat of Whiteness.”
😡
Sweden is lost.
Family members living over there. You cannot even talk to them about ANYTHING not-PC… homosexuality, the invaders, rapes/assaults.
The comment I got recently “at least we don’t have school shootings every week”. (said kind of under-breath)
In my head, I’m saying back: yeah, I’ve seen your schools. NO security whatsoever. Your turn is coming soon. AND at least our American men can walk down the street without being raped.
smh.
An amazing country it used to be. I have visited many times. The swedes don’t even know who they are anymore; what they stand for, what ‘makes’ their ‘culture’, etc.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. They don’t have school shootings.
They have gang fights, rapes, and stabbings instead.
Ban knives, and they’ll do it with chainsaws, pipes, 2x4s, or anything at hand.
The “migrants” don’t only come from a different land, they come from a different millenium, indeed the sixth century, if not Neanderthal times.
And until and unless the WEST learns this, they(we) are doomed. This has happened TWICE before, and both times it took around 600 years to rid ourselves, our land, and our progeny of the pest… WHEN WILL WE LEARN?????
LikeLiked by 10 people
it is our leaders who’ve been bringing the invaders in by the plane/train/truckload. to every western nation. Sick, twisted, one-world governance liberal, utopian statists.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It took the Visigoths 700 years to get rid of the pests in Iberia.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please do not insult Neanderthals. It is doubtful a Neanderthal would behave like these people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry. Recent events in Hamburg, Essen, Berlin, and most of northern Germany are proving you right…
They have a tribal culture, something which escapes (and is incomprehensible to) the West,,, And THAT is dangerous indeed…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot grenade attacks to go with the no-go zones.
It took the Crusaders first and all of Christendom second to beat back the savage hordes, which truly is what they are. And now many of them have been inbreeding for 40 generations, with all the ramifications you can imagine.
They were savages before Mohammed.
Islam merely institutionalized and intensified their savagery.
It’s now a Major World “Religion.” 🙄
Same here, Cinderella.
Sweden’s f*cked. And they don’t seem to care.
Whatever……over it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have been SO conditioned to lay low; be ‘good citizens’, completely bought into the humanitarian angle being sold to them. Family boasted years ago that all their low paying jobs have been outsourced years ago and you don’t see the income/standard of living gap that you see here in “the States”…
So how’s that gonna work out for them…? Import invaders from a COMPLETELY different part of the world, COMPLETELY different values on every part of life, COMPLETELY skill-less… and no jobs to offer them to help them ‘assimilate’.
FUBAR.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mine complain about the state of things over there with all the “immigrants”, then call Trump a racist.
They’re brainwashed idiots.
LikeLiked by 7 people
same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need to clarify: same about the “Trump is a racist” part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For supposedly smart people, they are amazingly lacking in self-awareness. Or they are simply locked inside a vault named Denial.
now .. y’all be good girls .. and be raped ..
oops .. be made love to by barbarians ..
and you .. pretty boys .. have a drink ..
and watch .. and ,, enjoy your women being put to good “use” ..
actually .. sick to my stomach ..
sorry about the rant
LikeLiked by 4 people
A friend is well traveled. Been on tours through most
european countries, including Sweden. Was quite the
ladie’s man back in the day. Shacked up with a number
of successful models.
Had a few things to say about Sweden, and it’s people.
This is from observations from the late 80s until early 90s.
His statement:” By far, the most attractive bunch of people
you’ve ever seen. Everybody looks like something out of
an upscale clothing catalog. After I met a few women, I had
absolutely no interest in dating them. There was no “there”
there. No opinions, no interest, no passion, no soul.”
Maybe that’s why the country is allowing this to happen to
itself.
Was hearing the talks between Trump and Mr Bullshit
today. What I was fervently hoping was that in the backroom
Trump would pull out his ultimate leverage.
