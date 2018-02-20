Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Live Stream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday February 20th, 2018. Anticipated start time
2:00pm EST. Delayed until 3pm
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Guns, guns, guns, Russia, Russia, Russia, Pres. Trump kissed a woman for two minutes. There’s your press conference. Tear them a new one, Sarah!!
I stand corrected. No break on muh Russia.
Squirrel squirrel squirrel … anything to avoid talking about memogate and other such things.
All about guns. Gotta support the anti gun rallies in Tallahassee, DC and anywhere else the Russians organize. Oh yeah don’t forget St. Petersburg.
Hope Sarah slaps them around with some reality!
LOL Look at the green column, listed “something else”. The Dems and Reps need to watch that. It is an important group.
A majority of Americans voted for little barry O..
This poll proves nothing but the incompetence and lack of discernment of average Americans.
So Porter is done with now?? This is what it takes for MSM to move on. Horrible.
I am not sure but I almost wish it was just Porter the Left had their panties in a wad for and not Gun Control.
Ahh, the panties in a wad. Porter has just moved to the sexual harassment file. I can’t wait to see how many “women” the dims put up as candidates in 2018. Notice Kamala “on her back” Harris keeps bloviating anti-PDJT policies toward 2020.
Oh look, over there…
https://images.spot.im/image/upload/f_auto,q_70,fl_lossy,dpr_3,c_limit/v200/38939e7a842d8a3bbe1eaa93c93dd802
No—we are now on to questioning Jarrod’s status !
The gun topic has been excellent. It has completely buried the main story… Obama and Hillary colluded to steal the election.
Temporary diversion. Congress already talking about redoing background checks. Guns maybe the topic of Sunday propagandists, but will be gone by Monday. Think Supreme Court DACA, one week to go.
Yep.
Dems letting the clock run out, and will blame the Pres when it does.
Like clockwork…..
More likely they will blame Republican led Congress. Think midterms. However, Supreme Court will rule DACA unConstitutional very soon putting dims on notice.
They will blame congress, Pres, you, me, Sundance, etc.
and ? ; )
Very simple: we support protecting our children by restricting guns to law-abiding citizens and allowing for a NATIONWIDE CONCEAL CARRY LAW so citizens can help law enforcement confront Criminal, Gangs, and Mass Murderers wherever they may be!
Excellent platform, Publuis.
OR more accurately so that responsible citizens get to survive the encounter until “first responders” show up in 8 to 44 minutes.
YMMV
No, sir! Just a slight correction here, please.
No nationwide, i.e. federal conceal carry law if that is what you are talking about.
That’s giving the federal government permission to “infringe”!!
Besides if we are talking constitutional issues, it would take an amendment, not a law, since the Constitution prohibits federal “infringement” on our right to defend ourselves.
PC delays are fun. Get to watch all the egos take turns at the cameras and mics. Opps fix that tie, pull down the skirt, does my #$%^ stick our too much? Sheesh!
Does my big mouth make my body look small?
So strange that Director Wray is asked to step down while the head of the south Florida FBI bureau head gets off scot free??? Should be the other way around: South Florida FBI bureau head should be summarily fired, the local Police should suspend those who last responded to the Parkland Shooter’s last home, and school resource officers should be suspended pending review too.
Just the FL Gov trying to CYA – he’s responsible for allowing the schools to adopt the lax crime policies.
That is specifically the real problem.
Um, if you’re implying the Miami FBI SAC is responsible for not following up on the threats by Cruz, you’re mistaken. It’s my understanding the FBI Call Center never sent the information to the FBI Miami Field Office to follow up.
BTW, while us more informed voters wait, here is the CPAC agenda 21-24 Feb:
http://cpac.conservative.org
CPAC, you mean that organization that gives Paul – no budget for 8+ years – Ryan a stand ovation?
2016 was the year of the never-Trumper. If you look at this year’s agenda you will see CPAC plans to discuss PDJT’s policies. If CPAC changed I want to know what they changed and how it will support PDJT’s policies. Your choice.
CPAC is not a serious group, but I’m happy POTUS has domesticated them.
@ 3:16 pm EST – CNN, Brooke Baldwin and “panel” Highly upset that the presser hasnt started on time lmao!! “We have soooooo many questions!!?”, Balwin sounding like a shunned high school date – pitiful.
More like the MSM has to do split screen for 1.5 hours and stand by for that major interruption. Loss of facetime for the presstitutes.
