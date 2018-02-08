Raj Shah White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday February 8th.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    • Honest Abbey says:
      February 8, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      Not sure why his ethnicity needs to be singled out. This is where the republicans fall right into the democrats’ trap.
      Who cares what his nationality is?

      • Me says:
        February 8, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        I don’t get it either. We don’t want to date him; just handle the press. It’s like one day they’ll be announcing that the press sec is, for the first time ever, an American Hipster. Power to the Hipsters!

      • mdt123 says:
        February 8, 2018 at 4:02 pm

        I agree though the GOP is trying to expand and Asians (a very diverse group from Indians to Japanese) are a natural target.
        They are by nature self-dependent, educated, small business owners and naturally social conservatives. When they see where the Dems are going a lot of Asians will flip. Today they are about 5% but growing very fast and soon will reach 10%.
        So showing them in prominent roles like this or with Niki Haley is very powerful messaging.

      • Oldschool says:
        February 8, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        Agree

  2. Sayit2016 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    ( Raising hand) I have a question— why have I not see ONE media source with a microphone in their hand asking Obama of Hillary— Why did you say you had no communication with the FBI when you clearly did through surrogates. It is reported that you ” wanted to know everything” as stated by Page. Was she lying or were you ?

  3. Mary says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    It’s running late. Good. It will cut into that piece of Shep show on Fox.

  4. Pam says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:52 pm

  5. sharpshorts says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Good question. I understand we must continually question the media whom are more interested in presenting a narrative than reporting the news…

  7. thedoc00 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Based on the Tabloid reporting this morning on CNN and NBC this morning, expect allot of questions on Bob Porters ouster and General Kelly’s role. For nearly the entire morning, this was the topic of discussion, with other #METOO, Olympic Team abuse and other horror stories mixed in for god measure. It is obvious General Kelly’s removal is the objective, remove strength from Trump’s team as well as isolate him.

  8. sunnydaze says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Remember folks, let’s not be too hard on poor Raj. LOL.

    Hard to top, or even come close to Sanders. Gotta cut him some slack …..

    and Good Luck with the vulturous #PressTots, Mr. Shah!

  9. AustinPrisoner says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    You know who’s brilliant with this? Mick Mulveany. I might have his name wrong.

  11. bosscook says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I read with interest that the LA Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune sold to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong a billionaire that is rumored to be friendly with Trump. If true, it may be the start of a media change. Also, Trump is considering him for NIH director. Soon-Shiong has been quoted that he wants to “fix” healthcare…https://www.statnews.com/2016/11/21/trump-soon-shiong/

  12. wyntre says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Porter-Mania!

    SMH.

    Disgusting Presstitute J-Urinalists.

  14. wyntre says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Raj is good. Very measured, very calm with the added bonus of sporting brown skin.

  15. wyntre says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    What does “fully aware” mean?

    What ignorant freaks.

  16. wyntre says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    April is bursting out of her blouse with anticipation!

  17. abigailstraight says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Poor Gal! She doesn’t understand two words: “fully aware”…..
    How did she ever pass 3rd grade English?

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      February 8, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      To be fair, she is used to dealing with Democrats who lie and parse. Who would think that one would need to clarify what the meaning of “is” is?!

      I think her question is an equal reflection on her as it is on the lying Democrats she and the rest of us have had to deal with.

  18. bosscook says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    You know, Press Secretaries should just start screaming questions back at those idiots…”WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO REPORT ON STEELE DOSSIER??” “HAVE YOU ASKED OBAMA WHY HE LIED?”…..just shut them down with questions that Americans want to know the answers to.

  19. auscitizenmom says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I keep wanting to reach in the TV and bonk the pressitutes on the head. They are really trying to take advantage of him.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      February 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      They are pushing to get a third or fourth question in.

    • The Boss says:
      February 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      Let these morons do what they do best, which is make themselves and their networks cleave further away from what real American citizens care about most. These asinine questions about Rob Porter, his background check process and what Gen Kelly said and when only matter to the echo chamber inhabitants. The rest of the country will take a bathroom break while the nightly fake news teams hyperventilate about someone who was unknown until yesterday and will be forgotten tomorrow.

  20. CheetoGuido says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Why does it seem like they are all trying to ask a “Gotcha Ya” question. that is all they want to do. I can’t believe how much I dislike the MSM now.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      February 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      Yes.

    • The Boss says:
      February 8, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      You are not alone in your dislike of the fake news media CG. More and more Americans feel the exact same way. They’ve been branded, and they live up to their brand.

      • JC says:
        February 8, 2018 at 4:26 pm

        It’s staggering how unintelligent and subversive-agenda-driven they are, Boss, but even more mind-boggling is that they continue to dig themselves into a hole from which they cannot escape. They truly do not realize we’re onto them, but THEY KEEP DIGGING.

  21. abigailstraight says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    IMAO: This s@$tstorm of domestic abuse allegations is very suspicious.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      February 8, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Absolutely. And, the fact that it has taken a year for the FBI to put this forward seems suspicious to me. I don’t know exactly how all that works, but there is something going on.

    • singingsoul says:
      February 8, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      If a man or woman abuse their spouse or live in they should feel the consequence. This Porter guy has his deranged dealing with his anger well hidden. It is not ok to beat your wife or husband or dog or kids because you had a bad day.
      This guy gets no break from me. I have never been in a relationship like that and I would not stand for it.

      • Risasi says:
        February 8, 2018 at 4:33 pm

        If it’s true (…which it probably is).

        Still, innocent until proven guilty. I’m not going to stoop to level of what’s considered acceptable by the media today. The court of public opinion is a lynch mob.

        • auscitizenmom says:
          February 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm

          I agree. People do lie. And, they exaggerate.

          • Abster says:
            February 8, 2018 at 4:51 pm

            Yes, innocent until proven guilty. Even pictures can lie. There is a wave of women coming forward making accusations of abuse after years, decades even. These two exes didn’t call LE. If my husband or any man hit me, I would knock the living poo out of him and call LE. Very strange, more strange it’s happening now. I don’t believe either.

  22. JoD says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Comical to see the Press’ sudden interest in the debt ceiling during the rare breaks of
    Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter…Rob Porter.
    Even on TV, the room looks like it smells.

  23. Honest Abbey says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I am totally against violence of any kind, domestic or otherwise, however, if the victim neglects to press charges then I’m not comfortable with “allegations” being enough to deprive someone of making a living.

    I also know there is a picture of the ex wive that was published yesterday and the black eye she has is HORRENDOUS, but I also read the statement from her and she said he punched her in the face and “hurt her face”. That’s not exactly how I would describe the injury in the photo. So maybe the black eye was not from Rob Porter, but maybe from an accident or even from someone else?

  24. KBRq says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Porter is the only question whole first half of presser.
    That is it.
    There is nothing else happening in the entire world.
    Typical.

    One question on memo.
    A question on stock exchange.
    A question on Korea.

    Back to Porter.

    I wish Raj would ask that reporter whether he feels that someone who says of Democrats who voted Hillary “I can smell them” or “I saw a Hillary sticker and wanted to key the car” or “I hate them” would be good new hires for the FBI?

  25. Red Frog says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Is it wrong to think Hope Hicks could get just about anyone fired from the White House?
    All she has to do is have dinner with them. Vice President Pence excluded, of course.

  26. amber says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I like Rob, more than Sarah actually. He’s calm but controls the press and cleverly sidesteps the Gotcha questions). He has a better handle of the technical questions (economy, debt ceiling) than Sarah does…

  27. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    So that was a waste. They have their new target now. Rob Porter. Interesting that both ex-wives did interviews with the Daily Mail when FBI releases the photos. Along with George Bush, Joe Biden, Obama Homeland Security official on NBC, Eric Holder, Omarosa, Jake Tapper all bashing the President. Almost seems coordinated. Get used to it folks. POTUS is getting closer to the truth of the Deep State corruption. And they are freaking out.

  28. rvsueandcrew says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    What is that smell? Did someone let the trolls in?

  29. redlegleader68 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I thought this guy, Raj Shah, did a good job. He’s quick and, from the looks of it, doesn’t take too much from the press. I will say, however, he does “talk” too much in terms of what he says For me he gave up a little too much on some of the inside baseball stuff that went on in the WH. But, overall a good job.

    Oh, and Sarah doesn’t need to worry about her job. He simply doesn’t have her sense of humor.

  30. Sayit2016 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    I think we should start a #whereisobama campaign…..or #Obamaknew ….

  31. amber says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Raj is really good

  32. Beigun says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    After this is all over Civics Class (Constitution) will return to High Schools and College.

    Civics knowledge will be required by future FCC license for the MSM.

    Plenty of daming MSM video in FISAGATE for Columbia Journalism School ten years from now.

  33. Beigun says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Today’s WH press conference will be seen as part of the scandal years from now:

    POTUS Wants to know everything
    Comey needs TPs ASAP
    Grassley-Graham Memo confirms Nunes on FISA fraud in Court
    FBI informant spills beans on Uranium One

    Instead, Press chases staff squirrels!

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Raj was excellent. However, no one compares to Sarah Sanders. I know it is a demanding job, but I hope she stays for seven more years!!!!

  35. MVW says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Nice that Sarah can take a needed vacation from the recalcitrant press children and have someone as competent as Raj handle the unruly, virtue signaling, Social Marxists.

  36. yakmaster2 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    The Pressitudes are on a campaign to get Kelly fired or forced to resign. I heard the text (and subtext) of their horror over Portman this morning on CNN. They must have really liked all those former leakers inside the WH. Besides, as many top staff they can “scandal” out of work for POTUS, the better they like it. They want to DISRUPT and DEMONIZE as much possible.

  37. colmdebhailis says:
    February 8, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    If only Porter had dated Omarosa.

  38. Katherine McCoun says:
    February 8, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Late watching the press briefing today. Still watching but see that no one has posted this quote re Omarosa. When asked WH reaction.

    “Not very seriously. Omarosa was fired 3 times on The Apprentice. This is the 4th time we let her go. She had limited contact to the President while here. She has no contact now.”

    I heard someone or several make surprise noises or out loud laughter from the press while he was commenting.

  39. Katherine McCoun says:
    February 8, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    I like that he is recognizing each “reporter” by name as that is helpful to me. Sometimes the camera does not pan to the “press” and even when they do I do not know everyone anyway.

    I would like to see the press stand, state their name and employer/company they represent, when they are recognized and then they ask their question. This would be helpful to the watching audience around the country and world as well as adding some professionalism to their behavior.

