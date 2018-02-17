The Process of Disproving a Negative Accusation…

Jeffrey Lord appears on NewsMax TV to discuss the Rod Rosenstein announcement yesterday, and also the larger discussion of how the Mueller investigation disproves a negative political claim.
They are warning the Democrats to get a million miles away from Muh Russia 🇷🇺! The data below after Friday will only get worse for the Democrats.
Not matter how you spin it, FISAgate is proving to be bad news for Democrats.
And that includes former President Barack Obama, which must have the liberal media reeling.
A new IBD/TIPP poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly believe the Obama administration “improperly surveilled” Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Investor’s Business Daily reported.
Even more troubling for Democrats, a majority of respondents said they’d like to see a special prosecutor appointed to look into possible misconduct by the FBI and Justice Department in spying on Trump.
Some 55% of those said it was “likely” that the Obama administration “improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.” There was an obvious partisan split among the responses, with 87% of Republicans and 55% of independents saying the improper spying took place, but only 31% of Democrats.
Democrats had better hope they gain control of Congress in the 2018 election, given the poll’s results on whether a special counsel was needed to “investigate whether the FBI and the Department of Justice improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.”
A majority of respondents, 54 percent, answered “yes,” compared to 44 percent saying “no.”
And while it’s not surprising that 74 percent of Republicans said yes, along with 50 percent of independents, an almost shocking 44 percent of Democrats believe a special counsel is needed.
The longer the Trump-Russia probe drags out, the worse it is for Democrats, so don’t be surprised when they start pushing for the investigation to wrap up.
When it comes to polls re. politicians as a group and political parties , the polls are really meaningless. They are pretty much ignored by the one’s who are the subjects, as well as the general public.
Case in point is the poll that has for yrs. told us that congress sucks and traditionally rates lower than whale poop. That poll has never had any effect on the actions of the swamp. It has had little to no effect on the same lower than whale poop critters being reelected yr. after yr. for lifetime careers as America’s most hated.
Most Americans hate congress. “Well, okay, not everyone. But almost everyone. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows that a mere 14 percent of Americans approve of Congress, compared to 78 percent who disapprove. ”
So, the dims could care less about any poll numbers. The Russia fake collusion w/Trump story will continue. It keeps the lomofo dimm voter base energized and that’s what the dimms want for the midterms.A well energized base that believes the Rooskies helped Trump steal the election from Hillary.
This fake news story is not going away any time soon, and neither is Mueller. As SD has said on several occasions, it’s all about leverage. And this is the only game in town for the dimms.
Completely disagree. CNN ratings are down up to 30% YTD. The Dem “base” isn’t tuning in anymore. Ratings drive narratives, and Mueller is just about finished…He’s just looking for a soft landing.
Than let them have it! Once the IG drops his MOAB and real indictments occur, that same Left you talk about will be jumping off the nearest bridge. Realizing their world has been turned upside down. You want to talk about demoralized, they will be the definition of it.
Fle, totally agree on of the reasons for the Russian indictment announcement is to warn everyone muh Russia is muh over. As SD wrote, timing of the announcement was everything. 40 min after FBI admitted screwing up the Parkland shooting, that much everything.
Another reason, Special Witch Hunt is wrapping up and with Flynn case being dropped Mueller needs to justify a year witch hunt and millions of dollars going to legal team of Clinton cronies. Note also the announcement to further investigate Manfort for money laundering.
The people are sick of this and the DOJ/FBI/SWH know this. If it doesn’t stop soon the dims are going to lose big time in the midterms as your polls show. Just need to find enough never-Romeny (CoC, Uniparty etc.) candidates.
I like it but that article is now 10 days old so the poll is 2 weeks or older. Is there anything more recent? It will be interesting to see how Muellers 13 indictments affect public opinion, at least as measured via polling. I understand that, just by the numbers, there is high probability that a majority of responses in that and most polls are from people who watch or read a lot of MSM-sourced news as opposed to conservatives who may be better informed from reading more probing sites like CTH and others who don’t take their marching orders from corporatists.
GB Bari I think with each passing day, the Muh Russia narrative is killing the Democrats. People are seeing bonuses (3.8 million), increases in their weekly or bimonthly checks, consumers confidence through the roof., ISIS being destroyed etc. and are happy with our President l The last thing they are worried about is Muh Russia.
Why couldn’t this particular investigation have been conducted by a staff regular at DOJ? What’s so special that it had to be an IC?
Ostensibly, the investigation was into the Trump campaign, and the DOJ/FBI after Comey was fired at Rosenstien’s suggestion, beholden to Trump.
Mueller has gone far afield. The Trump DOJ and Sessions have no conflict relating to the 13 Russians indictment. Mueller, if he wasn’t a political hack, would have deferred it back to the DOJ.
SD has answered this.
It’s all about leverage.
It is not going to ever leave Mueller’s hands.
To try to hide the spying and political shenanigans by the Obama admin.
Here we have it – LITERALLY – 13 “indictments” – of the tooth fairy and the Dwarfs of Snow White and Santa Claus and his Elves are on deck! This Mueller “ordeal” is yet another SHAME of the NATION! The paid DOJ can handle these ghosts and this Welfare line-item of the Special Council should be eliminated. Hollywood can take over and fund another dumb movie for Mueller! It might be a comedy too..
