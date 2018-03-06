President Trump Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of Sweden – 3:30pm Livestream

President Trump holds a joint press availability with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of Sweden.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

216 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of Sweden – 3:30pm Livestream

  1. fleporeblog says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Are we talking about this Sweden that our President spoke about nearly a year ago:

    • B. Rodregas says:
      March 6, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      Don’t have the words to describe just how much I would love to knock the chip off that arsehole in the first videos shoulder… then escort those two ladies back to their seats. Where are the men on this bus? Not one there with the testicular fortitude to stand up to this guy?

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 6, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        Pretty unbelievable, right?

        Heck, I would’ve at least YELLED at the guy, and I’m a woman!

        No way that a**hole would’ve gotten away with that on an American bus.

        • Sayit2016 says:
          March 6, 2018 at 3:11 pm

          Exactly… where in the world did that animal get the idea it is OK to treat an elderly woman this way ? This has no place in decent society. Anywhere.

          If you think about it– most of the worlds problems are caused from a lack of simple respect.

          • yy4u says:
            March 6, 2018 at 4:08 pm

            Where did the animal get the idea it is OK to treat an elderly woman this way? From the deteriorating society. And he is right. Nothing happened, did it? He got his seat, didn’t he?

            Liked by 8 people

            • sunnydaze says:
              March 6, 2018 at 4:52 pm

              “Sweden: Where the Biggest Bully Gets their Way”.

              Good tourism logo.

              Liked by 8 people

            • Carrie2 says:
              March 6, 2018 at 7:33 pm

              yy4u, because muslims consider females only good for procreation and nothing more. Sadly, Swedish women are learning a hard lesson as well – meaning you count for nothing with muslims. Have seen this in my visits to Asia in the waiting rooms that the mean are dressed in cool clothing whether the another pregnancy female has to be suffocating in the whole muslim female clothing!

        • Doug says:
          March 6, 2018 at 3:12 pm

          because the men in sweden have been emascualted buy the women who have been elected… Sweden is doing this to itself.. but never to late to correct course

          Liked by 7 people

          • sunnydaze says:
            March 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm

            Doug, looks like the women are unconcerned a$$es, too.

            This sh*t is disgusting. There are very few cultures in this world where a large group of people will just stand around and IGNORE someone being brutalized in their midst.

            But it looks like Sweden has joined the short list of just such cultures.

            Congrats, Swedes. You’re disgusting. Won’t defend an elderly person.

            Liked by 9 people

          • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
            March 6, 2018 at 5:08 pm

            Oh, it can definitely be too late. Sweden is on the very fast track to self-annihilation. It would be tragic if they had not for decades willingly done this to themselves at the ballot box.

            Liked by 3 people

          • Dekester says:
            March 6, 2018 at 5:15 pm

            Sweden has always felt itself superior to the rest of Europe. Are Swedes, and their morals not viewed as utopian by our lefties. Whether here in Canada, or the U.S.

            Nothing against Swedes, but during my soccer playing days I played with many nationalities and have never met one that did not exude arrogance. Guaranteed if somebody popped this piece of scum, they would be the ones arrested.

            Them damsels are reaping what they sowed. Them is the facts.

            Just my experience.

          • Me says:
            March 6, 2018 at 7:06 pm

            So you’re blaming women for the shortfalls of men? They couldn’t think for themselves? Well it sounds like they were already gone.

            • sunnydaze says:
              March 6, 2018 at 7:53 pm

              Agree. Swedish men and women are accountable to only themselves as individuals.

              It’s not the “fault” of Swedish women that the men are jerks, and vice versa.

              Otherwise, we’re just talking about the Broward Sheriffs not going in because of “orders”.

        • Bob says:
          March 6, 2018 at 4:10 pm

          The comments from the Swedish PM are complete BS in comparison to the reality of what’s really going on in Sweden. And you don’t need to consult SNOPES to find out if its true.

          Liked by 8 people

          • Herbert Kroll says:
            March 6, 2018 at 7:56 pm

            But you could watch this short documentary, if you prefer reality to anger cooked up by feminists that is meant to make the Right believe in bs feminist rape culture theory.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          March 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

          They’d have cut your tongue out.

          Liked by 5 people

      • joninmd22 says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        Because if they did the women would turn on the Swedish man and the police wold arrest him.

        Muslims rule Sweden and Swedish women approve.

        Liked by 4 people

      • Wee2low says:
        March 6, 2018 at 6:45 pm

        “Where are the men on this bus? Not one there with the testicular fortitude to stand up to this guy?”

