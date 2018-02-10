February 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #387

Posted on February 10, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to February 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #387

  1. nigella says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    What a roller coaster ride this week has been!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 10, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Thought some folks here might find this entertaining & a worthwhile review. Q’s latest post tonight….

      02/09/18 (Fri) 20:06:34
      Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
      [Next week]
      Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
      We warned you.
      You are stupid.
      Can you sleep?
      We can help.
      Q
      ——————

      Like Sundance, Q knows Deep State players read his posts. “You” = DS player(s).

      This post references events of this past week, alluding to more next week. Q is laughing in DS faces, both retroactively and in advance. What is making Q laugh? What is keeping DS players awake? Can you see how events are unfolding faster than dims/MSM can keep up? Can you see who controls the narrative? Ex: MSM now chasing it’s tail (see: Sundance post re: changing narratives re: Demo Memo).

      What’s happened just this week:
      – Fallout from Nunes Memo release; Demo Memo rejected just before this Q post; dims now DEMANDING harmful info to them be released to public (VSG POTUS)
      – POTUS speech “We caught them in the act”
      – Carter Page revelations
      – Grassley actions, incl. Wray declassifying large portions of Grassley Memo
      – Proof DOJ Didn’t Care About Bruce Ohr Meeting Chris Steele Until IG Horowitz Found Out
      – More FBI “Small Group” Text Messages Released
      – Chairman Goodlatte Requests FISA Court Documents From Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer
      – Resignations and more resignations
      – Senator Mark Warner and Entire Senate Intelligence Committee Compromised, Corrupt and Finally Exposed
      – Polls now showing over 50% US believe FBI lied re: Clinton investigation/MUH Russia
      – So much more….winning!
      ….
      And that’s just the stuff we know about. Lots happening worldwide, too, that appear unrelated to domestic events. Sundance’s blog (CTH) has a fairly narrow focus. Rightfully so. He has his task, and there is no blog that has it all. Many other white hats are working globally (ex: Saudi “orb”) and seemingly unrelated to what is posted on CTH but are not unrelated.

      This has indeed been a YUUUGE week of “winning”, with more to come in the next week!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Patriot1783 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Lol…I guess this is what Strzok meant in his text about Chelsea & her billy goat speech tic. 😂😂🤣

    https://www.weaselzippers.us/374157-fbi-officials-mocked-chelsea-clinton-for-her-billy-goat-speech-tic/

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Rynn69 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Remember, Mr. President, the American people want truth AND justice. All wrongdoers MUST be prosecuted. Not simply removed, reassigned, or resign. Thank you. Have a peaceful weekend with Melania!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      February 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

      Rynn69, I like your post very much. It is sincere and a full measure of truth. I think most Americans agree. They have busy lives, and family concerns. All they ask for, as you have stated, is truth and justice. Let this be so.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • andi lee says:
      February 10, 2018 at 1:48 am

      Speaking of “Justice” … since the formation of Obama’s, “21st Century Task Force …” (was it 2014 or 2015?) that brought about gov. paid activists, like, the infamous social justice warrior, DeRay McKesson, and gave permission for certain Cities’ PD Agencies to activate their LEOs to step-down, while city businesses and property were burglaried, burnt, or destroyed, Obama & Congress was changing criminal law, penal codes, statutory penalties; reforming criminal behavior.

      Now, in hindsight, is there any wonder why the push is on to legalize certain criminal behavior as a norm of doing business?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. joeknuckles says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

    If the CIA was being purged, would we know about it?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. rf121 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Joe Dan posted this and it is really cool. Especially the ending to spin up the libbys. Crank up the speakers.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. millwright says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I’m increasingly of the belief our “two party system ” has evolved to be our President and perhaps 40% of his administration and middle class America vs Congress, et al and an arrogant bureaucracy supported by illegal aliens, and hordes of dole-receiving drones .

