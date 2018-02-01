February 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump administration Day #378

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • MAGADJT says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

      I hope they’re all at the retreat to relish their graduation from the “Winning 101” course taught by Donald J Trump, VSG, POTUS, CEO; and are making plans to ram home some MAGA legislation before November.

  3. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

  5. sunnydaze says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. MAGADJT says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

    For those that either don’t follow q, on 1/14 he wrote that Gowdy would be stepping down and then said “what ROLE is TG walking into?” I was on the fence about q myself, until this came about. Now I definitely think there is something to his/her posts.

    • Rene says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Not sure you can say he knew Gowdy was quitting. At the time of that post Gowdy stepped down from the ethics committee.

      • MAGADJT says:
        February 1, 2018 at 12:48 am

        True, but he put HEC in brackets, the main part of the sentence focused on him stepping down. Then later in the post asked what role will TG be walking into. It would be unlikely that TG would officially step down from HEC just to be appointed to another committee chairmanship; if that were going to be the case, they would have just announced a move from one chairmanship to the other. Like I said, I was in the non-believer camp until today.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Wow, really? I didn’t see that. Thanks for letting those of us who aren’t reading Q routinely know!

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:54 am

      I think that is a fake. There is no such post by Q on Jan 14th shown on Q Hub or 8 Chan.

      • Linda says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:04 am

        Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/14/18 (Sun) 11:49:27 No.22

        TRUST SESSIONS.

        TG departure [HEC].

        NOT to testify.

        NOT needed to testify.

        Think logically.

        NO NEED to step down if needed to TESTIFY.

        DO NOT chase MISINFO.

        What ROLE might TG be walking into?

        Who can WE TRUST?

        RATS everywhere.

        EVIL everywhere.

        TRAITORS everywhere.

        NO SUCH AGENCY – VITAL.

        RAW INTEL – VITAL.

        US MIL – VITAL.

        SAFE COMMS – VITAL.

        YOU, THE PEOPLE – VITAL.

        Boards changed due to statements re: private comms – FALSE.

        Boards changed due to failure to IDEN accurately.

        Boards changed due to MISINFO.

        Targeted approach to direct flow of info created.

        MESSAGE – VITAL.

        CONTROL of MESSAGE – VITAL.

        DELIVERY / RECEIPT of MESSAGE – VITAL.

        MAJOR players here to distract, create doubt, and alter the direction.

        SC: MISINFO everywhere.

        SC: MISINFO from past reliable sources.

        SC: AXIS OF EVIL can & will return FIRE [is].

        SC: Seek immediate [F9-Sx_VB8239].

        SC: CONF_y

        Q

      • rf121 says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:06 am

        Here you go. Q posts on a dedicate 8chan and also on research. This is not the full post I just posted the relevant sections. Read the source yourself, not the people who think they understand and post there version. Don’t play on 8chan without VPN. Just saying.

        Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/14/18 (Sun) 12:49:27 No.22
        TRUST SESSIONS.
        TG departure [HEC].
        NOT to testify.
        NOT needed to testify.
        Think logically.
        NO NEED to step down if needed to TESTIFY.
        DO NOT chase MISINFO.
        What ROLE might TG be walking into?
        Who can WE TRUST?

        Q

  7. Running Fast says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Have you noticed? The water is gushing out now! The dam is breaking!!

    Thank you President Trump for riding with us here in the Ark and leading the way.

  8. sunnydaze says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Diamond’s brain goes at supersonic speed. How somebody can speak so quickly, entirely off the cuff, and still make such good sense, absolutely floors me.

    Oh yeah and she’s wearing really cool gloves too. hehe.

  9. Bree says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Just out here in the west coast waiting for the memo. Thank you President Trump for your effort and success on true transparency. Unlike the last administration, you keep your word. God bless you and your family, and keep you all safe. MAGA! And still not tired of winning.

  10. sunnydaze says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:29 am

    This cracks me up. This guy’s twitter feed is really good:

    • BobBoxBody says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Some of us actually are sane and voted for Trump. The problem is that the inmates are running the asylum and if you aren’t on board with their brand of crazy you get ridiculed or attacked. We can’t have reasonable discourse with them so we told them where to stuff it at the ballot box.

      • sunnydaze says:
        February 1, 2018 at 12:44 am

        Half of the people I know or meet just assume I’m a Dem cuz I do artwork. So they start spewing anti-Repub, or pro-Hillary sh*t right off the bat.