        Not for some time now. My bet is soy consumption is mandatory for Swedish males. Plus Sweden is so Progressive nowadays, any display of male aggressiveness is shamed by the Swedish women so…

        Liked by 2 people

      • Carrie2 says:
        March 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        Well, I don’t know if the PM is on record above but on radio it was clear that he has had enough of “migrants” coming and is asking the other EU countries to take in more and not Sweden. Yes, the crime rate is exponentially growing. He says are hunky dory but be real with all these migrants there leeching off the country, that cannot be true. Even his face looks worn and unspirited. Yes, this is why we MUST control who comes to America and that would not be any of those invading and having invaded the EU.

        Liked by 1 person

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 6, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      Sweden’s going backwards to the Middle Ages, willingly.

      Liked by 11 people

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 6, 2018 at 3:01 pm

        One might almost say “enthusiastically”.

        Bye Sweden! Have a nice time in your Backwards Timecapsule Reality.

        Liked by 8 people

        • illinoiswarrior says:
          March 6, 2018 at 5:04 pm

          It took over 300+ years of innovation and advancement to get us out of the Dark Ages, but just a handful of years of liberal policies to take it all away. Sad!

          Liked by 3 people

          • Jenny R. says:
            March 6, 2018 at 6:35 pm

            They prefer the Dark Ages — none of that pesky, oppressive Christianity, back to a more “natural” life, and all that luddite bs. A lot of people have bought into that…because they read Rousseau and his ilk without researching the fellow and finding out: that Rousseau was basically a d#45weed.
            They have a very naïve and stupidly idealized vision of what “nature” is really about. Both the inner and the outer forms of it.

            Liked by 2 people

            • Jedi9 says:
              March 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

              That’s is a good point!

              The post modernists though read more of Nietzsche, Lyotard, Foucault, Derrida, Heidegger, to form their base to reshape contemporary society in their image. Sweden is a perfect example in the extreme where these ideas took shape and manifested to the Monster it is today! Post modernism is a disease of cult and is the root cause of modern society’s current discourse of nihilistic tendencies!

    • yy4u says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Eurabia. Bat Ye-Or said this would happen 20 years ago. She gave it about 35 years. Right on schedule.

      Liked by 5 people

    • Joeisajoe says:
      March 6, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      This is here in spots

  2. fleporeblog says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Our President shouldn’t have wasted a single minute of his time with this MORON given the fact that he is “Concerned” about our tariffs on Steel and Aluminum while his country is being destroyed because of his own stupidity. I hope our President reads the story about the SNAKE to this POS.

    Liked by 19 people

  3. tonyE says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    They expect girls to learn like that?

    And they’re seating on the floor?

    What next? Will they truck in dirt and pour it on the floor and paint the walls brown and burn out the lights? Go for the whole “experience” I guess.

    Liked by 6 people

  4. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I am soooo looking forward to this PC.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Fromseatoshiningsea says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    This SL is a traitor to his people. He is under pressure to meet with President Trump and seek relief from a truly more equitable tariff deal. This is just performance theater. This guy is going to be lucky if he still has his clothing on when he leaves the closing table. Donald hasn’t had to negotiate deals with people this weak and insignificant since he left Queens.

    Liked by 10 people

  6. Publius2016 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Once again we find out why Fake News Media covers stories! Swedish President comes for visit so now we find out about the MIGRANT PROBLEM!

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    • maiingankwe says:
      March 6, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      Pam,
      Did you notice how all of the Swedes have their legs crossed? Every single one. Too funny. Now look at our Wolverines and how they are sitting. There is a lot to be said about the body language going on in that room. Thank you for sharing.

  8. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:20 pm

  9. Cuppa Covfefe says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    They’ve gone from “I Am Curious Yellow” to “I Am Curious Blue” (didn’t see either one, thankfully), to “I Am Stupid RED”, from the blood in the streets of Göteberg, Mälmö, and elsewhere (pretty much everywhere) in Sweden.

    Sweden: between your tree-hugging greens and your refauxgee *cough* enrichment, you’re DANGEROUSLY close to returning to the seventh century.

    PLEASE, don’t let it happen. Show some of that Viking spirit and Protestant faith, hard work, and backbone which once symbolized your land and your people. May GOD help, bless, and protect you!

    Liked by 6 people

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Protestant faith? hah. the churches sit empty.

      I wish what you are saying will happen, but save a miracle, I think the chances are below 20%.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        March 6, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        Read some of Spurgeon’s writings. There were problems even back then.

        If we give up without a battle, then the battle is lost. Pray for a Miracle, because with GOD, ALL THINGS are possible.

        And, yes, it took a long time for things to get this bad (here in Germany, too), so it won’t get back to normal overnight. But giving up is not the answer…

        Liked by 7 people

      • illinoiswarrior says:
        March 6, 2018 at 5:59 pm

        That’s exactly what they need too. Faith is one of the biggest things that separates us from much of the world. In fact, here’s a snippet straight from the United States Wikipedia page:

        “In a 2013 [Gallup] survey, 56% of Americans said that religion played a “very important role in their lives”, a far higher figure than that of any other wealthy nation.”

