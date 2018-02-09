Executive Branch Responds To Minority Legislative Branch Declassification Request…

The minority members (Democrats) of the House Intelligence Committee, ie the legislative branch, submitted a 10-page memo for declassification by the executive branch. The comensurate process involves the National Security Council, Office of Legal Counsel and all executive agencies within the national security apparatus (CIA, NSA, ODNI, State Dept., DoD, FBI, DOJ) to review the request prior to declassification approval.
Apparently the U.S. Department of Justice – National Security Division, and Federal Bureau of Investigation – Intelligence operations, do not approve of the current submission without redactions:
WH response letter:
Whereas last week the Democrats and media were arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) were a separate authority apart from the White House, and must remain so lest they be obstructing justice; this week the Democrats and media are arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) are inherently under the authority of the White House and thereby obstructing justice.
Reversing their argument is the only way Democrats and Media can frame the preferred White House obstruction narrative.
Advertisements
Schiffty Schiff: let’s write a highly classified memo, pretend to want to release it knowing it will get denied and then let’s be outraged!
LikeLiked by 20 people
I think we all saw this coming at least a week ago, did we not?
LikeLiked by 15 people
He’s not smart enough to think of that. Who wrote the memo? Obviously 10 pages was about 7 1/2 pages too much. Remove the sensitive parts that were put in for you to draw the ire if FBI/DOJ and let’s move on!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo, Eric!
LikeLike
Schiff is probably sending off fundraising emails on this all weekend long
LikeLiked by 3 people
This proves that he should not ever be addressed as honorable Adam Schiff – puke
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think Schiff realizes how the American people see through his lying scheming. He has no credibility. Sure! the MSM will hipe this up to no end and pretend that POTUS is really a criminal who must be impeached and removed from office. But their constant hysterics don’t fool the public. They are all panicked!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President keeps throwing chum into Congressional waters and getting the Great Whites to sound. Whatta guy to force Dems to live by the same rules!
LikeLike
They’re not the sharpest tacks in the box…
Ten bucks says they’ll ‘leak’ it anyway…right in their own britches…
They have no regard for national security when it comes to any other than their goals and their agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are unable to see their own corruption as they lack a moral compass….
LikeLike
@ Kent
“They have no regard for national security when it comes to any other than their goals and their agenda”
So very, very true. 👍
LikeLike
I think I hear the drip, drip, drip of schiff as we speak…
LikeLike
I have feeling the story that set off Gregg Jarrett, last week about Rosenstein threatening folks, was actually Rosenstein reading the riot act about leaking stuff outset the agreed upon “memo” release process established by DoJ and house committee. So, based on that feeling I hope the democrats leak the memo because Rosenstein is on leak watch, having had his willie bent out of shape over this whole affair. What better way to redeem himself…
LikeLike
It’s really simple for Trump. Don’t fall for their silly trap. Just kick it back to the committee and have THEM fix it. They certainly know what can and can’t be shown to the public.
LikeLike
Well Serprise! Serprise!
s/
Gomer
LikeLike
Orwell called it DoubleThink, which is accurate today for describing the “thoughts” of the Leftists. who left logic behind years ago and “stretched out with their FEELINGS” to attract voters.
Sadly, for our videoized generations this ploy has worked too well: e.g. 8 years both of Clinton and MAObama. And NEVER forget that the popular vote was against us: we may not be so lucky in the future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remove all those millions of illegal voters and the popular vote would be more realistic.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Don’t forget those voters who reside in graveyards!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Luck had nothing to do with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, this was not a random event.
LikeLike
Ha. Ha. You can stuff the ballot popular the vote to mega levels in California and New York all you want
and crow about it to your fellow communist jihadis all you want to, and it means didley squat, i.e. infantile anal fantasy,
and the rest of the states vote American with their votes and win the electoral college again,
and preserve the enjoyment of the blessed American Republic.
LikeLike
Why didn’t Nunes and Republicans force Democrats to remove sensitive information?
LikeLike
good question. That’s basically what McGhan is saying, just in a very nice way…
LikeLike
but it looks like Nunes/Reps might have pushed that decision ‘up the ladder’ to Trump. either way, the Rats will just scream about how mean everyone is to them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still think the play is.
Okay we will release it without redacted but we will have to release all the supporting documents and just to be fair the same with the Rep memo.
LikeLike
And trump lateraled to FBI/DOJ. love it
LikeLike
Hoping to get the FISA details out first?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This latest memo is the dems’ work product only. They can fix it themselves. (Recall that the GOP committee staff has walled itself off from the corrupt dem staff).
So let Little Adam Schiff go all stompy feet in the meantime. His memo probably sucked anyway. We can wait to mock him another week or so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed. It wouldn’t surprise me if President Trump isn’t mocking him now. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wanted P45 to redact those parts so he could say the president is trying to “hide” things. The president called his bluff——here is your memo. It contains classified info. FBI/DOJ available to help you. FIX IT–and re-submit ! Checkmate !
