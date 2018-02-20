Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Live Stream

Posted on February 20, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday February 20th, 2018.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST. Delayed until 3pm

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Live Stream

  1. Binkser1 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Guns, guns, guns, Russia, Russia, Russia, Pres. Trump kissed a woman for two minutes. There’s your press conference. Tear them a new one, Sarah!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    All about guns. Gotta support the anti gun rallies in Tallahassee, DC and anywhere else the Russians organize. Oh yeah don’t forget St. Petersburg.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. CheetoGuido says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    So Porter is done with now?? This is what it takes for MSM to move on. Horrible.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Running Fast says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    The gun topic has been excellent. It has completely buried the main story… Obama and Hillary colluded to steal the election.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Very simple: we support protecting our children by restricting guns to law-abiding citizens and allowing for a NATIONWIDE CONCEAL CARRY LAW so citizens can help law enforcement confront Criminal, Gangs, and Mass Murderers wherever they may be!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • liberty, not license says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      Excellent platform, Publuis.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Blacksmith8 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      OR more accurately so that responsible citizens get to survive the encounter until “first responders” show up in 8 to 44 minutes.
      YMMV

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wethepeoplehandbook says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      No, sir! Just a slight correction here, please.
      No nationwide, i.e. federal conceal carry law if that is what you are talking about.

      That’s giving the federal government permission to “infringe”!!

      Besides if we are talking constitutional issues, it would take an amendment, not a law, since the Constitution prohibits federal “infringement” on our right to defend ourselves.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    PC delays are fun. Get to watch all the egos take turns at the cameras and mics. Opps fix that tie, pull down the skirt, does my #$%^ stick our too much? Sheesh!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    So strange that Director Wray is asked to step down while the head of the south Florida FBI bureau head gets off scot free??? Should be the other way around: South Florida FBI bureau head should be summarily fired, the local Police should suspend those who last responded to the Parkland Shooter’s last home, and school resource officers should be suspended pending review too.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    BTW, while us more informed voters wait, here is the CPAC agenda 21-24 Feb:

    http://cpac.conservative.org

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. bleep21k says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    @ 3:16 pm EST – CNN, Brooke Baldwin and “panel” Highly upset that the presser hasnt started on time lmao!! “We have soooooo many questions!!?”, Balwin sounding like a shunned high school date – pitiful.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Sarah’s up.

    On FNC and FBN.

    Like

    Reply
  11. duchess01 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Here we go…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. burnett044 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    fyi..Trump host…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Le Borgne says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Plus, coming up we have two SC opinions that will likely go our way.
    1. Overturning compulsory dues collection for pubic sector unions.
    2. Overturning the gerrymandering in Maryland that was so patently obvious in its intent: wipe out a traditionally Republican district.
    Both will disrupt to MSM’s narrative and the first one will be a significant victory. Union coffers used to advertise against us will deplete rapidly.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I hope Sarah tells the Whores that the crumbs are starting to sway public opinion BIGLY! Nancy Pelosi is a National Monument for the Republican Party. I hope she sticks around for another 25 years!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Once again, Sarah has to remind these dolts that Trump *did* say Russia has meddled, numerous times.

    But trust me, CNN and others will be reporting the lie again tonite, if not sooner.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • harrietht3 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      On school security, was anyone besides me agonizingly frustrated that no mention was made of a REVIEW of Broward County school policies as relates to troubled and threatening students that might have contributed to the murder of so many people at Parkland?

      Treepers should be well versed in the subject given Sundance’s recent and stunning exposure of the same.

      President Trump should start there!!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        February 20, 2018 at 4:09 pm

        Guaranteed President Trump knows about the school board’s policy change. 100%

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • svenwg says:
          February 20, 2018 at 4:17 pm

          I believe he reads Sundancer’s well written and super informative posts. I would not be surprised if Sundancer has even had dinner with our VSS Genius, President Donald John Trump, America’s saviour and Patriotic President.

          May God, the People and paid security keep him and his family healthy and safe!!!!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    “What is the Prez going to do about Russian interference in the election?”

    I dunno, maybe he could shut down Face Book, since they were the main propagators. …..that’s my answer, not Sarah’s.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Judiciary says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    I know it wasn’t a presser topic but I hear that the DoJ failed to give exculpatory evidence to General Flynn. He will walk when he comes up for sentencing this spring.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Say it Sarah;
    The msm is a Russian troll…..bot and paid for.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Bull Durham says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    The Russian government and Putin had zero to do with the Trolling operation.
    If they did, the IC would prove it.
    Saying it was Russia (meaning the RF government) is fallacious and unproven.
    Saying that Putin was behind it, condoned it or otherwise supported it is unproven also.

    Russians indicted are not at all attached to or paid by the RF government.

    Facts matter.

    CIA has not one iota of proof. And since this is all out in the open, virtually has been since 2014 open source is what was known and what is known.

    It’s old news in Russia.

    Facts matter.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Sarah! Nice slapdown of Roberts. “I was about to finish before you interrupted”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      “Facts matter.”
      Not to the msm.
      It’s how they ‘feel’ about them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • growltiggerknits says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      President Trump would be irresponsible to call out Putin when there is no proof of linkage to the Russian Government.