“Either quit jailing your existing populations for criticizing
the atrocities you assholes have brought on, or we’ll
tariff the utter piss out of anything you ship to the U.S.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here with my relative who is living there after marrying a Swede. They refuse to discuss what is happening in their country. They counter anything you say with how great their socialist “benefits” are. How it is against their laws to spank a child (while theirs hangs from the chandelier screaming) and no school shootings (while their neighbor is raped and beaten on a bus). They truly have Stockholm Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Isolationism looks better and better after reading some of the posts from those with relatives in Sweden. Maybe we should build a wall around the whole damned country!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A few years ago, when the whole mess was revving up, on some of the Swedish sites like Local people would make comments about how the crime was going up in Sweden. This was back when the Local still took comments, don’t think they do anymore, LOL.
Invariably, some troll would get on quickly and say “It’s not as bad as Chicago”.
Then Malmo started getting grenade attacks every 2 weeks and the “not Chicago” crap stopped.
Can’t make this stuff up. These people are so stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OMG, Cinderella, just read your latest post.
So your relatives are still talking about US shootings, even after all the grenade tosses in Sweden?
Mine (most anyway) are aware of everything and pi$$ed about it. They’re just so far gone w/the Cultish Brainwashing that they would never elect anyone who the Globalists label a “racist”…..which means they’ll NEVER do anything about the situation.
LikeLike
“…still talking about the US shootings,….”
yup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote this back in November last year, but it bears repeating. There are folks who are speaking out, often at great personal risk (look at some of the folks who have been working with Mark Steyn, for instance). Ingrid Carqvist is a constant warrior for returning Sweden to its roots, and a persistent thorn in the side of the Milquetoast elite.
Here is someone who has lived through the twilight of Sweden for the last 50-60 years.
She is a very good writer and speaker, but here she is speaking slowly to a mostly non-English-speaking audience. The text as an article is at http://www.trykkefrihed.dk/i-want-my-country-back.htm
Ingrid Carlqvist’s speech to the International Civil Liberties Alliance, July 9, 2012 in the European Parliament, Brussels (German subtitles, audio in English)
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s excellent. I first heard her in a video interview by Stefan Molyneux. I started following her at the Gatestone Institute site after that.
Stockholm Syndrome is about to be renamed.
Muhammadbad PTSD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They can’t talk about what is wrong over there. If they do, they get arrested for “hate speech” or a “hate crime.”
If you were living in such an environment and can’t afford to leave, you probably wouldn’t want to rock the boat, either.
And yes, I agree. This gives “Stockholm Syndrome” a whole new meaning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could have written that post. My Swedish cousin owns the land my Great Grandfather was born on to this day. I have visited there 3 times and the Swedes are happy to pay 50% or more to their Government for “Free Stuff”.
They have forgotten why their flag has a cross in the middle.
If they don’t wake up and deport the Islamic intruders, they are finished. My cousin warned us when traveling by train through several cities near Motala. Mainly Islamic workers in a manufacturing town. So even they sense that something is not right with Muslims…
LikeLiked by 7 people
like. and so very sad. and super cool about the family land…. I hope and PRAY they wake the hell up over there!
Yep. It’s no longer the same at all. I used to travel to Göteberg and Mälmö on business a lot in the 1980s, and I would be loath to go anywhere near there now. Beautiful land, wonderful people, rich culture, all being ruined by a bunch of demonic interlopers.
As well as the primitive Moslem refauxgees…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cinderella, you hit it…with the cultural ignorance.
Sweden recently appointed a Pakistani as Cultural Minister who, by his own admission, knows nothing of Swedish History.
Seems to be ok with them.
I gave up on them when they banned their Santa Lucia celebrations bc muslims might find them offensive.
But a word of warning is here also:
My BF just returned from Sweden, tending to her Father.
No awareness of how the Country is going to hell. Lots of medical interactions, lots of sight seeing, lots of neighborly interaction.
Many people are living as if their Country is not being destroyed.
Makes me think of how Minneapolis is going. How many Americans are aware of madrassas in the next State over??