        In God We Trust is far more than just a motto – it’s a public declaration of an actionable faith. A faith not gained as the result of having plenty, but grounded in the desperate longing for a better life. A faith nurtured through patient dedication and sustained by a thankful heart. It’s why Americans frequently do the “impossible” and why the world, though they routinely mock us, continues to comes to us in times of trouble. It’s why we secured our independence and were victorious in both world wars. It’s why we were able to defeat the greatest collusion in U.S. political history to elect Donald Trump, and why we are inspiring people around the globe to do the same.

        Faith is the key… and Europe is in desperate need of some American-sized faith.

        Like

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          March 6, 2018 at 6:04 pm

          Amen.

          It’s interesting to note that lands which used to be our mission fields (Africa, Asia, South America) are now sending missionaries to minister to us…….

          Wonder what Spurgeon (and Luther, Huus, Wycliffe, the Wesleys, and others) would have to say about that… not sure they’d be surprised, though. Nor would J. Vernon McGee, or Billy Graham…

          Liked by 3 people

        • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
          March 6, 2018 at 6:10 pm

          So beautifully said. 100% agree. I will add all of Europe to my prayer list

          Liked by 1 person

    • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
      March 6, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Just one part of their problem is they long ago became godless.

      Liked by 2 people

  10. Maquis says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I hope PDJT asked why we don’t get more immigrants from Sweden?

    [Instead of Shithole Countries implied!]

    Liked by 2 people

    • Maquis says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Okay, lesson learned. Read the comments before posting!
      Good Grief, Sweden is officially a Shithole Country.

      So long, suckers! Killed by the double dose of poison that is Marxism and Islam. Poisons they willfully embraced.

      No invitations for you.

      I do want to see South Africans of a certain heritage and cultural attainment welcomed with open arms, in great numbers. To expand upon the atrocity of the Farm Family Massacres, the ANC ruling party just passed a law authorizing the confiscation of property, principally farmlands husbanded by Whites, without compensation, to be given to Blacks.

      The Racist Commie leader told people to suck it up, it’s not like he is ordering the killing of Whites. “Yet.” He actually said that, “Yet.”

      Clinton turned his back on a genocide in Rwanda, wherein a largely educated class fell under the machetes of savages, roughly a million. I fear PDJT may be faced with a genocide in SA. One that threatens the lives of three-million innocents. I hope he’s ready.

      GBPDJT
      🇺🇸

      Liked by 8 people

      • tonyE says:
        March 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        Actually, yes, WHITE South Africans do qualify as refugees, huh?

        Real refugees….

        Otherwise we’re gonna see what a heavily armed rural populus will do when they come to take what is rightfully theirs. It’s gonna get bloody fast. The whites might get machete’d down but not before each of them shoots a couple of thousand of monkeys from the trees, at least.

        Liked by 2 people

      • J. Eric Lunden says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        Mass Starvation in South Africa on the horizon.

        Liked by 6 people

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:32 pm

        haha. I was *wondering* about that comment you made ,Maquis.

        Glad you understand now. Yes, Sweden is officially a Sh*thole country.

        Liked by 1 person

        • Maquis says:
          March 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm

          I was just riffing off of PDJT’s comment in this vein when Norway visited, exploding liberal heads. I should know better than to try to be funny…

          Liked by 1 person

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        What if we step back and ask “What would President Trump do”
        • Assign “ownership” of major African problems to African neighboring nations.
        • Close Energy-Trade-Defense deals with Bilateral Partners who take the lead
        • Back them as they step up to solve the problems themselves.

        Evidence:
        • Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the GCC in the Mideast. (Maturing Initiative)
        • Former Eastern Bloc nations in Central Europe. (Fledgling Initiative)
        • Asian nations ringing China. (Forming Initiative)

        Liked by 5 people

        • Maquis says:
          March 6, 2018 at 4:55 pm

          Interesting thought, awesome Trumpiness there too.

          Scratching my head on how to figure such in S. Africa. They need water. They need to throw off the Communist yoke and outlaw the ANC. The inmates are running that asylum now.

          Liked by 1 person

        • rinoranch2017 says:
          March 6, 2018 at 6:13 pm

          For those that might have the time, here is an interesting drama project, a satirical Stieg Larsson dialogue. Swedish author of Millennium Trilogy (The Girl Who… series). He was also an investigative reporter specializing in right -wing extremism and a feminist. Died in 2004 (age 50) not from a feared hit by such right -wing extremists but a combination of bad genes, excesses of smoking, fast food, and coffee coupled with insufficient exercise (this in itself might be a allegory on how Sweden got in its current mess). The proposition, this is Sweden 2018, what happened? With current news and his biography there is ample material for some rather dark dialogue.

          Like

      • Maquis says:
        March 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

        Sad Update: The same politician is now calling for everyone to “go after a white perso” and for “cutting the throat of Whiteness.”

