Devin Nunes Participates in World Championship Interruption Session…

Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News for an professional interruption session with Sean Hannity. Chairman Nunes was able to slip in a few points between Hannity shuffling his papers to tell the audience how much his sources know about the papers he is shuffling, and how those sources outline Chairman Nunes memo content.

After Hannity was able to locate his place amid his papers, he tells his audience what his sources said about Chairman Nunes memo, he then asked Nunes to confirm his sources were correct. Seemingly oblivious to the fact when he actually has Nunes in front of him he can ask direct questions, and not have to list what his sources say, and then frame questions about sources making claims of what Nunes said in his memo. Very weird interview technique. WATCH:

