The minority members (Democrats) of the House Intelligence Committee, ie the legislative branch, submitted a 10-page memo for declassification by the executive branch.  The comensurate process involves the National Security Council, Office of Legal Counsel and all executive agencies within the national security apparatus (CIA, NSA, ODNI, State Dept., DoD, FBI, DOJ) to review the request prior to declassification approval.

Apparently the U.S. Department of Justice – National Security Division, and Federal Bureau of Investigation – Intelligence operations, do not approve of the current submission without redactions:

WH response letter:

 

Whereas last week the Democrats and media were arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) were a separate authority apart from the White House, and must remain so lest they be obstructing justice; this week the Democrats and media are arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) are inherently under the authority of the White House and thereby obstructing justice.

Reversing their argument is the only way Democrats and Media can frame the preferred White House obstruction narrative.

130 Responses to Executive Branch Responds To Minority Legislative Branch Declassification Request…

  1. Eric C. says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Schiffty Schiff: let’s write a highly classified memo, pretend to want to release it knowing it will get denied and then let’s be outraged!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      I think we all saw this coming at least a week ago, did we not?

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • Little Annie’s Fannie says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      He’s not smart enough to think of that. Who wrote the memo? Obviously 10 pages was about 7 1/2 pages too much. Remove the sensitive parts that were put in for you to draw the ire if FBI/DOJ and let’s move on!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Schiff is probably sending off fundraising emails on this all weekend long

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • peace says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      This proves that he should not ever be addressed as honorable Adam Schiff – puke

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • kallibella says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      I don’t think Schiff realizes how the American people see through his lying scheming. He has no credibility. Sure! the MSM will hipe this up to no end and pretend that POTUS is really a criminal who must be impeached and removed from office. But their constant hysterics don’t fool the public. They are all panicked!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Phil Bacon says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      The President keeps throwing chum into Congressional waters and getting the Great Whites to sound. Whatta guy to force Dems to live by the same rules!

      Like

      Reply
    • Kent says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      They’re not the sharpest tacks in the box…

      Ten bucks says they’ll ‘leak’ it anyway…right in their own britches…

      They have no regard for national security when it comes to any other than their goals and their agenda.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kent says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        They are unable to see their own corruption as they lack a moral compass….

        Like

        Reply
      • . InAz says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:34 pm

        @ Kent

        “They have no regard for national security when it comes to any other than their goals and their agenda”

        So very, very true. 👍

        Like

        Reply
      • TheWanderingStar says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:36 pm

        I think I hear the drip, drip, drip of schiff as we speak…

        Like

        Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:41 pm

        I have feeling the story that set off Gregg Jarrett, last week about Rosenstein threatening folks, was actually Rosenstein reading the riot act about leaking stuff outset the agreed upon “memo” release process established by DoJ and house committee. So, based on that feeling I hope the democrats leak the memo because Rosenstein is on leak watch, having had his willie bent out of shape over this whole affair. What better way to redeem himself…

        Like

        Reply
    • ags says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      It’s really simple for Trump. Don’t fall for their silly trap. Just kick it back to the committee and have THEM fix it. They certainly know what can and can’t be shown to the public.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cathy Molyneux says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      Well Serprise! Serprise!

      s/
      Gomer

      Like

      Reply
  2. decimusausonius says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Orwell called it DoubleThink, which is accurate today for describing the “thoughts” of the Leftists. who left logic behind years ago and “stretched out with their FEELINGS” to attract voters.

    Sadly, for our videoized generations this ploy has worked too well: e.g. 8 years both of Clinton and MAObama. And NEVER forget that the popular vote was against us: we may not be so lucky in the future.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. rich hahn says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Why didn’t Nunes and Republicans force Democrats to remove sensitive information?

    Like

    Reply
    • bkrg2 says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      good question. That’s basically what McGhan is saying, just in a very nice way…

      Like

      Reply
    • dizzymissl says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      Hoping to get the FISA details out first?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      This latest memo is the dems’ work product only. They can fix it themselves. (Recall that the GOP committee staff has walled itself off from the corrupt dem staff).

      So let Little Adam Schiff go all stompy feet in the meantime. His memo probably sucked anyway. We can wait to mock him another week or so.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Pam says:
        February 9, 2018 at 8:44 pm

        Indeed. It wouldn’t surprise me if President Trump isn’t mocking him now. 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • NC PATRIOT says:
          February 9, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          He wanted P45 to redact those parts so he could say the president is trying to “hide” things. The president called his bluff——here is your memo. It contains classified info. FBI/DOJ available to help you. FIX IT–and re-submit ! Checkmate !

