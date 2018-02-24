OMB Director Mick Mulvaney CPAC Discussion…

Posted on February 24, 2018 by

One of the more interesting CPAC discussion segments between one of the top experts within the cabinet, Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney.

.

Currently Director Mulvaney is wearing two hats; he spends 3 days a week as OMB Director, and 3 days a week as interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  1. Bob says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Get some more White Hats for these unfilled positions…not easy….surely they have to be out there. First of all, look outside the swamp.

  2. positron1352 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Love that guy. He’s right of course. We do need Republicans that are actually Republicans.

  3. Charlie says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Favorite numbers guy! Smart, makes government spending understandable, engaging and thinking he must have Italian blood. Numbers must be his first language.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    This is a great segment. Love Director Mick Mulvaney!

    He’s wearing Captain America socks. Heheh.
    He mentioned his daughter, so I guess she gave them to him.

    He mentions how ‘Deregulation’ is a foreign concept to so many in our govt.
    I can imagine.
    He said a lot of these people weren’t born yet the last time there were any serious efforts to deregulate…and that there is “no form for deregulation”.
    Hah.

    Sounds like he is having to constantly keep his people herded towards the goal of Deregulating.
    Bureaucrats don’t like it, I’m sure.
    Fewer regulations = fewer jobs for bureaucrats.

    What a great pick for the job!
    Thank you, Mr. President, for choosing Mick Mulvaney for this herculean task.
    And thank you, Mick, for the great job you’re doing!

  5. Mark McQueen says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    This, the economy, and real life business experience was my MAIN motivation for voting for Trump.

  6. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Glad we are on CPAC. Gotta take a short break from Special Witch Hunt and Broward County Corruption Inc. Got lots of catching up on CPAC so far here are a few takeaways:

    Ajit Pai, FCC Republican Senate forced Bozo to appoint. Got rid of Net Neutrality, although there is a Senate vote on regulations coming up. Totally an America First guy.

    Steve Moore, Reports 1Q18 GDP data (thats data with a D) shows 3.5% growth. Yuuuugggeee!!!

    Ok on to the next one in my catch up.

  7. highdezertgator says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Lib_Progs have “Emotional dysregulation” (ED) an emotional response that is poorly modulated,
    “If you deregulate… the icebergs will melt and flood Santa Barbara.”

  8. JC says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    “We’re not out to get you anymore.”
    Outstanding interview with a GEM of an OMB Director,

  9. dez91 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    I expected a lot more corruption to come to the forefront on this rancid CFPB take over but it’s been a big nothing, plus the lying Indian was up to her eyes in it with her filthy fingers right in the rotting meat,but zero not a head rolled , maybe it will be in the Horowitz report the I.G thing that everyone is waiting for .

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      Your post made me wonder a bit. I was doubtful that the Horowitz report that we’re all waiting on would have anything to say about the CFPB, but it made me wonder if that stupid “agency” with its corrupt structure was even answerable to an Inspector General? So I looked it up, and found this:

      “A new bipartisan effort is underway to create the Office of an Independent Inspector General to oversee the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

      The Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection-Inspector General Act of 2015 has been put forward by Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) and Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN). The representatives noted that there are more than 30 federal departments or agencies that have an independent Inspector General, but the CFPB shares an Inspector General with the Federal Reserve—and that Inspector General is appointed by the Fed leadership without congressional confirmation. Under the new legislation, a new CFPB Inspector General focusing solely on the Bureau’s activities would be appointed by the president and then confirmed by the Senate….”

      Read more at the link.

      https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/52864/new-push-create-cfpb-inspector-general

  10. anotherworriedmom says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Dir Mulvaney is brilliant. I could listen to him for hours and not get tired. Lost .. yes, tired, no.