        Incredibly stupid/self-absorbed people. Can’t think out of their own little box.

        I can definitely relate to this little vid of Mark Lutchman’s here.

        It’s impossible to talk to these people, so I don’t even try anymore.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          February 1, 2018 at 12:52 am

          That must be maddening. I know it’s bad, but I’d make the assumption that you were a lib, too, because of your artwork and I’d NEVER bring up politics with you, assuming you’d be like the video. Sorry for prejudging. Bad habit of mine.

          What a world we live in.

          • sunnydaze says:
            February 1, 2018 at 1:10 am

            Now you know, Sylvia, Never Assume!

            It’s really pretty easy to just ask someone who they’re voting for….and then just drop it if they “the Democrat”….cuz you don’t wanna end up like this guy with the chisel in the little vid. (!)

      • sunnydaze says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:15 am

        …”We can’t have reasonable discourse with them so we told them where to stuff it at the ballot box….”

        Right? Which is why they were all So.Shocked. when Trump won!

        The fools made it IMPOSSIBLE for so many people to actually say “I like him, I’m voting Trump”. So they literally thought everyone they knew or met was voting for Ms. Creep.

        hahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!! Backfire!

  12. Chickficshun says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Was Sessions at the SOTU last night?

  13. Raffaella says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I just saw this comment on another site. I want to post it here because it is exactly how I feel:

    “But even with that…the degree to which Sessions really HAS checked-out is impossible to justify.

    The man is the AG. He has responsibilities for the management of his agency that has nothing to do with Russia. What? He can’t direct his lackies to stop stonewalling and cooperate with Congress? He can’t direct them to give the Congress whatever they request? He can’t stop the FBI/DOJ PR flacks from releasing insulting press releases that will just make his job harder when dealing with Congress? He can’t forbid his Deputy Attorney General for Legislative Affairs from issuing arrogant and condescending memos to a House Committee?

    If he can’t do his damned job he needs to leave.”

    • BobBoxBody says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:42 am

      You notice how Trump doesn’t really give a crap about taking credit for stuff in his administration? I mean, he will highlight accomplishments but he knows that just like in business this is a team sport. Individual merit matters, but at the end of the day we’re all working for the big W.

      Don’t you think that most of the others in his cabinet are the same way? Sessions has already said he isn’t gonna go mugging for the camera to look good at the expense of doing his job. There’s a lot going on in the background that we are still not privy to. Sessions is doing his job right now, and when it finally all goes down, we’ll see just how much work he’s been doing behind the scenes.

      As for “muh Russia”, he and Trump have both avoided meddling so that nobody can feasibly say that they were trying to obstruct the investigation. Once muh Russian implodes, then Sessions can step forward and retaliate against the morons who thought that they were going to get away with subverting our Constitution.

    • Tejas Rob says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:45 am

      To understand what I’m going to say, you need to read this first.

      https://townhall.com/columnists/evansayet/2017/07/13/he-fights-n2354580

      We have our General Grant in President Trump, but President Trump needs a fellow fighter as AG. President Trump needs his General Sherman.

    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:59 am

      How do you know that Sessions allowing some foot dragging wasn’t part of the overall plan? At first I was appalled that a Republican controlled AG’s department would not cooperate on items. Didn’t make sense. Unless….they were positioning Sessions as a defender of the Swamp so that when all hell breaks loose people can’t say this is Session’s political witch hunt. The fact that Trump has remained silent on this issue leads me to believe they are working together to get this done so that Trump isn’t used as a polarizing figure to delegitimize the take down and Sessions is a guy that comes in now and says “I don’t have any alternatives, laws were broken and the law must be applied”. Finally – If Sundance was on here completely ripping Sessions I would have your opinion. Sundance has rarely, if ever, been wrong…and Sundance has been pretty quiet regarding Sessions. Sessions is going to be a hero in cleaning up America. Take it to the bank.

      • starfcker says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:12 am

        It’s like, leading from behind!

        • disgustedwithjulison says:
          February 1, 2018 at 1:19 am

          No. It is figuring out a strategy that takes down the corruption without creating complete FUBAR chaos. Study Sundances posts….carefully….this is all being done to an incredibly deeply thought out game plan. ALL OF IT. I would put the people involved in getting this done without turning our country into chaos at the same level of the minds that wrote our Constitution.

      • emet says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:27 am

        Keep your eyes on the prize, hold on.