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • Mark T. says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      So they could expose themselves for what they really are.

      Like

      Reply
    • missilemom says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      My thought was….timing. Let the Schiff memo wander in the wilderness for a week or so until administration is ready to release another bombshell at the same time as the Shifty memo.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

        That bombshell just might be related to the FISA court transcripts requested by Devin Nunes with a delivery date not later than Friday February 16th. Little Adam Schiff will be
        extra bug-eyed from now until then.

        Like

        Reply
    • Little Annie’s Fannie says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Do you think Schiffty would have listened? Nope, that pig would only have squealed!

      Like

      Reply
    • Thecleaner says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      I doubt that anything classified would actually help Schiff and the Dems. I assume Nunes didnt put up a fight because he knew it would be removed by the executive, or if it were not it would bolster his own memo….Schiff knew it would never be released and was trying to set up Nunes for a MSM smearing by interfering, or set up Trump for not releasing it….this is why Nunes, Jordan, Gaetz and Gowdy were all over the TV publicising this for days…Schiff is a snake of the highest order and should be removed from the intel committee…he is a threat to the US National Security.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      Nunes couldn’t get involved in a report that supposedly debunks his. It’d be like a SCOTUS judge vetting a dissenting report. Politics politics politics.
      What Schiff and the Dems get out of this depends entirely on how the Fake News MSM report it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Joshua2415 says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      They wanted the optics of every republican on the committee voting to release the Schiff memo after every dem voted not to release the Nunes memo. They knew that the White House would play the bad cop.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      A: Sundance already pointed it out. To get Schiff and his media allies to start doing this…

      Like

      Reply
    • Leon0112 says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      This is why Wray made all that noise on the Nunes memo. He now has credibility in blasting the Schiff memo. He is playing even handed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      The president want “his” guys doing the redacting and checking to be sure nothing slips through that can be called classified.

      Like

      Reply
  4. tunis says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    IMO, declassifying Schiff’s memo would have been a good thing. We’ve seen how the DOJ & FBI hide behind classification to cover malfeasance. And we’ve seen numerous times that law enforcement and the intelligence community leak classified information to support their propaganda efforts. A good example was leaking that they had decrypted Russian secure communications in their attempt to frame Gen. Flynn.

    My 2 cents. I would like to see less classification and more disclosure especially of malfeasance in government.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. The Devilbat says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    That sign should include, “Democrats, Please don’t pee on the stairs.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. jrapdx says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Isn’t it wonderful how the Democrats are sounding more and more like the characters in Alice in Wonderland? The Democrats’ new “self-identification”: doublespeak is us.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. bkrg2 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Cue the splodey heads “That mean Mr Trump!!! Why is he always so mean to the DemonRats???”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. rikster says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Democrats……………..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. John says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Another Rope a Dope. Refocus media attention back to the memo over the weekend. Bet he declassifies the entire application at the peak of faux outrage and dictatorship applications.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Homey don’t play that game.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. A2 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I’m having a laugh.

    By the time the Dems roll-out their faux outrage, everyone will be reminded that their master/ress, The Lunatic didn’t know the meaning of the letter “C”.

    Must run in the ideological family.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Jambo says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Would have been good to release it with acres of blackout and a ‘D- must try harder’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. truthbomb says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    “It gets worse. Robert Mueller was the FBI Director during the time of the Russian uranium probe, and so was his successor James Comey who took over in 2013 as the FBI was still developing the case. Rod Rosenstein, then-U.S. Attorney, was supervising the case. There is no indication that any of these men ever told Congress of all the incriminating evidence they had discovered and the connection to Clinton. The entire matter was kept secret from the American public.” http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/hillarys_uranium_one_reaching_critical_mass.html

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. kiskiminetas says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    They think they are not going to be in any legal trouble with this tactic. The truth says it is not going to work and many of them will be prosecuted. Their ship is taking on water and they are grasping for straws. The US Dimwits is heading for Davey Jones locker.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. marinovibe says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Sundance: Let’s do a show together, tv or radio. I’m a radio guy. I’ll help produce.

    I’m not sure I can continue watching silly Tucker Carlson interviewing loony, no-name Libs, discussing uninteresting topics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Swrichmond says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Up and forward by your starboard, down and aft by your Port.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Raffaella says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    We all know that Dems will now leak it to NYT, or WaPost, or CNN.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Keln says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    I’m sure Schiff inserted a few pieces of schiff in that document to make darned sure the President couldn’t just release it as is.

