Wednesday February 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
💖💖💖 Happy Valentine’s Day Treepers… God loves you and so do I 💖💖💖
A special Valentine for Sayit2016, love the National Association of Stick Figures💖💖💖
It’s Valentine’s day? Oops. Glad you reminded me. . . .
The BBC produced a series called the “Translantic Sessions” that featured Ameican country musicians and British Celtic performers. The sessions were filmed in remote Scotland with everybody staying in the same hotel. It was (still is, I guess) a unique idea. If you like acoustic music, it doesen’t get much better than this. At about the 17:33 point in the video, is a duet with Emmylou Harris and the late Guy Clark singing “Black Diamond Strings” which references Clark’s beginnings in Houston. The conversation between Emmylou and Guy brings out the charming and funny southern accent Emmylou usually doesn’t show. Enjoy
Beautiful selection, Garrison!💖🇺🇸💖
Hey, sundance, how about an early spring at R E Lee family home?
February 13, 2018
Posted by Ann Corcoran
“I Will Be Watching! The Fight Of Our Lives”:
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpreses.com/2018/02/13/i-will-be-watching-the-fight-of-our-lives/
Documentary & Trailer Intro:
‘The Fight Of Our Lives – Defeating The Ideological War Against The West’:
https://www.thefightofourlives.com/
While it may sound like a tall tale, it’s actually true; last week, the world’s tallest man met the world’s smallest woman.
Sultan Kösen is a 35-year-old Turkish man who currently holds the Guinness World Record for his height, measuring in at a whopping 8 feet 3 inches.
Jyoti Amge is a 24-year-old Indian woman who also holds a Guinness record – but for the opposite. Amge measures in at just 24.7 inches tall, making her the smallest woman in the world.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/watch-worlds-tallest-man-shortest-woman-meet-first-time/
Maybe consider this exquisite lady, Simmone Dinnerstein, who said, she could not play as she does until she had her son…
My favorite short movie … a love story well told in 15 minutes … VALIDATION
