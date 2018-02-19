President Trump Tweets Mitt Romney Endorsement…

President Trump tweets support for Mitt Romney. [Lumps Out]

(Tweet Link)

OK Utah, here’s your sign:

  1. Ivehadit says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Well now…”Keep your enemies closer” may be the move of the day!
    WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!

  2. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    It makes perfect political sense for Trump to make the endorsement now and get it behind him. The less said the better. Utah will get the Senator it deserves.

    • Carrie2 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      Niagara, I always like it when Trump says something nice about an enemy because it throws the enemy off base and doesn’t understand he has been shall we say “shot”. Romney is vane and will accept this as an apology or forgiveness for his past behavior to Trump.

  3. Convert says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Yep. One word. Judges. Boom. Whutayagonna do– elect a Dem to call you names, ridicule your religion, rescind the tax cut?

  4. jackphatz says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he’s lost more attempts then Hillary has. Sorry but he actually more of a politician then a business man. We don’t need any more politicians.

    • Right Mover says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      “Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he’s lost more attempts then Hillary has.”

      Not only did he lose to the absolute worse president ever…..he lost to one of the worst human beings on the face of the earth in the GOP Primary in 2008. (FIFY).

      • BebeTarget says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        He was my governor and the first to make homosexual marriage legal. He got the ball rolling. He could have said no. There was a legal reason to do so. After his remarks about POTUS, not only has he lost any good will from Republicans in MA. but his reputation as a decent honorable man is gone . . . . for good.

      • boogywstew says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

        With all we’re learning daily, why would anyone believe Bathhouse Barry legally won the 2012 election???

        • Jedi9 says:
          February 20, 2018 at 12:10 am

          We don’t! Remember the MSM and their moron pundits always saying that Obama had an excellent ground game? That ground game was in data collection and illegally purchased votes from the undocumented! Some of us are keeping score!

    • J Gottfred says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      I agree, but when it comes to Romney I choose another word, “hack,” as in Political Hack.

  5. Thecleaner says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Well the last 2 that Trump endorsed got creamed…Gillespie in Virginia and Strange then Moore in Alabama..maybe he is hoping for a similar result

    • C R Lord says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

      Thecleaner – Thinking about it the way you stated it; you may be right. People might just reject Romney because of the President’s endorsement. The left will think Romney turned over a new leaf or they will just push against him for spite.

      • Thecleaner says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:17 am

        One thing is certain…the minute Trump endorses somebody it becomes open season for the leftist radicals to unleash the rascist card and round up a few skanks for Alred and her sewer spawn to march out and claim they were sexually abused…get ready Mitt ole bean..,its coming 😂😂

  6. Crawler says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Well, my guess is that Candy Crowley won’t show up and interject her bias in Utah causing Mittens to freeze up and lose the election.

    To quote Sting: “Heavy cloud, but no rain” (sums Mittens up perfectly).

  7. Newman says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Just what the senate needs….a walking talking Penguin

  8. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Romney’s got name recognition and $$. He’s guaranteeing the GOP will not lose that seat, nor force the GOP to spend tons of resources to prevent it….resources that can be used to take AWAY a seat/seats from the dems.

    We need 60 seats and a Senate super-majority in addition to holding onto the House.

    Then MAGA can kick into full gear!

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      Great point on conserved resources to win elsewhere.

    • treehouseron says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      That’s a great point, it’s also a signal to all the PAC’s to not waste their money or time in Utah! Help us elsewhere, this one’s a lost cause!

    • Buck says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:01 am

      Hell Yeah! We’ve got to find a way to keep McCain, Flake, Corker and get Cuck McMullin to run for rep too. Cause if not, we’ll lose. #4DChessYall
      #GOPeAlways!

    • LafnH2O says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Yes, Great Point.

    • trapper says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Exactly. We don’t need any more lost causes to waste energy on. Lock this one in and move on to the democrats that are in trouble, and that number is going to keep increasing as the full effects of the tax cut continue to sink in. Besides, it’s a different game than it was a year ago. PDJT has won over some converts in Congress, forced the furthest left democrats into a corner, re-established American friendships internationally, and even gained support among voters who see him standing up for America. What a difference a year makes.

