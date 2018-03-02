March 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #407

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I bet he got an earful!
Perhaps not.
Art of the deal.
NRA official after meeting: Trump supports ‘strong due process’
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/376393-nra-official-great-meeting-with-trump-and-pence-who-dont-want?amp=1
Relax, Trump was being Trump on gun control
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/02/relax-trump-was-being-trump-on-gun-control/
Donald Trump Retweet:
Not mentioned, this is for TWO AF1s not just one.
Time for a boycott of what they call country music these days. Nasty people.
Mike Huckabee resigns from CMA Foundation board amid controversy
https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/03/01/mike-huckabee-resigns-cma-foundation-board-following-controversy/385920002/
Now hold on there just one dang minute.
There are rotten apples in every barrel, but don’t throw the babies out with the bathwater. There are way more than a few fine, Christian patriots in “country music these days.”
Moreover, this move is far more the fault of the CMA board and Huckabee, who should’ve known there was gonna be vitriolic pushback over his appointment and been prepared for it, or abstained from it altogether.
And for cryin’ out loud, don’t read this as a defense of the schiffheels who raised a stink over Huck.
Then they need to get their people straightened out. I won’t stand for them insulting a good man like Mike Huckabee over his religious views.
“Then they need to get their people straightened out …”
The article describes a couple of “their people”, one Jason and his husband Sam, who it sounds like led the charge against Huck.
So there’s that.
Yeah, and the manager of Sugarland. They got real nasty about Mike.
tejas, I read this article you have linked. Thanks.
The division in our Country is slowly being defined. in all kinds of very small ways, such as this little event with Huckabee, we can see the effects of the cultural tyranny slowly dribble down.
I am hoping and praying that the majority of Americans come to reject this particular kind of ideologically driven “resistance”, and such like those who immediately responded to Huckabee’s presence on “their” Board become the marginalized, and not those of us who hold fast to common sense.
I still buy a lot of older C and W (I’m much more Bakersfield than Nashville) but will certainly watch out for Monument Records..With the exception of Toby Keith, .I have no interest in current C and W it’s totally homogenized, plastic, boring and as SJW infested as every other garbage pop category. So I’ll stick with my Buck Owens, Dwight Yoakum and Gram Parsons for the nonce.
Huckabee is the MAN!
Wend, I saw Dwight Yoakam in concert with my best friend, she loves him also. That night stands out as being among the best concerts I have ever seen. I understand he and Buck Owens were best buds.
Isn’t he amazing?! Great actor too.
Yes, Buck was Dwight’s mentor when he came here from Ohio. They along with Merle played together at the LA County Fair in the early ’90s and I MISSED IT!!!!!!!!!! Dwight is also close friends with Emmylou Harris and was very influenced by Gram Parsons. Now we are talking about ARTISTS-Sugerland-Geesh, gimmee a break!
Oh, PS his former partner and guitarist Pete Anderson (on the vid) is another stone cold killer…So sorry when he and Dwight split up, they were amazing.
Wend, I posted a Dale Watson recommendation and a clip for you over on the Open Thread, just below Junior Brown.
Willie’s Roadhouse. Sirius XM.
Hey..as the article stated:
Owen and his husband, Sam, are fathers to a young son and are expecting twins. Owen said that Huckabee’s stance on the LGBT community “made it clear my family is not welcome in his America.”
Now, it’s “His” America…..give me a break…..expecting twins?….whoaa….bubba..
It’s not Country Music, it is people like above who are on the boards.of such. Huck was right, but as FGAC stated, don’t throw the entire industry for a couple idiots like above.
And as piper567 stated, both of us are stating …soon these people/things will come after our pick ups…everything…it will never stop until we reject this type of nonsense…
vermin…stop all of them….not Country Music, that is exactly what they want..
F’n A, Gunny. That IS exactly what they want…to get us to abandon institutions like the CMA….right along with our churches, our traditions, our flag, and everything else we hold dear.
I got two middle fingers and a whole lotta lead for ’em, however much I fear the Lord.
