President Trump Tweets Mitt Romney Endorsement…

President Trump tweets support for Mitt Romney. [Lumps Out]
(Tweet Link)
OK Utah, here’s your sign:
Well now…”Keep your enemies closer” may be the move of the day!
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!
No way. This was set up by Orrin Harch and President Ageed. Wrong decision.
It makes perfect political sense for Trump to make the endorsement now and get it behind him. The less said the better. Utah will get the Senator it deserves.
Niagara, I always like it when Trump says something nice about an enemy because it throws the enemy off base and doesn’t understand he has been shall we say “shot”. Romney is vane and will accept this as an apology or forgiveness for his past behavior to Trump.
Yep. One word. Judges. Boom. Whutayagonna do– elect a Dem to call you names, ridicule your religion, rescind the tax cut?
Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he’s lost more attempts then Hillary has. Sorry but he actually more of a politician then a business man. We don’t need any more politicians.
“Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he’s lost more attempts then Hillary has.”
Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he lost to one of the worst human beings on the face of the earth in the GOP Primary in 2008. (FIFY).
He was my governor and the first to make homosexual marriage legal. He got the ball rolling. He could have said no. There was a legal reason to do so. After his remarks about POTUS, not only has he lost any good will from Republicans in MA. but his reputation as a decent honorable man is gone . . . . for good.
And don’t forget the Obamacare blue print came out of mass when he was governor…..and the incompetent money pit AKA The Big Dig….tiles falling from the ceiling and killing people when it was finally “completed”.
With all we’re learning daily, why would anyone believe Bathhouse Barry legally won the 2012 election???
We don’t! Remember the MSM and their moron pundits always saying that Obama had an excellent ground game? That ground game was in data collection and illegally purchased votes from the undocumented! Some of us are keeping score!
I agree, but when it comes to Romney I choose another word, “hack,” as in Political Hack.
Agree.
Well the last 2 that Trump endorsed got creamed…Gillespie in Virginia and Strange then Moore in Alabama..maybe he is hoping for a similar result
Thecleaner – Thinking about it the way you stated it; you may be right. People might just reject Romney because of the President’s endorsement. The left will think Romney turned over a new leaf or they will just push against him for spite.
One thing is certain…the minute Trump endorses somebody it becomes open season for the leftist radicals to unleash the rascist card and round up a few skanks for Alred and her sewer spawn to march out and claim they were sexually abused…get ready Mitt ole bean..,its coming 😂😂
I hear he’s got binders and binders of women.
Well, my guess is that Candy Crowley won’t show up and interject her bias in Utah causing Mittens to freeze up and lose the election.
To quote Sting: “Heavy cloud, but no rain” (sums Mittens up perfectly).
Just what the senate needs….a walking talking Penguin
The Rinos love him.
Romney’s got name recognition and $$. He’s guaranteeing the GOP will not lose that seat, nor force the GOP to spend tons of resources to prevent it….resources that can be used to take AWAY a seat/seats from the dems.
We need 60 seats and a Senate super-majority in addition to holding onto the House.
Then MAGA can kick into full gear!
Great point on conserved resources to win elsewhere.
That’s a great point, it’s also a signal to all the PAC’s to not waste their money or time in Utah! Help us elsewhere, this one’s a lost cause!
Hell Yeah! We’ve got to find a way to keep McCain, Flake, Corker and get Cuck McMullin to run for rep too. Cause if not, we’ll lose. #4DChessYall
#GOPeAlways!
Yes, Great Point.
Exactly. We don’t need any more lost causes to waste energy on. Lock this one in and move on to the democrats that are in trouble, and that number is going to keep increasing as the full effects of the tax cut continue to sink in. Besides, it’s a different game than it was a year ago. PDJT has won over some converts in Congress, forced the furthest left democrats into a corner, re-established American friendships internationally, and even gained support among voters who see him standing up for America. What a difference a year makes.
