Devin Nunes Participates in World Championship Interruption Session…

Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News for an professional interruption session with Sean Hannity. Chairman Nunes was able to slip in a few points between Hannity shuffling his papers to tell the audience how much his sources know about the papers he is shuffling, and how those sources outline Chairman Nunes memo content.
After Hannity was able to locate his place amid his papers, he tells his audience what his sources said about Chairman Nunes memo, he then asked Nunes to confirm his sources were correct. Seemingly oblivious to the fact when he actually has Nunes in front of him he can ask direct questions, and not have to list what his sources say, and then frame questions about sources making claims of what Nunes said in his memo. Very weird interview technique. WATCH:
Hannity is a nervous man, that always seem to have an extra need to over-compensate, and thus he has to prove how much he knows, because he does not want to demonstrate his feelings of inferiority.
free2313, might call Hannity is somewhat narcissistish and constant interruptions made me stop listening to him long ago, and Mark Levin’s screaming also made me stop listening to him, Savage also is a narcissist and so I rarely listen to him. To date I can only listen to Rush and in general he is pretty accurate in what he thinks will take place.
Rush is accurate because he reads CTH.
I like Hannity but the endless repetition drives me nuts.
Same, but I can’t listen to him anymore.
What I do is turn in to him once then come back in a week to see if he’s on to a new topic yet
Thanks for this Sundance.
Sometimes I think these astonishingly bad interviewers are paid to make sure new info does not come out, or, at the very least, comes out as slowly as possible.
They have “the experts” on, and then refuse to listen to them, or even let them speak.
I’ll take Hannity any day over Rachael Madcow, Anderson Cooper, Chris Matthews, etc.
no kidding! hannity is at least getting somewhat in front of this..Yes. he interrupts. Yes. he puts “his sources” ahead of anyone…however; He’s ON OUR SIDE! Dont divide deplorables… I really dont understand this?…
Every second the host talks is one less piece of info we get. Mebbe Sundance is trying to send that msg to Hannity.
There was some real substance in this interview and all we’re doing is attacking Hannity? Come on, he’s on our side.
Probably because people are HUNGRY for some top-rate HONEST reporting.
It’s clear we’re not gonna get that from places like CNN, MSNBC and most of the FNC peeps.
So yeah, when an interviewer that is “pro” (or at least not ANTI) Trump comes up, we want to hold them to a high standard.
I’m fine with that.
I’m sure that people like Hannity and Ingraham *could* shut up and listen, if they only tried.
NO he is not. #batteredconservativesyndrome. Google it, learn it, live it.
Is that where we ignore the evidence that is presented of misdeeds by the other side in favor of attacking one of our own? Yes, I’m familiar with it.
Does anybody care that Nunes stated that he’s seeking transcripts from all four FISA hearings, or does that not interest anybody because Hannity? Nothing Nunes had to say is worth discussing as much as how much we hate Hannity who, again, is on our side?
Agree. I don’t see the “world championships of interruption” here. Hannity is on Nunes/Trump/our side.
Nunes interview with Rush lacks the interrupts so I will link a transcript for those interested. Rep Nunes talks about Carter Page and touches on other things involving the investigation he has done.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2018/02/05/rush-talks-to-congressman-devin-nunes/
Somehow Sean think that by repeating things people will finally get it. Two things will happen: the people who don’t get it, still won’t get it. Progressives pretend not to get it, so the repetition doesn’t help with that either. He’s not a great communicator.
Trump is the Epic Communicator. Crooked Hillary. Everyone gets it.
Yes!
He has done that a lot with this particular issue because it is so granular and difficult to follow. That’s why Sundance posts the past information with each new post, in order to keep running chronology and research document. Hannity doesn’t have that luxury on TV, especially in 10-12 minute segments.
Hannity: “Look, Devin, it’s all about me…..it’s always about me…..you’re only here for me to talk at you…….understand?”
Hannity means well, but really likes to hear himself talk.
I loved it that Nunes said…”Whatever they accuse you of doing — they’re actually doing.”
This can’t be said enough!
I also loved it that he called the media “part of the team”, referring to the Dems and their media operatives.
Nunes managed to get some zingers in there.
Yes, he’s said that in a few interviews now. It’s about time somebody started getting that concept “out there”.
What I wouldn’t give to have the likes of interviewers like Buckley, Suskind, and even Frost back to demonstrate how substantive interviews are conducted. These interviewers today are unwatchable.
I agree 100%. Today there are no serious tv interviewers left.
Hannity is an ass. I quit watching Faux in 2008 and glad I did. Even then, Hannity couldn’t keep his mouth shut.