>The division in our Country is slowly being defined. in all kinds of very small ways, such as this little event with Huckabee, we can see the effects of the cultural tyranny slowly dribble down.
It is the dismal tide. It is not the one thing.
Looks like CMA has been infiltrated by an SJW named Jason Owen, owner of Monument Records.
‘Owen and his husband, Sam, are fathers to a young son and are expecting twins. Owen said that Huckabee’s stance on the LGBT community “made it clear my family is not welcome in his America.” ‘
So now that CMA made room for Owen, there’s no room for the likes of Huckabee, aka Christians?
Pick your sides. CMA ain’t on mine.
As I understand it, CMA appointed Huck and then Huck voluntarily stepped down. So whose fault is that?
What they SHOULD have done is answered Owen with a “No sir. You don’t represent the CMA and Huckabee does, that’s why we appointed him. You are welcome, but if you want to leave don’t let the door hit you in your ass on your way out. And you can take anyone who agrees with you right along with you.”
Anyhoo, you can bet dollars to donuts the CMA folks are going to hear from the likes of Charlie Daniels, Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire and a host of others. This ain’t over by a long shot, and Jason Owen just shot himself in the proverbial foot.
Country music was built upon gospel, and I and millions of others aren’t about to give it up just because of some folks who are confused about what bathroom they should use!
Hang on, what did I miss? Did Tim McGraw ( and Faith Hill ) grow a brain and a spine since their Bush Derangement years? Its an honest question because I have no idea what they have said in recent years.
That’s as may be but he’s a label owner.
Charlie Daniels is great and I would expect him to do something.
“So now that CMA made room for Owen, there’s no room for the likes of Huckabee, aka Christians?”
Right on the money, Aesop. You captured the whole culture war in a sentence.
“So now that CMA made room for Owen, there’s no room for the likes of Huckabee, aka Christians?” You nailed it, that’s exactly the playbook. Whine about inclusion and tolerance until they get aboard something, and then attack from the inside. The proper thing to do would be to eject them.
Sorry to step on you, Nimrodman. I hadn’t read down to your comment
I find it interesting when an industry has no idea who their customer base consist of.
Last charting person I heard singing “country music” was Randy Travis ! Lots of good charting artists out there singing “Country Pop/Rock ” TBS ! Real Country Music never makes the stage at the CMAs .
Yep, we have a “Classic Country” station here, that’s all I listen to.
Since what comes across TV is basically garbage, I spend most of my time listening to Country channels. CLASSIC Country only…The new stuff is pretty much rock sung by folks with Southern drawl. Go back and listen to Hank Williams, and compare it to today’s sound…..Save Chris Stapleton….
No reason to Boycott Country Music.
Listen to the music you like, whatever it is.
And I don’t blame Huckabee One.Little.Bit. for dropping this like a hot potato.
He’s got waaaay better, more important things to do and contributions to make than d*cking around with a stupid Awards Show.
The CMA is made up of Country Music execs, managers and performers. They could have put a stop to this so I’m assuming they agree. To hell with them, but it’ll be easy for me, I only listen to the old stuff anyway.
You should not assume anything…
These perverts at the top are attempting to take over something, country music, that has had, does have its’ roots in traditional Gospel Music, family, friends and caring for our children
.
And did not intend to offend you but this is what happens when you assume.
DON’T MAKE ASSUMPTIONS;
Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you really want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama. “With just this one agreement, you can completely transform your life”.
Thanks and did not intend to offend.
And, you can think as you like.. It is up to you..
They should post the names of all those who opposed Huckabee. These people are ruining what used to be Country and Western Music.
When I was in the American Forces Network, I did the Country Music show (Pinchem Jamboree) in Nouasseur, Tainan, Udorn, Ramey, and loved every minute of it. I like the Country Music that was before Metropolitan Country lost their roots. It went downhill from there.
Last year I went to the Grand Ol Opry (not at the Ryman but their new fancy place) and I was thoroughly disappointed. What I heard was overly loud twanging and screaming into the microphones. This was an insult to the Opry. I will never go back.
Oh how great you did an AFN show!