        😡

        Like

  11. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Sweden is lost.
    Family members living over there. You cannot even talk to them about ANYTHING not-PC… homosexuality, the invaders, rapes/assaults.

    The comment I got recently “at least we don’t have school shootings every week”. (said kind of under-breath)

    In my head, I’m saying back: yeah, I’ve seen your schools. NO security whatsoever. Your turn is coming soon. AND at least our American men can walk down the street without being raped.

    smh.

    An amazing country it used to be. I have visited many times. The swedes don’t even know who they are anymore; what they stand for, what ‘makes’ their ‘culture’, etc.

    Liked by 6 people

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Yep. They don’t have school shootings.

      They have gang fights, rapes, and stabbings instead.

      Ban knives, and they’ll do it with chainsaws, pipes, 2x4s, or anything at hand.

      The “migrants” don’t only come from a different land, they come from a different millenium, indeed the sixth century, if not Neanderthal times.

      And until and unless the WEST learns this, they(we) are doomed. This has happened TWICE before, and both times it took around 600 years to rid ourselves, our land, and our progeny of the pest… WHEN WILL WE LEARN?????

      Liked by 10 people

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      Same here, Cinderella.

      Sweden’s f*cked. And they don’t seem to care.

      Whatever……over it.

      Liked by 4 people

      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        March 6, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        They have been SO conditioned to lay low; be ‘good citizens’, completely bought into the humanitarian angle being sold to them. Family boasted years ago that all their low paying jobs have been outsourced years ago and you don’t see the income/standard of living gap that you see here in “the States”…

        So how’s that gonna work out for them…? Import invaders from a COMPLETELY different part of the world, COMPLETELY different values on every part of life, COMPLETELY skill-less… and no jobs to offer them to help them ‘assimilate’.

        FUBAR.

        Liked by 4 people

      • Dockie Blauvelt says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm

        now .. y’all be good girls .. and be raped ..
        oops .. be made love to by barbarians ..
        and you .. pretty boys .. have a drink ..
        and watch .. and ,, enjoy your women being put to good “use” ..

        actually .. sick to my stomach ..
        sorry about the rant

        Liked by 4 people

      • Your Tour Guide says:
        March 6, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        A friend is well traveled. Been on tours through most
        european countries, including Sweden. Was quite the
        ladie’s man back in the day. Shacked up with a number
        of successful models.

        Had a few things to say about Sweden, and it’s people.
        This is from observations from the late 80s until early 90s.
        His statement:” By far, the most attractive bunch of people
        you’ve ever seen. Everybody looks like something out of
        an upscale clothing catalog. After I met a few women, I had
        absolutely no interest in dating them. There was no “there”
        there. No opinions, no interest, no passion, no soul.”

        Maybe that’s why the country is allowing this to happen to
        itself.

        Was hearing the talks between Trump and Mr Bullshit
        today. What I was fervently hoping was that in the backroom
        Trump would pull out his ultimate leverage.
        “Either quit jailing your existing populations for criticizing
        the atrocities you assholes have brought on, or we’ll
        tariff the utter piss out of anything you ship to the U.S.”

        Liked by 4 people

    • sobriquet4u says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      Same here with my relative who is living there after marrying a Swede. They refuse to discuss what is happening in their country. They counter anything you say with how great their socialist “benefits” are. How it is against their laws to spank a child (while theirs hangs from the chandelier screaming) and no school shootings (while their neighbor is raped and beaten on a bus). They truly have Stockholm Syndrome.

      Liked by 7 people

      • yy4u says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:14 pm

        Isolationism looks better and better after reading some of the posts from those with relatives in Sweden. Maybe we should build a wall around the whole damned country!

        Liked by 3 people

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

        A few years ago, when the whole mess was revving up, on some of the Swedish sites like Local people would make comments about how the crime was going up in Sweden. This was back when the Local still took comments, don’t think they do anymore, LOL.

        Invariably, some troll would get on quickly and say “It’s not as bad as Chicago”.

        Then Malmo started getting grenade attacks every 2 weeks and the “not Chicago” crap stopped.

        Can’t make this stuff up. These people are so stupid.

        Liked by 4 people

        • sunnydaze says:
          March 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm

          OMG, Cinderella, just read your latest post.

          So your relatives are still talking about US shootings, even after all the grenade tosses in Sweden?

          Mine (most anyway) are aware of everything and pi$$ed about it. They’re just so far gone w/the Cultish Brainwashing that they would never elect anyone who the Globalists label a “racist”…..which means they’ll NEVER do anything about the situation.

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          March 6, 2018 at 6:19 pm

          I wrote this back in November last year, but it bears repeating. There are folks who are speaking out, often at great personal risk (look at some of the folks who have been working with Mark Steyn, for instance). Ingrid Carqvist is a constant warrior for returning Sweden to its roots, and a persistent thorn in the side of the Milquetoast elite.

