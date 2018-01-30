Tuesday January 30th – Open Thread

Posted on January 30, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Tuesday January 30th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. jbrickley says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

    It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
    Everywhere you go…

    FISA Memo, IG Report, etc. a lot of people are going down. There will be blood.

    Like

    Reply
  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Permit me to be the first to wish a very Happy 136th Birthday…

    …to me!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. nimrodman says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Western party people getting a cultural wake-up call in Cambodia:

    Ten Western Tourists Detained in Cambodia Following Pool Party for ‘Dancing Pornographically’
    http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/01/29/ten-western-tourists-detained-in-cambodia-following-pool-party-for-dancing-pornographically/

    Like

    Reply
    • waltherppk says:
      January 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Maybe they confused the Khymer Rouge with the Moulin Rouge.

      Like

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:40 am

      Disgusting-I visited the north of Cambodia (Siem Riep) in 2000 for the Angkor temples, it was beautiful, but you could tell it was becoming a hip destination-this is what you get. What an insult to wonderful people who have suffered so much and working to rebuild.

      Like

      Reply
  6. waltherppk says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    What is the general length for a five coyote timeout?

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. nwtex says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Grammy Ratings Hit All-Time Demo Low; Draws 19.8M Viewers
    January 29, 2018

    -snipped-
    Maybe it was the more than three and a half hour run time, maybe it was the surprise Hillary Clinton cameo and political stances than seemed to take up more airtime than the music or maybe it was the move to a January broadcast that hobbled last night’s Grammys. Regardless of the reason, somewhere the 60th annual Grammy Awards lost the groove – at least when it comes to ratings and viewers.

    http://deadline.com/2018/01/grammy-ratings-kendrick-lamar-hillary-clinton-bruno-mars-james-corden-cbs-1202272416/

    ~~~

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. nwtex says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

    2 Chronicles 7:14 (NLT)

    14 Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Lucille says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Wedding Photos Taken in Front of Philippines Volcano as It’s Erupting
    weather.com
    This is one couple that might actually look back at their wedding photos!
    https://weather.com/news/trending/video/wedding-photos-taken-in-front-of-philippines-volcano-as-its-erupting

    Like

    Reply
  12. nwtex says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:20 am

    AND he’s a city council member. Figures.

    Like

    Reply
  13. nwtex says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Cleveland Indians: Why the baseball team is dropping its controversial logo
    4 hours ago

    -snipped-

    Chief Wahoo logo has existed in various forms since 1947

    But the logo has divided the city and fans in recent years, and the move away from it came after discussions between team owner Paul Dolan and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

    He said the logo was “no longer appropriate for on-field use”.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-30/cleveland-indians-are-dropping-their-controversial-logo/9373140

    Like

    Reply
  16. nimrodman says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:55 am

    All your children’s education are belong to us:

    Global Education Body to Measure How Well Schools Teach Attitudes to Mass Migration, Global Warming
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/01/29/education-tolerance-migration-feminism/

    International education rankings will begin testing how well schools are “nurturing” globalist attitudes in pupils on topics like mass migration and feminism.

    “Global competence” tests examining views on global warming, racism, and “fake news” will be sat alongside exams in maths, reading, and science as part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Pisa tests — one of the most important international benchmarks for education systems.

    OECD education director Andreas Schleicher said the quality of education systems must be measured on more than exam results, stating a need for schools to impart “values” in a world of “post-truth” and social media “echo chambers”.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s