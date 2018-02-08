Raj Shah White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday February 8th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Not sure why his ethnicity needs to be singled out. This is where the republicans fall right into the democrats’ trap.
Who cares what his nationality is?
I don’t get it either. We don’t want to date him; just handle the press. It’s like one day they’ll be announcing that the press sec is, for the first time ever, an American Hipster. Power to the Hipsters!
I agree though the GOP is trying to expand and Asians (a very diverse group from Indians to Japanese) are a natural target.
They are by nature self-dependent, educated, small business owners and naturally social conservatives. When they see where the Dems are going a lot of Asians will flip. Today they are about 5% but growing very fast and soon will reach 10%.
So showing them in prominent roles like this or with Niki Haley is very powerful messaging.
In other words, if we work real hard, 90% of Asians (which is a huge grouping) will be Democrats. Sounds promising. *ahem*
Agree
( Raising hand) I have a question— why have I not see ONE media source with a microphone in their hand asking Obama of Hillary— Why did you say you had no communication with the FBI when you clearly did through surrogates. It is reported that you ” wanted to know everything” as stated by Page. Was she lying or were you ?
They will not appear before unsafe reporters to answer who knows what question when they don’t know how bad it’s going to get yet.
Were you lying when you
would like to know….
Well, Comey did not penetrate the basement of the Trump Tower with alligators clips in his toolbox so no, he did not lie.
The MSM is asleep at the wheel. IT will take a slow, methodical and very repetitive approach. Confirmation bias is a powerful blindspot. Some in the MSM, will NEVER concede that both were lying.
the MSM is not asleep at the wheel, they are complicit.
BINGO!
But seriously think about it…have you heard Obama utter one work on this ? It appears not ONE member of the press has asked the guy at the center of the matter one single question. Had this been any other person there would be a throng of reporters ……
Obama could not be reached for questions. He’s hiding in French Polynesia avoiding extradition.
Is that where he is ? He has been pretty damn quiet– usually he is running his big fat mouth off.
He is supposedly giving a private speech to an AT&T group somewhere in California today/this week.
Wonder what he is thinking…..
It’s running late. Good. It will cut into that piece of Shep show on Fox.
Ozero did that a few times to Beck on Fox.
Good question. I understand we must continually question the media whom are more interested in presenting a narrative than reporting the news…
Was supposed to be a reply to Sayit2016
I got it Sharp ! Like I was saying why are the press not hounding Obama ?
Good question, absolutely, Sayit. If they can’t corner bho (like they seem to ambush our President and certain others in his administration), why aren’t they writing about that in and of itself, let alone writing about the allegations themselves?
It is so obvious—shush Obama is a hot house flower– we must not ask him why he sought to remove a democratically elected President. Remember on the skit on mean Tweets– when Obama said ” At least I will do go down as a President” in a snark to Trump ? Yep ZERO… you ARE going down and by your own hand nonetheless. Obama needs to admit Trump out flanked him. Too much fun !
Hehe… yep.
I’ve *always* wondered about this going back to when we all learned ValJar was living in the same house with him and his wife. So much WTF-ery with how the press is just so ‘whatever’ about anything to do with Jug Ears.
I love it when I learn a new word…. WTF-ery !
https://mobile.twitter.com/dmartosko/status/961689327431553024
Removed “mobile” from the link so it will show up for you.
Based on the Tabloid reporting this morning on CNN and NBC this morning, expect allot of questions on Bob Porters ouster and General Kelly’s role. For nearly the entire morning, this was the topic of discussion, with other #METOO, Olympic Team abuse and other horror stories mixed in for god measure. It is obvious General Kelly’s removal is the objective, remove strength from Trump’s team as well as isolate him.
Isolate PT?….Ptui!
If they isolate President Trump any further, he’ll have them surrounded in a double ring.
When I heard that the FBI had this info on this guy who allegedly hit his wife all along, it made me wonder if they were saving it to use at an appropriate time to cause the most damage and if they intend to do this with everyone that is trusted in his administration.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You nailed it, auscitizenmom.
My thoughts too
Seriously.
Even though I try to catch them when I can, mainly just to watch Sarah crack some mushy skulls together, frankly these shindigs are such a waste of time.
Remember folks, let’s not be too hard on poor Raj. LOL.
Hard to top, or even come close to Sanders. Gotta cut him some slack …..
and Good Luck with the vulturous #PressTots, Mr. Shah!
I really feel for anyone who has to deal with these prestitutes 😉
It’s a skill most are uncapable of, that’s for sure.
#PressTots ROTFL 😀
At least he’s not batshit crazy like the other Indian DJT appointed.
The world is laughing at Haley. may as well have put McStain at the UN as
a peacemaker.Bomb, bomb anything that moves.
Some of DJTs choices have me scratching my head, Like Mnuchin.
It could just be keep your enemies close,but psychopaths that can’t even hide it
is taking that too far.