          Here is someone who has lived through the twilight of Sweden for the last 50-60 years.
          She is a very good writer and speaker, but here she is speaking slowly to a mostly non-English-speaking audience. The text as an article is at http://www.trykkefrihed.dk/i-want-my-country-back.htm

          Ingrid Carlqvist’s speech to the International Civil Liberties Alliance, July 9, 2012 in the European Parliament, Brussels (German subtitles, audio in English)

          Liked by 2 people

          • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
            March 6, 2018 at 7:39 pm

            She’s excellent. I first heard her in a video interview by Stefan Molyneux. I started following her at the Gatestone Institute site after that.

            Like

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

        Stockholm Syndrome is about to be renamed.
        Muhammadbad PTSD.

        Liked by 4 people

      • theduchessofkitty says:
        March 6, 2018 at 7:15 pm

        They can’t talk about what is wrong over there. If they do, they get arrested for “hate speech” or a “hate crime.”

        If you were living in such an environment and can’t afford to leave, you probably wouldn’t want to rock the boat, either.

        And yes, I agree. This gives “Stockholm Syndrome” a whole new meaning.

        Liked by 2 people

    • J. Eric Lunden says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      I could have written that post. My Swedish cousin owns the land my Great Grandfather was born on to this day. I have visited there 3 times and the Swedes are happy to pay 50% or more to their Government for “Free Stuff”.

      They have forgotten why their flag has a cross in the middle.

      If they don’t wake up and deport the Islamic intruders, they are finished. My cousin warned us when traveling by train through several cities near Motala. Mainly Islamic workers in a manufacturing town. So even they sense that something is not right with Muslims…

      Liked by 7 people

    • piper567 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      Cinderella, you hit it…with the cultural ignorance.
      Sweden recently appointed a Pakistani as Cultural Minister who, by his own admission, knows nothing of Swedish History.
      Seems to be ok with them.
      I gave up on them when they banned their Santa Lucia celebrations bc muslims might find them offensive.
      But a word of warning is here also:
      My BF just returned from Sweden, tending to her Father.
      No awareness of how the Country is going to hell. Lots of medical interactions, lots of sight seeing, lots of neighborly interaction.
      Many people are living as if their Country is not being destroyed.
      Makes me think of how Minneapolis is going. How many Americans are aware of madrassas in the next State over??
      No news is not good news.

      Liked by 5 people

      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        March 6, 2018 at 4:53 pm

        Everything you say is exactly correct. The problems (I will cite JUST TWO of many…)
        –Swedes don’t discuss these invaders amongst themselves. therefore solutions/remedies are not being formulated.
        –Their government lies to them and hides the number of crimes committed by said invaders.

        We definitely have our own problems here with said invaders but Praise God at least we have the God Emperor who is onto said problems.

        Like

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      btw for anyone who is interested: like CTH, anonymousconservative.com has stories you will not read about anywhere else…many, of late, about Sweden and Italy, and their invader problems…

      Liked by 1 person

    • PS says:
      March 6, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      That’s funny, we (USA) don’t have school shootings every week either.

      https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2018/02/19/parkland-school-shootings-not-new-normal-despite-statistics-stretching-truth-fox-column/349380002/

      The majority of shootings that occur on school grounds are gun discharges without injury.
      When there is an death on school grounds, most are suicides. If you only count incidents of 2 or more shot, then 1998 was the highest on record.

      That being said, having a free supply of guns in the USA enables criminals, but it also enables defense. When passions are inflamed, and people are armed, I’m sure there are stats that show that it would escalate to a shooting if the members are armed, which probably would have been only a severe hospital injury in Sweden had it been a knife or club fight. Our position in the USA that the right to bear arms is a deterrence, both to the individual and against a corrupt government.

      Conversely, when you don’t have the means to defend yourself, you are more likely to be a victim. Just using 2014 data, Sweden is 3rd highest in the world in rapes per capita, and a woman is 2.3 times more likely to be raped in Sweden than in the USA. Sweden has the 2nd highest crime rate per capita in the world, a stat 3x more likely to be criminalized than in the USA. Add that you in Sweden, you are 1.5x likely to be burgularized than in the USA. A criminal that does not fear consequences is more likely to commit to the action.

      Liked by 3 people

  12. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  13. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Starting!

    It’s on FBN, too.

    Like

  14. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Liked by 3 people

  16. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Lofven blathering on about human rights as people bully elderly on Sweden’s
    trains and no one cares.

    blah blah blah

    Liked by 6 people

  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    The American people understand the trade problems. We elected President Trump to fix them.

    It is sad that our President has to answer the same questions over and over because math is hard for the press.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Publius2016 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      The fact Ryan had to take off his mask shows that America First is very popular! Believe it or not, RINOs Nevertrumpers prefer Dem control so our President gets impeached! Very sad day in United States of America because these fools are betraying their constituents and the American People both now and tomorrow.