LikeLiked by 3 people
So they could expose themselves for what they really are.
LikeLike
My thought was….timing. Let the Schiff memo wander in the wilderness for a week or so until administration is ready to release another bombshell at the same time as the Shifty memo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That bombshell just might be related to the FISA court transcripts requested by Devin Nunes with a delivery date not later than Friday February 16th. Little Adam Schiff will be
extra bug-eyed from now until then.
LikeLike
Do you think Schiffty would have listened? Nope, that pig would only have squealed!
LikeLike
I doubt that anything classified would actually help Schiff and the Dems. I assume Nunes didnt put up a fight because he knew it would be removed by the executive, or if it were not it would bolster his own memo….Schiff knew it would never be released and was trying to set up Nunes for a MSM smearing by interfering, or set up Trump for not releasing it….this is why Nunes, Jordan, Gaetz and Gowdy were all over the TV publicising this for days…Schiff is a snake of the highest order and should be removed from the intel committee…he is a threat to the US National Security.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nunes couldn’t get involved in a report that supposedly debunks his. It’d be like a SCOTUS judge vetting a dissenting report. Politics politics politics.
What Schiff and the Dems get out of this depends entirely on how the Fake News MSM report it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They wanted the optics of every republican on the committee voting to release the Schiff memo after every dem voted not to release the Nunes memo. They knew that the White House would play the bad cop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A: Sundance already pointed it out. To get Schiff and his media allies to start doing this…
LikeLike
This is why Wray made all that noise on the Nunes memo. He now has credibility in blasting the Schiff memo. He is playing even handed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The president want “his” guys doing the redacting and checking to be sure nothing slips through that can be called classified.
LikeLike
IMO, declassifying Schiff’s memo would have been a good thing. We’ve seen how the DOJ & FBI hide behind classification to cover malfeasance. And we’ve seen numerous times that law enforcement and the intelligence community leak classified information to support their propaganda efforts. A good example was leaking that they had decrypted Russian secure communications in their attempt to frame Gen. Flynn.
My 2 cents. I would like to see less classification and more disclosure especially of malfeasance in government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Release that memo and all FISA warrants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sign should include, “Democrats, Please don’t pee on the stairs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Democrats, Please don’t pee UP the stairs.
There fixed it for you
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it wonderful how the Democrats are sounding more and more like the characters in Alice in Wonderland? The Democrats’ new “self-identification”: doublespeak is us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh callou, callay,
oh frabjous day!
And Trump is the White Queen, with his tweets his Vorpal Blade, to
disembowel the Red Queens, Hillary, and then Obama…
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
This photo gives “splodey-head” a whole new definition. I mean does it not look like the moment just before the “boom?” 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Cue the splodey heads “That mean Mr Trump!!! Why is he always so mean to the DemonRats???”
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can’t blame Trump. They will have to talk to the DOJ & FBI, who they claim are sacrosanct. Trump will have nothing to do with any redactions. This was a brilliant way of handling this conundrum. Check mate!
LikeLiked by 6 people
RIGHT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Poor puppy!!! I could picture my dog doing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s one of them “metaphors”, isn’t it?
LikeLike
That’s probably Dana Perino’s mutt. Just as dumb as she is.
LikeLike
I stopped watching that show because of Dana, not because of the token liberal dude…who is even dumber.
LikeLike
Democrats……………..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Work out? LOL I was waiting for her to go ummm down…
LikeLike
Lol. I pictured that as Hillary.
LikeLike
Another Rope a Dope. Refocus media attention back to the memo over the weekend. Bet he declassifies the entire application at the peak of faux outrage and dictatorship applications.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Homey don’t play that game.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Back when the Waynes brothers were humorous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That show was funny AF
LikeLike
I’m having a laugh.
By the time the Dems roll-out their faux outrage, everyone will be reminded that their master/ress, The Lunatic didn’t know the meaning of the letter “C”.
Must run in the ideological family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would have been good to release it with acres of blackout and a ‘D- must try harder’
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It gets worse. Robert Mueller was the FBI Director during the time of the Russian uranium probe, and so was his successor James Comey who took over in 2013 as the FBI was still developing the case. Rod Rosenstein, then-U.S. Attorney, was supervising the case. There is no indication that any of these men ever told Congress of all the incriminating evidence they had discovered and the connection to Clinton. The entire matter was kept secret from the American public.” http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/hillarys_uranium_one_reaching_critical_mass.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
…ain’t it beautiful? The perps put in charge of the investigation…?
Brilliant! I tell you!
Brilliant…!!!!