Dear Lord, please bring all this to a conclusion. We praise you for all you are doing. We love you Lord. We ask you to protect all those who are working for good. Thank you for showing us these things. Amen
Amen
And Adam Schiff soldiers on … ‘there is evidence not available to the public that certainly relates to collusion and there is evidence not available to the public that certainly relates to obstruction’. Desperate is as desperate does. Adam doesn’t know that there is nothing in the burger. Poor Adam.
Nothing is available to the public – if it might give away the incompetence or malfeasance of the redactors. For decades bureaucrats (and that is what the three letter agencies are run by) have used censorship and redaction to simply cover their dirty business – their unwiped derrières.
He knows there is nothing there. He will never give up. He’s a liar.
Yes Adam. How about you kindly release the information you have about Hillary’s “collusion” with the commies and her myriad obstructions of justice? Otherwise, you don’t have squat, boy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“There is certainly an abundance of non-public information that we’ve gathered in the investigation. And I think some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of collusion and some … on the issue of obstruction,” Schiff said, according to The Guardian. […] “As a former prosecutor, you follow the money. We have not been able to adequately follow the money,” Schiff said.
Very weak statement implying but not directly stating that they have evidence of collusion or obstruction. “Evidence on the issue of”, who says that? Why not just say “evidence of”? Sounds like a little bit obfuscating word play there I love how he starts if off with “I think”. You either have it or you dont, Adam.. And he admits they don’t have a money trail. Well then what DO they have? Release it. Leak it. Put up or shut up. 🙂
Obfuscating… in current lingo it is …. word salad: “a confused or unintelligible mixture of seemingly random words and phrases, specifically (in psychiatry) as a form of speech indicative of advanced schizophrenia.”
I think he carefully chose his words to prop up the hopes of the lo-fo libs who are so rabid for Trump to be tossed out they aren’t listening or reading carefully. Even the Guardian and the Hill adjusted what Schiff said and made it more definitive, just like a lo-fo lib would read it.
Sh!tforbrains is blaming PDJT for rejecting the dims memo by implying obstruction evidence was in the memo be PDJT won’t let it be released.
Sh!tforbrains makes accusations knowing that even if there was evidence (which there is no evidence) it could not be released to the public. If there was any smidgen of evidence it would be released in less than a NY minute.
Adam Schiff:
I do not believe you.
I don’t think he said those exact words. Check my comment directly above, that quote came from the Guardian. It’s far more weak than the OP posted.
Actually, he’s correct. And knows for certain it’s correct. Just have to wait for the IG report.
I think this sums up my points. The generalisation of ‘the Russia threat’, gives away the fraud of it all. Trouble is, despite the best efforts of the naughty ones trying to manipulate the messages, the public are not stupid. Fox was behaving themselves, and backing up Nunes, Grassley etc al, but now they have the ‘Russia word’ back in their hands, its giving them a way to wriggle out of sticking with HARD TRUTH, and so they join the rest of the MSM, in resembling and idiot box. The only one on Fox who has stayed the course on scepticism over the “RUSSIA RUSSIA’ narrative (and still is not falling for it) is Tucker Carlson. Even Hannity is now drinking up Muellers unprovable mythology of ‘the 13 mysterious scapegoats’ who he is hoping will distract from his impotent witch hunting. https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/964727759577714689
Keystone Cops made two bonehead announcements Friday that would embarrass normal thinking people. First was Rosey’s reading of the silly Russkie indictments. How could he do this with a straight face? We were told that Mueller’s elite team of mostly Ivy League lawyers were the most brilliant group. Really? It was ridiculous.
Second announcement came Friday that the FBI completely bungled the handling of all the information on the Florida school shooter.
We recall also how the FBI ignored Russian reports to FBI HQ about the Boston Marathon Bombers.
The worst of all dates back to their failure to follow and connect all the leads surrounding the perpetrators of the 9-11 Attack.
No matter how bad they screw up and no matter how many Americans die, their incompetence is ignored and outright rewarded with promotions.
Notice that today that when a major tragedy occurs, the Law Enforcement Brass and politicians race each other to the microphones assuring us, “Don’t worry. We got this covered!” Even before the bodies are counted and the dead identified. They are already in full cover up mode.
It makes my blood boil to see this happen. Why are the all the self-identified loud mouth Mavericks in DC completely silent on this? At least Gov. Rick Scott spoke out.
Pres. Trump and AG Sessions, this is the first place to drain the swamp completely, and it cannot wait.
Governor Scott’s “speak out” was a diversion from the incompetence of locals. What’s next, call the FBI on all domestic abuse cases?
When I was a kind, making something a federal case meant something. Now every hangnail that makes the news is turned into a federal case. The reason this is a federal case is because the feds want to disarm the public.
Sometinms the enemy of your enemy is still your enemy.
Cboldt, let me ask you this. Do you think the people who ignored the specific threats called in to the FBI should keep their jobs? And do you think Director Wray standing up for those people is warranted? What level of incompetence would move you off of those positions?
