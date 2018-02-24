Saturday February 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Today, as I put things in order around our house and then worked down the backlog of laundry, I was pondering how disorienting the last couple of days have been. And then I realized I’d been pulled off target in prayer again.
Thankfully, this devotional helped to me to find my footing again.
from the Mirror of Love by Saint Aelred, abbott
“The perfection of brotherly love lies in the love of one’s enemies. We can find no greater inspiration for this than grateful remembrance of the wonderful patience of Christ.
He who is more fair than all the sons of men offered his fair face to be spat upon by sinful men; he allowed those eyes that rule the universe to be blindfolded by wicked men; he bared his back to the scourges; he submitted that head which strikes terror in principalities and powers to the sharpness of the thorns; he gave himself up to be mocked and reviled, and at the end endured the cross, the nails, the lance, the gall, the vinegar, remaining always gentle, meek and full of peace.
In short, he was led like a sheep to the slaughter, and like a lamb before the shearers he kept silent, and did not open his mouth.
Who could listen to that wonderful prayer, so full of warmth, of love, of unshakable serenity – Father, forgive them – and hesitate to embrace his enemies with overflowing love? Father, he says, forgive them. Is any gentleness, any love, lacking in this prayer?
Yet he put into it something more. It was not enough to pray for them: he wanted also to make excuses for them. Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing. They are great sinners, yes, but they have little judgment; therefore, Father, forgive them. They are nailing me to the cross, but they do not know who it is that they are nailing to the cross: if they had known, they would never have crucified the Lord of glory; therefore, Father, forgive them.
They think it is a lawbreaker, an impostor claiming to be God, a seducer of the people. I have hidden my face from them, and they do not recognize my glory; therefore, Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.
If someone wishes to love himself he must not allow himself to be corrupted by indulging his sinful nature. If he wishes to resist the promptings of his sinful nature he must enlarge the whole horizon of his love to contemplate the loving gentleness of the humanity of the Lord.
Further, if he wishes to savor the joy of brotherly love with greater perfection and delight, he must extend even to his enemies the embrace of true love.
But if he wishes to prevent this fire of divine love from growing cold because of injuries received, let him keep the eyes of his soul always fixed on the serene patience of his beloved Lord and Savior.”
Quoted from: https://www.crossroadsinitiative.com/saints/christthemodelofbrotherlylove
We support you President Donald J. Trump and please remember this saying from Confucius:
The Man Who Moves a Mountain Begins By Carrying Away Small Stones.
Have a wonder day today, Mr. President.
“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”
This quote has been attributed to Thomas Jefferson. But did he say or write it?
http://www.thisdayinquotes.com/2011/01/eternal-vigilance-is-price-of-liberty.html
New Eyedrops Could Repair Corneas, Make Glasses Unnecessary
By McKinley Corbley – Feb 23, 2018
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/new-eyedrops-repair-corneas-make-glasses-unnecessary/
New Orlean’s lame duck mayor (operant word: lame) Mitch Landrieu found a spare TV cameraman and gave his take on gun control. As Mitch is out of a job he loses no time in padding his CV with any disaster he can appropriate.
His main suggestion was getting the CDC to investiogate gun crime/violence as a disease. Well come on Mitch, let’s touch that 3rd rail you Democrats so strenuously avoid: black gun crime. If we’re going to have the CDC study gun violence as a disease let’s have the CDC also study minority gun/violent crime as a disease. Why, after over 50 years of entitlement programs designed to lift the minority population out of ‘poverty and dispair’ do we stillhave such poverty, dispair and…violence? Black gun crime rates in New Orleans far outstrip their percentage of the population and has for decades. One white school shooting gets national attention but we seem to not get that same reaction to minority shootings in major cities by the MSM. Let’s have ab HONEST investigation into why minority communities and families are so broken and account for so much violence. And please, no more ‘they just need access to better education, jobs and wages’. They’ve had access for decades and chage compared to expenditures seems to be lagging.
Mitch also dropped the factoid that he has a gun – no indication of if its sights cause it to shoot to the left or if it’s just him. He did rag on and on about the dreaded AR-15 and how it had no hunting uses, Hey, Mitch, wanna come go hog hunting with me? I can swap my AR uppers out and shoot 4 different hunting-specific calibers. You can use your Joe Biden approved double barelled shotgun as you crawl through the brush after a feral pig sounder and I’ll take my AR in .458 Socom. See ya on the other side.
Also interesting was he did not rag on, or even mention, AKs. That’s interesting as in all the years I worked I never went to one thug shooting where an AR was used. That’s not to say there aren’t any but the AK is by far the most favoritest thug gun. The AR is expensive and must be maintained. The AK is cheap and designed to be used by people who haven’t seen anything much more hi-tech than a rock and pointed stick – little maintenance required. Importantly, the AR has a buttstock that can be shortened but NOT removed, it must stay in place as it’s part of the recoil system. When you roll on a thug AK shooting and recover the gun it’s quite common to see the buttstock’s been cut off at the receiver making it shorter and easier to hide and use from a vehicle. Of course that makes an already not too accurate gun harder to use effectively but most thugs couldn’t hit a cow in the ass with a canoe paddle anyway – note the numbers of spent shells at shooting sites.
Not once did Mitch mention the Ayuh Kay, the most common long gun used in NOLA shootings leaving me to wonder why he attacked the lily-white AR while ignoring the weapon of choice for so much of his Democratic base??? I guerss the CDC study will bring that out…
Happy CATERDAY!! Treepers . . . 🙂
I know playing two versions of the same song back-to-back is a violation of disc-jockey rules but these two very different but exquisite versions of “Moonlight In Vermont” were so good that I couldn’t decided which to post. So rather than make you wait to hear one of the other, I decided to post both. Besides, the Treehouse ain’t a radio-station.
To those who don’t know me yet I am Israeli and a Trump supporter. I am posting here a video about handling active shooter situations. The instractor is a world class anti-terror expert who is an ex-officer in the number one unit I Israel. He is very qualified to produce such a video.
I recommend to play 3:26 more than once, it shows how to disarm a shooter effectively. It’s very doable if you understand the moves. I hope it has some value for some.