LikeLike
They think they are not going to be in any legal trouble with this tactic. The truth says it is not going to work and many of them will be prosecuted. Their ship is taking on water and they are grasping for straws. The US Dimwits is heading for Davey Jones locker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance: Let’s do a show together, tv or radio. I’m a radio guy. I’ll help produce.
I’m not sure I can continue watching silly Tucker Carlson interviewing loony, no-name Libs, discussing uninteresting topics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really hate Tucker’s show. If I wanted to watch libtards spread fake news I would just watch CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Up and forward by your starboard, down and aft by your Port.
LikeLike
We all know that Dems will now leak it to NYT, or WaPost, or CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure Schiff inserted a few pieces of schiff in that document to make darned sure the President couldn’t just release it as is.
After all, the whole point of their memo is to muddy the waters and score political points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Good doggie. There’s a goooooood little doggie! Right on cue. Go bezerk, Schiffhead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jerkwater gonna jerk.
LikeLike
Its a setup be careful what you wish for Shify
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again with the”extraordinarily reckless!” That was lady week’s talking point.
LikeLike
The comments on this are insane. These people don’t care about the truth. They believe everything ☪️NN tells them.
SMH
LikeLike
The Communist Dimmocrat’s base believe that Schiff is a hero, trying to save the country from President Trump and the Alt Right Nazi populists and nationalists.
( I read commie dimm blogs to see what is being said)
LikeLike
I really HATE this guy! Where is Sylvia’s shovel supply?
Does he really think that he can continue to lie to the American People? WE KNOW THE TRUTH, you commie!
LikeLike
Dear Schiffy. I’m sure the majority had a lot of material they WISHED they could have released but they knew it wouldn’t be declassified. What they did send, the IC made minimal edits. The minority (you) on the other hand sent a 10 pager apparently FULL of secrets that you should have known (of course you DID) wouldn’t pass the declassification process. Nice try but FAIL. Please try again. LOL.
LikeLike
Lets see…Schiff attempts to release highly classified information that could endanger National Security…the DOJ tells him sorry, not gonna happen, redact it, then Schiff attacks those who are protecting National Security…
Can he not be arrested snd charged with conspiracy to compromise the National Security of the USA…who cares if it sticks or not…these guy needs to be brought under control…he has lost his bloody mind.
LikeLike
I doubt it’s a coincidence that the Warner story leaked today! Hopefully from now on there will be a great leak for our side to offset every display of Dem outrage
The WH aides beating their wives scandal is stepping all over their memo story anyway. This “scandal” may even replace Russia as the impeachable offense and no doubt who “covered it up” is within Mueller’s scope. I am actually almost serious about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This will make Schiff for brains call the DOJ and the FBI the bad guys now! Foot hits pan in trap and SNAP. Schiff you thought you would set a Trap for Trump and he slapped you right in the mouth. ROFLMAO.
Too damn funny
I love my President. He is showing these little snowflakes what a real man is to deal with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I rarely say President Trump made a mistake, but he did here. The Republic is at stake. I don’t care about sources and methods being exposed. He should have released it and exposed Schiff and the Dems for what they are.
LikeLike
Pres. Trump knows that Dems will leak it. And trust me they will leak it. Once they do, they will be the hypocrites that leaked highly classified sources and methods.
LikeLike
Maybe he was too busy, making another mistake by signing that horrible budget bill that no one here wants to mention.
LikeLike
Hi Eric
If he released the sources and methods it would have played into the Dem’s hands. The screaming would be deafening. Impeach would have been the word of the week…again. Right now it is not his issue, it is DOJ and FBI, and proving Schiff did it on purpose will be easy to sell.I think he did it right. You think he never thought of what you said?
LikeLike
First of all, do you know what’s in the memo? My guess is you don’t! So perhaps, just perhaps you should let those who actually READ THE MEMO decide what the course of action should be!
LikeLike
Too funny.
Only about 5 minutes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is hysterically funny!
LikeLike
Please, if anyone in Congress is reading this: Slap Schiffy and his cohorts into next week. I’m not alone in being beyond fed up with this nonsense. Congress needs to behave like grown ups and quit acting like mean girls. There’s a country that needs judges and laws passed. Quit the crap and get to work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ditzee58: You are being insensitive to the Demo’s need for validation, and possibly racist. sarc/
LikeLike
The best part of this whole thing, and maybe the underlying plan:
“Whereas last week the Democrats and media were arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) were a separate authority apart from the White House, and must remain so lest they be obstructing justice; this week the Democrats and media are arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) are inherently under the authority of the White House and thereby obstructing justice.”
The media will be changing their tunes, backtracking what they said last week, and the Dems will be flipflopping like fish out of water.
Get prepared to call them out on it. Bigly. Hugely. Righteously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Checkmate again. LOL
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bombshell: Strozk/Page texts confirm Paul Combetta used Bleach Bit to wipe laptops of Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson.
