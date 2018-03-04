Sunday March 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Paintings of Joseph Mallord William Turner from 1796-1850, to Telemann and Purcell
💖💖💖The Way The Truth and The Life💖💖💖
Just released. Going to be another big hit. Looking forward to seeing what others do with this. I can see a lot of possibilities…a cello accompaniment, for instance.
Amen
twitter.com/EarthPix/status/969608328660815872
A song from a long vanished time . . .
I think BLUE was her best album!
Yep. Me, too.
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Marine Corps Horse Training
Marines YouTube Channel
Irish Sunday Blessings…
Lucille, a person after my own heart! Here’s an Irish Blessing for you:
May your faith be strong as a mountain wall,
And subtle as the early morning mists.
May you believe that God’s power conquers all,
And his love through trouble and pain persists.
May your faith soar like a multi-colored bird,
And shine brighter than the blinding desert sun.
Because you know your prayers are ever heard
And Jesus waits when the final day is done.
And may God bless you,
The Father who rules the starry skies,
The Son who rose from the dead,
And the Spirit who comes in hope.
So nice…I like this one much better than “Stairway to Heaven”. My very favorite Zepp song “When the Levee Breaks” is also on this album.
Also, one of my favorite Zeppelin tunes, Wend. And I include, “Living Loving Maid.”
let’s see the perp.
mugshot, pls.
The last moment gave me mega chills! ❤ God Bless the United States of America.
That was awesome! Thank you!
You’re welcome 😉 It sure was somethin’, wasn’t it. Makes one verrry proud ❤
Hooyah!!!!
Wowie!
Wow is right! Thanks for the post!
Yes!!!!
So Awesome!! Thank you!
You’re so welcome. I really don’t believe they get the credit they soooo deserve. Just think of all the training and knowledge that’s involved. sheesh!
Amazing what they do for this wonderful God given Country.
God’s blessings to all branches of the Armed Forces.
This is one of the most impressive flight demos I’ve seen in a while. Really gives a sense of what actual fighter air combat maneuvering looks and feels like because it’s done down low, so there are excellent relative motion visuals. This is not a typical air show demo by any means. Ignore the title…that’s for clicks.
He gave me beauty for ashes,
the oil of joy for sadness,
the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.
From the book of Isaiah
Equine Humor
Hello my fellow treepers. I just remembered that I awoke from a dream this morning wondering what to do with the gun in my hand (in the dream). It starts like this, I am walking into the left side of the back of a room set up for presentations. There are two men in the room. One is seated on the far left of the front row and he has a gun that I think he intends to use on the other man. The other man is standing in the far right corner of the front of the room. I quickly walk to the front and say to the first man, “let me have that gun, you don’t want to do this.” He hands me the gun and I walk across the front and begin towards the back thinking, “this is a strange gun,” and “what am I going to do with it?” The first man was P44. The other man was P01. I don’t know anything about guns, but the one in my dream seemed to me to not be made in America, it had a lot of square angles and a long barrel.
What’s the over under that any of the news show will talk about the latest shooting case in Michigan?
I’ll give you 3 reasons why not
1) shooter is black
2) kid spent the night in psych ward and released that morning only for him to kill his parents a few hours later
3) dad was a senior cop from Chicago
One more thing. Remember the Wikileaks of Podesta emails? In it, there’s discussion of a shooter case that was “unhelpful” to Hillary’s plan to grab guns. Do note the comment about shooter’s mother. And now, shooter’s father… Not even BB is commenting on the shooter. Passing strange, eh?
Oops wrong image
I hope enquiring minds can agree that this should be investigated by the FBI (ATF?) because an FBI gun was supposed to be stolen in the area that this guy was shot. And still we know nothing…. Seth Rich was shot in the back, if someone knows you they usually don’t want to look at your face when they shoot you. Would a professional hit go down like this? Nope. Not a pro. Not a robbery either.
The Family Of SETH RICH Confirm He Transmitted DNC EMAILS TO WIKILEAKS!
BY IWB · MARCH 2, 2018
http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-family-of-seth-rich-confirm-he-transmitted-dnc-emails-to-wikileaks/
So here are the crimes in the Washington DC area during that week
https://mpdc.dc.gov/release/arrests-made-multiple-robbery-offenses-34
This was allegedly where Seth Rich lived at the time: 2113 1st St. Washington, DC 20001
Date of Crime: 10 July 2016 Time: 0419 hours
Location of crime: Southwest corner of W Street & Flagler Place NW, Washington, DC
Incident Type: GSW (Gunshot Wound(s)) – The victim was reportedly shot twice in the back with a small caliber handgun.
Metropolitan Police Public Incident Report (CCN #16113797; Issued 10 July 2016 at 0710):
“CIC reports the sound of gunshots at 2134 Flagler Pl. NW. Upon arriving to the scene, the decedent was laying in the Southwest corner of the intersection of W St. and Flagler Pl. NW. The decedent was conscious and breathing with apparent gunshot wound(s) to the back. The decedent was transported to local area hospital and was pronounced dead by attending physician at 0557 hours.”
https://canadafreepress.com/article/the-murder-of-seth-rich-a-basic-primer-for-corporate-media-hostages