I lived in Germany for a year (1976) and spent a lot of time in Berlin in the early ’80’s. It was so great to have AFN.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Dear Lord,
Please protect President Trump,
And his Family,
And his Cabinet,
And all the White Hats.
Dear Lord,
Please let us save our Country.
Whispers of McCabe;
Filled with anticipation.
Norden bombsight locked on.
Will it be March 2,
When the retribution begins?
Let’s ask the Boss. Oh, wait – he’s busy:
LikeLiked by 14 people
Precious Pepe!
*Excellent* rant re. Illegals. And the comments are very uplifting:
LikeLiked by 8 people
More fine people like her, please!
You earned my support, lady !!
Great name!
Stupid fools at NBC “News” think just cuz they never heard about something, that NOBODY did. There was an article in Breitbart in May 2015. NBC doesn’t read Breitbart, so they didn’t know ….so they think NOBODY knew.
NBC, just accept it: Your organization and your “reporters” are just not that bright:
Here’s the 2015 Breitbart article:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/15/kim-dotcom-julian-assange-will-be-hillarys-worst-nightmare-in-2016/
Seriously, the stupid hurts:
Hell, if it’s really a real question, PresTrump can just say
“I read it in the newspapers, just like the rest of you”
… has a sorta deja-vu ring to it … familiar, like … not sure why that is …
It worked for Obozo
That is an insult to the famous Bozo The Clown.
Sorry, I’ve been playing with Photoshop and I can’t help myself. I’m sure Bozo was a fine human being…unlike that dreadful commie snake Obama.
LikeLike
Exclusive=> Insider Ed Butowsky: Seth Rich’s Father Confirmed His Son Was the Wikileaks Leaker
Butowsky further stated that the family was deeply concerned with their son being remembered for helping to get President Donald Trump elected.
Speaking to Butowsky by phone on Thursday evening, he told the Gateway Pundit that during a conversation with Joel Rich on December 17, 2016 at 3:17 p.m., the father stated “we know what our sons did, but we just want to find Seth’s killer.”
“They know — we all know,” Butowksy said.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/insider-ed-butowsky-seth-richs-father-told-knew-sons/
Butowsky…isn’t that Bluto? Have to check it out…😎
It’s horrible what’s happening in Canada.
Aside from rapes in municipal pools, and in taxis, the most important now is the teachers’ reports about what is happening in the schools with those newcomers from the mid-east.
It started last year when reports came in locally about mid-east Muslim students attacking female students with chains and whatever. It was followed by sexual assault in Western Canada in public pools (local newspaper reports).
And now, since two weeks, new reports of female teachers in many schools and colleges suddenly terrified of their new students to the point of wearing Kevlar (all local reports).
Although I don’t approve of building a wall on the Northern border because of animal migration, walls will have to be built in certain areas because, trust me, your worst enemy will be coming from the Canadian side.
Where are the men in Canada? Do they just passively look on while a woman is being raped in a municipal pool by a culture enricher? If i saw a woman being sexually assaulted by a recently arrived middle eastern ‘refugee’, I guarantee that he would end up needing a trip to the ER at the very least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
GTRUE: Their government disarmed them ! Presented with a “force majure” how can a lone male physically protect/defend a female from multiple attackers ? They ain’t Chuck Norris and it isn’t a Hollywood stage set . Its a real life confrontation where you can’t win and any sort of “government help ” is tens of minutes away !
I’d be packin and there would be some runnin, screamin, Muzzies going down…come on down to Texas….
Yeah..where are all the men in Canada? Don’t even need a gun, just start whoppin em…
They act like animals, treat em like animals..
Not Chuck Norris….Muzzies are light weights…had experience in the Mid-East with them. They are really good at beating up women and children, but when they get hit by a man or men, they cry like babies
Someone is raping your daughter…1 or 15 what are you gonna do? Gotta knife…gotta club…or just let it happen?
uhhh….like Barry McConnell from The Tournament, the men are focused on their youth hockey teams. Somehow we have to get Tim Horton’s to run a donut sponsorship to get these folks playing hockey and eating donuts and Kraft dinners. Any Canadians around here that agree?
