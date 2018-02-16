President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Broward County Hospital (video)…

Posted on February 16, 2018 by

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First-Lady Melania Trump, traveled to Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach, Florida, to visit some of the shooting victims from Marjory Stoneman High School and thank the doctors, medical staff and first responders.

President Trump delivered brief remarks to the traveling press pool while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko and discussing the hospital’s efforts.

114 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Broward County Hospital (video)…

  1. FofBW says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    PT truly cares.
    I do not remember his predecessor doing the same.

  2. sundance says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:51 pm

  3. NJF says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Michelle certainly never made these trips.

  4. Ken says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    ” while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko “……LOL

    Sundance….you are priceless!

  5. fleporeblog says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    These events are devastating for our President and FLOTUS! The two of them have incredible Love ❤️ for our country and its citizens. The fact that many of the victims are young teenagers and their own son Barron is about to become a teenager must make it even harder!

    I hope our President asks for the resignation of Christopher Wray! He has the perfect candidate just about to leave his post at the NSA. Knowing how much Admiral Rogers loves our country and his loyalty to our President, he is the one man in my mind that could actually clean all the garbage out of the FBI once and for all!

    Our President absolutely admires Admiral Rogers! If he were to ask, the Greatest White Hat of them all would take on this one last assignment.

  6. Midnight Rambler says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Colluding. Ha!

  7. Le Borgne says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Russian physician?!? To the Cuomomobile, activate the Behar Light, and notify Commisioner Stelter. Stat!

  8. summerscauldron says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    “while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko”

    haha! Sundance, you sly thing.

  9. Minnie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    God bless you and First Lady, President Trump.

    And thank you 🙏

  10. Archer2010 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Ha. Nice job, Sundance. At last some collusion. With a Russian doctor, no less.

  11. Pam says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:11 pm

  12. woodstuff says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    At the very end of this video, after the President said “thank you”, some woman (a reporter?) blew off at the mouth with a question. When My Trump says “thank you” to reporters, it means *git the hell outta heah.* Yelling out questions is rude. I don’t remember that happening to little barry.

    What I discerned that she was asking “How long will you be staying, Mr. President.” – This was harmless in enough on it’s face. The issue is the yelling out of questions.

    She didn’t have time to do a muh Russia question or she would have, even in this grave and somber occasion.

    • Mickie says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      Foodstuff, I totally agree. Drives me absolutely crazy when they yell out questions like that. Totally disrespectful.Sorry about that! I hate auto correct!

    • Minnie says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      In an earlier video of his visit to the hospital this evening, a rude, obnoxious media whore shouted out “is if time to change gun laws?”

      😐

    • C R Lord says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      woodstuff – She was trying to ask him about gun legislation which would have led to gun control if she was allowed to continue. The liberal press has no empathy with what the people in the hospital, the victims or the President and first lady are going through.

      • czarowniczy says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:36 pm

        Ain’t the first time I’ve said this but while honest, law abiding citizens who’d like to have a gun to protect their homes and families from attack by the tsunamis of unvetted aliens washing in are under attack, questionable folks are rolling in firepower.
        Ignoring the documented accounts of members in the Chinese government trying to sneak shipping vans of fully automated weapons into the US for street gangs, let’s look at the legal means of doing so. The Nation of Islam has opened state chartered ‘security services’ in some states. This gives them access to firearms, ammunition and training that are unavailable in some states to residents. Of course they are careful to make sure none of their ‘prohibited’ members get within arm’s reach (no pun intended) of the services there’s still the fact that when you live in a city/county/state or eventually country where you are not allowed to have firearms – they will still have them.
        Fast forward to a fictional Amerika where ‘clean’ cartel cutouts and Moslem terrorist shills get fast-tracked SBA loans to set up ‘security’ services where they can legally buy arms, ammunition, training, etc…all subsidized by YOUR taxes.
        OK, this is allllllllllll far right paranoia, the likes of Schumer and Pelosi would NEVER allow terrorists and drug gangs to have Federally underwritten guns, ammo and related stuff. Their states care sotted with gang-related violence, drugs and Moslem problem children but that’s different, and there was that Fast and Furious thing but…hey! Look over there! Behind that tree!

  13. Pam says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:16 pm

  14. ZurichMike says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    And the anti-gun ninnies in the UK are speculating on the following. Melania moves her hand to brush wind-blown hair out of her face is actually the brush-off of Trump. Such hard-hitting reporting.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5401579/Melania-boards-AF1-Trump-affair-allegations.html

    • WSB says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      No need to even read.

