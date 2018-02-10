Saturday February 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

29 Responses to Saturday February 10th – Open Thread

  2. dogsmaw says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

    And don’t miss this tweet tweet from Sundance(1/21)

  4. Agnes Goh says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Whispering Hope (leaf flute). Enjoy!

  5. dogsmaw says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    http://www.oann.com/real-life-heroes-star-in-clint-eastwood-french-attack-movie/

    Director Clint Eastwood (2nd R) poses with cast members (L-R) Jenna Fischer, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler at a premiere for “The 15:17 to Paris” in Burbank, California, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

  6. MAGAbear says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

    How nice to watch the Olympic opening ceremony with VP Pence in attendence, unlike 4 years ago when Obozo stacked the U.S. delegation with homosexuals who weren’t even part of the U.S. team. I just hate that John Lennon “Imagine” song though. Maybe the words could be changed “Imagine there’s no leftists…..it’s easy if you try”. 🙂

    • dogsmaw says:
      February 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Did you notice that the USA was called by a different name, Hmmm I don’t think I will watch it this year fer sure…just sayin

      • MAGAbear says:
        February 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

        What was it called? Must’ve missed that.

        • dogsmaw says:
          February 10, 2018 at 2:07 am

          I do know that the USA team was in line with the countries that started with the letter M according to the Korean language. I found a website that listed this -> Marquee American and I have never ever seen an Olympic that did this before.

          The news people were commenting the order was changed for the countries entering, but I was actually offended before I watched because of news reports of the politicization that was taking place. Sigh, it might be just that Im too old and not keeping up with the language of the youth 😛

          Let the games begin! PyeongChang opening ceremony dazzles https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/winter-olympics-2018/pyeongchang-olympics-opening-ceremony-promises-pageantry-politics-n846191 via @nbcnews

          From this website:

          The ceremony featured 2,900 athletes from about 90 nations. Erin Hamlin, who is competing in women’s luge, was the U.S. flag bearer. Marquee American names include skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim, and figure skater Nathan Chen.

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    It’s CATERDAY Treepers! Pet your kittie for me!

  9. Lucille says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Lawrence Welk – Adios, Au Revoir, Auf Wiederseh’n

  10. dogsmaw says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:32 am

  11. 4beagles says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

    A song I like
    Planning my garden on a winter night

  12. Lucille says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:54 am

    COUNTRY “DROWNING” BECAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING ACTUALLY GOT BIGGER
    February 9, 2018 – Daniel Greenfield
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/269285/country-drowning-because-global-warming-actually-daniel-greenfield

  13. cheryl says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:22 am

    If you want to see a picture of Strzok’s and Page’s spouses, this story has them. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5199043/Pictured-Anti-Trump-text-FBI-agent-wife-cheated-on.html

  14. Lucille says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:22 am

    A look back…

    Hillary Clinton Spars With Benghazi Victim’s Families During Latest Democrat Debate
    The Western Journal – Published on Mar 10, 2016

    Certainly Jorge Ramos is no supporter of President Trump and he would have definitely preferred and likely voted for Hillary. I wouldn’t put it past the Clinton campaign to have fed him that question knowing she already had her answer rehearsed to perfection.

  15. 4beagles says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Hope,…
    ….Where is the AG…
    keep faith and hope

  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:32 am

    For those that have concerns about MRSA or cancer, etc. Here is an article that also has legit medical testing articles referenced.

    https://greatist.com/live/what-are-essential-oils

  17. 4beagles says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Just feeling old….

  18. nimrodman says:
    February 10, 2018 at 2:00 am

    From a more genteel time when bumping Ladies was prohibited (sez so on the sign)