Public pools in Sweden, Germany and Austria had a lot of sexual assault problems following Merkel’s Big Welcome a few years back.
Sadly, instead of dealing with it properly, the Lefty politicians did what they always do, shut down the rights of Swedes, etc. by segregating pool hours by sexes r/t just arresting perps and throwing their asses in jail for a good long time….or protecting little kids from the new pedos, etc.
Such B.S.
I’m hoping that Trudeau is Canada’s Obama/Hillary and he will be percieved so badly by the populace by the time he’s up that Canada will flip next election.
Otherwise, yeah, we need a wall and that is one looooong, easily navigable border. I really hope it will never come to that.
We’ll see what happens. Americans elected Obama 2 x, so I’m not giving up hope that Cnadians will wake up.
Problem is, they do not have an Electoral College, it’s popular vote so could be more difficult, unless people get REALLY fed up, even in the big cities.
“segregating pool hours by sexes”
The muzzies coerce the infidels to institute the Sharia they want. They don’t even have to do it themselves. Insidious.
And the West hasn’t a clue what they’re up against because they haven’t experienced it before. Not like the Israelis who have lived with it.
YMCA are the most culprits: Burqini and only female hours.
I REPEAT: Canadians are cowards.
What’s REALLY sad is there is a sizable, very vocal portion of people who immigrated from Islamic countries to *get away* from the madness. They came to Canada to ESCAPE it and have spoken out very eloquently against this crap.
They are IGNORED by Lefty Pols and MSM. Just like we have a few here – like Ayaan Hirsi Ali- very vocal and FORBIDDEN to speak at Oberlin a few years ago.
This Globalist stuff is very sick.
NO. They emigrated because of their religious duty called HIJRA. Mohamed, their great guy, emigrated to spread Islam through conquest and force.
Until you, and most, understand Islam, you are doomed.
In my area. we took in a Muslim Syrian family of five people. We gave them everything.
Their first words were ‘Thank You, but you must accept we are very religious and we pray five times a day’.
A few months later, they moved into an Islamic community elsewhere. The spread of Islam.
Sunshine, you need to research some of the Canadian citizens who escaped Islamic countries and organized big meetings because Canadians Politicians were doing this sh*t to them.
Many of these meetings happened in the past two years.
They are pi$$ed and dismayed that Canada is turning into what it was they came to ESCAPE.
PLEASE understand: Everybody is now scared because of Motion M-103 – Islamophobia.
We are all living in indecision.
M-103 recommendations will be ‘islamising’ our police force. It’s the end.
How can such a tiny minority take over so fast a majority?
Exactly
Cockroaches, vermin
sd: if that’s the case on an individual basis, we won’t have a “problem” because they will be anxious to expediently adopt the cultural, sexual and social mores of their new home !
Unfortunately, our politicians and MSM are, by and large, just like the Canadians and W. Europeans.
Which is why people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali get shut down and marginalized.
The good people get no support. Only support goes to the absolute jerks and criminals.
So Ayaan Hirsi Ali = dirt
and Linda Sarsour = Hero.
Really? So why if they’re escaping oppression do they run to first moque and continue wearing burkas/hijabs and send their daughter off for genital Mulitation. I dont believe this for one minute
They’re there to colonize by stealth and suck off the tax payer.
There a Muslime with 4 wives and 23 kids in Germany who gets from the govt.
320000 British Pounds (= 451 935,91 US $)
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/724800/Syrian-refugee-Ghazia-A-four-wives-23-children-320000-benefits-germany-Montabaur-Twasif
And my “answer” to this sort of “creeping cultural encroachment” is to install some armed and concealed guards in overlook positions. One grab or physically aggressive action on the part of the muslim and its “hello Mahamaed ” ! BTW, it worked for Piggly Wiggly years ago !
👍
How I wish we had guns. Like you. Safeguard to the death your 2nd amendment.
Segregated pool hours: We have since some ten years. Nobody understood. The YMCA is the main culprit.
We have municipal pools where fathers are no longer allowed in the pool with their kids.
WORSE – We have taxpayer pools where we pay $25,000 to have special blinds installed so that no male can see when Muslim women in burqinis are in the pool. And all that with Muslim female lifeguards.