No news is not good news.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Everything you say is exactly correct. The problems (I will cite JUST TWO of many…)
–Swedes don’t discuss these invaders amongst themselves. therefore solutions/remedies are not being formulated.
–Their government lies to them and hides the number of crimes committed by said invaders.
We definitely have our own problems here with said invaders but Praise God at least we have the God Emperor who is onto said problems.
btw for anyone who is interested: like CTH, anonymousconservative.com has stories you will not read about anywhere else…many, of late, about Sweden and Italy, and their invader problems…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny, we (USA) don’t have school shootings every week either.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2018/02/19/parkland-school-shootings-not-new-normal-despite-statistics-stretching-truth-fox-column/349380002/
The majority of shootings that occur on school grounds are gun discharges without injury.
When there is an death on school grounds, most are suicides. If you only count incidents of 2 or more shot, then 1998 was the highest on record.
That being said, having a free supply of guns in the USA enables criminals, but it also enables defense. When passions are inflamed, and people are armed, I’m sure there are stats that show that it would escalate to a shooting if the members are armed, which probably would have been only a severe hospital injury in Sweden had it been a knife or club fight. Our position in the USA that the right to bear arms is a deterrence, both to the individual and against a corrupt government.
Conversely, when you don’t have the means to defend yourself, you are more likely to be a victim. Just using 2014 data, Sweden is 3rd highest in the world in rapes per capita, and a woman is 2.3 times more likely to be raped in Sweden than in the USA. Sweden has the 2nd highest crime rate per capita in the world, a stat 3x more likely to be criminalized than in the USA. Add that you in Sweden, you are 1.5x likely to be burgularized than in the USA. A criminal that does not fear consequences is more likely to commit to the action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Starting!
It’s on FBN, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lofven blathering on about human rights as people bully elderly on Sweden’s
trains and no one cares.
blah blah blah
LikeLiked by 6 people
More like børk børk børk…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The American people understand the trade problems. We elected President Trump to fix them.
It is sad that our President has to answer the same questions over and over because math is hard for the press.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The fact Ryan had to take off his mask shows that America First is very popular! Believe it or not, RINOs Nevertrumpers prefer Dem control so our President gets impeached! Very sad day in United States of America because these fools are betraying their constituents and the American People both now and tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Math is hard for the press, but so is English. Our poor President has to teach these lops everything……
Today class the word is: Transshipment.
Transshipment is the act of shipping goods to an intermediate destination prior to reaching their ultimate end-use. Transshipment is a common practice with logistic benefits, but can be used to illegitimately to disguise country of origin or intent of the goods. Transshipment is commonly used by smugglers …or Chinese……
LikeLiked by 8 people
Let’s be compassionate, now.
The American Press is working through VERY tough challenges.
Hard to parrot, write and sop up the drool at the same time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe iRobot has something (or is planning something) that will help, if only in a *cough* progressive way… say, the Choomba???
Sooo glad Trump is taking it to the EU over unfair/unbalanced trade.
I swear, some of these Dem and RINO pols are starting to sound like f*cking racists the way they’re getting on board with evening things out with China, but NOT others. Schumer for one was blathering on about this today.
I don’t care wether the bad deals are with the French or the Chinese. It’s all gotta stop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On March 1st, 2012, I woke up to a text message from a friend it read “Andrew Breitbart died…at 43. RIP.”
Today we on this website carry his message on:
LikeLiked by 5 people
RIP Andrew Beritbart. You may be gone from this Earth, but you and your legacy are not forgotten. GOD Bless…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a reminder – he let many people know his life was in grave danger. He was investigating globalist pedos. I’ll never believe he wasn’t murdered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. I agree entirely.
I think that “Pizzagate” is FAR bigger than most people think, and that it has the potential to bring down entire governments (I’m looking at you, UK, and most of Europe), let alone high managers and bankers.