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I think the best part of this week was that the Democrats realized they would be blamed for any shutdown. Americans do NOT like the idea that the Democrats will sacrifice Americans for Non-Americans that really don’t give a crap about American Laws, America or Americans.
    I do believe that the death of Edwin Jackson really proved a point about Illegals.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Wretched1 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    If you haven’t seen The 15:17 To Paris, you.must.do.so…, Was Clint Eastwood a better actor or is he now a better director? If you’re a Patriot, you’ll cheer, bigly. I grew up hearing real men don’t cry. I guess there was a lot of crud in the air during the movie, somehow making my eyes tear. I never felt sooooooo connected to a stupid old Hollywood fling; but trust me, if you’re ever gonna give those creeps a dime, give it to Clint and this movie. Scoff at will; but, given this is a true story, God lives among us and He obviously brought everything together to avert a catastrophe. I cheered for them, I cheer for everything that’s U-S-A. He’s bringing everything together again with respect to us slaying the marxist dragon. Don’t let the dirty rotten scoundrels bring you down… we’re winning, I’m good with that.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. rashomon says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Tracy Beanz (onYouTube) officially is organizing a March for Transparency on April 7, 2018 in D.C. to celebrate and further encourage the Trump administration’s efforts to remove the smoke and mirrors infecting the government.

    Take that, Media Giants!!! All you Congressional obfuscators!!! MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. AmericaFirst says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

    With all that has come out in the last year and so many now proven to be actively trying to undermine President Trump, can anyone blame him for asking Comey if he were loyal?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. distracted2 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

    With this fervent attack on Gen. Kelly, something big must be coming down the pike. Grab your popcorn!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Letty Bromenschenkel says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

    It is HIGH Treason, sedition, subversion::: TO rig an election for POTUS:
    She rigged the election to the highest office in the USA. even if she lost, even if you dislike TRUMP…

    She paid 10 Plus million to get our FBI to engage in
    fraud, forgery,
    to get a Foreign agent to slander, manipulate, vilify,
    Disparage, denigrate a candidate, his family, his businesses, his
    Employees and supporters …..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. reverence1 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Scott Adams talks about why Britain is not held responsible for Steele. I think it is (not so openly, but still):
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1RDGldeNRBoGL
    When thinking about President Trumps behaviour towards Angela Merkel (the famous non-handshake for example), I think that there was also german participation in this operation against President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Harry Lime says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I wonder if this is what lefty journalists think about when they even entertain the thought of reporting the truth. It is believed by many that Michael Hastings car was hacked and intentionally crashed. There are credible reasons to consider the possibility he was murdered. From Wikipedia:

    Hastings became a vocal critic of the Obama administration, Democratic Party and surveillance state during the investigation of reporters by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2013, referring to the restrictions on the freedom of the press by the Obama administration as a “war” on journalism.[4] His last story, “Why Democrats Love to Spy On Americans”, was published by BuzzFeed on June 7, 2013.[5][6] Hastings died in an automobile crash on June 18, 2013, in Los Angeles, California.[7]

    By the way, Hastings worked for Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, and (I believe) the Young Turks so it’s not like he was an enemy of the Left. He was was just doing his job and reporting about Obama’s abuse of the First Amendment.

    And then there is Seth Rich…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. starfcker says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:10 am

    So the word is, we don’t get the beat up on Jeff Sessions anymore. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted. And seriously, never in my life have I hoped and prayed to be completely wrong about something, the way I hope I have been wrong about Jeff Sessions. I hope he turns out to be so kick-ass that they put him on Mount Rushmore, an honor never bestowed upon an attorney general. Go get em Jeff. Make us proud.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Ukrainian artist and Trump fan, Rafael Shmatko, finished his marble sculpture of Melania Trump.

    This is his sculpture of Trump.

    Art Gallery article about it:

    The King of Marble Nikolai Shmatko created a bust of the US First Lady Melania Trump and compared her beauty with that of Nefertiti
    http://www.kingofmarble-shmatko.com/news_in/news45_en.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:26 am

    I’m only 8 min. into this one but it seems good. Panel of Dave Rubin, Tammy Bruce, Candace Owens talking about flipping from Left to Right. THIS is what is really gonna kill the D Party dead……which they so richly deserve.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. A2 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:27 am

    I am reposting.
    As I am on Olympic watch, some straight talk about NK and its nuclear ambitions, that Kim III has reiterated in his speech at his parade and by the NK delegation to SK, ‘no talk’ about denuclearisation.

    http://www.atimes.com/west-misreads-pyongyangs-nuclear-ambitions/

    Like

    Reply
  22. Lucille says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:31 am

    From last October…a reminder that this info has been out there a long space in politi-time…

    Clinton has lied repeatedly about funding the dossier: Kennedy
    Fox Business
    Published on Oct 25, 2017
    FBN’s Kennedy on the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC’s involvement in the Russian dossier.

    Like

    Reply
  23. NJF says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Bravo Mr. Shatner

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s