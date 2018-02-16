President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Broward County Hospital (video)…

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First-Lady Melania Trump, traveled to Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach, Florida, to visit some of the shooting victims from Marjory Stoneman High School and thank the doctors, medical staff and first responders.
President Trump delivered brief remarks to the traveling press pool while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko and discussing the hospital’s efforts.
Advertisements
PT truly cares.
I do not remember his predecessor doing the same.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Yes he does and I wish people would wake up and see it.
But I didn’t know President Trump had a predecessor? Huh…strange. I don’t remember the name. (sarc)
LikeLiked by 19 people
Predecessor…..Mr. Nobody Knows Nuffin
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh! (pun intended) 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donna in Oregon – Everything was about Nuffin’s pay grade.
LikeLike
Donna in Oregon – Sorry. I meant to say Everything was above Nuffin’s pay grade.
LikeLike
Well, if the Trump naysayers gave a rat’s butt THEY’D be showing their ‘care’ by visiting these childrens’ hospital themselves. crickets chirping…still chirping…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. “By-the-Book”!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would that book happen to be the Quran?
LikeLike
The last president before Donald Trump Was George W Bush. Obama was a usurper. America went eight long years without a legal president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who’s Obama? (sarc)
Yeah, you described that perfectly, devilbat…sadly
LikeLike
And yet the vice mayor of the area said POTUS is a hypocrit for visiting. Even in tragedy and death…they cannot show class, only hate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unbelieveable….truly unbelieveable
LikeLiked by 1 person
#FUBAR.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly and that was because he didn’t care. What we are seeing with the current administration hasn’t been seen for a very long time. Our president isn’t just going through the motions. He truly cares about people.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 29 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank You President Trump! We stand with you straight down the line!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Stand up kinda guy. Ya think?
LikeLike
Those the cops that dealt with the shooter 39 times? Ain’t gonna’ learn nuttin’ there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I see a traitor sitting at that table Little Marco!😠
LikeLike
Covertly checking his watch. Cuz he’s so busy.
LikeLike
Michelle certainly never made these trips.
LikeLiked by 14 people
She was busy gardening and ruining school lunches.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And being a fool on Ellen Degeneris’ show.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO you would have to be a fool to appear on that show.
LikeLike
… and trying to get a really, really close shave!! /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only time Mike pretended to do any gardening was when the cameras were on. The rest of the time she had a cadre of gardeners doing all the dirty work in that White House veggie garden.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then when Barry shut down the Govt., Michelle and the girls couldn’t be bothered to go out and take care of the garden. Since the employed gardeners couldn’t work, the garden ROTTED.
LikeLike
Have no love for Obama not His Wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have no love for Obama not His HUSBAND. That ex highschool football player is a man!
LikeLike
“She was busy gardening and ruining school lunches.”
I think you mean HE was gardening and ruining school lunches.
Every time I look at him it puts me off my lunch!!!
LikeLike
NJF – She also couldn’t take time for out from her many shopping trips overseas with her party of friends on the U. S. taxpayers..
LikeLiked by 1 person
” while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko “……LOL
Sundance….you are priceless!
LikeLiked by 28 people
…and when he shook the doctor’s hand I swear I could see a note being passed….where’s Mueller?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Spot on. Could be a Ukrainian name!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, he’s Russian. I know of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of all the trauma surgeons they picked the Russian. He’s not even head of the department…lol.. No discredit to him, it is just funny.
Too bad I missed it. I was off today. BUMMER!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These events are devastating for our President and FLOTUS! The two of them have incredible Love ❤️ for our country and its citizens. The fact that many of the victims are young teenagers and their own son Barron is about to become a teenager must make it even harder!
I hope our President asks for the resignation of Christopher Wray! He has the perfect candidate just about to leave his post at the NSA. Knowing how much Admiral Rogers loves our country and his loyalty to our President, he is the one man in my mind that could actually clean all the garbage out of the FBI once and for all!
Our President absolutely admires Admiral Rogers! If he were to ask, the Greatest White Hat of them all would take on this one last assignment.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I have a better plan — Mike Flynn.
LikeLiked by 6 people
—CANDIDATE —
LikeLiked by 1 person
You beat me to it. Flynn would be perfect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be such wonderful retribution!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congressional approval could be a problem.
LikeLike
True, Sylvia.
What position would be suitable without congressional approval…he had one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn was National Security Advisor, I think, which didn’t require a confirmation.
