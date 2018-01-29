FBI Director Chris Wray and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Visit White House…

According to most media reports the Justice Department viewed the House Intelligence Committee memo yesterday; and with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe being removed, there’s a myriad of reasons why FBI Director Wray and Deputy AG Rosenstein could be visiting the White House.
.
Two possibilities include:
•Candidate recommendations for replacement FBI Deputy Director.
•Discussion with NSC, or OLC, about House Intel memo content/release.
Begging POTUS not to approve release of the memo…
POTUS needs to release the memo!! What, you don’t want transparency from our government? You’d prefer to stay in the dark?!?!? Sheesh
I think Mike was inferring that Wray and Rosenstein were begging POTUS not to release the MEMO…..:)
That’s how I took it.
Yeah, but had to think about it for a second or two.
POTUS does not need to release the memo!
Congress is releasing the memo.
The MSM narrative is that Trump is releasing the memo,
That Trump is firing Mueller etc.
You’re saying begging is what Wray and Rosie were doing at the WH, right?
Rosenstein’s smile didn’t have the eyes in agreement. Tense in the jaw. Perhaps trying to create a smile while out in the cold weather. If the news was bad for Rod, he could have been pushing the smile in order to not give the cameras anything to cue on for it.
i hope you mean that Wray and Rosie begged POTUS to not approve the release of memo, ain’t gonna happen
3) cutting deals
No one in the spider web will be able to cut a deal!
LikeLiked by 2 people
4) Permanently closing the FBI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now that would sure be something!
Rosey trying to explain why his name is on the memo.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Red you hit the nail on its head with the post of the day! If what has been released in a few newspapers that Rosenstein extended the FISA warrant on Carter Page, that will be very difficult for him to explain away. Ime will tell!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That story originates from NYT Maggie Haberman… hmmmmm…
Something tells me to not take it on the face of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What would be the motive for Maggie running the Rosey/FISA story?
Maggie knows Rosey turned and has the job of discrediting him?
From the article linked above:
President Trump is not the official who should be enforcing these standards. That is what the Justice Department is for. If Special Counsel Mueller wants to interview the president, he should first be required to demonstrate that there is strong evidence the president has committed a crime, and that the president has essential evidence of the crime that cannot be obtained from any other source.
It is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s job to force Mueller to make that showing. That duty trumps whatever “hands off” promises he may have made to Democrats. If the Justice Department will not supervise its prosecutors, then presidents, former presidents, other high public officials, journalists, defense lawyers, and all sorts of interesting people who might have relevant information — but who are protected from harassment by over-aggressive prosecutors thanks to prudent Justice Department leadership and policy — should plan on spending lots of time in the grand jury.
How many regular Americans have died, how many lives have been ruined because of the actions of these bastards who think they’re smarter than all of us, get to call all the shots, get to pick who’s in charge, get to pick policy, get to send men off to die, get to bring in foreigners who will kill us?
Trial then hanging. I’m sick of this s*** and have been for a very long time. I want some necks in nooses. If we don’t then more like these will Slither out of the dark out from under rocks and insinuate themselves back into positions of power. These people need to be made examples of, just like the “authorities”are so fond of making examples of us.
Trial.then.hanging
Does anyone here besides me remember LaVoy Finicum?
LikeLiked by 7 people
http://www.kgw.com/mobile/article/news/local/eastern-oregon/family-of-slain-rancher-lavoy-finicum-sues-federal-government/283-511776471
Yes, and the whole Bundy/Malhuer situation was over the BLM seizing rancher land in multiple western states. In NV it was due to unpaid land lease fees to the feds…But what they really wanted was to seize all of Bundy’s land…because guess what is under the ground in parts of Bundy’s property?
Here’s a hint…Clinton Foundation got a $145million kickback from the Russians…
As QAnon says, there aren’t any coincidences…
Rosenstein had a REALLY big smile on his face in that short clip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah he looks like he just got a get out of jail free card.
,,,or maybe his CYA deal was accepted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not a part of the counter-intelligence departments.
He may have signed off on papers trusting them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That guy is a weasel. He doesn’t want the watching cameras to read him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly my thought! Way too energetic and “HAPPY!” for the situation, unless, perchance, he’s really full MAGA and really is HAPPY! to drive a stake into the deep stinkers’ hearts. Until proven otherwise, though, I’m assuming total fake snake, mugging for the cameras/onlookers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a spy. He can act really well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off the hook….
Yup. Yuge!!
Like he had just heard the best joke of his life. It was bizarre.
And fake. (IMO.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda like Clinton at Ron Browns funeral, yukking it up then saw the camera and immediately went into sad face……:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nervous
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein smiling broadly all the way to his vehicle might be a clue.Theories?