“The world is laughing at Haley”. How do you figure that ? Haley is doing a great job.
LikeLiked by 7 people
See my comment (below).
Troll crossing, Sayit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’d be way happier over at MNBC. I own a big Ford E350 so we can get all your Clinton and Obama memorabilia moved in one trip!
I meant MSNBC but Winston knows the way by heart.
I’m fine where I am.If you guys cannot see the truth its maybe you that are on the wrong site.If Daehmer was still alive you’d probably have him babysit if that’s your level
of perception.
DJT had to make deals to survive this long against the owners of the Deep State.
I realize that.
But there is no spoon long enough to sup with the devil.There are few good guys,
maybe one or two dozen,in DC.That’s why most all go bad when they go there.
That goes for both parties, I’m not partisan, I’m a realist.
Sodom on the Potomac should return to the swampland it originally was.But it
already did decades ago.
If Jeffery Dahmer was alive I’d hope he’d have you over for dinner.
Winston take your meds!
It’s not Winston Churchill must be Dr. Winston O’Boogie.
John Lennon … LOL ! How about Winston Zeddemore?
Don’t be ridiculous. Nikki Haley is doing a FANTASTIC job at the UN.
You know who’s brilliant with this? Mick Mulveany. I might have his name wrong.
Yes, he is great and in complete control. With a smile. Heh, heh, heh.
Mulvaney is outstanding and a pleasure to watch, AP, isn’t he? One of the most effective press-cat wranglers I’ve ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whole Trump team is pretty outstanding at whack-a-mole. After Davos I have a new appreciation for Mnuchin. I just like them all. Even Kelly knows how to publicly kickem’ in the teeth.
Begun!
I read with interest that the LA Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune sold to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong a billionaire that is rumored to be friendly with Trump. If true, it may be the start of a media change. Also, Trump is considering him for NIH director. Soon-Shiong has been quoted that he wants to “fix” healthcare…https://www.statnews.com/2016/11/21/trump-soon-shiong/
Interesting. Yes, a “Trump-friendly” news media outlet would be a salutary development for the industry. A return to some measure of “balance” is a good trend to start.
Good catch, bosscook; thanks for the info. Will be interesting to watch.
Porter-Mania!
SMH.
Disgusting Presstitute J-Urinalists.
Omarosa-Gate.
Raj is good. Very measured, very calm with the added bonus of sporting brown skin.
What does “fully aware” mean?
What ignorant freaks.
April is bursting out of her blouse with anticipation!
Because…..she is very concerned that the Women’s Against Violence Office doors are closed!…..And why is that?
Poor Gal! She doesn’t understand two words: “fully aware”…..
How did she ever pass 3rd grade English?
To be fair, she is used to dealing with Democrats who lie and parse. Who would think that one would need to clarify what the meaning of “is” is?!
I think her question is an equal reflection on her as it is on the lying Democrats she and the rest of us have had to deal with.
You know, Press Secretaries should just start screaming questions back at those idiots…”WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO REPORT ON STEELE DOSSIER??” “HAVE YOU ASKED OBAMA WHY HE LIED?”…..just shut them down with questions that Americans want to know the answers to.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Let these morons do what they do best, which is make themselves and their networks cleave further away from what real American citizens care about most. These asinine questions about Rob Porter, his background check process and what Gen Kelly said and when only matter to the echo chamber inhabitants. The rest of the country will take a bathroom break while the nightly fake news teams hyperventilate about someone who was unknown until yesterday and will be forgotten tomorrow.
Why does it seem like they are all trying to ask a “Gotcha Ya” question. that is all they want to do. I can’t believe how much I dislike the MSM now.
Yes.
You are not alone in your dislike of the fake news media CG. More and more Americans feel the exact same way. They’ve been branded, and they live up to their brand.
It’s staggering how unintelligent and subversive-agenda-driven they are, Boss, but even more mind-boggling is that they continue to dig themselves into a hole from which they cannot escape. They truly do not realize we’re onto them, but THEY KEEP DIGGING.
IMAO: This s@$tstorm of domestic abuse allegations is very suspicious.
Absolutely. And, the fact that it has taken a year for the FBI to put this forward seems suspicious to me. I don’t know exactly how all that works, but there is something going on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This guy gets no break from me. I have never been in a relationship like that and I would not stand for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it’s true (…which it probably is).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. People do lie. And, they exaggerate.
Yes, innocent until proven guilty. Even pictures can lie. There is a wave of women coming forward making accusations of abuse after years, decades even. These two exes didn’t call LE. If my husband or any man hit me, I would knock the living poo out of him and call LE. Very strange, more strange it’s happening now. I don’t believe either.
Comical to see the Press’ sudden interest in the debt ceiling during the rare breaks of
Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter.
Even on TV, the room looks like it smells.
I am totally against violence of any kind, domestic or otherwise, however, if the victim neglects to press charges then I’m not comfortable with “allegations” being enough to deprive someone of making a living.