      Liked by 4 people

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      Math is hard for the press, but so is English. Our poor President has to teach these lops everything……

      Today class the word is: Transshipment.

      Transshipment is the act of shipping goods to an intermediate destination prior to reaching their ultimate end-use. Transshipment is a common practice with logistic benefits, but can be used to illegitimately to disguise country of origin or intent of the goods. Transshipment is commonly used by smugglers …or Chinese……

      Liked by 8 people

  18. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Sooo glad Trump is taking it to the EU over unfair/unbalanced trade.

    I swear, some of these Dem and RINO pols are starting to sound like f*cking racists the way they’re getting on board with evening things out with China, but NOT others. Schumer for one was blathering on about this today.

    I don’t care wether the bad deals are with the French or the Chinese. It’s all gotta stop.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      On March 1st, 2012, I woke up to a text message from a friend it read “Andrew Breitbart died…at 43. RIP.”

      Today we on this website carry his message on:

      Liked by 5 people

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        March 6, 2018 at 6:34 pm

        RIP Andrew Beritbart. You may be gone from this Earth, but you and your legacy are not forgotten. GOD Bless…

        Liked by 1 person

      • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
        March 6, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        Just a reminder – he let many people know his life was in grave danger. He was investigating globalist pedos. I’ll never believe he wasn’t murdered.

        Liked by 3 people

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          March 6, 2018 at 8:12 pm

          Yep. I agree entirely.

          I think that “Pizzagate” is FAR bigger than most people think, and that it has the potential to bring down entire governments (I’m looking at you, UK, and most of Europe), let alone high managers and bankers.

          Remember the Dutch Financier. He saw it all…

          It will cause turmoil, pain, and disruption to prosecute and eliminate it, but we must, if we are to get right with GOD on a national basis (as it says in Revelation, there are NATIONAL prophecies as well as personal ones)…

          Here’s hoping and praying that GOD shines a light on what’s going on, and that he saves and protects the victims of this horror…

          Liked by 1 person

          • Maquis says:
            March 6, 2018 at 9:14 pm

            There’s no limit to the pain a people must be willing to bear to root out and destroy such a vile evil conspiracy of unthinkable cruelty.

            No sunlight must be spared, no shade proffered, no escape permitted.
            Abominations of this order demand the severest penalties, and the utter banishment from Civilized Society.

            I dare say that such deviants and perverters of all that is Holy, as we may soon discover will find no sanctuary in this World, not one crowd they can hide in that will not recognize them and rend them to pieces.

            💀

            Like

        • Maquis says:
          March 6, 2018 at 9:00 pm

          I too harbor such a conviction.

          Like

  19. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Like

    • GB Bari says:
      March 6, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      I’ll bet she did.

      Like

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        March 6, 2018 at 6:32 pm

        Yep, the joy of victory (USA), the agony of defeat (Sweden)…

        (Or maybe, the joy of victory, de agony of de feet – can’t see how folks can wear high heels, but then again, I’m a guy). (And I’d probably punch holes through concrete with that spike 🙂 )…

        Like

  20. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Like

  21. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Like

  22. amwick says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    There was a time I was proud of my Swedish heritage. *sighs 😦

    Like

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      #MeToo.

      Thank God the other side doesn’t have a drop of Swedish blood in it!

      Holidays, etc., tho, were all about Sweden cuz hoo boy, did they know how to do Christmas….once upon a time.

      Like

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 6, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      My best friend’s Dad was Swedish, we would go to Swedish festivals in California when I was a kid. I still love to polka (I think that’s what it was). Good times. Fun people.

      Like

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 6, 2018 at 8:15 pm

        Yep. Polka-d and shotish-ed (sp?- never saw it spelled) my childhood away with the Swedish relatives and their buddies. It was a blast.

        Great musicians too. And singers. Lousy food, except the cookies and meatballs.

        Bet they don’t even know how to polka or play accordian over there anymore.

        Like

    • Paco Loco says:
      March 6, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      Me too….I do have fond memories of traveling up to Kirina on the Artic Circle. I stayed in a camp for a week in Jukasjarvi. The lodge served boisnberry pancakes. Northern lights every night. My Swedish American self was howling at the Aurora like an old Viking after a few drama of aquavie!

      Like

    • Mr. Morris says:
      March 6, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      I am still proud of my Swedish heritage, the Sweden of long ago. Political Correctness kills and it is killing Sweden. It is pretty awful when people refuse to see what is actually occurring before there very eyes.

      Liked by 1 person

  23. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Like

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Wonder if they have really short-range patriots that take out Moslem attackers doing their “antanzen” routines…

      Or just Patriots, in general…

      Like

    • KBR says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      That missile system: will it be used against the US when Sweden goes full-on ADMITTED Sharia-ruled by USA-hater jihadi Radicals?

