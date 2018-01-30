President Trump State of The Union Address – 9:00pm EST Livestream….

Tonight President Donald J Trump delivers one of the most widely covered speeches of the presidential year when he addresses a full congress during the State of The Union address.

The start time is 9:00pm, with speech remarks scheduled for 9:10pm EST. Every broadcast station and cable news outlet will be covering the speech.  There are multiple livestream options available.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkABC Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkCBS Livestream Link

11 Responses to President Trump State of The Union Address – 9:00pm EST Livestream….

  1. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:15 pm

  2. FL_GUY says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    I’m so excited I can barely sit still until it starts!

  3. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  4. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:20 pm

  5. Dora says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:21 pm

  6. kea says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I’ve got popcorn!!! Bring it. Can’t remember when I was this excited to see a SOTU

  7. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

  9. Pam says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

  10. CorwinAmber says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    well, no matter what happens tonight (or later), I will never regret my vote for Donald Trump, even if he can’t keep every promise word-for-word. In fact, this news article is the kind of good news that keeps me going:

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/30/senate-confirms-donald-trumps-13th-circuit-court-j/

    I love the way we shoved the old “blue slip tradition” down the throats of the Dems…it’s the judges that count.