It’s that bad.
I would schmear my swimsuit with bacon before I swim.
LikeLike
Can the female lifeguards even swim in their burkas?
Angela Merkel admits German NO-GO zones are ‘a REALITY’
Stupid lefty cow.
She ruined the whole EU
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/925727/Angela-Merkel-Germany-latest-news-no-go-zone-reality-refugee-crisis
Wait – is that a family of 4 or are 2 of those actually black Hefty bags?
LikeLike
Recommendations of Motion M-103 is a killer.
No investments in Canada since Justin took power. A lot of Justin B.S. All investments were simply revenues reinvested from existing companies. I found that out today – Financial Post.
FORGET INDIA – NOT IMPORTANT
Sunshine, that’s actually a good thing that no ones investing in Canada.
That short-term economic pain may lead to real change.
Didn’t know that and it’s good to hear. Whatever can happen to change the situation up there, I’m all for it.
I totally agree. As a Canadian, I am delighted with the downfall of my country. I want my country to be crushed, that’s where I – and others – are at now. It’s that bad.
Canada has become secular, and no secular culture has survived Islam. And Islam and tiny minority groups (trans-fluo sexual whatever) are controlling us. How could this have happened so fast? Worse, those trans-and-fluo don’t understand their worst enemy is Islam. What a mess!
That said, I am looking like others – to emigrate. I know where I will be going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can confirm areas that were delightfully purely Italian, Greek, or French, are now purely Islamic.
CANADA will become your worst enemy.
To corroborate:
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/thousands-of-violent-incidents-reported-at-n-s-schools-documents-1.3823233
LikeLiked by 1 person
Politicians probably innundated smaller towns with “newcomers”. That’s what they did in Europe, and they did it in the U.S., too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to understand Islamic mentality. Conquest bit by bit, starting with the weakest areas without force. And that would be the stupid Atlantic provinces. Something about ocean air that affects both you and us (See California and Washington State).
Notice that people who voted for my beloved TRUMP are in-land. No ocean air.
I am so discouraged, words fail me re the willful disinterest of people.
As we see in Florida, incidents without criminal arrests will eventually lead to a greater calamity, then the response will be why did no one do anything?
LikeLike
Post of one district school as confirmation – I have others but in Quebec.
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/thousands-of-violent-incidents-reported-at-n-s-schools-documents-1.3823233
I would keep a nail gun in my bag/desk
And Mace
Let your whole family learn Krav Maga the Israeli self defence martial art
I forgot to mention random multiple stabbings on streets (reported only locally).
Very bad story.
The latest one as of two days ago in Ottawa (again): in a supermarket, multiple stabbings. Police is not commenting although there were at least 12 police vehicles on site.
We call it the CEREAL ATTACK. We don’t want to offend.
“‘We are not calling for the slaughter of white people – at least for now’: South African parliament votes to SEIZE white-owned land as experts warn of violent repercussions”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5443599/White-South-African-farmers-removed-land.html#comments
Just look at Zimbabwe for a preview. And if the perpetual grievance industry keeps getting traction for its endless calls for reparations along those lines here, more Barry-type governance (sic) figures to put the US on a similar path.
There was a small discussion on this the other night on a thread. South Africa is running out of water…and brains. Good people should just get out now and be done with it. Let the locals wither in the heat.
On the other hand there is the argument for fighting for your homeland. From my understanding, there were no people there when the Dutch actually settled this ground.
Choose Door Number One or Door Number two.
“…at least for now….”.
Gee….that’s nice.
Visit South Africa while you can , white people, before they call for the slaughter.
ARE THEY CRAZY???!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That 100 Trillion dollar Zimbabwe note would fit great right here.
LikeLike
Let them frikking starve then maybe Ramaphosa will wake up
I think DJT is forgetting why people voted for him.
Obamacare, the Wall, Balance the Budget, Illegals
All failures at this point. He’s turning into a politician.
Concern noted.
This is precisely how liberals troll on conservative boards. Jus’ sayin’
Something is wrong with your thinker, sounds like.