  14. budmc says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:36 am

  15. b4im2old says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I was late to the discussion on the train/truck crash and even though I posted this link there, I’ll post it here as well because I think it’s got value. Keep in mind I don’t tweet, and saw the link to this over on the CBTS_stream on reddit. Someone was smart enough to save it to archive.is – it’s a tweet sent last night by a guy named David Rothschild who apparently works for Microsoft and got responses from some “known” folks so it seems legit… and certainly has some dark implications. You be the judge. The link loads a little slow, but I trust you’ll find it interesting given all the theories being “kicked around” on this “accident”.

    http://archive.is/7XrIL

    • hypnotique59 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Things that make you go WTHeck??? The comment about the train…..

    • WSB says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:50 am

      It might be better to post a screen shot. No one knows where that link is from.

      • tazz2293 says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:13 am

        What I named the pic says it all

      • iswhatitis says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:18 am

        WSB, the site, archive.is, is a safe site. It’s purpose is to capture screenshots of webpages. What you get if you go to the link is exactly that – a screenshot of a twitter feed. archive.is also shows exactly when and where that particular screenshot was taken.

        It’s safe to visit.

        While I don’t see many archive.is links around here, on redditt they are reasonably common (including in “the_donald” [sic?] – the PDJT-support “sub-redditt”).

        Now – this particular screenshot – I haven’t done the “time math”, but the main twiiter post is dated “8:17 PM – 30 Jan 2018”, while archive.is shows it was “grabbed-on” is “31 Jan 2018 20:42:05 UTC”.

        The post most probably “notable” (and why someone “archived it” to begin with) is dated, “53m”. THAT is my problem – the date math needs to be done to verify that post actually came before the “event”.

        That actual post states, “Why? What’s going to happen in the morning, a big train crash that might kill multiple congressional representatives?”

        So – the reason this link has been making the rounds today is because it looks somewhat “predictive” of the GOP crash.

        BUT, without the “date math” it is not “obvious” that that particular post was made prior to that crash. To me, at least.

  16. citizen817 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

  17. lawrencepaul1 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:42 am

    A tad premature but we are getting there.

    A Post-Mortem On The Corpse Of “Social Justice”
    http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3362-a-post-mortem-on-the-corpse-of-social-justice

    • BobBoxBody says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:52 am

      This isn’t premature at all. I was saying this all the way back in the latter half of 2014 based off of what I saw in Europe and based off of a post-mortem on the midterms. Political Correctness and all of that branches off of it are dead. If it weren’t Trump wouldn’t have been elected.

      Even on Youtube where you had tons of channels going after SJWs and Political Correctness a lot of that has died down and there isn’t as much interest in it now. Because they’ve been beaten. Ultimately PCness and SJWs are a symptom, not the illness. And Trump along with many others have been attacking that illness and the ones that spread it.

      People are no longer afraid to speak their mind, and they see that there are others who are like-minded in being able to share ideas without being burned at the stake for it.

      Oh there’s still the gnashing of teeth, the wailing and crying in some areas like the tech sector, but it’s only because the curtain has been ripped down and they’re being exposed….and they have no where to hide. Sunlight really is the best disinfectant.

      • lawrencepaul1 says:
        February 1, 2018 at 1:09 am

        I is not dead by a very long shot. I also travel and although things are definitely starting to change there is a hell of a long way to go before we get back to where we were before the left stole the narrative.

    • WSB says:
      February 1, 2018 at 12:57 am

      I remember our malaise and sweater patches from Carter, only to see big hair, shoulder pads, jewelry and vested suits come right back after Ron and Nancy had hit the WH the next year.

      Cultural changes do come from leadership. This shall, too!

  18. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Thank you for my breadcrumbs PDJT! Close to $2,000 more per year in net pay!

    Nancy ‘chompers’ Pelosi, you are so out of touch with reality!

    You wouldn’t know the truth, if it bit you on the as I was saying,

    God bless America and our great President!

  19. joeknuckles says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Still, nobody is making the right argument in the debate over what or who is responsible for the current trajectory of the economy. The policies implemented at the end of the Bush Administration and during the Obama administration (TARP, bailouts, porkulus, unlimited quantitative easing, etc.) did help to prop up the economy, but they were not sustainable as long term solutions. Those things helped (in my humble opinion) to replace the wealth that vanished into thin air when the housing market and the stock market crashed. However, the economy was already losing what little steam it had because the fundamentals were even worse than before the crash. The policies implemented under Trump are fundamentally sound and will produce lasting economic strength.
    Come on, I’m no economist and I can figure that out. Why can’t republican strategists that go on TV to argue the case figure it out?

