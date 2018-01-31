House Intelligence Committee Releases Transcript of Monday Night “Memo Meeting”…

On Monday night January 29th, 2018, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence met to discuss the release of a classified committee memo that outlined corruption within the U.S. Justice Department, and how the DOJ/FBI used fraudulent material to apply for FISA surveillance warrants on American citizens.
Below is the committee transcript from that meeting. Democrats (minority) opposed the release of the Intelligence Memo; Republicans (majority) supported it. The minority wanted to distribute a memo of their own; the majority supported the request of the minority so long as they followed the same process as previous. (link to pdf)
I bet Schiffty said that with a straight face. But what I wonder more is, how did everyone there keep a straight face?
paraphrasing powerlineblog “Shifty had the most punchable face on the committee”
I beyond fed up with the corruptocrats behaving as if they lord over us “little people”. Release the memo!
And the evidence behind the memo!
That will be the nail in the coffin! There is no way they can spin it once that occurs. The Democrats, Left, MSM etc. will be crowing that the memo is biased, misleading etc. which will set them up for the ultimate MOAB that will be dropped on their heads when everything is released.
Oh, it’s coming my fellow Deplorable, it’s coming.
And it will be phenomenal!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Unless the release of the ‘memo’ lights a fire so big that people are FINALLY arrested and PROSECUTED, all of these games about releasing the ‘memo’ are in danger of over-selling and dramatically under-delivering.
And if that happens, it will only serve the interests of the Swamp.
Chairman Hoosier, I second that emotion!
It’s so awesome how Nunes is making everything public. Sunlight is the best cure to evil.
Yet the Democrats declined to follow the same process as used for the Nunes memo.
WH is now officially engaged in Chinese water torture. FBI people have to be stepping outside to scream at the top of their lungs.
Virtual waterboarding lol POTUS did say he liked it.
Adam Schiff complaining about crossing a line in releasing the memo (by committee vote and by the rules) when Diane Feinstein unilaterally released the Simpson testimony. The hypocrisy! It is to laugh!
If. the Schiff memo is knowingly wrong, is that obstruction?
Release the memo!!! Lock him up! Him, too….. And him….. And her….. Her, too….. Lock ’em all up!!! [Names provided if you really need them…..]
Hang them, its cheaper and ensures the end to their working against America.
Obstruct! Obstruct! Obstruct!
The Demonrat Party playbook.
Oh, that and lie about everything.
I think that they are more likely using methods from Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.”
My post is the condensed version.
I could only get so far in the memo. Too many lies in one place. I’m done. I’ll let everybody else parse out the necessary info from here.
hehe – it’s full of juicy stuff FYI
Arrrrrgggg, please tell me. PLEASE????
LikeLiked by 2 people
😏
My company laptop blocks documents from scribd so I can’t read it now, please tell. 😉
http://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180129/106822/HMTG-115-IG00-Transcript-20180129.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel the same way sometimes. Just go look at the pictures of the Dims from last night and feel better.
Just imagine what it must be like for the GOP Congressmen to have to work with those snakes on a daily basis……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Zig.
Schiff claiming that only he and Gowdy have read the supporting documents when Chairman Nunes is the person he’s saying that to. The memo is based on what Nunes read in the Eisenhower SCIF.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Schiff is a pathological liar.
Next!
I can’t imagine the level of disdain Rep. Nunes has for Schiff. They guy is the ugliest, crookedest of the bunch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep. Nunes probably thinks that the man is nothing more than a useless Sciffhead !!!
Perhaps Mr. Gowdy did read the underlying documentation and thus has decided to resign from the congress. Has it not been discussed here that this committee did have access to the material??
Perhaps Mr. Schiff should strongly consider a break from politics as well.
Why did one democrat vote ‘present?’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because that’s the most you can hope for out of most of them.
TDS perhaps ? /s
Just like his idol, Obama. 😏
Because Jackie Speier (D-CA) is pushing swamp narrative that THE MEMO is a Nunes-Trump conspiracy to shut down Mueller investigation.
All dems vote against releasing the republican memo but all republicans along with dems vote to release the democrat memo. Tell me who are the divisive obstructionists
I hope by this time next week (I’m assuming the memo will be out by then), there will be several Democrats and Obama/Clinton sycophants trying to get out of the country. And I also hope Trump has anticipated this and will position LEO to stop them. And I want pics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
memo will be out some time tomorrow… here’s my nickel
Yes, I agree..and hope.
I’ll see you the nickel and raise you a dime: Friday, when the whole country will be distracted by the Superbowl…
nah… that gives the enemy a chance to data dump something “earth shattering” in the Friday dump for the weekend.
Pure gibberish and posturing! How this “minority memo” nonsense has any merit is beyond logic! I came out AFTER the facts and I am confident it is only a political ploy. The Citizens of The United States want to know what happened/is happening with OUR Government! Period! I personally do not need any “guidance”…just my common sense and my ability to think critically! The memo from Chairman (Nunes) is all I need to fact find and make a determination! I do not want the propaganda from a know leaker…
The memo had become the red line in the sand. But it only represents a summary of a long list of criminal activities.
Releasing just the memo without all the supporting documents, footnotes and details plays to the MSM, who will zero in and parse every conclusion into nothingness.
Overwhelm them with massive amounts of data that can’t be reduced to easy sound bites or dismissed as partisan.
The MSM are lazy and reactionary. They lost the ability to think critically or communicate objectively. They will be dependent on their usual suspects to spin things for them. Their so called senior experts like Toobin, Gergen, Dershowitz, etc. But if all the facts are flawlessly compiled and indisputable, they will have their work cut out trying to hide from the truth.
The memo alone will be a tease, but it only represents the tip of the iceberg.
History teaches, correct. The enemedia will make whatever is released too confused for the public to understand. I personally snarked to a friend last night that the enemedia would come up with ‘some disaster or train wreck’ to cover instead of the great SOTU speech. No kidding! I hope the public sees this memo clearly without enemedia covering it in their usual fog of confusing psychobabble.
Charles Payne announcing memo could be released as early as tomorrow.
Praise Jesus.
Interesting comparing Schiffs remarks in the committee meeting and the FIB press release.
Schiff: The memoranda which the majority will seek to make public today contains any number of misleading representations and factual problems.
FBI Press Release: we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact
Same same. Wray is as much an idiot as Schiff.
“I just think it is really sad that we have come to this conclusion that we need to have two points of view about underlining facts that are in a classified document.”
Well Ms. Sewell, we don’t. If you were really concerned about political points of view muddying the waters, you would push for the release of the classified material that is the source of these memos so the American people can see it for themselves without somebody else’s interpretation. But you’re not afraid the American people will see a misinterpretation of the facts, you’re afraid they will see the facts at all! 😉
this is Schiff squabbling about whether the FBI is under investigation…. ***gasp*** 😱 they are!?! But he makes a subtle little statement here
someone – anyone – please take a WILD guess who Schiff is referring to…. 😎
The DemoRATS are quaking in their boots. There is evidently some much evidence there they don’t want uncovered. Too bad, I say, release the memo!