Gee, you sound depressed, Truth. Maybe go pour yourself a good stiff drink and go to bed.
You’ll feel better in the morning.
The Truth, surely you’re not serious. A politician? You’re not paying attention.
The POTUS salary is designated every quater to a cause. No politician would *ever* work for free, let alone, give “something, anything,” up.
POTUS has relinquished his holdings. ALL of them. NO President was ever required to do so. Yet, DJT did. His entire family is persecuted in the press.
No President, that I can ever remember, had their family endangered, or their life threatened.
DJT & his family are in constant danger.
For US, the forgotten man, woman, child.
Do you want to *rethink* it over again? A politician? Phfffttt!
Gorsuch and a long (and, lengthening) slate of law-respecting, textualist Federal judge appointments is Trump’s shining success. This may sound heretical, but that, plus keeping Pantsuit from ruining our country for 4 or 8 years is more than enough cake for me. Other victories/accomplishments – and there are many – are icing.
When the truth turns out to be lies………….
Well Bless Your Heart. Now go away…
CNN is pointing to this story to prove teachers shouldn’t have guns in schools:
http://www.11alive.com/article/news/reports-show-dalton-teacher-had-previous-bizarre-run-ins-with-police/85-524294277
Anyone else, besides me, suspect this emotionally disturbed teacher was prompted to do this by some activist who also disagrees with POTUS on arming qualified trained teachers who want to take on the responsibility?
Of course, ask Bob Creamer…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Does anyone know at what age and from what orphanage (country) Cruz was adopted by his older parents who died? My friend and I were kicking around RAD today. Thanks.
I have posted this several times and have looked at his history quite a bit.
Nikolas’ adoptive mother was there for his birth, in I believe Margate, Florida on September 24, 1998. When you read through this article, the same birth mother had a second birth not more than a year later with Zachary. Lynda Cruz adopted him to keep the two chidren together.
The entire story is really odd, because how does the birth mother give birth to a black mix child a year later, but both kids are both mentally ill, one is now dead and the other was committed to an institution last week?
One of the fathers of the outspoken students, Jeffrey A.Kasky, Parkland Florida, happens to have an odd background in acting, LE, law, a sketchy international adoption agency, pregnancy surrogacy and Autism?
Read very carefully and you will start asking a lot of questions. Who and how old was the mother? Some have said she was from Kosovo. How old was she? Was she a victim of trafficking? If two kids from different fathers are born with autistic or other maladies, was the mother a carrier? In the article, the neighbor says drug tests were required. Why would this person know about this detail? And who was the adoption agency allowing adoptions by mothers who might pass on these maladies?
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-school-shooting-nikolas-cruz-life-20180220-story.html
Thank you bunches WSB. I am not very good at surfing and neither is my friend. We try though. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
My point. Twice, within one year with pregnancies as a result. But two sons who have autism or signs of mental illness. And adoptive by the state of Florida.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, read article, and will continue search tomorrow. IMHO, RAD doesnt fit into this. Wonder what drugs birthmother was on! Wonder what drugs he was given.
I read Cruz was adopted as an infant and it was an adoption arranged by an attorney, not an orphanage. The birth mother was described as a drug addict. The adoptive parents, the Cruzs, went this route because of their age. Traditional adoption agencies did not want to arrange infant adoption because of their older ages. This was was what I have gleaned from reading, I also was curious. What a sad outcome.
My link to the Sun-Sentinal is upthread. While it does not specifically state your assumptions, it does tie in others.
Do you have a link to your source? It may tie in Jeffrey A. Kasky, Esq., father of Cameron Kasky, Student acoster at the CNN town hall the other night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the matter of Seth Rich’ murder ruled a robbery:
👉 analysis / opinion ‘Washington Times’ reporter, James Lyons:
“More cover up questions”.
👇
The FBI, is clearly
*clearly in the DNC pockets.
LikeLike
Great thread. Needs more. Continue.
The CIA is the one group no one is talking about.