    • millwright says:
      February 1, 2018 at 1:10 am

      jk : A lot of what financial pundits and the public think of as “wealth” is as ephemeral as fairy gold ( and perhaps bitcoins) relying upon a public perception of value rather than intrinsic worth. IOW the difference between the “worth” of a seaside McMansion can be as extreme as its multi-million buck asking price and what it’ll bring as salvage and the lot opened for something else . i agree Trump is pushing for fundamentally sound fiscal polices but i continue to hope he gains enough support to effect a major overhaul of the tax system and curtailing its political links.

  20. citizen817 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Justice Department Drops all Remaining Charges Against Sen. Robert Menendez

    Submitted Wednesday morning, the brief motion announcing DOJ’s intent to dismiss reads, in part:

    In light of the Court’s January 24, 2018 Opinion and Order and pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a), the United States of America moves to dismiss the Superseding Indictment.

    https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/justice-department-drops-all-remaining-charges-against-sen-menendez/

  21. Aesop Shrugged says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:50 am

    https://www.weaselzippers.us/372906-obamas-presidential-library-ripped-as-ugly-waste-of-taxpayer-resources-by-chicagoans/

    Yah know, this gets me thinking, imagine what President Trump’s library will look like. I’m betting gold and fabulous!

  22. jello333 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I get a lot of fundraising emails from not only the Rep Party and candidates, but from the Dem side too. And the Dems always start off with a rant about whatever the latest anti-Trump news happens to be. But something funny today. In all of the Dem emails I got, including one from the Dem Party itself, they didn’t even mention the SOTU speech. They did some generic Trump bashing, but not one word about the SOTU. Obviously these idiots took a look at the viewer polls and were like “Oh no, oh no!”

  24. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Thought I should post this here also.

    I am tired of all this talk about Pres. Trump being surrounded by black hats (Kelly, Wray, etc). Well Trump has bought a lot of white hates into his administrations and they have been nothing but trouble. Manaford was loved by everyone on this site and guess what he was nothing but trouble. Bannon was was loved by every one here and all he did was leak. Flynn is loved by everyone and he has been only trouble, Sessions was loved by everyone and he has been trouble. He is always trying to do what is right and so you can never trust Sessions. Pres. Trump has always said he knows a lot of really rotten people and that he knew how to use them. Bad people are predictable you know what they are going to do. Thus a smart person like our Pres. knows how to guide them in their predictability. Good people are totally unpredictable. They keep trying to do good according to what they think is the circumstances at the time. Thus you never know how they are going to act. When you know how someone is going to act you know how you can use them. As SD has always said, Pres. Trump is the master of the downside. Ryan is a terrible person, but Pres. Trump has played him like a fiddle.

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:13 am

    THE TV RATINGS ARE IN FOR TRUMP’S SPEECH AND IT DOUBLED THE GRAMMYS!
    https://ilovemyfreedom.org/breaking-tv-ratings-trumps-speech-doubled-grammys/

    Excerpt:

    In the final numbers, 47.7 million watched that speech in front of the members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the Joint Chiefs and more.

    James Corden’s second kick at the Grammy host can saw 19.81 million tune into watch music’s supposedly biggest night.

  26. WhistlingPast says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Oh yes, bring on the midterms.

  27. BillRiser says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:14 am

    RELEASE THE MEMO Please!

  28. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:20 am

    I hope this works. If it does, you will see a video clip from Lou Dobbs Tonight with Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch talking about the FBI sending five “experts” to meet with General Kelly to “negotiate” editing the Nunes Memo, and after they did (which really burns me–Kelly should have threatened to use an RPG on them if they showed up in the WH) the FBI went back and put out a STATEMENT. It is interesting information about the FBI and how they bully, I mean operate.

    I am so over the FBI. Burn the place to the ground. Sew the ground with salt. May it never rise again.

    http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5723613369001/?#sp=show-clips

  29. nigella says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:27 am

    So Schiff-ty is having a melt down over a few changes to the memo and demanding a new vote on whether to release it? Boy he is really panicking

  30. Harry Lime says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Truth Factory Cat’s take on the SOTU

    And in case you don’t watch all the way I’ll share this (which made me laugh so hard I scared my deaf cat); When she saw Joe Kennedy giving the Democrat response she at first glance thought it was Conan O’Brien and that he had contracted rabies. Bwahahahaahhaah!!!!!!

