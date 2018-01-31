House Intelligence Committee Releases Transcript of Monday Night “Memo Meeting”…

On Monday night January 29th, 2018, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence met to discuss the release of a classified committee memo that outlined corruption within the U.S. Justice Department, and how the DOJ/FBI used fraudulent material to apply for FISA surveillance warrants on American citizens.

Below is the committee transcript from that meeting. Democrats (minority) opposed the release of the Intelligence Memo; Republicans (majority) supported it. The minority wanted to distribute a memo of their own; the majority supported the request of the minority so long as they followed the same process as previous.  (link to pdf)

54 Responses to House Intelligence Committee Releases Transcript of Monday Night “Memo Meeting”…

  1. D. Manny says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I bet Schiffty said that with a straight face. But what I wonder more is, how did everyone there keep a straight face?

  2. Hoosier_friend? says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    I beyond fed up with the corruptocrats behaving as if they lord over us “little people”. Release the memo!

  3. James says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Yet the Democrats declined to follow the same process as used for the Nunes memo.

  4. modsquad says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    WH is now officially engaged in Chinese water torture. FBI people have to be stepping outside to scream at the top of their lungs.

  5. jmclever says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Adam Schiff complaining about crossing a line in releasing the memo (by committee vote and by the rules) when Diane Feinstein unilaterally released the Simpson testimony. The hypocrisy! It is to laugh!

  6. Jim Rogers says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Release the memo!!! Lock him up! Him, too….. And him….. And her….. Her, too….. Lock ’em all up!!! [Names provided if you really need them…..]

  7. WhistlingPast says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Obstruct! Obstruct! Obstruct!
    The Demonrat Party playbook.
    Oh, that and lie about everything.

  8. D. Manny says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    I could only get so far in the memo. Too many lies in one place. I’m done. I’ll let everybody else parse out the necessary info from here.

  9. jmclever says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Schiff claiming that only he and Gowdy have read the supporting documents when Chairman Nunes is the person he’s saying that to. The memo is based on what Nunes read in the Eisenhower SCIF.

  10. Linus_in_W.PA. says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Why did one democrat vote ‘present?’

  11. jmclever says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    All dems vote against releasing the republican memo but all republicans along with dems vote to release the democrat memo. Tell me who are the divisive obstructionists

  12. bosscook says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    I hope by this time next week (I’m assuming the memo will be out by then), there will be several Democrats and Obama/Clinton sycophants trying to get out of the country. And I also hope Trump has anticipated this and will position LEO to stop them. And I want pics.

  13. simicharmed says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Pure gibberish and posturing! How this “minority memo” nonsense has any merit is beyond logic! I came out AFTER the facts and I am confident it is only a political ploy. The Citizens of The United States want to know what happened/is happening with OUR Government! Period! I personally do not need any “guidance”…just my common sense and my ability to think critically! The memo from Chairman (Nunes) is all I need to fact find and make a determination! I do not want the propaganda from a know leaker…

  14. History Teaches says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    The memo had become the red line in the sand. But it only represents a summary of a long list of criminal activities.

    Releasing just the memo without all the supporting documents, footnotes and details plays to the MSM, who will zero in and parse every conclusion into nothingness.

    Overwhelm them with massive amounts of data that can’t be reduced to easy sound bites or dismissed as partisan.

    The MSM are lazy and reactionary. They lost the ability to think critically or communicate objectively. They will be dependent on their usual suspects to spin things for them. Their so called senior experts like Toobin, Gergen, Dershowitz, etc. But if all the facts are flawlessly compiled and indisputable, they will have their work cut out trying to hide from the truth.

    The memo alone will be a tease, but it only represents the tip of the iceberg.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      January 31, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      History teaches, correct. The enemedia will make whatever is released too confused for the public to understand. I personally snarked to a friend last night that the enemedia would come up with ‘some disaster or train wreck’ to cover instead of the great SOTU speech. No kidding! I hope the public sees this memo clearly without enemedia covering it in their usual fog of confusing psychobabble.

  15. NJF says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Charles Payne announcing memo could be released as early as tomorrow.

  16. penny munday says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Interesting comparing Schiffs remarks in the committee meeting and the FIB press release.
    Schiff: The memoranda which the majority will seek to make public today contains any number of misleading representations and factual problems.
    FBI Press Release: we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact
    Same same. Wray is as much an idiot as Schiff.

  17. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    “I just think it is really sad that we have come to this conclusion that we need to have two points of view about underlining facts that are in a classified document.”

    Well Ms. Sewell, we don’t. If you were really concerned about political points of view muddying the waters, you would push for the release of the classified material that is the source of these memos so the American people can see it for themselves without somebody else’s interpretation. But you’re not afraid the American people will see a misinterpretation of the facts, you’re afraid they will see the facts at all! 😉

  18. Ziiggii says:
    January 31, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    this is Schiff squabbling about whether the FBI is under investigation…. ***gasp*** 😱 they are!?! But he makes a subtle little statement here

    someone – anyone – please take a WILD guess who Schiff is referring to…. 😎

  19. Pam says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    The DemoRATS are quaking in their boots. There is evidently some much evidence there they don’t want uncovered. Too bad, I say, release the memo!