Romney is disloyal as hell, but he’s already proven that he can be bought off. Keep in mind after President Trump met him to be SOS, Romney laid off for at least 6 months or so afterwards.
He’s not just acquiescing to the fact that Romney will win…. No, I fully expect President Trump to take full credit for it 🙂
“You mean that Ingrate said That, After I helped him win Utah? I’ve always been a friend of the Mormons!!!!”
(Wins every Mormon never Trumper over once and for all)
Roy Moore will beat him easy ……./sarc
Adds new meaning to the term “backhanded compliment”…..ouch, felt like a slap.
They are playing Mitt’s song….
The Obamacare Model Song
Ha ha love the slogan.
I wish he didn’t have to support these losers. Certainly didn’t help with McStain, who reportedly is near death yet won’t step down.
Please tell me this won’t change Ryan’s retirement plans.
Ryan retiring so he can take a run for Presidency.
I sincerely hope not.
I think our President will let us know in every state who will work with him and who we should vote for.
Surely Alabama was a lesson for those who thought they knew better than the President.
We owe President Trump more than we can ever repay. It seems like a very small thing to consider his wishes and welfare as a priority when we vote for our congressmen.
He knows who he can work with. And we know the democrats will impeach him and rule the country with relentless tyranny if they regain power—which they will make sure never to lose again.
Was there a message for all of us in that song he played at every rally? How did it go….”you don’t always get what you want…..”
I think the meassage was a start in teaching us how to win.
❤️
That’s how I feel too, he’s telling us where to focus our energy and I appreciate that.
“He knows who he can work with. And we know the democrats will impeach him and rule the country with relentless tyranny if they regain power—which they will make sure never to lose again.”
_________________
Romney would vote to impeach Trump in a heartbeat.
Bill Kristol would offer to bear his child, while Cuckin’ McMuffin and Traitor McCain would promise to start a new version of ISIS in Romney’s name, called RISIS.
Romney wouldn’t dare now.
His skeletons would be tossed out of the closet by PT if there is one whiff.
He also knows who are lost causes, & figures he might as well dig at these guys bc they’ll never be friendlies anyway. Flake, McCain, Lee et al
The votes will never materialize for such nonsense. You would need 67 votes in the senate which is 2/3 +1 along with a majority in the house. God put him in this office. He ain’t going anywhere.
Great pic, sd, shows who understands the finer points of dining etiquette, particularly before a photo: hands in lap, NOT near the table and who remembers the Trump Tower groveling…
It’s all in the details.
MAGA!
To the establishment: YOU ARE OVER. Your candidates are over. Your puppets are a joke. The American people do not find you relevant any more.
Why did Romney lose is bid for President back in 2012? Was is Paul Ryan? Mormonism? Globalist agenda? I’m curious what the regular readers here are thinking.
He basically stopped campaigning for an entire month for no reason or at least none announced.
I understand his family (who were running his gig) told him to back off…especially on that one debate. They thought it would be safer to just look the part, instead of fight back. Trump said he “choked.”
If he did stop campaigning…does that mean not enough people knew about him when it came time to vote? Why didn’t we have the numbers…like we did with Trump?
He lost for two reasons:
1. He was a milquetoast RINO and did not enthuse the base…although many voted to get Obama – a far worse option – out.
2. He could not garner the widespread voters Trump got – namely the Bluedog Democrats in the Rust Belt. Even though his father was a pretty good Governor in Michigan, Mitt is seen like a weak RINO…the Jeb of the Romneys if you will.
The comments after this tweet are so funny…
.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018
Romney wants to be the next McCain. Problem for Romney is he is not a maverick or a self proclaimed martyr like McCain. Romney has sons that he wants to have a future in the Republican party, McCain only has a daughter with no future in politics.