    After all, the whole point of their memo is to muddy the waters and score political points.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. budmc says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Good doggie. There’s a goooooood little doggie! Right on cue. Go bezerk, Schiffhead.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      Jerkwater gonna jerk.

      Like

      Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      Its a setup be careful what you wish for Shify

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      Again with the”extraordinarily reckless!” That was lady week’s talking point.

      Like

      Reply
    • NJF says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      The comments on this are insane. These people don’t care about the truth. They believe everything ☪️NN tells them.

      SMH

      Like

      Reply
      • . InAz says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:44 pm

        The Communist Dimmocrat’s base believe that Schiff is a hero, trying to save the country from President Trump and the Alt Right Nazi populists and nationalists.

        ( I read commie dimm blogs to see what is being said)

        Like

        Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      I really HATE this guy! Where is Sylvia’s shovel supply?

      Does he really think that he can continue to lie to the American People? WE KNOW THE TRUTH, you commie!

      Like

      Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      Dear Schiffy. I’m sure the majority had a lot of material they WISHED they could have released but they knew it wouldn’t be declassified. What they did send, the IC made minimal edits. The minority (you) on the other hand sent a 10 pager apparently FULL of secrets that you should have known (of course you DID) wouldn’t pass the declassification process. Nice try but FAIL. Please try again. LOL.

      Like

      Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:49 pm

        Lets see…Schiff attempts to release highly classified information that could endanger National Security…the DOJ tells him sorry, not gonna happen, redact it, then Schiff attacks those who are protecting National Security…
        Can he not be arrested snd charged with conspiracy to compromise the National Security of the USA…who cares if it sticks or not…these guy needs to be brought under control…he has lost his bloody mind.

        Like

        Reply
  22. Msher says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I doubt it’s a coincidence that the Warner story leaked today! Hopefully from now on there will be a great leak for our side to offset every display of Dem outrage

    The WH aides beating their wives scandal is stepping all over their memo story anyway. This “scandal” may even replace Russia as the impeachable offense and no doubt who “covered it up” is within Mueller’s scope. I am actually almost serious about that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Johnny says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    This will make Schiff for brains call the DOJ and the FBI the bad guys now! Foot hits pan in trap and SNAP. Schiff you thought you would set a Trap for Trump and he slapped you right in the mouth. ROFLMAO.

    Too damn funny
    I love my President. He is showing these little snowflakes what a real man is to deal with.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    I rarely say President Trump made a mistake, but he did here. The Republic is at stake. I don’t care about sources and methods being exposed. He should have released it and exposed Schiff and the Dems for what they are.

    Like

    Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      Pres. Trump knows that Dems will leak it. And trust me they will leak it. Once they do, they will be the hypocrites that leaked highly classified sources and methods.

      Like

      Reply
    • Victor Laszlo says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Maybe he was too busy, making another mistake by signing that horrible budget bill that no one here wants to mention.

      Like

      Reply
    • Coldnorth says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Hi Eric
      If he released the sources and methods it would have played into the Dem’s hands. The screaming would be deafening. Impeach would have been the word of the week…again. Right now it is not his issue, it is DOJ and FBI, and proving Schiff did it on purpose will be easy to sell.I think he did it right. You think he never thought of what you said?

      Like

      Reply
    • L. Gee says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:39 pm

      First of all, do you know what’s in the memo? My guess is you don’t! So perhaps, just perhaps you should let those who actually READ THE MEMO decide what the course of action should be!

      Like

      Reply
  25. NJF says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Too funny.

    Only about 5 minutes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. ditzee58 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Please, if anyone in Congress is reading this: Slap Schiffy and his cohorts into next week. I’m not alone in being beyond fed up with this nonsense. Congress needs to behave like grown ups and quit acting like mean girls. There’s a country that needs judges and laws passed. Quit the crap and get to work!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. KBR says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    The best part of this whole thing, and maybe the underlying plan:

    “Whereas last week the Democrats and media were arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) were a separate authority apart from the White House, and must remain so lest they be obstructing justice; this week the Democrats and media are arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) are inherently under the authority of the White House and thereby obstructing justice.”

    The media will be changing their tunes, backtracking what they said last week, and the Dems will be flipflopping like fish out of water.

    Get prepared to call them out on it. Bigly. Hugely. Righteously.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. truthbomb says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Bombshell: Strozk/Page texts confirm Paul Combetta used Bleach Bit to wipe laptops of Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson.
    2016-03-29 02:43:14 Tues INBOX

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Pat Childs says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Release it. I think this gamemanship is destroying America in favor of the Federal unions and bureaucracy, which will always veer left because that is where control lies.

    Like

    Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      No Pres. Trump did the right thing. Dems will now leak their memo and by doing so they will expose highly classified sources and methods which they were screaming about last week.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Johnny says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

        Bingo

        Like

        Reply
      • scott467 says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:41 pm

        “Dems will now leak their memo and by doing so they will expose highly classified sources and methods which they were screaming about last week.”

        __________________

        We can play that game to infinity, exposing Democrat / Uni-Party hypocrisy.

        At some point, you have to pull the lever on the trapdoor and watch them twist at the end of a rope until dead.

        Like

        Reply
  31. nigella says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    And all the headlines say Trump is blocking the memo.. That big mean Trump doesn’t want the people to see the true memo… Like we didn’t know this would happen

    Like

    Reply
  32. Peter Rabbit says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    No news. Will die quickly after Sunday Talk Shows. Schiff drowned out by the Olympics….and reality. No one cares outside the Beltway.

    Like

    Reply
  33. NC Nana says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Release the Democrat memo along with all underlying documents. Let the American people read both the Republican and Democrat memos and all the underlying documents. We already know most of it. Why drag it out any more? Let’s get on with the prosecution of these people.

    A good article on the American Thinker about the FBI had this comment from Schmulzli:

    “ … At what point are resignations, re-assignments, retirements, and re-organization going to stop being the gruberment go-to substitutes for prosecution, punishment, pension forfeiture and prison??? …”

    Hear! Hear!

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/sudden_fbi_departures_indicate_that_the_jig_is_up_comments.html#disqus_thread

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Le Borgne says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Schiff over-played his hand and this is falling/will fall flat. He screwed up the timing, allowing PDJT to do a Friday after 5:00 pm “no effing way.” The media will be focusing all weekend on the domestic violence crisis and most Americans will be watching the Olympics. By Monday, another breaking story will be there to feed the press.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Peter Rabbit says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Amazing how singularly unattractive and non-believable are the libs. No thinking person cares what they say. Keep Schiff in front of the cameras, please.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. TDU_Weight says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    What other pile of Title 1 FISA applications and renewals and “ongoing intelligence operations” are in play at the time of the Carter Page FISA application?

    35 Russian intelligence operatives PNG’d and the unprecedented closing of two diplomatic compounds in December 2016. (Do you really think that was all about 2016 election meddling?)

    Time to walk back the cat.

    How many Title 1 FISA applications and renewals would be generated by the contacts of those 35 PNG’d Russian intelligence operatives?

    Riddle: How many bent FBI officers in key HQs positions does it take to hide a rock among stones?
    Answer: As many as have quit, resigned, been fired, or demoted to date.

    How could a gun-decked application slip all the way to the FISC?
    Ever see a ferrofluid in the presence of a magnetic field?
    That’s what a pro-Clinton anti-Trump bias can do for you.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Johnny says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I do have to say since I became a Treeper just about a month ago(And I absolutely love being here everyday) the quality of the Clinton and Rino trolls are much better here than other sites I have commented on.
    Sorta like the difference between box wine and and some good ole Tennessee Thunder in a quart jar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. budmc says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Like

    Reply
  40. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Does this qualify as a Friday night dump?

    Schifty and his pals have to work on the weekend. So sad. /sarc

    Like

    Reply
  41. LM says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I thought it was generously thoughtful of the President to offer the help of the FBI and the DOJ to help school the obviously incompetent Schiff in how to properly handle classified information.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. covfefe999 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    My initial response to the letter: HAHAHAHAHA 🙂 Trump is President now.

    Like

    Reply
  43. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Interesting to note that neither FBI nor Justice have issued a press release on this piece of schiff HPSCI memo. [Where’s that crazy eyed cat?!!]

    Like

    Reply
  44. budmc says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  45. Brant says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    I think today is the official day when Trump shows everyone that he has won and he holds all the cards…..and he “knows” what cards the other side holds……and they have a pair of 3s at best. He doesn’t care what Little Adam Schiff (or any of the others) thinks. As I said before, this thing is about to go parabolic. And thank you Sundance for noting the probable strong role Sessions is playing behind the scenes.

    There have been some comments of concern that if he is allowing things out, it could be considered leaks. But, I think different, pretty much everything that has come out all the way back to Strozk/Page to yesterday, Warner, is from government employees on gov’t (our) time, not private citizens.

    Like

    Reply