      Or are we smart enough to only sell missile defense that cannot stop our own missiles, only those of other nations?

      Liked by 1 person

    • Chuck says:
      March 6, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      So Sweden has to buy things with “Patriot” on them from us because they don’t have any of their own?

      Liked by 1 person

  24. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      March 6, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      I am convinced that running yuge trade deficits every year and overlooking unfair trade practices will hurt us in the long run. Stay the tariff course, protect our industries and our jobs.

      Liked by 1 person

  26. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Liked by 3 people

  27. smartyjones1 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    President Trump kicked serious butt today. When you hear the globalist talking heads speak against tariffs, play this Andy hear the reality of how unfair the truth are to the US.

    Two nations unnamed said they couldn’t believe how much they’ve been able to take advantage of the US.

    President Trump said he’s been elected in part to address this massive $800 Billion trade deficit. He’s of course right.

    Like

  28. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  29. todayistheday99 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    False conclusion, Sweden justified reduction in immigration by blaming other EU countries for not taking their fair share of “immigrants”. Why does any country have to take in any unassimaltable immigration, unless they willing take in all unassimaltable without any complaining?

    Liked by 1 person

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 6, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      The “immigrants” don’t WANT to go to “other countries” in the EU.

      They only go to places where the Welfare Bennies are high, ie. the wealthy countries like Germany, Sweden, France, etc.

      Their worst nightmare is to end up in Italy or Spain, Greece, etc.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        March 6, 2018 at 6:39 pm

        Yep. And those exorbitant welfare bennies are making us taxpayers (in Germany and elsewhere) broke. Especially those of us in our “Senior Discount Years”, where we’re watching our retirement (in)effectively being paid out to the interlopers…

        Liked by 3 people

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        March 6, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        Reminds me a bit of this 🙂

        HEAVEN is where

        the police are British,
        the chefs are French,
        the mechanics are German,
        the lovers are Italian,
        and it’s organized by the Swiss.

        HELL is where

        the police are German,
        the chefs are British,
        the mechanics are French,
        the lovers are Swiss,
        and it’s organized by the Italians…

        (Having a [German] nephew who’s an automotive design engineer, and having owned a Citroen CSA [only briefly, thank God], I can attest to these descriptions 🙂 ) Only car I ever had that had the flywheel more or less exposed and the belts were covered… oh je!

        Liked by 2 people

  30. Pam says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Like

  31. Janice The American Elder says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Sweden, and Swedish mining companies, have some of the largest high-quality iron ore mines in the world. I wonder if that was included in their conversations. Since we’re going to increase our steel-smelting capability.

    Liked by 1 person

    • todayistheday99 says:
      March 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      A good assumption is that every country has been unfairly trading and taking advantage of the US in every way possible thanks to the bribes and payoffs to corrupt policitians. The sad part is that corrupt FBI and DOJ are likely complicit.

      Liked by 1 person

  32. Summer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Yeah, whatever. “I was a trade union head honcho for 25 years. You see that I am an outsider, not a politician, just like Trump. Yeah… that’s the ticket.”

    I despise Sweden. Don’t care if that’s not PC. I just despise Sweden. They are predominantly a brainwashed bunch of SJW with the cradle-to-grave mindset, happily governed by Rabid Marxist Feminists of all 20 genders who wear hijab in the presence of their Muslim overlords in the name of multiculturalism. They enthusiastically vote for their own destruction. Did I mention that despise Sweden? In case I did not, please let me tell you that I despise Sweden.

    Liked by 4 people

  33. burnett044 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Sweden …went from land of the Vikings to land of the Eunuchs……
    reminds me a bit if California..huh?

    Liked by 2 people

  34. NickTheDeplorable says:
    March 6, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    So as the Swedish PM tells us tariffs are bad this is happening right now.

    “Brussels announced it had renewed tariffs on Chinese steel imports, some as high as 71.9%, saying producers in France, Spain and Sweden face a continued risk of imports from China at unfairly low prices.”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-06/europe-renews-tariffs-chinese-steel-pipes-high-72

    Liked by 7 people

  35. Roger Duroid says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    F this swede PM and the camel he rode in on.

    Liked by 2 people

  36. donny says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Did you hear Lofven say exports (foreign trade surplus) is 1/2 of Sweden’s GDP! 50%. The world is paying them that much. Sweden’s leaders sold out!

    Liked by 1 person

  37. sunnydaze says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    heh. Bragging about a million jobs. Sheesh we could make that “loss” up in a flash. Good to know.

