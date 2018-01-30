President Trump State of The Union Address – 9:00pm EST Livestream….

Tonight President Donald J Trump delivers one of the most widely covered speeches of the presidential year when he addresses a full congress during the State of The Union address.
The start time is 9:00pm, with speech remarks scheduled for 9:10pm EST. Every broadcast station and cable news outlet will be covering the speech. There are multiple livestream options available.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – CBS Livestream Link
I’m so excited I can barely sit still until it starts!
Me too! 😁🇺🇸
I’ve got popcorn!!! Bring it. Can’t remember when I was this excited to see a SOTU
well, no matter what happens tonight (or later), I will never regret my vote for Donald Trump, even if he can’t keep every promise word-for-word. In fact, this news article is the kind of good news that keeps me going:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/30/senate-confirms-donald-trumps-13th-circuit-court-j/
I love the way we shoved the old “blue slip tradition” down the throats of the Dems…it’s the judges that count.