Remember the Dutch Financier. He saw it all…
It will cause turmoil, pain, and disruption to prosecute and eliminate it, but we must, if we are to get right with GOD on a national basis (as it says in Revelation, there are NATIONAL prophecies as well as personal ones)…
Here’s hoping and praying that GOD shines a light on what’s going on, and that he saves and protects the victims of this horror…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no limit to the pain a people must be willing to bear to root out and destroy such a vile evil conspiracy of unthinkable cruelty.
No sunlight must be spared, no shade proffered, no escape permitted.
Abominations of this order demand the severest penalties, and the utter banishment from Civilized Society.
I dare say that such deviants and perverters of all that is Holy, as we may soon discover will find no sanctuary in this World, not one crowd they can hide in that will not recognize them and rend them to pieces.
💀
I too harbor such a conviction.
I’ll bet she did.
Yep, the joy of victory (USA), the agony of defeat (Sweden)…
(Or maybe, the joy of victory, de agony of de feet – can’t see how folks can wear high heels, but then again, I’m a guy). (And I’d probably punch holes through concrete with that spike 🙂 )…
I wonder if Muslim expats have an aptitude for curling 🥌 …Ice Hockey🏒?
LikeLike
LikeLike
#MeToo.
Thank God the other side doesn’t have a drop of Swedish blood in it!
Holidays, etc., tho, were all about Sweden cuz hoo boy, did they know how to do Christmas….once upon a time.
My best friend’s Dad was Swedish, we would go to Swedish festivals in California when I was a kid. I still love to polka (I think that’s what it was). Good times. Fun people.
Yep. Polka-d and shotish-ed (sp?- never saw it spelled) my childhood away with the Swedish relatives and their buddies. It was a blast.
Great musicians too. And singers. Lousy food, except the cookies and meatballs.
Bet they don’t even know how to polka or play accordian over there anymore.
Me too….I do have fond memories of traveling up to Kirina on the Artic Circle. I stayed in a camp for a week in Jukasjarvi. The lodge served boisnberry pancakes. Northern lights every night. My Swedish American self was howling at the Aurora like an old Viking after a few drama of aquavie!
The teensy weensy 6 inch trees above the Arctic Circle blew my mind, and the sunny nites drove me nuts! Birds chirping all nite long!
I am still proud of my Swedish heritage, the Sweden of long ago. Political Correctness kills and it is killing Sweden. It is pretty awful when people refuse to see what is actually occurring before there very eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if they have really short-range patriots that take out Moslem attackers doing their “antanzen” routines…
Or just Patriots, in general…
That missile system: will it be used against the US when Sweden goes full-on ADMITTED Sharia-ruled by USA-hater jihadi Radicals?
Or are we smart enough to only sell missile defense that cannot stop our own missiles, only those of other nations?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Sweden has to buy things with “Patriot” on them from us because they don’t have any of their own?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am convinced that running yuge trade deficits every year and overlooking unfair trade practices will hurt us in the long run. Stay the tariff course, protect our industries and our jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump kicked serious butt today. When you hear the globalist talking heads speak against tariffs, play this Andy hear the reality of how unfair the truth are to the US.
Two nations unnamed said they couldn’t believe how much they’ve been able to take advantage of the US.
President Trump said he’s been elected in part to address this massive $800 Billion trade deficit. He’s of course right.
Trump: We lose 800 Billion Dollars PER YEAR (in trade deficit)
Translation: the GDP is 800B lower than or should be because of trade imbalances
LikeLike
False conclusion, Sweden justified reduction in immigration by blaming other EU countries for not taking their fair share of “immigrants”. Why does any country have to take in any unassimaltable immigration, unless they willing take in all unassimaltable without any complaining?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “immigrants” don’t WANT to go to “other countries” in the EU.
They only go to places where the Welfare Bennies are high, ie. the wealthy countries like Germany, Sweden, France, etc.
Their worst nightmare is to end up in Italy or Spain, Greece, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. And those exorbitant welfare bennies are making us taxpayers (in Germany and elsewhere) broke. Especially those of us in our “Senior Discount Years”, where we’re watching our retirement (in)effectively being paid out to the interlopers…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminds me a bit of this 🙂
HEAVEN is where
the police are British,
the chefs are French,
the mechanics are German,
the lovers are Italian,
and it’s organized by the Swiss.
HELL is where
the police are German,
the chefs are British,
the mechanics are French,
the lovers are Swiss,
and it’s organized by the Italians…
(Having a [German] nephew who’s an automotive design engineer, and having owned a Citroen CSA [only briefly, thank God], I can attest to these descriptions 🙂 ) Only car I ever had that had the flywheel more or less exposed and the belts were covered… oh je!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that’s funny! Thanks.
That’s so hilarious and so true. The other quip like this is “What is the first item of study in the French army? How to surrender in German”.
I bought a Renault Twingo some dozen years back while living in the Schneiffel. An Initiale special edition, full glass roof, great way to see Paris! Miss that thing. Neve
Argh.
I bought a Renault Twingo some dozen years back while living in the Schneiffel. An Initiale special edition, full glass roof, great way to see Paris! Miss that thing. Never a drop of trouble.
Not that I’m volonteering to drive a Citrôen!
LikeLike
Sweden, and Swedish mining companies, have some of the largest high-quality iron ore mines in the world. I wonder if that was included in their conversations. Since we’re going to increase our steel-smelting capability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good assumption is that every country has been unfairly trading and taking advantage of the US in every way possible thanks to the bribes and payoffs to corrupt policitians. The sad part is that corrupt FBI and DOJ are likely complicit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, whatever. “I was a trade union head honcho for 25 years. You see that I am an outsider, not a politician, just like Trump. Yeah… that’s the ticket.”
I despise Sweden. Don’t care if that’s not PC. I just despise Sweden. They are predominantly a brainwashed bunch of SJW with the cradle-to-grave mindset, happily governed by Rabid Marxist Feminists of all 20 genders who wear hijab in the presence of their Muslim overlords in the name of multiculturalism. They enthusiastically vote for their own destruction. Did I mention that despise Sweden? In case I did not, please let me tell you that I despise Sweden.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly!
Molyneux: “It is emotionally suicidal to care more about people than they care about themselves.” Sweden definitely falls into this category.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sweden …went from land of the Vikings to land of the Eunuchs……
reminds me a bit if California..huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So as the Swedish PM tells us tariffs are bad this is happening right now.
“Brussels announced it had renewed tariffs on Chinese steel imports, some as high as 71.9%, saying producers in France, Spain and Sweden face a continued risk of imports from China at unfairly low prices.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-06/europe-renews-tariffs-chinese-steel-pipes-high-72
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ponder THIS:
With a 25% American tariff on Chinese steel, they’ll be TRANSSHIPPING to Europe through US!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Europe responds with a tariff on Chinese Transshipments invites a 25% tariff on European Auto exports to America.
No wonder the Swedes are getting nervous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
EU would catch on to that and then fine us a billion dollars like they do to our companies now.
LikeLike
Good luck collecting … not to mention attracting/keeping investors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like when EU is short of a couple billion they just fine Google, Amazon etc for breaking some insane law and they get paid.
LikeLike
F this swede PM and the camel he rode in on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you hear Lofven say exports (foreign trade surplus) is 1/2 of Sweden’s GDP! 50%. The world is paying them that much. Sweden’s leaders sold out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
heh. Bragging about a million jobs. Sheesh we could make that “loss” up in a flash. Good to know.
LikeLike
Seemed to be a good Joint Press Conference. The only thing that I viewed/heard as “differential” was near the end….within Prime Minister Stefan Lofven answer to a question…he added in his support and agreement with the Paris Climate…how important it is… Sadly he has been infected with this Climate Change propaganda and it is unfortunate that an adult….A leader of a Nation…..could be mentally maneuvered into such a scam
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cohn gone.
Another open borders Keynsian Globalist cleansed. Excellent.
There are big profits to be made by exploiting the US taxpayer / consumer. Cheap shirts in return for part time service industry jobs that destroy the stability of the middle class, destroy families. Cohn thinks that’s just fine.
