Friday March 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
pretty magic photo, thx citizen
Not true.
This is a pic from Middle Earth and a spot where the dwarves pour molten gold down into statue casings below, made to honor their kings and heros.
Come on over to the sane side huh ForGodandCountry?
Welcome….
I dunno, Gunny. I kinda liked that version.
Oh so do I…I was just referring to the fact that he is usually over on the political thread, along with myself, battling the trolls and trying to keep everyone sane.
I come over here to relax and be with friends….and regard his post as another possibility even with our limited scope of wonder and imagination..
Reminds me of a passage:
‘If the brain were so simple we could understand it, then we would be so simple that we couldn’t.”
Thanks nimrodman…always enjoyed your posts…
Followed the Detroit Pistons when they were winning all of those championships…What a wild ride that was.
Hey, is Lambeer still coaching women’s basketball?😎
Thanks Gunny! I try not to miss WeeWeed’s dailies but don’t post often on this side outta respect for those who do. Couldn’t help but drop a few tonight, though.
Is that a Federal job?
ForGodandCountry, what you have expressed sounds very familiar to me (Middle Earth) and I cannot remember why that is. The Hobbit trilogy?
Actually, I made it up, but yes the imagination belongs to J.R.R. Tolkien, who wrote both “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (4 books altogether). The Hobbit is the preamble for the trilogy that followed. You may have enjoyed the movies, as I did, but the books remain unsurpassed and cannot be translated into film, however hard they tried.
By the way, many don’t realize…but one of Tolkien’s best friends was C.S. Lewis, who wrote “The Chronicles of Narnia”. They proofread and edited each other’s works. You may know C.S. Lewis as the greatest Christian writer of the 20th century, out-doing even the impossibly great G.K. Chesterton himself, with books like “Mere Christianity” and “The Screwtape Letters”, just to name a few…..although Chesterton’s “The Everlasting Man” is a towering work not to be missed.
Yes, I enjoyed the movies but nothing beats the heft and smell of a book, the swish of a page (that love goes all the way back to my early childhood). I would have to say “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” will be among my favorite books for what remains of my life. I was aware of Tolkien’s friendship with C.S. Lewis, but can’t remember where I read that. I never read his “Chronicles of Narnia” and I don’t know why.
Much more believable explanation.
Exquisite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Armed_Man
Happy Caturday, y’all!
Are you serious? Looks like a possum to me. I don’t think it is a cat.
Aw, hell, and I jumped the gun too. I’m a day early.
I have one that lives in my garage. He’s almost a pet.
Don’ play with our food, son, don’ be aplayin’ with our food.
Possum fritters, cz? 😆
I love this site…..late and night and y’all got me crackin up…is the sun over the yard arm yet?
ICR’s “Days of Praise” icr.org
Blessings on all who read.
First Bill Approved Requiring Planned Parenthood to Tell Women Abortion Ends Life of a ‘Living Human Being’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/01/first-bill-approved-requiring-planned-parenthood-to-tell-women-abortion-ends-life-of-a-living-human-being/
‘evenin everyone.. there’s an awesome moon out tonight.
Excellent, db Annie. Tony Joe sounded familiar to me and so I went researching. Found out he wrote/sang, “Polk Salad Annie” and also wrote “Rainy Night in Georgia” which Brook Benton knocked out of the ballpark.
LOVE me some Tony Joe!!! “Polk Salad Annie” is one of the best…
Janie , polk salad annie is STILL one of my favorite songs 😉
Solid. Thanks for posting this. 🙂
Just love Eric Clapton. But my favorite guitar player is / was Duane Allman. Some say, the three greatest guitars players ever were / are: Chet Atkins, Eric Clapton and Duane Allman. Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident. He played with artists like Wilson Pickett, Clarence Carter, Aretha Franklin, King Curtis, John Hammond, Ronnie Hawkins, Boz Scaggs and Herbie Mann. Eric Clapton stated the best solo he ever heard was when Duane Allman played with Wilson Pickett.
I like this one from him: Goin Down Slow…one of many;
How ’bout “Layla”….One of the greatest albums evah!
Duane Allman played with Eric Clapton on Layla also….check it out…
love that ❤️ and Boz Scaggs too ..
Speaking of the impossibly great Slow Hand and phenomenal guitarists, he had this to say in a Rolling Stone interview he gave many years ago:
——————————-
“I don’t think anyone has commanded my respect more, to this day. The first time I heard Stevie Ray Vaughn, I thought, “Whoever this is, he is going to shake the world.” I was in my car and I remember thinking, I have to find out, before the day is over, who that guitar player is. That doesn’t happen to me very often, that I get that way about listening to music. I mean, about three or four times in my life I’ve felt that way, in a car, listening to the radio, where I’ve stopped the car, pulled over, listened, and thought, I’ve got to find out before the end of the day, not, you know, sooner or later, but I have to know NOW who that is.
I have to tell this story: We played on the same bill on his last two gigs. On the first night, I watched his set for about half an hour and then I had to leave because I couldn’t handle it!. I knew enough to know that his playing was just going to get better and better. His set had started, he was like two or three songs in, and I suddenly got this flash that I’d experienced before so many times whenever I’d seen him play, which was that he was like a channel. One of the purest channels I’ve ever seen, where everything he sang and played flowed straight down from heaven. Almost like one of those mystic Sufi guys with one finger pointing up and one finger down. That’s what it was like to listen to him. And I had to leave (and go back to my dressing room) just to preserve some kind of sanity and confidence in myself.”