Sarah’s up.
On FNC and FBN.
Here we go…
fyi..Trump host…
Sarah mentioned this was going on concurrently – Thanks, burnett!
Plus, coming up we have two SC opinions that will likely go our way.
1. Overturning compulsory dues collection for pubic sector unions.
2. Overturning the gerrymandering in Maryland that was so patently obvious in its intent: wipe out a traditionally Republican district.
Both will disrupt to MSM’s narrative and the first one will be a significant victory. Union coffers used to advertise against us will deplete rapidly.
I hope Sarah tells the Whores that the crumbs are starting to sway public opinion BIGLY! Nancy Pelosi is a National Monument for the Republican Party. I hope she sticks around for another 25 years!
She has that twisted mouth jaw thing going.
Everybody:
have you heard?
When you say it
stroke’s the word……
Once again, Sarah has to remind these dolts that Trump *did* say Russia has meddled, numerous times.
But trust me, CNN and others will be reporting the lie again tonite, if not sooner.
On school security, was anyone besides me agonizingly frustrated that no mention was made of a REVIEW of Broward County school policies as relates to troubled and threatening students that might have contributed to the murder of so many people at Parkland?
Treepers should be well versed in the subject given Sundance’s recent and stunning exposure of the same.
President Trump should start there!!!
Guaranteed President Trump knows about the school board’s policy change. 100%
I believe he reads Sundancer’s well written and super informative posts. I would not be surprised if Sundancer has even had dinner with our VSS Genius, President Donald John Trump, America’s saviour and Patriotic President.
May God, the People and paid security keep him and his family healthy and safe!!!!
“What is the Prez going to do about Russian interference in the election?”
I dunno, maybe he could shut down Face Book, since they were the main propagators. …..that’s my answer, not Sarah’s.
For the hundreth time in MONTHS.
I know it wasn’t a presser topic but I hear that the DoJ failed to give exculpatory evidence to General Flynn. He will walk when he comes up for sentencing this spring.
Say it Sarah;
The msm is a Russian troll…..bot and paid for.
Hahahaha! That’s a good one, patrick!
The Russian government and Putin had zero to do with the Trolling operation.
If they did, the IC would prove it.
Saying it was Russia (meaning the RF government) is fallacious and unproven.
Saying that Putin was behind it, condoned it or otherwise supported it is unproven also.
Russians indicted are not at all attached to or paid by the RF government.
Facts matter.
CIA has not one iota of proof. And since this is all out in the open, virtually has been since 2014 open source is what was known and what is known.
It’s old news in Russia.
Facts matter.
Sarah! Nice slapdown of Roberts. “I was about to finish before you interrupted”.
Roberts was being a particularly bitchy bitch this afternoon. Did he have a spat with Shep Smith over something?
“Facts matter.”
Not to the msm.
It’s how they ‘feel’ about them.
After each Press Briefing, they go to their ‘safe places’ – poor babies!
President Trump would be irresponsible to call out Putin when there is no proof of linkage to the Russian Government.
When you consider Operation Fast & Furious and similar actions America has taken in the affairs of other countries we should be measured in our response to these attempt to cause election related chaos. We would do better to improve our internet & voting security as well as requiring transparency as to the sources of ads and the $ being spend for political purposes. There will always be attempts to influence events in America from outside actors just as we will be doing the same.
I think Mexico is worse than Russia. They have too many embassies here and they encourage their people to be here illegally and to vote. They have even spoken out about what needs to be done in our elections.
Nothing will happen regarding bump-stocks because, nothing should happen regarding bump-stocks.
Bump stocks are not the problem.
Why would the supposedly pro-2d Amendment President support us not having access to these fun items? Or to ARs? WTF? This burns me up.
Just because the school “districts” and LEOs are not doing their job and arresting people who break the law repeatedly like this de Jesus Cruz guy in Broward should not mean that I have to give up one iota of my LIBERTY!
I am disgusted that the Press can get away with acting like Russian involvement sowing discord in this election is new and we should be outraged. What hypocrites. Russia, America and many other Nations interfere on a much greater scale every day and have for decades. These press fools make it up as they go along and seem to have outrage in gallon spray containers so they can blanket us at will.
“These press fools make it up as they go along and seem to have outrage in gallon spray containers so they can blanket us at will.”
I agree – funny, but true!