PDJT gets better and better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC Sundance told us Cohn was there to help PDJT revive the Main Street Economy without derailing Wall Street.
Mission accomplished. There’s the door. Thank you very much.
LikeLike
Kudos to President Trump on his statesmanship towards the Swedish PM but also for his candid sincerity and non-equivocation on the hot topics. And he didn’t bow to the PM. I am sure that the PM now understands *exactly* how much better it will benefit Sweden if they try to work with PDJT instead of against him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So I guess I won’t watch the press conference video. Sounds like Swedish PM was annoying. Thanks for the update.
Did the Swedish PM also make Trump a present of the famous Swedish “Please Don’t Rape Me” wristband? So useful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were two “drop the mike” moments in this presser. One at 29:40 and another just after.
Reporter: “Mr. President, to what do you owe the recent willingness of N. Korea to talk?”
Trump – “ME”
Reporter: “…it’s been said you want to see some change in the people around you, does that include Jeff Sessions?”
Trump – ” I don’t want to talk about that.”
The truth is simple and stunning. There is no one that can bring N. Korea to bear but PDJT. Secondly, his feelings about the AG are worn on his sleeve and I believe his lack of comment speaks volumes.
Stupid reporter trying to get PDJT to cite any factor other than himself so they can hammer that and pull him down a notch. He saw them a mile away. “Me.” That Rocks!
What’s dinner?
Hamburger and fries.
John Roberts, “How forceful was your message to the President?”
That’s frigging funny, I don’t care what anybody says.
What’s up with the Swedish royals? Are they just like Queen Elizabeth, just for show and charity work?
LikeLike
🙂 QE2 is the rock on which British government and law sits.
The bicycle riding Swedish public servants are not analogous.
Yes
Theoretically, one would expect Swedish Leftists to deny and counter the myth that Sweden is going to hell because of (muslim) immigrants, but they don´t. They might mumble ´Oh that´s racist´, but a clear refute is lacking. Why?
-Because those stories are their way to make people on the Right accept feminist ´rape culture´ theory, ´patriarchy´ theory and the ´toxic masculinity´ narrative.
-Because the progressives, including BigCorp, want to use a supposed need of government controlled social integration of immigrants to implement SJW-style reforms, primarely in education, but effectively throughout society. Americans may view Europe as socialist, but over here, we do not have ´Black History Months´ or ´Women´s Weeks´, or much of any other overt SJW indoctrination like that. Personally I would very much like to keep it that way.
-Because mandatory state sponsored early childhood education is being introduced with immigrant´s children as the main reason to take away parents´ responsibility at the lowest possible age. The concept of ´citizenship´, is viewed as a right that one can lose or obtain. Those that do not adapt to the progressive worldview will be denied citizenship. That seems to make sense when talking about immigrants, but one can expect this to be applied to all.
No wonder Sweden has turned into a sh!thole country.. That ain’t no Swede…Look at him.. His genealogy is cloudy.. His last name is in question as well.. (Story sound familiar? Didn’t America just go through that with a previous “president”..).
Compare.. (there is no comparison..) Here is a classic example that expresses the physical traits of a true Nordic line.. Laura Huhtasaari.
If you really want to know what is going on in these Scandinavian countries I suggest you read their crime/mystery fiction writers, in particular read anything by Jo Nesbo, Norwegian, but they are all the same…cold, dark countries.
The people are all drug addicts or alcoholics, failed marriages, depressed, and commit horrific murders…sick. I swear, that is the reason they have these socialist governments…without total control of their behavior they would be slobbering idiots laying all over the streets shooting up heroin and stabbing, strangling, and torturing each other. In Norway it is like a capitol offense to drink and drive…this is not from a book but from friends who visited there….they have to be totally controlled in order to survive.
Then, of course, they portray themselves in public as compassionate superior intellectuals to cover for their depraved existence. Nesbo isn’t the only writer, I’ve read quite a few, but his books are really excellent…The Son is a masterpiece, but really they are sick people.