  9. treehouseron says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Romney is disloyal as hell, but he’s already proven that he can be bought off. Keep in mind after President Trump met him to be SOS, Romney laid off for at least 6 months or so afterwards.

    He’s not just acquiescing to the fact that Romney will win…. No, I fully expect President Trump to take full credit for it 🙂

    “You mean that Ingrate said That, After I helped him win Utah? I’ve always been a friend of the Mormons!!!!”

    (Wins every Mormon never Trumper over once and for all)

  10. waltherppk says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Roy Moore will beat him easy ……./sarc

  11. NJF says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Ha ha love the slogan.

    I wish he didn’t have to support these losers. Certainly didn’t help with McStain, who reportedly is near death yet won’t step down.

  12. MaineCoon says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Please tell me this won’t change Ryan’s retirement plans.

  13. LM says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    I think our President will let us know in every state who will work with him and who we should vote for.

    Surely Alabama was a lesson for those who thought they knew better than the President.

    We owe President Trump more than we can ever repay. It seems like a very small thing to consider his wishes and welfare as a priority when we vote for our congressmen.

    He knows who he can work with. And we know the democrats will impeach him and rule the country with relentless tyranny if they regain power—which they will make sure never to lose again.

    Was there a message for all of us in that song he played at every rally? How did it go….”you don’t always get what you want…..”

    I think the meassage was a start in teaching us how to win.
    ❤️

    • treehouseron says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      That’s how I feel too, he’s telling us where to focus our energy and I appreciate that.

    • scott467 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:00 am

      “He knows who he can work with. And we know the democrats will impeach him and rule the country with relentless tyranny if they regain power—which they will make sure never to lose again.”

      _________________

      Romney would vote to impeach Trump in a heartbeat.

      Bill Kristol would offer to bear his child, while Cuckin’ McMuffin and Traitor McCain would promise to start a new version of ISIS in Romney’s name, called RISIS.

    • NJF says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:19 am

      He also knows who are lost causes, & figures he might as well dig at these guys bc they’ll never be friendlies anyway. Flake, McCain, Lee et al

    • Pam says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

      The votes will never materialize for such nonsense. You would need 67 votes in the senate which is 2/3 +1 along with a majority in the house. God put him in this office. He ain’t going anywhere.

  14. mj_inOC says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Great pic, sd, shows who understands the finer points of dining etiquette, particularly before a photo: hands in lap, NOT near the table and who remembers the Trump Tower groveling…

    It’s all in the details.

    MAGA!

  15. Rynn69 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:41 am

    To the establishment: YOU ARE OVER. Your candidates are over. Your puppets are a joke. The American people do not find you relevant any more.

  16. Justice says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Why did Romney lose is bid for President back in 2012? Was is Paul Ryan? Mormonism? Globalist agenda? I’m curious what the regular readers here are thinking.

    • conservativeinny says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:47 am

      He basically stopped campaigning for an entire month for no reason or at least none announced.

      • Justice says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

        I understand his family (who were running his gig) told him to back off…especially on that one debate. They thought it would be safer to just look the part, instead of fight back. Trump said he “choked.”

        If he did stop campaigning…does that mean not enough people knew about him when it came time to vote? Why didn’t we have the numbers…like we did with Trump?

    • Rynn69 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:12 am

      He lost for two reasons:
      1. He was a milquetoast RINO and did not enthuse the base…although many voted to get Obama – a far worse option – out.
      2. He could not garner the widespread voters Trump got – namely the Bluedog Democrats in the Rust Belt. Even though his father was a pretty good Governor in Michigan, Mitt is seen like a weak RINO…the Jeb of the Romneys if you will.

  17. Ivehadit says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

    The comments after this tweet are so funny…

  18. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Romney wants to be the next McCain. Problem for Romney is he is not a maverick or a self proclaimed martyr like McCain. Romney has sons that he wants to have a future in the Republican party, McCain only has a daughter with no future in politics.

  19. MAGADJT says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Gotta hand it to Trump. He is MAGA, not GOP. However, he is a practical man. He knows that a GOP congress is his best chance to get his agenda in place. He has focused in and has supported the candidate who can win in almost every race. That is all he is doing now.

