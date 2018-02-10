February 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #387

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
What a roller coaster ride this week has been!
Thought some folks here might find this entertaining & a worthwhile review. Q’s latest post tonight….
02/09/18 (Fri) 20:06:34
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
[Next week]
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
We warned you.
You are stupid.
Can you sleep?
We can help.
Q
——————
Like Sundance, Q knows Deep State players read his posts. “You” = DS player(s).
This post references events of this past week, alluding to more next week. Q is laughing in DS faces, both retroactively and in advance. What is making Q laugh? What is keeping DS players awake? Can you see how events are unfolding faster than dims/MSM can keep up? Can you see who controls the narrative? Ex: MSM now chasing it’s tail (see: Sundance post re: changing narratives re: Demo Memo).
What’s happened just this week:
– Fallout from Nunes Memo release; Demo Memo rejected just before this Q post; dims now DEMANDING harmful info to them be released to public (VSG POTUS)
– POTUS speech “We caught them in the act”
– Carter Page revelations
– Grassley actions, incl. Wray declassifying large portions of Grassley Memo
– Proof DOJ Didn’t Care About Bruce Ohr Meeting Chris Steele Until IG Horowitz Found Out
– More FBI “Small Group” Text Messages Released
– Chairman Goodlatte Requests FISA Court Documents From Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer
– Resignations and more resignations
– Senator Mark Warner and Entire Senate Intelligence Committee Compromised, Corrupt and Finally Exposed
– Polls now showing over 50% US believe FBI lied re: Clinton investigation/MUH Russia
– So much more….winning!
….
And that’s just the stuff we know about. Lots happening worldwide, too, that appear unrelated to domestic events. Sundance’s blog (CTH) has a fairly narrow focus. Rightfully so. He has his task, and there is no blog that has it all. Many other white hats are working globally (ex: Saudi “orb”) and seemingly unrelated to what is posted on CTH but are not unrelated.
This has indeed been a YUUUGE week of “winning”, with more to come in the next week!
Lol…I guess this is what Strzok meant in his text about Chelsea & her billy goat speech tic. 😂😂🤣
https://www.weaselzippers.us/374157-fbi-officials-mocked-chelsea-clinton-for-her-billy-goat-speech-tic/
That was hilarious. Thanks for posting.
Here’s the YT. Strzok kinda nailed this one:
Goodness. That is awful. Never thought I’d agree with Agent Zero on anything.
Wow, she better not try traveling in the Middle East. She could eliminate the need for those savages to choose between women and goats. With her, they get a two-fer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Omg!!!
Oh, Joe – you are such a kidder!!!!
Baaaaaaad boy, Joe. Really baaaaaaad.
Holy Cow! Or, “goat” – that is truly an awful speech habit. I mean just truly awful! Poor Webster must be a little embarrassed!
Chelsea has this recurrent nightmare. She’s in bed sound asleep. She hears this whispering in her ear. She wakes up and its Bill Clinton softly repeating, “Whose your daddy? Whose your Daddy?” Suddenly Bill rips the bed covers off her, whips out an El Presidente and starts yelling “WHOSE YOUR DADDY! WHOSE YOUR DADDY!”
Remember, Mr. President, the American people want truth AND justice. All wrongdoers MUST be prosecuted. Not simply removed, reassigned, or resign. Thank you. Have a peaceful weekend with Melania!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rynn69, I like your post very much. It is sincere and a full measure of truth. I think most Americans agree. They have busy lives, and family concerns. All they ask for, as you have stated, is truth and justice. Let this be so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speaking of “Justice” … since the formation of Obama’s, “21st Century Task Force …” (was it 2014 or 2015?) that brought about gov. paid activists, like, the infamous social justice warrior, DeRay McKesson, and gave permission for certain Cities’ PD Agencies to activate their LEOs to step-down, while city businesses and property were burglaried, burnt, or destroyed, Obama & Congress was changing criminal law, penal codes, statutory penalties; reforming criminal behavior.
Now, in hindsight, is there any wonder why the push is on to legalize certain criminal behavior as a norm of doing business?
If the CIA was being purged, would we know about it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kinda like “if a tree fell in the woods…”
No. But I’d wager it is so.
They could tell you, but then they”d have to kill you.
Joe Dan posted this and it is really cool. Especially the ending to spin up the libbys. Crank up the speakers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was epic-ly beautiful!
I’m increasingly of the belief our “two party system ” has evolved to be our President and perhaps 40% of his administration and middle class America vs Congress, et al and an arrogant bureaucracy supported by illegal aliens, and hordes of dole-receiving drones .