      When you consider Operation Fast & Furious and similar actions America has taken in the affairs of other countries we should be measured in our response to these attempt to cause election related chaos. We would do better to improve our internet & voting security as well as requiring transparency as to the sources of ads and the $ being spend for political purposes. There will always be attempts to influence events in America from outside actors just as we will be doing the same.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        February 20, 2018 at 4:25 pm

        I think Mexico is worse than Russia. They have too many embassies here and they encourage their people to be here illegally and to vote. They have even spoken out about what needs to be done in our elections.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  24. Pam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. growltiggerknits says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I am disgusted that the Press can get away with acting like Russian involvement sowing discord in this election is new and we should be outraged. What hypocrites. Russia, America and many other Nations interfere on a much greater scale every day and have for decades. These press fools make it up as they go along and seem to have outrage in gallon spray containers so they can blanket us at will.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      “These press fools make it up as they go along and seem to have outrage in gallon spray containers so they can blanket us at will.”

      I agree – funny, but true!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Victor Laszlo says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      That’s what she should have said, for sure. It made me think of Gibbs up there, just being defensive; made me cringe. She needs to be tougher on the press and not let them frame the questions. They are already unhinged, so why not just laugh in their faces and call them out at their hypocrisy and dishonesty?

      Like

      Reply
  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Jeff Sessions? Public Safety Medal of Valor ceremony.

    So much better than the “He’s tweeting again”…..call a whambulance. Does the press know how pathetic they sound?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Apparently, not, Donna! They are clueless about anything resembling the truth!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        February 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        I know duchess01, we should have a day where the Treehouse takes over for Sarah to teach the press a lesson. We are months ahead of them in muh Russia. Of course we probably wouldn’t be able to change them, but what fun we would have, eh?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • duchess01 says:
          February 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm

          Sarah has the patience of a saint – I would be brutally honest with them – like President Trump – I have little patience for ‘stupid’ people!

          In addition, Donna, I don’t think they are ‘teachable’ – they are ‘programmed’ to ask dumb questions – imho

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  27. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    POTUS!!!! He’s here!!!! Yeah!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      OANN

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        February 20, 2018 at 3:55 pm

        Wait, POTUS is “here” where? on a network interview or in the press briefing? First chance I have had to sit down and missed this live, trying to catch up

        Like

        Reply
        • Donna in Oregon says:
          February 20, 2018 at 4:14 pm

          Oh Sorry Katherine McCoun I watch OANN and they cover President Trump. They interrupted the Press Briefing to show this. Finally the San Bernardino police and DA were honored for stopping the husband and wife Islamists that attacked the Christmas Party and killed 14 people. I remember watching this team take out the terrorists.

          President Trump honored them and many others today. Firefighters, police, and public safety heroes.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      He came into the press briefing?!

      Like

      Reply
  29. singingsoul says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Two things struck me today at the press briefing
    !) The media seems to hold the President responsible for the shooting as if he is the one who triggered the rifle.
    2) Russia problem, President Trump did not create the problem but the media does not seem to be satisfied unless POTUS declarers war with Russia.
    The behavior of the media is outrageous vile ignorant and they sound like agents of a regime but it does not seem US.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • growltiggerknits says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      More and more the press briefings seem to serve no useful purpose. I have watched every one since election day but the last couple weeks they are just appalling.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Bull Durham says:
        February 20, 2018 at 4:27 pm

        One constant in the WH from day 1, the communications and messaging and response to live events is RETARDED! except for the man on the Twitter keyboard.

        Sarah the last two weeks allows 2-3-4 questions, repetitiously asked questions and endless preambles to questions. If this goes on, don’t televise them. Don’t empower your enemy.

        Hope Hicks is obviously not effective during this time. The other men spokesman are not dynamic.

        They need people like Katrina and Tammy Bruce who can jab, jab, jab and pow!.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • TheWanderingStar says:
        February 20, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        Could not agree more growl.

        I liken Sarah job as to that of a plumber. There are a lot of turds out there and someone has to keep them moving along.

        Like

        Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      Remember the Orlando night club shooting. The press reported that the shooter yelled, “God is great” instead of allahu akbar. Which means “my god is greater than your god” also meant to obfuscate. Cannot have a “real” American speaking in Yiddish, according to the Obama’s press, now can we? (P.S. I know allahu akbar is not Yiddish.)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. bosscook says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Speaking of “save the children from guns”….this is awesome….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Bull Durham says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I am so happy that they brought in the San Bernardino shootout heroes. That was washed under the horizon and fouled over by FBI. But these guys were great and shot dead the terrorists.
    Heroes!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  32. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    What is PDJT doing to address Russia election interference? Very obviously he allowing Mueller to continue to conduct his investigation into those “matters”. Again, the MSM is ridiculous and quite frankly stupid.

    Assault weapons…any weapon, indeed object, can be used to assault a person. The MSM is ridiculous and quite frankly stupid.

    When all else fails, “Uh, bump stocks!”.

    Like

    Reply
  33. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    I’m thinking that this WH and future WH’s should just issue WH statements on current events of the day and disband the press corps. It has been the platform that the press uses to shape their desired narrative. They are only interested in their “facts”. Time to move on to something better.

    Like

    Reply
  35. TeaForAll says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    John Roberts needs to check his attitude at the door ….confrontational today
    The recent protests seen to well organized after this tragic shooting. Kids do not have the resources for this type of protest.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s