Well, well, OK! Now that we’ve let off some collective steam–and for the record, this was one of Sean’s better interviews ( for him!) let’s focus on a very bright spot: this fellow Nunes is imbued with a deep understanding of the challenges we face with this insane left-wing siege that has been gripping our country for 70 years or more. And what I love is that he really doesn’t give a rip what Adam Schiff thinks off him, or anyone else, for that matter.
Attorney General Nunes has a great ring to it!
And no! He won’t recuse himself, or let himself be manipulated into doing so!
Good post, but Nunes has no legal background. That’s why he sent Roisterhead to look at the FISA application.
Unlike the many suspicious posts on here likely from the swamp…..watch this interview.
Nunez reveals some of the most important damning connections regarding an attempt at a second dossier and. HC associates possibly feeding information to Steele!!
Hannity was fine. If there were any rare times of pause it was because of their remote location.
Dont listen to others or even the headline here. Nunez was able to deliver his story and SO MUCH MORE in what is mentioned above.
IMHO I think Hannity was playing the part of the newly woke conservative. We here at CTH have access to amazingly well researched reporting. Imagine your reactions and responses to all this if you had not yet found Sundance’s reporting and analysis but had read the memo.
I like Hannity, but he’s dumb. He spends half his time talking because he really doesn’t understand what happened. Hey Sean, Hillary, facilitated by Obama and his people allowed Hillary to funnel trash phony Russian gotten info to a willing and complicit fbi and justice to start a counterintelligence investigation against Trump with the sole purpose to smear him and saddle him with a crime, and If he fought back against this scheme then charge him with obstruction.
Succinctly and accurately stated. Thank you. Too bad Sean can’t undetstand this elemental fact and clearly relay it to his audience.
I heard somewhere that TV work like that requires a certain level of intelligence, so maybe folks here don’t understand people who are so much more smart. /s
Great headline SD. Usual Hannity modus operandi. Hannity gets the usual parade of “respected” experts on his show and then thinks he knows more than the experts do. What really gets me is when Hannity interrupts and ignores the most important point of the “interview”.
Hannity does this after a 15-30 min bloviating monologue. It’s all about Hannity and ratings.
Agree completely.
Questions not asked:
1. Has he (Nunes) read the FISA applications?
2. The Dems claim that he (Nunes) assembled the Memo without seeing supporting documentation. What documentation did you see that you used to compile your memo?
3. Why did Judge Contreras recuse himself from the Flynn case?
4. Was Carter Page and/or Papadopoulos possible plant/s by the FBI to secure FISA warrants against Trump?
And is the reporting that Rosenstein threatened you and others with subpoenas etc in order to get the intelligence committee off his back true?
Contreras didn’t recuse himself. He was recused by someone else. It would be nice to know by whom.
1 and 2. Good, relevant.
3. How could Nunes know?
4. 4D wishcasting.
Just listened to Limbaugh’s interview of Nunes. It was an excellent, well-paced discussion. Here’s the most important take-away: “The Trump runs strong in young Nunes.” It is painfully clear that he is on a mission. He is unbowed by the criticism, which clearly has made him even more resolute. And….like Trump, he does not give AF about what anyone else thinks.
My question after watching the interview: When and what is going to be done about it? That is all that matters at this point. If nothing, then why even waste the energy investigating and exposing?
I’ve never listened to Hannity. I was unfortunate enough to be stuck listening to his live coverage of the then-breaking “Balloon Boy” episode back in 2009, when he tried and failed to do his best Herb Morrison impression (Oh the Humaniteeee!). His coverage of that event was all I ever needed to know about what Sean Hannity, the man, wanted Sean Hannity, the public figure/character/personality, to be.
Media jobs attract and feed egos. Advertising and ratings encourage yelling, shouting, and histrionics rather than thoughtful discussion. Lack of education, both formal (Hannity) and informal (Ingrahm), leave hosts without the skill set needed to engage in the dialectics which create productive interviews.
Most importantly, corporate media doesn’t want to teach its audiences anything. It wants to tell its audiences how to feel, in order to advance specific narratives, movements, and individuals. It is easier to change how someone feels than it is to change what someone knows. Informed people are less easy to manipulate. Pathos uber alles.
That is why cable news, and most media in general, is a cultural and intellectual dumpster fire.
I really, really like your comment. I consider it the post of the night. Thank you for sharing it. I hope others will take your wisdom aboard.
Alex Jones is WAY WORSE…when it comes to interrupting
Devin Nunes is the poster child for determined cold anger at a full rolling boil.
Was cracking up laughing while reading Sundance’s description of the interview. Seems like it should be an old Monty Python skit…
” … a cultural and intellectual dumpster fire.” ” … determined cold anger at a full rolling boil.”
Are these quotes, or paraphrasing from, like, Hemingway? Frost? They sound like raw genius …