    • czarowniczy says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      News tonite seemed to be fixated not so much on Trump’s visit (OK, they largely ignored it) but the fact that The Donald and Melania went onto AF One separately instead of ‘hand in hand. PROOF! Proof, they say, that The Donald’s brazen philadering with a porn star while Melania recuperated from childbirth has caused a huge and potentially insurmountable rift in their marriage. Good Lord, I’ve seen huge commercial dairies that can’t put out that much BS.

    • czarowniczy says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      Ah yes, the same anti-gun ninnies in GB that immediately and completely disarmed the inhabitants (that they didn’t kill) of every nation in the Empire they invaded.

  15. Pam says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:22 pm

  17. Will says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    “while colluding with”

    LOL

    On the day of the Mueller nothing-burger-with-cheese, that is priceless.

    Keep up the great work, sir.

  18. Southrider says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    To paraphrase a wise friend (retiring MD) – ‘it may be the meds…or, the underlying mental illness that necessitated the meds’. In either case, we have a big mental health/pharma problem that needs honest attention.

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I think Trump will be the first president who actually does a comprehensive study on gun violence and what we can do to confront it. He is a problem solver and man of action. In the past, the only thing you saw was politicization of gun control issue which got us nowhere.

    He is not an ideologue. There may be additional gun control (especially concerning mental illness), but there will also be solutions regarding culture, law enforcement procedure changes, mental health counselling in schools, school procedure changes, psychotropic drug side effects, armed guards and school defense changes, gang violence, urban gun violence, etc.

    I think Trump will take this head on and look for solutions with results.

    • Michael says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      I see no need for additional gun “control” law but absolutely there are societal problems that need addressed.

      Have there ever been mass shootings or even single shootings at gun ranges, gun shows, NRA meetings, 3-Gun shoots or anywhere it is likely a shooter would be stopped in seconds?

      Liked by 2 people

      • LafnH2O says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:09 pm

        Michael asks.. “Have there ever been…”
        🤔 LOL 😁
        Next silly question

      • tinamina49blog says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:37 pm

        Chris Kyle was killed by a nut job at a gun range while trying to do a good deed.

      • czarowniczy says:
        February 16, 2018 at 10:53 pm

        Have we all forgotten about how the civilian LEA agencies in the Federal government, during the POtuS reign, bought enough ammo to allow them to shoot every man, woman and child in the US about 50 times each?

      • Troublemaker10 says:
        February 16, 2018 at 11:47 pm

        Chris Kyle, America’s sniper, was killed on a gun range by someone he was trying to help who suffered from PTSD.

        I agree that our gun laws are strong, but we are missing something. Too many people with mental illness that are prone to violence are getting guns. Almost all mass shootings have involved mental illness and often psychotropic drugs. Not all had a history of violence, but many did. There is something missing in our laws connected to this aspect.

  20. Pam says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Here is better audio without the annoying background music in the previous video.

  22. Pam says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:44 pm

  23. Michael says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    “Do gun laws need to be changed Mr. president?”

    BITCH ESAD!

  24. tdaly14 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    We hate the Commie Media.

  25. GAPTOG says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    What a magnificent POTUS and FLOTUS.

    I’m watching ‘Mr Smith Goes to Washington’

    I’ll be darned if what Hollywood depicted in 1939 isn’t the truth and going on today.

    I believe all Americans should be required to watch this movie. So many of them think Deplorables who support our President are evil. Truth is Deplorables see evil in the SWAMP. evil they can see represented in this movie, so long ago. Maybe THEN they’d see we Deplorables aren’t crazy. But that we want America to be OF the People, BY the people and FOR the people….Not evil swamp dwellers.

    And it’s been this way since AT LEAST 1939!

    God bless President Trump, his beautiful wife, and his entire family. And all those working to MAGA and drain the stinky swamp.

    🙏🏼

  26. stopislaminusa says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Winning, off topic, Vonn going down!

  27. sapfromthegap says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Haha! “Colluding” – very good Sundance!

  28. Mr. Morris says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    We appreciate President and Mrs. Trump. They are there to comfort the injured and praise the brave first responders and the skilled medical teams. We are with all of you.

  29. oldschool64 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Melania Trump is to Stormy Daniels what filet mignon is to a can of Alpo.

  30. ezpz2 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    “…while colluding with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko…”
    😂😂😂

    Love the dry humor, Sundance! Thanks for some much needed comic relief amid such sadness, rage, and the gamut of emotions.