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the best part of this week was that the Democrats realized they would be blamed for any shutdown. Americans do NOT like the idea that the Democrats will sacrifice Americans for Non-Americans that really don’t give a crap about American Laws, America or Americans.
I do believe that the death of Edwin Jackson really proved a point about Illegals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, kin, that was sad for Edwin Jackson and the driver too.
Good, may thise monsters live the rest of their days in eternal hell.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/374116-us-backed-forces-capture-of-the-alleged-isis-executioners-of-james-foley/
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you haven’t seen The 15:17 To Paris, you.must.do.so…, Was Clint Eastwood a better actor or is he now a better director? If you’re a Patriot, you’ll cheer, bigly. I grew up hearing real men don’t cry. I guess there was a lot of crud in the air during the movie, somehow making my eyes tear. I never felt sooooooo connected to a stupid old Hollywood fling; but trust me, if you’re ever gonna give those creeps a dime, give it to Clint and this movie. Scoff at will; but, given this is a true story, God lives among us and He obviously brought everything together to avert a catastrophe. I cheered for them, I cheer for everything that’s U-S-A. He’s bringing everything together again with respect to us slaying the marxist dragon. Don’t let the dirty rotten scoundrels bring you down… we’re winning, I’m good with that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I love that the real-life heroes play themselves in it, too. You’re not alone in loving it – it’s getting great reviews.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mr. Eastwood is a great actor and is a great director.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Real men don’t cry. We just get some irritating stuff in our eyes that make them water a little bit. I am with you on that. Will be checking this one out. I like the way Clint used the three guys involved as actors in the movie. Won’t get any awards for sure but Clint is doing some good stuff.
Always liked his movies and he has done well directing. The empty chair thing at the convention now rings really true.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ya’ll gotta see the F&F interview with the three heros and how Clint got them to play themselves.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5728025901001/?playlist_id=930909787001#sp=show-clips
I will wait and see the movie with my son.
We saw it today. Great movie with the real heroes playing themselves. Tip—stay thru the credits to see additional footage. I rarely go to the movies unless I can support the film maker or the message conveyed. MAGA 🇺🇲
Tracy Beanz (onYouTube) officially is organizing a March for Transparency on April 7, 2018 in D.C. to celebrate and further encourage the Trump administration’s efforts to remove the smoke and mirrors infecting the government.
Take that, Media Giants!!! All you Congressional obfuscators!!! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
whoah. Hope a TON of people show up for this. It would make a GREAT statement.
Make it as big as that 1st Tea Party march on D.C.
With all that has come out in the last year and so many now proven to be actively trying to undermine President Trump, can anyone blame him for asking Comey if he were loyal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too funny. Go Mad Dog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…James Mattis: “I’m not paid for my feelings, I save those for my girlfriend.” …
LOL. Great answer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I thought so too. A real mic drop.
Mattis is the best. Period.
If the parade was made up entirely of just the men and women that serve in our military, with no displays of impressive hardware, there would be nothing the left could say or do that doesn’t expose their disdain for our troops. Of course, some idiots will still protest and disrupt. Sounds like another big win to me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mattis quotes are legendary. So many good ones. My favorite:
With this fervent attack on Gen. Kelly, something big must be coming down the pike. Grab your popcorn!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And that is *exactly* how to look at it, distracted. Thankyou!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I warned everyone of this (numerous times here). The opposition really want him gone. He must be over the target.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The opposition = the DOJ/FBI
It is HIGH Treason, sedition, subversion::: TO rig an election for POTUS:
She rigged the election to the highest office in the USA. even if she lost, even if you dislike TRUMP…
She paid 10 Plus million to get our FBI to engage in
fraud, forgery,
to get a Foreign agent to slander, manipulate, vilify,
Disparage, denigrate a candidate, his family, his businesses, his
Employees and supporters …..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scott Adams talks about why Britain is not held responsible for Steele. I think it is (not so openly, but still):
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1RDGldeNRBoGL
When thinking about President Trumps behaviour towards Angela Merkel (the famous non-handshake for example), I think that there was also german participation in this operation against President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I made that point in the Simpson testimony thread. The irony of it all.
Merkel, has a bit of a problem since the NK embassy in Berlin has been buying tech under her watch they may have helped NK with missile tech and Iran/Assad with chemical weapons materials.