SA: Seth Richards, a “robbery where nothing was apparently stolen”, a gunshot victim left in there street for some time but was alive and given a good chance of survival by gunshot experienced trauma doctors in the ER after having been stabilized and major wounds repaired and was awaiting only routine “washout” of his abdominal cavity to prevent infection.. By the next shift no one previously treating him was permitted access to their patient and a stable patient in good health mysteriously died.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/insider-ed-butowsky-seth-richs-father-told-knew-sons/
“In an audio recording that I previously obtained, private investigator Rod Wheeler explained that Seth’s brother, Aaron Rich, had tried to block Wheeler from looking at Seth’s computer — even though there could be evidence on it.”
(🤕 Oh boy, did I ever screw up.)
*James A. Lyons is not a reporter.
*Admiral* James A. Lyons! (Sincere apologies, Sir!)
*His name did roll around my brain – why was it so familiar to me?! (101. Should have sought an answer my own question first. 😶)
Unbelievable Klintoon foundation colluding with Russia. Putin’s response.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/stunning-hillary-clinton-gave-russia-us-technology-hypersonic-intercontinental-nuke-missiles/
House Intel Dems Are Accused Of Inaccurate Leaks Of Hope Hicks Testimony
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/28/house-intel-dems-hope-hicks/
Excerpt:
But Rooney told CNN’s Erin Burnett that Hicks’ comments — as reported by the press — were innocuous. He also asserted that Hicks fell victim to “a trap” set by Democrats.
>Snip<
CNN also reported on Wednesday that Hicks said that the white lies she has told for Trump were about small matters, such as saying that Trump was in a meeting when he actually was not.
And we’re pretty sure Contreras was also one of those judges. So who is the 4th?
Twitter is not letting any non subscriber see the post.
Our poor founding fathers.. A little dose of comedy, to go along w/ our big dose of reality
WordPress seems to be burying their Reader in Political blogs and “art”, which I suggest you by-pass if you are short on time, in favor of reading what’s posted on TCTH. At least here we know we are reading truth. That is NOT the case on all the other WordPress blogs, some of which compete with CNN for twisting and skimming. If you battle high blood pressure, definitely bypass them.
Someone posted a link to this article yesterday and I’m STILL fuming, wondering if Mike Rogers has become a traitor to POTUS.: :Admiral Rogers Admits US Is Not Doing Enough To Prevent Russia From A Repeat Performance http://grondamorin.com/2018/02/28/admiral-rogers-admits-us-is-not-doing-enough-to-prevent-russia-from-a-repeat-performance/ … via @wordpressdotcom
I think a traitor would NOT bring this to anyone’s attention.
LikeLike
Here’s what you’ll see if you watch Billy Graham’s funeral on Friday
March 01,2018 09:42 PM
Updated 3 hours 56 minutes ago
-snipped-
The Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association will begin its livestream at 10 a.m. Go to BillyGraham.org to see it. The actual funeral service starts at noon and is expected to last about 90 minutes.
Several TV stations are expected to broadcast it live.
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article203014414.html
Folks, I Fear we’re verging upon a civil war ! When even casual perusers, like myself, can find a multiplicity of examples of rampant fascism pervading our college campuses, our streets, our newspapers and our major informational web-based pipelines attacking any and all dissenting viewpoints, we’re deep in sh*t ! Its now documented even “old guard ” lefties aren’t radical enough for what I’m calling the “New Wave Progressives” – aka the “NWP” – ( which, apparently , are far left of Pol Pot ) not merely in their thinking but in expressing their hatred of anyone or any organization(s) opposing them . To achieve their objective(s) these groups/individuals will employ any stratagem they feel will forward their cause and use whatever means afforded them to shut down any factual debate, statistical analysis, or historical precedent . Nor do these “NWP” types confine themselves to rhetoric. They physically attack their opposition garbed in concealing clothing in public demonstrations, but they also covertly attack web sites like ourselves in various ways . I suspect they also attack selected individuals as well .
When SJWs attack, instead of falling into the trap of trying to prove Trump is not a racist, how about we insist the SJW first prove that they are not racist. They can’t. Nobody can. It’s like trying to prove a negative and any statement you make in self defense is likely to come out sounding racist.