2016-03-29 02:43:14 Tues INBOX
LikeLiked by 1 person
Release it. I think this gamemanship is destroying America in favor of the Federal unions and bureaucracy, which will always veer left because that is where control lies.
LikeLike
No Pres. Trump did the right thing. Dems will now leak their memo and by doing so they will expose highly classified sources and methods which they were screaming about last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo
LikeLike
“Dems will now leak their memo and by doing so they will expose highly classified sources and methods which they were screaming about last week.”
__________________
We can play that game to infinity, exposing Democrat / Uni-Party hypocrisy.
At some point, you have to pull the lever on the trapdoor and watch them twist at the end of a rope until dead.
LikeLike
And all the headlines say Trump is blocking the memo.. That big mean Trump doesn’t want the people to see the true memo… Like we didn’t know this would happen
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
No news. Will die quickly after Sunday Talk Shows. Schiff drowned out by the Olympics….and reality. No one cares outside the Beltway.
LikeLike
Release the Democrat memo along with all underlying documents. Let the American people read both the Republican and Democrat memos and all the underlying documents. We already know most of it. Why drag it out any more? Let’s get on with the prosecution of these people.
A good article on the American Thinker about the FBI had this comment from Schmulzli:
“ … At what point are resignations, re-assignments, retirements, and re-organization going to stop being the gruberment go-to substitutes for prosecution, punishment, pension forfeiture and prison??? …”
Hear! Hear!
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/sudden_fbi_departures_indicate_that_the_jig_is_up_comments.html#disqus_thread
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff over-played his hand and this is falling/will fall flat. He screwed up the timing, allowing PDJT to do a Friday after 5:00 pm “no effing way.” The media will be focusing all weekend on the domestic violence crisis and most Americans will be watching the Olympics. By Monday, another breaking story will be there to feed the press.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing how singularly unattractive and non-believable are the libs. No thinking person cares what they say. Keep Schiff in front of the cameras, please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
What other pile of Title 1 FISA applications and renewals and “ongoing intelligence operations” are in play at the time of the Carter Page FISA application?
35 Russian intelligence operatives PNG’d and the unprecedented closing of two diplomatic compounds in December 2016. (Do you really think that was all about 2016 election meddling?)
Time to walk back the cat.
How many Title 1 FISA applications and renewals would be generated by the contacts of those 35 PNG’d Russian intelligence operatives?
Riddle: How many bent FBI officers in key HQs positions does it take to hide a rock among stones?
Answer: As many as have quit, resigned, been fired, or demoted to date.
How could a gun-decked application slip all the way to the FISC?
Ever see a ferrofluid in the presence of a magnetic field?
That’s what a pro-Clinton anti-Trump bias can do for you.
LikeLike
I do have to say since I became a Treeper just about a month ago(And I absolutely love being here everyday) the quality of the Clinton and Rino trolls are much better here than other sites I have commented on.
Sorta like the difference between box wine and and some good ole Tennessee Thunder in a quart jar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Democrats would not know an innocent person if they slapped them in the face.
LikeLike
Call the waaaaahmbulance for Ted! lol
LikeLike
Nice try Ted, you sound like a loser.
LikeLike
Nice try Ted, you sound like a loser.
LikeLike
Ted Lieu…..bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.
America’s commie commenter.
10.5K people in Communist China are talking about this.
LikeLike
Should we all visit Ted’s twitter account to read what are sure to be hilarious responses? I have to make sure I’m not drinking or eating anything lest I choke while laughing. 🙂
LikeLike
Does this qualify as a Friday night dump?
Schifty and his pals have to work on the weekend. So sad. /sarc
LikeLike
But first they have to burst a few arteries. 🙂
LikeLike
I thought it was generously thoughtful of the President to offer the help of the FBI and the DOJ to help school the obviously incompetent Schiff in how to properly handle classified information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is absolutely hilarious. Schiff confirmed to be an idiot again, Our President is taking these idiots to school everyday.
MAGA
LikeLike
Exactly. Like getting extra help after school.
LikeLike
My initial response to the letter: HAHAHAHAHA 🙂 Trump is President now.
LikeLike
Interesting to note that neither FBI nor Justice have issued a press release on this piece of schiff HPSCI memo. [Where’s that crazy eyed cat?!!]
LikeLike
LikeLike
I think today is the official day when Trump shows everyone that he has won and he holds all the cards…..and he “knows” what cards the other side holds……and they have a pair of 3s at best. He doesn’t care what Little Adam Schiff (or any of the others) thinks. As I said before, this thing is about to go parabolic. And thank you Sundance for noting the probable strong role Sessions is playing behind the scenes.
There have been some comments of concern that if he is allowing things out, it could be considered leaks. But, I think different, pretty much everything that has come out all the way back to Strozk/Page to yesterday, Warner, is from government employees on gov’t (our) time, not private citizens.
LikeLike