I’m not defending either the FBI or the locals. They are all incompetent slackers at best. I think they are malicious until proven othewrwise. I’d fire all of them and give responsibility for self defence to self.
And is Rosenstein the right man to head this Complete Review? Really??
“FBI completely bungled the handling of all the information on the Florida school shooter. We recall also how the FBI ignored Russian reports to FBI HQ about the Boston Marathon Bombers. The worst of all dates back to their failure to follow and connect all the leads surrounding the perpetrators of the 9-11 Attack.”
Add Orlando. One is a fluke. Two is incompetence. Three is a broken system. Four is corruption. But more? In Fast and Furious the DOJ and ATF deliberately allowed illegal gun sales to go through. Are the alarm bells going off for you yet? I no longer allow for even the possibility that any of these mass shootings are random. There is now just too much pattern to them.
Read Howie Carr on the FBI in Boston.
The FBI is a criminal organization.
“Savukynas’ fellow volunteers — who’ve dubbed themselves “elves” — patrol social media, coordinating their actions through Facebook or Skype to expose fake accounts. On a busy day, Savukynas said that fellow elves report as many as 10 or 20 to get them removed.
We only have 13 Russians spreading propaganda, right. And, according to this article the Lithuania — Elves can remove 10 to 20 a day. Let get these folks for couple of days. Mueller’s team is clearly overworked.
The first target in a war is the hardware that provides mass communications. Radio and teevee stations, the printing presses.
A good baseline for independent thought is to recognize that ALL press is controlled. The mesage you get is “government approved.” Scare quotes, because nation states are illusions.
Go after the DNS servers used by this group. Block anything from these servers. We have other ways too!
Here’s my response to this madness! – I Won’t Back Down! –
So, back to 2014, right? That was a mid-term election to practice on, was it not? Supposedly, no one noticed. But, the money continued to flow to the Clinton Foundation and Billy Bob continued to rake in millions in speaking fees. But, Mueller decides to indict Manafort/Gates for doing business in Russia/Ukraine but conveniently ignores Slithery. Hummm, I wonder why that could be? Now we find that , apparently, the entire U.S. Intelligence apparatus was fired up to spy on and interfere with the Trump campaign, and probably any other GOP candidate who might have won the primary.
I think WordPress sent my last comment to the spam bin because I put Hillary and Satan in the same sentence. lol
I had written about some pundit I saw last night saying that if you saw an ad that says Hillary is Satan and you believed it, you probably weren’t going to vote for her anyway. Like how effective were these ads? I doobt they changed anyone’s mind. You either wanted Satan to win or you wanted Trump to win, you know? 🙂
We all knew Hillary is Satan no new revelation there. The Russions just told the truth.
Have they ever been seen together?
DOJ has the Organization Chart from Hell:
• AG Sessions oversees ONE direct report: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein
• Deputy AG Rosenstein oversees TWENTY-FIVE direct reports
• The FBI is JUST ONE of them!
• Only an idiot or a tyrant would design an organization like this.
This is INSANE!
Take 20 of the DOJ organizations AWAY from Rosenstein to give him a scope that he must prove he can handle.
Then fire him for his incompetence in failing to propose doing this in the first place.
LOL. Fedzilla is out of control, corrupt, and anathema to a free people.
FBI Director reports to DOJ (criminal) and DNI (counterintelligence). License to freelance. Statutory immunity for constitutional violations, FISC/SCOTUS has your back.
The government is rotten to the core.
Since Hillary, the dnc and the fbi paid for “salacious and unverified” Russian information in the Steele dossier that must mean that mueller should be handing down indictments for all of those people involved because they were using foreign propaganda to sway the election. What about Schiff for brains? He’s on tape trying to get his hands on Russian “kopromat”, using the term like he’s a savvy guy. Jail time for them all!!!
Warner also tried to hug up with Russion and the UK spy.
What’s up with the bleep out when he begins talking about Peter Thiel and facebook fixing the debate?
I think there was an edit. The ticker also had a hiccup. I was reading the ticker because it said Amazon was fined $1.2 million for selling illegal pesticides.
At the very end she might as well have said “how far do you think we have to go in the Mueller investigation until it’s finally complete and the Trump administration has been found guilty”.
Tell me if I am wrong, but she (the interviewer) has no sense of humor and so overly serious that I question her intent. Whereas, Jeffrey Lord comes off like a normal grown up with a solid political historical reference and is able to grasp the ultimate humor this political absurdity.
That which does not kill you makes you stronger… or somesuch. Trump has taken and taken punches, political and otherwise that would have crushed a run-of-the-mill politician. He is stronger for it, and knows , now by experience, who he can rely on and who is still working angles. The country will emerge stronger and more untied in 2024, but in the meantime, there are dragons to slay and a swamp to draw low. Good times ahead.
As someone mentioned here before, POTUS is almost a one man modern “hercules” taking on the entire evil empire, except for our support. Good thing there are a few notable white hats remaining on the team. It was very disappointing to see Dowdey recently stabbed him/use in the back.
Why can’t Sessions “un-recuse” himself? Rosenstein’s presser should be enough justification.