PDJT could make him some kind of a Czar. BO had loads of those. No confirmation. Just some kind of an advisor.
LikeLike
Thank you — great thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope he’s cleared and has a chance to serve again if he would like to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another Great American but he would never be confirmed!
LikeLike
Mike Flynn is a great Patriot — was railroaded…how can his life be put back together?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it actually will!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!! Prayers soon answered for Gen. Flynn. I’ve been saying this same thing…exculpatory evidence withheld.
Thank you for posting Fle !
LikeLike
Agree with you on both points flep/
Will take a herculean effort to rebuild the
FBI and Admiral Rogers has the integrity
and guts to do it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Flep,
It is comforting to know that PDJT has stalwarts like you, and many other CTH supporters in his corner, and watching his back.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless Admiral Rogers and General Flynn
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok, fle… I’m Good with that!!
Right behind ya!
But.. Umm.. Can he get some Vaca first?! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes as soon as the job is done! 😉
LikeLike
Colluding. Ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russian physician?!? To the Cuomomobile, activate the Behar Light, and notify Commisioner Stelter. Stat!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko”
haha! Sundance, you sly thing.
LikeLiked by 12 people
God bless you and First Lady, President Trump.
And thank you 🙏
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha. Nice job, Sundance. At last some collusion. With a Russian doctor, no less.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Archer, ole Jimmie Kimmel can have another good cry over this as he spews more hate about our President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lassie: sit up, roll over, beg…….Kimmel: cry
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
No thanks to the FBI. The force is lucky none of their officers were injured.
LikeLiked by 5 people
FBI was too busy laundering phony evidence against Trump to do much else, not that they have a splendid record of busting bad guys of late. But hey, it’s actually easier to manufacture evidence than actually go out and dig it up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the very end of this video, after the President said “thank you”, some woman (a reporter?) blew off at the mouth with a question. When My Trump says “thank you” to reporters, it means *git the hell outta heah.* Yelling out questions is rude. I don’t remember that happening to little barry.
What I discerned that she was asking “How long will you be staying, Mr. President.” – This was harmless in enough on it’s face. The issue is the yelling out of questions.
She didn’t have time to do a muh Russia question or she would have, even in this grave and somber occasion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Foodstuff, I totally agree. Drives me absolutely crazy when they yell out questions like that. Totally disrespectful.Sorry about that! I hate auto correct!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In an earlier video of his visit to the hospital this evening, a rude, obnoxious media whore shouted out “is if time to change gun laws?”
😐
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grrrr
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right, let’s change ’em. New law: for every gun the government buys they have to buy band distribute one to the citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
woodstuff – She was trying to ask him about gun legislation which would have led to gun control if she was allowed to continue. The liberal press has no empathy with what the people in the hospital, the victims or the President and first lady are going through.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ain’t the first time I’ve said this but while honest, law abiding citizens who’d like to have a gun to protect their homes and families from attack by the tsunamis of unvetted aliens washing in are under attack, questionable folks are rolling in firepower.
Ignoring the documented accounts of members in the Chinese government trying to sneak shipping vans of fully automated weapons into the US for street gangs, let’s look at the legal means of doing so. The Nation of Islam has opened state chartered ‘security services’ in some states. This gives them access to firearms, ammunition and training that are unavailable in some states to residents. Of course they are careful to make sure none of their ‘prohibited’ members get within arm’s reach (no pun intended) of the services there’s still the fact that when you live in a city/county/state or eventually country where you are not allowed to have firearms – they will still have them.
Fast forward to a fictional Amerika where ‘clean’ cartel cutouts and Moslem terrorist shills get fast-tracked SBA loans to set up ‘security’ services where they can legally buy arms, ammunition, training, etc…all subsidized by YOUR taxes.
OK, this is allllllllllll far right paranoia, the likes of Schumer and Pelosi would NEVER allow terrorists and drug gangs to have Federally underwritten guns, ammo and related stuff. Their states care sotted with gang-related violence, drugs and Moslem problem children but that’s different, and there was that Fast and Furious thing but…hey! Look over there! Behind that tree!
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘…Fully automatic…’ not ‘automated. Spell check courtesy of the Brady Group.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
And the anti-gun ninnies in the UK are speculating on the following. Melania moves her hand to brush wind-blown hair out of her face is actually the brush-off of Trump. Such hard-hitting reporting.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5401579/Melania-boards-AF1-Trump-affair-allegations.html
LikeLiked by 6 people
No need to even read.
LikeLiked by 6 people
News tonite seemed to be fixated not so much on Trump’s visit (OK, they largely ignored it) but the fact that The Donald and Melania went onto AF One separately instead of ‘hand in hand. PROOF! Proof, they say, that The Donald’s brazen philadering with a porn star while Melania recuperated from childbirth has caused a huge and potentially insurmountable rift in their marriage. Good Lord, I’ve seen huge commercial dairies that can’t put out that much BS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ah yes, the same anti-gun ninnies in GB that immediately and completely disarmed the inhabitants (that they didn’t kill) of every nation in the Empire they invaded.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
POTUS and FLOTUS especially love children. You know this touched them deeply.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
“while colluding with”
LOL
On the day of the Mueller nothing-burger-with-cheese, that is priceless.
Keep up the great work, sir.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wonder if Mueller will indict him?
LikeLike
Mueller nothing-burger-with-cheese HA😂😆
Thst IS priceless!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To paraphrase a wise friend (retiring MD) – ‘it may be the meds…or, the underlying mental illness that necessitated the meds’. In either case, we have a big mental health/pharma problem that needs honest attention.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For those of you that follow Q…this is a huge issue in his posts currently. (Meds…Pharma)
LikeLike
I think Trump will be the first president who actually does a comprehensive study on gun violence and what we can do to confront it. He is a problem solver and man of action. In the past, the only thing you saw was politicization of gun control issue which got us nowhere.
He is not an ideologue. There may be additional gun control (especially concerning mental illness), but there will also be solutions regarding culture, law enforcement procedure changes, mental health counselling in schools, school procedure changes, psychotropic drug side effects, armed guards and school defense changes, gang violence, urban gun violence, etc.
I think Trump will take this head on and look for solutions with results.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see no need for additional gun “control” law but absolutely there are societal problems that need addressed.
Have there ever been mass shootings or even single shootings at gun ranges, gun shows, NRA meetings, 3-Gun shoots or anywhere it is likely a shooter would be stopped in seconds?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael asks.. “Have there ever been…”
🤔 LOL 😁
Next silly question
LikeLike
Chris Kyle was killed by a nut job at a gun range while trying to do a good deed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have we all forgotten about how the civilian LEA agencies in the Federal government, during the POtuS reign, bought enough ammo to allow them to shoot every man, woman and child in the US about 50 times each?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is that ammo located now?
LikeLike
Cached some place, don’t think DHS, DEA, FBI, XXX will tell you where they stash the toys. OK, DEA may have stashed some with the Mexican cartels but that’s another issue…
LikeLike
Chris Kyle, America’s sniper, was killed on a gun range by someone he was trying to help who suffered from PTSD.
I agree that our gun laws are strong, but we are missing something. Too many people with mental illness that are prone to violence are getting guns. Almost all mass shootings have involved mental illness and often psychotropic drugs. Not all had a history of violence, but many did. There is something missing in our laws connected to this aspect.
LikeLike
Here is better audio without the annoying background music in the previous video.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Of course he came.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Do gun laws need to be changed Mr. president?”
BITCH ESAD!
LikeLike
Yes. No more gun free zones.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We hate the Commie Media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a magnificent POTUS and FLOTUS.
I’m watching ‘Mr Smith Goes to Washington’
I’ll be darned if what Hollywood depicted in 1939 isn’t the truth and going on today.
I believe all Americans should be required to watch this movie. So many of them think Deplorables who support our President are evil. Truth is Deplorables see evil in the SWAMP. evil they can see represented in this movie, so long ago. Maybe THEN they’d see we Deplorables aren’t crazy. But that we want America to be OF the People, BY the people and FOR the people….Not evil swamp dwellers.
And it’s been this way since AT LEAST 1939!
God bless President Trump, his beautiful wife, and his entire family. And all those working to MAGA and drain the stinky swamp.
🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 5 people
Winning, off topic, Vonn going down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is Vonn?
LikeLike
Female skier at Olympics…vocal anti-Trump. Assuming that’s who.
LikeLike
Haha! “Colluding” – very good Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We appreciate President and Mrs. Trump. They are there to comfort the injured and praise the brave first responders and the skilled medical teams. We are with all of you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania Trump is to Stormy Daniels what filet mignon is to a can of Alpo.
LikeLike
I’ll take that Alpo.
LikeLike
“…while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko…”
😂😂😂
Love the dry humor, Sundance! Thanks for some much needed comic relief amid such sadness, rage, and the gamut of emotions.
LikeLiked by 2 people