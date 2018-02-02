Friday February 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

42 Responses to Friday February 2nd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:15 am

  2. Sporty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The calm before the biggest political storm ever.

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:17 am

  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Groundhog Day flu…

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Oh my…

  6. Marica says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

    May GOD always be in the details. May St. Michael the Archangel defend us in battle! May God Cast into Hell SATAN and all evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls–AMEN!

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Irish Blessing

    May your mornings bring joy.
    And your evenings bring peace.
    May your troubles grow few.
    And your blessings increase.

  8. USA loves Melania says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

    When I bite into a York Peppermint Patty I get the sensation that Donald J. Trump is the greatest President ever and the Deep State is going down in flames as sunlight shines upon the evil deeds of the crooked criminals who will be held accountable for their crimes.

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Despite being so young, Molly Tuttle know how to make timeless music . . .

    • maiingankwe says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Garrison Hall,
      She most certainly does. She has this wisdom in and of her music, it’s so hard to explain.

      Thank you, thoroughly enjoyed watching, listening, and going along with words. She’s also pretty good with her guitar too, heck, I thought her whole band was. Looked like they were having fun.

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:32 am

    And the people have paid for it dearly!

    • maiingankwe says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:41 am

      The day their women lost their voice.

    • maiingankwe says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:57 am

      You know, looking at all of those faces, most of them must be Grandmothers now, their country’s Elders. I can’t help but wonder what they say to their grand-girls. Do they whisper of their freedoms once had, but are now lost? Do they whisper words of courage for their future? Do they sing them songs now forbidden? Or are they silent of times past? Some most likely, some I’d like to think tell their grand girls to fight when they have the chance. To stand for their freedoms and refuse to beaten because once there is a taste of freedom it can never be forgotten. And there is always faith that days past will come to be real again for all of their grandchildren.

      I will always keep them in my prayers.

      • Garrison Hall says:
        February 2, 2018 at 1:21 am

        Scenes like this always make me realize just how precious liberty and freedom are.

      • millwright says:
        February 2, 2018 at 1:24 am

        mgkw, You might be more surprised how many are dead – some for years – after being denounced by neighbors and “tried ” in new regime’s religious courts and receiving either public whippings or stonings ! The worst of the Shah’s secret police repressions were as nothing to what happened with the imposition of Khomeini .

  12. Wend says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

    My friend was a hostage there.

  14. Lucille says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:49 am

    At the beginning of February, think summer in some warm locale….

    The beach is located in Zakynthos

    SHIPWRECK BEACH WITH 4K DRONE – NAVAGIO, ZAKYNTHOS
    “Freeze Time (Stasius Chill Out Remix) (feat. Alice Berg)” by Manse

  15. WhistlingPast says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:03 am

    ICR’s “Days of Praise.” Blessings on all who read.

    • smiley says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:34 am

      that is a very high Calling….Holy Behavior as an act of obedience and honor to HIM.

      sounds so simple….so clean, uncluttered….uncomplicated…so honest.

      and this world wreaks havoc with it, minute by minute.

      thank you for the reminder ❤

      so easy to fall short.

      thankfully, HE forgives. 🙂

  16. nimrodman says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Europe learning a rude lesson that it’s better to close the barn door BEFORE the horses get out … or “in”, as the case may be:

    INTERPOL: 50 Islamic State Jihadis Have Entered Italy Among Boat Migrants, May Be on Way to Rest of Europe
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/01/interpol-50-islamic-state-fighters-italy-europe-terror/

  17. dublinia01 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:22 am

    I’m an Irish gal who met my husband online and moved to California in 2000. Then 9/11 happened and not yet a citizen, I cried when God Bless America was played (I still do to this day). God Bless Trump. I get emotional just thinking about 2/2/2018. The day America saved their soul.

    • dublinia01 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:24 am

      ETA I became a citizen in 2007. One of the proudest days of my life.

    • Ad rem says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Welcome to the Tree House dublinia! We Californians have to stick together. 😀

    • millwright says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:32 am

      IG; America owes a lot to the Irish, TBS ! They weren’t always welcome, bu they persevered to become a seminal force in our culture ! The says something good about both the Irish and America ! Both cultures have a deep-rooted sense of justice, desire for freedom, a strong work ethic, and personal pride.

      • dublinia01 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 1:44 am

        Yes, they were so persistent, hardworking and forthright, something I love, and they certainly were not PC! But unfortunately, the country I left, with whom I am forever fond of, is not the country I see today I dare not even get into Trump arguments because there is no point. Not only am I the minority in CA, I am the minority in my homeland. Thank goodness to CTH for an asylum for independent thinkers.

  18. nimrodman says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:25 am

    And some of Europe’s women are recognizing the peril and starting to speak out.
    They oughtta grab Frau Merkel by her wrinkled throat and throttle her.

    German Women Launch Campaign Highlighting Increased Violence Against Women as a Result of Mass Migration
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/01/german-women-campaign-violence-mass-migration/

    • dublinia01 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Still don’t know how she got re-elected. Definition of madness…..

    • millwright says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Maybe its time to start shipping the street guns seized from our perps to Germany’s womenfolks ! With some serious training the aliens might be forced to think before assaulting German women simply because they’re female, hence “non-persons” in alien reckoning !

