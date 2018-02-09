Executive Branch Responds To Minority Legislative Branch Declassification Request…

The minority members (Democrats) of the House Intelligence Committee, ie the legislative branch, submitted a 10-page memo for declassification by the executive branch. The comensurate process involves the National Security Council, Office of Legal Counsel and all executive agencies within the national security apparatus (CIA, NSA, ODNI, State Dept., DoD, FBI, DOJ) to review the request prior to declassification approval.

Apparently the U.S. Department of Justice – National Security Division, and Federal Bureau of Investigation – Intelligence operations, do not approve of the current submission without redactions:

WH response letter:

Whereas last week the Democrats and media were arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) were a separate authority apart from the White House, and must remain so lest they be obstructing justice; this week the Democrats and media are arguing the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) are inherently under the authority of the White House and thereby obstructing justice.

Reversing their argument is the only way Democrats and Media can frame the preferred White House obstruction narrative.

