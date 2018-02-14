Wednesday February 14th – Open Thread

Posted on February 14, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Wednesday February 14th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:16 am

    💖💖💖 Happy Valentine’s Day Treepers… God loves you and so do I 💖💖💖

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:20 am

    A special Valentine for Sayit2016, love the National Association of Stick Figures💖💖💖

    Like

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

    It’s Valentine’s day? Oops. Glad you reminded me. . . .

    The BBC produced a series called the “Translantic Sessions” that featured Ameican country musicians and British Celtic performers. The sessions were filmed in remote Scotland with everybody staying in the same hotel. It was (still is, I guess) a unique idea. If you like acoustic music, it doesen’t get much better than this. At about the 17:33 point in the video, is a duet with Emmylou Harris and the late Guy Clark singing “Black Diamond Strings” which references Clark’s beginnings in Houston. The conversation between Emmylou and Guy brings out the charming and funny southern accent Emmylou usually doesn’t show. Enjoy

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. mj_inOC says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Hey, sundance, how about an early spring at R E Lee family home?

    Like

    Reply
  6. usnveteran says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:10 am

    February 13, 2018
    Posted by Ann Corcoran
    “I Will Be Watching! The Fight Of Our Lives”:
    https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpreses.com/2018/02/13/i-will-be-watching-the-fight-of-our-lives/

    Documentary & Trailer Intro:
    ‘The Fight Of Our Lives – Defeating The Ideological War Against The West’:
    https://www.thefightofourlives.com/

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:11 am

    While it may sound like a tall tale, it’s actually true; last week, the world’s tallest man met the world’s smallest woman.

    Sultan Kösen is a 35-year-old Turkish man who currently holds the Guinness World Record for his height, measuring in at a whopping 8 feet 3 inches.

    Jyoti Amge is a 24-year-old Indian woman who also holds a Guinness record – but for the opposite. Amge measures in at just 24.7 inches tall, making her the smallest woman in the world.

    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/watch-worlds-tallest-man-shortest-woman-meet-first-time/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. mj_inOC says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Maybe consider this exquisite lady, Simmone Dinnerstein, who said, she could not play as she does until she had her son…

    Like

    Reply
  11. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:25 am

    My favorite short movie … a love story well told in 15 minutes … VALIDATION

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s