That’s what she should have said, for sure. It made me think of Gibbs up there, just being defensive; made me cringe. She needs to be tougher on the press and not let them frame the questions. They are already unhinged, so why not just laugh in their faces and call them out at their hypocrisy and dishonesty?
Jeff Sessions? Public Safety Medal of Valor ceremony.
So much better than the “He’s tweeting again”…..call a whambulance. Does the press know how pathetic they sound?
Apparently, not, Donna! They are clueless about anything resembling the truth!
I know duchess01, we should have a day where the Treehouse takes over for Sarah to teach the press a lesson. We are months ahead of them in muh Russia. Of course we probably wouldn’t be able to change them, but what fun we would have, eh?
Sarah has the patience of a saint – I would be brutally honest with them – like President Trump – I have little patience for ‘stupid’ people!
In addition, Donna, I don’t think they are ‘teachable’ – they are ‘programmed’ to ask dumb questions – imho
POTUS!!!! He’s here!!!! Yeah!!!!
OANN
Wait, POTUS is “here” where? on a network interview or in the press briefing? First chance I have had to sit down and missed this live, trying to catch up
Oh Sorry Katherine McCoun I watch OANN and they cover President Trump. They interrupted the Press Briefing to show this. Finally the San Bernardino police and DA were honored for stopping the husband and wife Islamists that attacked the Christmas Party and killed 14 people. I remember watching this team take out the terrorists.
President Trump honored them and many others today. Firefighters, police, and public safety heroes.
He came into the press briefing?!
FOUL JACKALS
Two things struck me today at the press briefing
!) The media seems to hold the President responsible for the shooting as if he is the one who triggered the rifle.
2) Russia problem, President Trump did not create the problem but the media does not seem to be satisfied unless POTUS declarers war with Russia.
The behavior of the media is outrageous vile ignorant and they sound like agents of a regime but it does not seem US.
More and more the press briefings seem to serve no useful purpose. I have watched every one since election day but the last couple weeks they are just appalling.
One constant in the WH from day 1, the communications and messaging and response to live events is RETARDED! except for the man on the Twitter keyboard.
Sarah the last two weeks allows 2-3-4 questions, repetitiously asked questions and endless preambles to questions. If this goes on, don’t televise them. Don’t empower your enemy.
Hope Hicks is obviously not effective during this time. The other men spokesman are not dynamic.
They need people like Katrina and Tammy Bruce who can jab, jab, jab and pow!.
Could not agree more growl.
I liken Sarah job as to that of a plumber. There are a lot of turds out there and someone has to keep them moving along.
Remember the Orlando night club shooting. The press reported that the shooter yelled, “God is great” instead of allahu akbar. Which means “my god is greater than your god” also meant to obfuscate. Cannot have a “real” American speaking in Yiddish, according to the Obama’s press, now can we? (P.S. I know allahu akbar is not Yiddish.)
Speaking of “save the children from guns”….this is awesome….
Yeah, she’s running. Although I still don’t know how she is going to get around her Willie Brown’s side piece history.
As long as she was also a “dime piece”, she’ll be fine…..lolz.
—-above in regard to press moving on from Porter. (posted in wrong place)
I am so happy that they brought in the San Bernardino shootout heroes. That was washed under the horizon and fouled over by FBI. But these guys were great and shot dead the terrorists.
Heroes!
Dead terrorists are the best kind – no expensive lawyers/trials/incarceration.
No Obama pardoning and letting them go.
Concur.
Once again our wonderful President is cleaning up after the messes and omissions left by the last administration.
What is PDJT doing to address Russia election interference? Very obviously he allowing Mueller to continue to conduct his investigation into those “matters”. Again, the MSM is ridiculous and quite frankly stupid.
Assault weapons…any weapon, indeed object, can be used to assault a person. The MSM is ridiculous and quite frankly stupid.
When all else fails, “Uh, bump stocks!”.
The worst are Russian bump stocks. The horror!
Nice one Bull! LOL!
I’m thinking that this WH and future WH’s should just issue WH statements on current events of the day and disband the press corps. It has been the platform that the press uses to shape their desired narrative. They are only interested in their “facts”. Time to move on to something better.
Big waste of time.
John Roberts needs to check his attitude at the door ….confrontational today
The recent protests seen to well organized after this tragic shooting. Kids do not have the resources for this type of protest.
Nope fully funded by Soros or CNN or some other leftict group.