———————————
O Happy Day…O Fri…day….
WOW! Democrats BRAGGED about creating these policies for Hitler
SO SATISFYING: D’Souza mops floor with RINOs & weak Republicans
“Macquarie Street, Sydney” by Frances Mallalieu Payne (1885-1976)
Oil on board, 39 x 30 cm
This painting was shown on the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW UK and was valued at 2-3,000 pounds, much to the surprise of the owner.
This is another of her artworks entitled “Beach Games”….
Oil on canvas on board, 32.5 x 42.5 cm
Beautiful. My life growing up. Lived 2 blocks from the beach from age 9 up and a couple summers before that.
Widow of Orlando Nightclub Terrorist Faces Federal Trial
http://www.breitbart.com/news/the-widow-of-orlando-nightclub-shooter-faces-federal-trial/
Prosecutors have said Salman accompanied her husband when he cased locations for potential terrorist attacks, knew ahead of time that he was planning the attack and misled FBI agents about what she knew about her husband’s plans.
The defense plans to argue that Salman was abused by her husband and afraid to defy him.
[uh, yeah, duh – that’s the definition of islamic marriage, right? “a feature not a bug” is how they say it in the computer software realm, I think]
❤ ❤ ❤ XXOOOOoooo
So very soft and precious.
awwwww ❤
Bob!
I was friends with his ex-wife Carol Lawrence and their son. My mom saw him singing this song to her on a TV show – she said it was sooooo romantic and moving.
Ah, I got sucked into a country music discussion over on the Presidential thread, though it WAS about the political topic of social-justice warriors fighting us, which is very much a topic that unites us behind Pres Trump. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
At any rate, I thought I’d come back here and post a Junior Brown number about the current scourge of people on their phones behind the wheel.
Over on the Presidential thread Wend mentioned she likes older country music so I wanted to recommend Dale Watson, he’s a modern guy but gets that old sound. I’d start with The Truckin’ Sessions, you can get his CDs on his website and support the artist di-rectly rather than Amazon:
http://www.theconnextion.com/dalewatson/dalewatson_cat.cfm?CatID=280
You can hit Amazon to preview song clips or allmusic.com if you want to avoid amz. On allmusic, search for his name, click artist and then “discography” which lists albums chronologically.
He can be a crooner (remove the leading star *)
*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2B85PyZr0Y
… but I like this one for a chuckle
Here’s what you’ll see if you watch Billy Graham’s funeral on Friday
March 01,2018 09:42 PM
Updated 3 hours 56 minutes ago
-snipped-
The Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association will begin its livestream at 10 a.m. Go to BillyGraham.org to see it. The actual funeral service starts at noon and is expected to last about 90 minutes.
Several TV stations are expected to broadcast it live.
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article203014414.html
Venice 311
Verified account @Venice311
We have saved & adopted out hundreds of happy little (and big) meows over the years. Our friend & neighbor Lori adopted OldLivia this week and what a perfect pair. Amazing when a little fuzz becomes the brightest star in someone’s life and they both are so happy! ❤️🦁🌟🌞
So with cable TV on in the background while I browse Treehouse (don’t scold me, it comes free in my apartment building), I’m seeing another HBO racial-outrage production. I’ve noticed HBO and Showtime have been airing a series of these the past year or two.
They had a retrospective about the Rodney King riots and it had quite a triumphalist slant (by the rioters). It did usefully show how the Korean shopkeepers defended their stores with ARs and shotguns (yay 2nd Amendment!).
Burn Motherf*cker Burn (2017)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6175670/
This month there’s a half-hour film about some black woman getting yanked out of her car by police.
Traffic Stop (2017)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7874708/
Today it’s Notes From The Field (2018) – “A dramatization of the various people who are caught up in America’s school-to-prison pipeline”.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7722000/
Ah, geez, they’re showing the clip of the McKinney Texas pool party where the cop is tackling the black teen in a bikini in the grass.
And now they’ve got the clip of a cop (School Resource Officer) flipping up a schoolroom chair with the black girl still in it.
Now it’s Barky speaking after the Charleston church shooting, with caskets being carried up church steps. And photos of the mop-headed loser shooter with a Confederate flag.
Followed by footage of flag tearer-downers.
My point is that this is what we’re up against. They’re going to throw one after another of these racial-outrage incidents at us all the damn time, election season or no.
And they’ve got social-justice film-production teams in Hollywood cranking these films out.
I’m reporting on this film phenomenon so y’all are aware and forewarned.
With this amount of race outrage and anti-police and anti-conservative sentiment being stoked up, I’ll predict that knockout attacks are not an extinct phenomenon by any stretch.
As I often advise: “Choose your ethnic enclave early”
I am without words!
Abbot Kitty Lounge
@AbbotKittyRoom
Feb 28
The *best* part about having a rescue kitty lounge… is the pure joy and love they bring to people like our beloved elderly neighbor Diana who is an amazing soul. The kittens & cats make her day each day when she walks by… and she makes ours.