Gotta hand it to Trump. He is MAGA, not GOP. However, he is a practical man. He knows that a GOP congress is his best chance to get his agenda in place. He has focused in and has supported the candidate who can win in almost every race. That is all he is doing now.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Well now…”Keep your enemies closer” may be the move of the day!
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!
No way. This was set up by Orrin Harch and President Ageed. Wrong decision.
It makes perfect political sense for Trump to make the endorsement now and get it behind him. The less said the better. Utah will get the Senator it deserves.
Niagara, I always like it when Trump says something nice about an enemy because it throws the enemy off base and doesn’t understand he has been shall we say “shot”. Romney is vane and will accept this as an apology or forgiveness for his past behavior to Trump.
Yep. One word. Judges. Boom. Whutayagonna do– elect a Dem to call you names, ridicule your religion, rescind the tax cut?
Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he’s lost more attempts then Hillary has. Sorry but he actually more of a politician then a business man. We don’t need any more politicians.
“Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he’s lost more attempts then Hillary has.”
Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he lost to one of the worst human beings on the face of the earth in the GOP Primary in 2008. (FIFY).
He was my governor and the first to make homosexual marriage legal. He got the ball rolling. He could have said no. There was a legal reason to do so. After his remarks about POTUS, not only has he lost any good will from Republicans in MA. but his reputation as a decent honorable man is gone . . . . for good.
And don’t forget the Obamacare blue print came out of mass when he was governor…..and the incompetent money pit AKA The Big Dig….tiles falling from the ceiling and killing people when it was finally “completed”.
With all we’re learning daily, why would anyone believe Bathhouse Barry legally won the 2012 election???
We don’t! Remember the MSM and their moron pundits always saying that Obama had an excellent ground game? That ground game was in data collection and illegally purchased votes from the undocumented! Some of us are keeping score!
I agree, but when it comes to Romney I choose another word, “hack,” as in Political Hack.
Agree.
Well the last 2 that Trump endorsed got creamed…Gillespie in Virginia and Strange then Moore in Alabama..maybe he is hoping for a similar result
Thecleaner – Thinking about it the way you stated it; you may be right. People might just reject Romney because of the President’s endorsement. The left will think Romney turned over a new leaf or they will just push against him for spite.
One thing is certain…the minute Trump endorses somebody it becomes open season for the leftist radicals to unleash the rascist card and round up a few skanks for Alred and her sewer spawn to march out and claim they were sexually abused…get ready Mitt ole bean..,its coming 😂😂
I hear he’s got binders and binders of women.
Well, my guess is that Candy Crowley won’t show up and interject her bias in Utah causing Mittens to freeze up and lose the election.
To quote Sting: “Heavy cloud, but no rain” (sums Mittens up perfectly).
Just what the senate needs….a walking talking Penguin
The Rinos love him.
Romney’s got name recognition and $$. He’s guaranteeing the GOP will not lose that seat, nor force the GOP to spend tons of resources to prevent it….resources that can be used to take AWAY a seat/seats from the dems.
We need 60 seats and a Senate super-majority in addition to holding onto the House.
Then MAGA can kick into full gear!
Great point on conserved resources to win elsewhere.
That’s a great point, it’s also a signal to all the PAC’s to not waste their money or time in Utah! Help us elsewhere, this one’s a lost cause!
Hell Yeah! We’ve got to find a way to keep McCain, Flake, Corker and get Cuck McMullin to run for rep too. Cause if not, we’ll lose. #4DChessYall
#GOPeAlways!
Yes, Great Point.
Exactly. We don’t need any more lost causes to waste energy on. Lock this one in and move on to the democrats that are in trouble, and that number is going to keep increasing as the full effects of the tax cut continue to sink in. Besides, it’s a different game than it was a year ago. PDJT has won over some converts in Congress, forced the furthest left democrats into a corner, re-established American friendships internationally, and even gained support among voters who see him standing up for America. What a difference a year makes.
