Saturday March 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God bless the United States of America, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and those who seek truth, defend liberty, revere justice and cherish freedom.
In the most holy name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, we pray.
Amen 🙏
Amen and Amen
Happy CATERDAY!! Treepers. Our newest kitty, Tinkerbell, now about a year old, has been with us since last March. She has matured into an engaging combination of charm and guile and has learned that being entirely too-cute lets her get into and away with lots of mischievous stuff. Her most persistent trick is sneaking out the back door. If I’m not careful whenever I open the door, regardless of the hour or weather conditions, I’m likely to see a little black streak slipping through even the smallest opening. She, of course, thinks this is a great game. I, however, do not.
The past couple of days have brought about an interesting change. When I go to the back door little Tink will usually make several determined efforts to sneak out. Now, I really don’t mind her going out and she’s already learned to come to me when called but I want her do this on my terms and not hers. But she’s a willful little stinker and so I’ve had to work pretty hard to get her to understand that I control the door and not her. It’s been something of a struggle. Yesterday and today, however, Tink has learned that when I say “NO” that means that she isn’t going to go out. Instead of racing to the door she now sits quietly while I go out and come in Of course I always reward her with praise and munchies for being such a good cat. And she is a good cat.
Great story…..
In my humble opinion, this is one of the best blues performances to be found on the ‘Tube. It’s from an ’07 Crossroads concert. Susan Tedeschi, backed by her husband Derek Trucks, and Mike Mattison turn in an electrifying performance of “Any Day”. It just doesn’t get any better than this. (If you look carefully you’ll see Bill Murry and Clapton looking on from the side stage.)
I couldn’t finish reading the article. Too upsetting on a few levels.
~~~
Teacher tried to create ‘army of children’ to launch terror attacks in London
March 2, 2018
LONDON (Reuters) – A British supporter of Islamic State was found guilty on Friday of trying to recruit children he was teaching into an“army” of jihadists to help carry out a wave of attacks across London.
Umar Haque, 25, showed the children beheading videos and other violent militant propaganda, forced them to re-enact deadly attacks on the British capital and made them role-play attacking police officers.
“His plan was to create an army of children to assist with multiple terrorist attacks throughout London,” said Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.“He tried and he did, we believe, radicalize vulnerable children from the ages of 11 to 14.”
Despite having no qualifications and being employed as an administrator, police say Haque used the guise of teaching Islamic studies to groom 110 children into becoming militants at the Lantern of Knowledge, a small private Islamic school, and at a madrassa connected to the Ripple Road Mosque in east London.
Of those children, 35 are now undergoing long-term safeguarding measures involving social services and other authorities […]
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-security/teacher-tried-to-create-army-of-children-to-launch-terror-attacks-in-london-idUSKCN1GE2CU
~~~
And here’s another article—>
SIS-obsessed religious teacher is found guilty of training ‘army’ of more than 100 pupils as young as 11 to unleash car and knife attacks on Big Ben, Heathrow and Westfield
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5422811/Islamist-trained-100-youngsters-attack-London.html