    Like

  38. simicharmed says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Seemed to be a good Joint Press Conference. The only thing that I viewed/heard as “differential” was near the end….within Prime Minister Stefan Lofven answer to a question…he added in his support and agreement with the Paris Climate…how important it is… Sadly he has been infected with this Climate Change propaganda and it is unfortunate that an adult….A leader of a Nation…..could be mentally maneuvered into such a scam

    Liked by 2 people

  39. Scout says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Cohn gone.
    Another open borders Keynsian Globalist cleansed. Excellent.
    There are big profits to be made by exploiting the US taxpayer / consumer. Cheap shirts in return for part time service industry jobs that destroy the stability of the middle class, destroy families. Cohn thinks that’s just fine.
    PDJT gets better and better.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Maquis says:
      March 6, 2018 at 9:31 pm

      IIRC Sundance told us Cohn was there to help PDJT revive the Main Street Economy without derailing Wall Street.

      Mission accomplished. There’s the door. Thank you very much.

      Like

  40. GB Bari says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Kudos to President Trump on his statesmanship towards the Swedish PM but also for his candid sincerity and non-equivocation on the hot topics. And he didn’t bow to the PM. I am sure that the PM now understands *exactly* how much better it will benefit Sweden if they try to work with PDJT instead of against him.

    Liked by 3 people

  41. talkietina says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    So I guess I won’t watch the press conference video. Sounds like Swedish PM was annoying. Thanks for the update.

    Like

  42. JMC says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Did the Swedish PM also make Trump a present of the famous Swedish “Please Don’t Rape Me” wristband? So useful.

    Liked by 1 person

  43. Pelicansview says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    There were two “drop the mike” moments in this presser. One at 29:40 and another just after.

    Reporter: “Mr. President, to what do you owe the recent willingness of N. Korea to talk?”
    Trump – “ME”

    Reporter: “…it’s been said you want to see some change in the people around you, does that include Jeff Sessions?”
    Trump – ” I don’t want to talk about that.”

    The truth is simple and stunning. There is no one that can bring N. Korea to bear but PDJT. Secondly, his feelings about the AG are worn on his sleeve and I believe his lack of comment speaks volumes.

    Like

    • Maquis says:
      March 6, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      Stupid reporter trying to get PDJT to cite any factor other than himself so they can hammer that and pull him down a notch. He saw them a mile away. “Me.” That Rocks!

      Like

  44. ecmarsh says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    What’s dinner?
    Hamburger and fries.

    Like

  45. ecmarsh says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    John Roberts, “How forceful was your message to the President?”
    That’s frigging funny, I don’t care what anybody says.

    Like

  46. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    What’s up with the Swedish royals? Are they just like Queen Elizabeth, just for show and charity work?

    Like

  47. Herbert Kroll says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Theoretically, one would expect Swedish Leftists to deny and counter the myth that Sweden is going to hell because of (muslim) immigrants, but they don´t. They might mumble ´Oh that´s racist´, but a clear refute is lacking. Why?

    -Because those stories are their way to make people on the Right accept feminist ´rape culture´ theory, ´patriarchy´ theory and the ´toxic masculinity´ narrative.

    -Because the progressives, including BigCorp, want to use a supposed need of government controlled social integration of immigrants to implement SJW-style reforms, primarely in education, but effectively throughout society. Americans may view Europe as socialist, but over here, we do not have ´Black History Months´ or ´Women´s Weeks´, or much of any other overt SJW indoctrination like that. Personally I would very much like to keep it that way.

    -Because mandatory state sponsored early childhood education is being introduced with immigrant´s children as the main reason to take away parents´ responsibility at the lowest possible age. The concept of ´citizenship´, is viewed as a right that one can lose or obtain. Those that do not adapt to the progressive worldview will be denied citizenship. That seems to make sense when talking about immigrants, but one can expect this to be applied to all.

    Like

  48. Texian says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    No wonder Sweden has turned into a sh!thole country.. That ain’t no Swede…Look at him.. His genealogy is cloudy.. His last name is in question as well.. (Story sound familiar? Didn’t America just go through that with a previous “president”..).

    Compare.. (there is no comparison..) Here is a classic example that expresses the physical traits of a true Nordic line.. Laura Huhtasaari.

    Like

  49. littleflower481 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    If you really want to know what is going on in these Scandinavian countries I suggest you read their crime/mystery fiction writers, in particular read anything by Jo Nesbo, Norwegian, but they are all the same…cold, dark countries.

    The people are all drug addicts or alcoholics, failed marriages, depressed, and commit horrific murders…sick. I swear, that is the reason they have these socialist governments…without total control of their behavior they would be slobbering idiots laying all over the streets shooting up heroin and stabbing, strangling, and torturing each other. In Norway it is like a capitol offense to drink and drive…this is not from a book but from friends who visited there….they have to be totally controlled in order to survive.

    Then, of course, they portray themselves in public as compassionate superior intellectuals to cover for their depraved existence. Nesbo isn’t the only writer, I’ve read quite a few, but his books are really excellent…The Son is a masterpiece, but really they are sick people.

    Like