I also know there is a picture of the ex wive that was published yesterday and the black eye she has is HORRENDOUS, but I also read the statement from her and she said he punched her in the face and “hurt her face”. That’s not exactly how I would describe the injury in the photo. So maybe the black eye was not from Rob Porter, but maybe from an accident or even from someone else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I got a black eye once…it was amazing how everyone immediately thought my hubby did it.
Porter is the only question whole first half of presser.
That is it.
There is nothing else happening in the entire world.
Typical.
One question on memo.
A question on stock exchange.
A question on Korea.
Back to Porter.
I wish Raj would ask that reporter whether he feels that someone who says of Democrats who voted Hillary “I can smell them” or “I saw a Hillary sticker and wanted to key the car” or “I hate them” would be good new hires for the FBI?
Whoops that was KBR, fat fingered the q on that, haha.
Makes you sound like a radio station.
Jazz, probably.
**)
Is it wrong to think Hope Hicks could get just about anyone fired from the White House?
All she has to do is have dinner with them. Vice President Pence excluded, of course.
😕 Why would you want that?
I like Rob, more than Sarah actually. He’s calm but controls the press and cleverly sidesteps the Gotcha questions). He has a better handle of the technical questions (economy, debt ceiling) than Sarah does…
I meant Raj sorry
So that was a waste. They have their new target now. Rob Porter. Interesting that both ex-wives did interviews with the Daily Mail when FBI releases the photos. Along with George Bush, Joe Biden, Obama Homeland Security official on NBC, Eric Holder, Omarosa, Jake Tapper all bashing the President. Almost seems coordinated. Get used to it folks. POTUS is getting closer to the truth of the Deep State corruption. And they are freaking out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was.
Wow, I did not know Omarosa transitioned from being a Trump supporter to a Trump basher. What happened? Did I miss something?
Omarosa is a MeMeMe kind of gal.
Omarosa goes where the money is…..
Let ’em freak. Cannot be coincidence. Did the FBI fail to report the photos of Rob Porter’s wife’s blackeye just as they the failed to mention that Clinton-Steele Dossier wasn’t properly presented to the FISC? That kind of failure in completeing the back-ground check and/or manipulations of the evidence is in the FBI wheelhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgraceful!
However, even if Rob Porter is the second coming of Jesus, if he abuses women then he deserves whatever is coming to him. Disgusting excuse for a man!
LikeLike
It is coordinated…project mockingbird….(C)lowns(I)n(A)merica
What is that smell? Did someone let the trolls in?
I thought this guy, Raj Shah, did a good job. He’s quick and, from the looks of it, doesn’t take too much from the press. I will say, however, he does “talk” too much in terms of what he says For me he gave up a little too much on some of the inside baseball stuff that went on in the WH. But, overall a good job.
Oh, and Sarah doesn’t need to worry about her job. He simply doesn’t have her sense of humor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also thought he said a little too much at times.
LikeLike
I think we should start a #whereisobama campaign…..or #Obamaknew ….
love it! i can’t decide which of the 2 i like more.
Excellent idea, Sayit. Jam them together?
#obamaknewwhereishe…
#Obamaknew
Raj is really good
After this is all over Civics Class (Constitution) will return to High Schools and College.
Civics knowledge will be required by future FCC license for the MSM.
Plenty of daming MSM video in FISAGATE for Columbia Journalism School ten years from now.
Today’s WH press conference will be seen as part of the scandal years from now:
POTUS Wants to know everything
Comey needs TPs ASAP
Grassley-Graham Memo confirms Nunes on FISA fraud in Court
FBI informant spills beans on Uranium One
Instead, Press chases staff squirrels!
Raj was excellent. However, no one compares to Sarah Sanders. I know it is a demanding job, but I hope she stays for seven more years!!!!
Nice that Sarah can take a needed vacation from the recalcitrant press children and have someone as competent as Raj handle the unruly, virtue signaling, Social Marxists.
The Pressitudes are on a campaign to get Kelly fired or forced to resign. I heard the text (and subtext) of their horror over Portman this morning on CNN. They must have really liked all those former leakers inside the WH. Besides, as many top staff they can “scandal” out of work for POTUS, the better they like it. They want to DISRUPT and DEMONIZE as much possible.
If only Porter had dated Omarosa.
Late watching the press briefing today. Still watching but see that no one has posted this quote re Omarosa. When asked WH reaction.
“Not very seriously. Omarosa was fired 3 times on The Apprentice. This is the 4th time we let her go. She had limited contact to the President while here. She has no contact now.”
I heard someone or several make surprise noises or out loud laughter from the press while he was commenting.
I like that he is recognizing each “reporter” by name as that is helpful to me. Sometimes the camera does not pan to the “press” and even when they do I do not know everyone anyway.
I would like to see the press stand, state their name and employer/company they represent, when they are recognized and then they ask their question. This would be helpful to the watching audience around the country and world as well as adding some professionalism to their behavior.