She will be more cooperative, as Russia has deployed advanced nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea (between Lithuania and Poland)
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-nato-missiles/russia-deploys-iskander-nuclear-capable-missiles-to-kaliningrad-ria-idUSKBN1FP21Y
What was interesting in the NK missile/military parade before the opening of the Olympics was, to those who watch this stuff, NK paraded a copy of the Russian Iskander missile.
A2, thank you for sharing.
Fascinating!
I am against tax cuts for dummies. We should RAISE taxes on dummies. 😋
I wonder if this is what lefty journalists think about when they even entertain the thought of reporting the truth. It is believed by many that Michael Hastings car was hacked and intentionally crashed. There are credible reasons to consider the possibility he was murdered. From Wikipedia:
Hastings became a vocal critic of the Obama administration, Democratic Party and surveillance state during the investigation of reporters by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2013, referring to the restrictions on the freedom of the press by the Obama administration as a “war” on journalism.[4] His last story, “Why Democrats Love to Spy On Americans”, was published by BuzzFeed on June 7, 2013.[5][6] Hastings died in an automobile crash on June 18, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.[7]
By the way, Hastings worked for Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, and (I believe) the Young Turks so it’s not like he was an enemy of the Left. He was was just doing his job and reporting about Obama’s abuse of the First Amendment.
And then there is Seth Rich…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw the clip of the crash. Hastings took out General Stanley McChrystal in Rolling Stone interview. I’ve read that he called the attorney for Wikileaks the night he died and he also emailed his friends that night that the FBI was watching him.
It is true that the CIA does have the capability to control the Mercedes Benz via computer hacking. The LAPD was not really cooperating with the evidence, there were requests to have the car examined….nope.
The reporter that tried to expose the discrepancies (you know, the nut job theorist because….FBI & CIA would never do anything like that)
Read the article…here is an excerpt. Now with the way they went after a sitting President this stuff is so much easier to understand:
Michael Hasting was killed on June 18, 2013, when the new Mercedes C250 SUV he had just leased hit a tree after running numerous red lights at over 100 mph in Los Angeles. A surveillance video at a pizza shop captured a fiery, violent explosion, which is uncharacteristic of high-speed impacts. Generations of advances in safety design have made accidents exhibiting these characteristics unheard of.
http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/world/wikileaks-cia-s-brennan-on-witch-hunt-when-hastings-was-killed/article/421913
LikeLike
I think Seth Rich was subcontracted out. There are plenty of rent-a-spook agencies. Pick one… Yes, it appears that it really is that easy for someone in government to take care of a “problem”.
https://www.thenation.com/article/five-corporations-now-dominate-our-privatized-intelligence-industry/
https://news.vice.com/article/cia-illegally-hired-independent-contractors-says-declassified-report
LikeLike
So the word is, we don’t get the beat up on Jeff Sessions anymore. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted. And seriously, never in my life have I hoped and prayed to be completely wrong about something, the way I hope I have been wrong about Jeff Sessions. I hope he turns out to be so kick-ass that they put him on Mount Rushmore, an honor never bestowed upon an attorney general. Go get em Jeff. Make us proud.
LikeLike
we don’t ̶g̶e̶t̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶b̶e̶a̶t̶ ̶u̶p̶ ̶o̶n̶ have to doubt Jeff Sessions
fixed
LikeLike
Ukrainian artist and Trump fan, Rafael Shmatko, finished his marble sculpture of Melania Trump.
This is his sculpture of Trump.
Art Gallery article about it:
The King of Marble Nikolai Shmatko created a bust of the US First Lady Melania Trump and compared her beauty with that of Nefertiti
http://www.kingofmarble-shmatko.com/news_in/news45_en.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gee……I wonder why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m only 8 min. into this one but it seems good. Panel of Dave Rubin, Tammy Bruce, Candace Owens talking about flipping from Left to Right. THIS is what is really gonna kill the D Party dead……which they so richly deserve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tammy Bruce’s segment is interesting. Never knew her background before. @10:00.
This a great vid.
I am reposting.
As I am on Olympic watch, some straight talk about NK and its nuclear ambitions, that Kim III has reiterated in his speech at his parade and by the NK delegation to SK, ‘no talk’ about denuclearisation.
http://www.atimes.com/west-misreads-pyongyangs-nuclear-ambitions/
From last October…a reminder that this info has been out there a long space in politi-time…
Clinton has lied repeatedly about funding the dossier: Kennedy
Fox Business
Published on Oct 25, 2017
FBN’s Kennedy on the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC’s involvement in the Russian dossier.
Bravo Mr. Shatner
I sent this to people last night and everyone agrees with Shatner. And people left some great replies to that tweet as well.