Romney is disloyal as hell, but he’s already proven that he can be bought off. Keep in mind after President Trump met him to be SOS, Romney laid off for at least 6 months or so afterwards.
He’s not just acquiescing to the fact that Romney will win…. No, I fully expect President Trump to take full credit for it 🙂
“You mean that Ingrate said That, After I helped him win Utah? I’ve always been a friend of the Mormons!!!!”
(Wins every Mormon never Trumper over once and for all)
Roy Moore will beat him easy ……./sarc
Adds new meaning to the term “backhanded compliment”…..ouch, felt like a slap.
They are playing Mitt’s song….
The Obamacare Model Song
Ha ha love the slogan.
I wish he didn’t have to support these losers. Certainly didn’t help with McStain, who reportedly is near death yet won’t step down.
Please tell me this won’t change Ryan’s retirement plans.
Ryan retiring so he can take a run for Presidency.
I sincerely hope not.
I think our President will let us know in every state who will work with him and who we should vote for.
Surely Alabama was a lesson for those who thought they knew better than the President.
We owe President Trump more than we can ever repay. It seems like a very small thing to consider his wishes and welfare as a priority when we vote for our congressmen.
He knows who he can work with. And we know the democrats will impeach him and rule the country with relentless tyranny if they regain power—which they will make sure never to lose again.
Was there a message for all of us in that song he played at every rally? How did it go….”you don’t always get what you want…..”
I think the meassage was a start in teaching us how to win.
❤️
That’s how I feel too, he’s telling us where to focus our energy and I appreciate that.
“He knows who he can work with. And we know the democrats will impeach him and rule the country with relentless tyranny if they regain power—which they will make sure never to lose again.”
_________________
Romney would vote to impeach Trump in a heartbeat.
Bill Kristol would offer to bear his child, while Cuckin’ McMuffin and Traitor McCain would promise to start a new version of ISIS in Romney’s name, called RISIS.
Romney wouldn’t dare now.
His skeletons would be tossed out of the closet by PT if there is one whiff.
He also knows who are lost causes, & figures he might as well dig at these guys bc they’ll never be friendlies anyway. Flake, McCain, Lee et al
The votes will never materialize for such nonsense. You would need 67 votes in the senate which is 2/3 +1 along with a majority in the house. God put him in this office. He ain’t going anywhere.
Great pic, sd, shows who understands the finer points of dining etiquette, particularly before a photo: hands in lap, NOT near the table and who remembers the Trump Tower groveling…
It’s all in the details.
MAGA!
To the establishment: YOU ARE OVER. Your candidates are over. Your puppets are a joke. The American people do not find you relevant any more.
Why did Romney lose is bid for President back in 2012? Was is Paul Ryan? Mormonism? Globalist agenda? I’m curious what the regular readers here are thinking.
He basically stopped campaigning for an entire month for no reason or at least none announced.
I understand his family (who were running his gig) told him to back off…especially on that one debate. They thought it would be safer to just look the part, instead of fight back. Trump said he “choked.”
If he did stop campaigning…does that mean not enough people knew about him when it came time to vote? Why didn’t we have the numbers…like we did with Trump?
He lost for two reasons:
1. He was a milquetoast RINO and did not enthuse the base…although many voted to get Obama – a far worse option – out.
2. He could not garner the widespread voters Trump got – namely the Bluedog Democrats in the Rust Belt. Even though his father was a pretty good Governor in Michigan, Mitt is seen like a weak RINO…the Jeb of the Romneys if you will.
The comments after this tweet are so funny…
Romney wants to be the next McCain. Problem for Romney is he is not a maverick or a self proclaimed martyr like McCain. Romney has sons that he wants to have a future in the Republican party, McCain only has a daughter with no future in politics.
Gotta hand it to Trump. He is MAGA, not GOP. However, he is a practical man. He knows that a GOP congress is his best chance to get his agenda in place. He has focused in and has supported the candidate who can win in almost every race. That is all he is doing now.