Is he one for gingivial smiles? Or is he covering since the cameras are there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or is that “duping joy” (what psychopaths experience after deceiving someone)? Thing is, I don’t think Trump can be deceived. And the memo is already written – can’t erase what’s documented.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These guys are not used to a street fighter!!
Trump
my guess: the meeting went VERY badly for Rosie
LikeLiked by 4 people
My infant children smiled when they had gas. 😉
LikeLiked by 14 people
I still smile when I have gas….
LikeLiked by 11 people
Literally laughed at loud. (me too!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s funny
Dude!!!
Or release it. Silently.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha….oh Boss, that was hilarious. My brothers, and my son and his friends used to laugh every time they passed some gas. They still do lol.
Pulled another fast one on everyone and got away with it again. “I executed the FICA Application because (insert any lie) and didn’t know it was fake…blah, blah”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The nets are closing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought Rosenstein was part of this scandal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a swamp dweller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is…up to his weasel neck in it
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is and he better be fired
If Rosey was smiling he’s either nervous or relieved…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he plead for life without parole instead of the chair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had that smile when he left Ryan’s office. It’s an inappropriate expression – trying to bluff the reporters. It could be a nervous stress smile. He wasn’t able to put on a poker face like most high level officials do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was begging Ryan to not release the memo. He must believe his name is on it. I don’t recall Wray being opposed to release. He is alleged to have said he wanted his people to see it (possibly about redacting, etc.) Very puzzling…
LikeLike
Well that narrowed it down,
Or maybe a possible side effect from a truth serum injection before being interrogated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do wonder what’s up with Rosenstein.
LikeLike
me too.. we just don’t know yet. Could turn out to be a villain, could turn out to be a friend.
LikeLike
Not sure about the True Pundit? McCabe threatens to torch FBI if no pension.
https://truepundit.com/mccabe-threatens-torch-fbi-forced-resignation-fbi-insider-poised-spill-beans/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll believe it when I see it
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillary is going to burn’em all down as the screw turns. New book?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The C_ _t of Monte Crisco” by Hillary R Clinton in paperback soon!
Go ahead and make it easy. OK, no pension.
Commence swamp self-draining in 3, 2, . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Torch away. We need a fresh start. Although it’s incredibly difficult to stand up an agency that requires so many clearances.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Send him some matches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miliitary, Baby!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate my phone!
I’d love to see that bluff called! Please, br’er fox, please torch dem deep stankers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe already torched the FBI.
LikeLike
Bring it on big boy! Burn it down!
LikeLike
Someone can post T Heads "Burnin' Down the House"-I'm too retarded!
LikeLike
LikeLike
It is possible, that Rosey flipped a long time ago, but kept playing the part of a Black Hat? Damn, I keep swiping my Kindle to go to the next page, and it’s blank! Aaaaaarrrrggggg!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think so considering he wrote that letter saying Comey was incompetent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rosey wanted Comey fired because Comey treated poor Mrs. Bill Clinton so unfairly. Re-read his letter.
LikeLike
I always thought the Comey letter was a way to convince the White Hats he was on the up and up, actually. Part of the plan they put together, thinking Comey would get whacked anyway, Rosie would look like a White Hat.
LikeLike
I agree with 👇
LikeLiked by 6 people
The new “acting” director apparently is a swamper too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that is what you find in the swamp.
I’d rule out meeting regarding a replacement for McCabe. Wouldn’t Sessions be the person to meet with and not Rosey?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say it was just optics so Trump could say…,see, I consulted with the DOJ…NOW RELEASE THE DAMN MEMO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are they calling McCabe’s departure “terminal leave” – is Hillary hiding in wait for McCabe in her woods?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s just the standard phrase. Just means going on leave until your retirement date.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are they calling McCabe’s departure “terminal leave” ?
Because his career is dead as a door nail ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
…. and he’s headed for an airport
He’s retiring to Chappaqua.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The terminology might not be quite right. In the military terminal leave is a term used. It means you have left your position and are on leave until your comittment separation date. There is not such terminology in the OPM, office of personnel, rules/regs. In the civil service you still occupy a position when on leave.
McCabes Birthday is 5 May. It seems his March date involved using leave. Civil servants can carry over max 30 days annually. Mccabe is leaving at the end of January is another 5 weeks earlier. He could be on admin leave. He still occupies a position while on leave, unlike the military where a position is not occupied when on terminal leave.
We’re getting ambiguity and not getting a terminology correct explanation- the reputable press has been using “effective” step down wording as they don’t know exactly what happened rather than opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terminal leave is accrued leave that you take and then seamlessly go into retirement. Military uses the same term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Military expression: War Fighters don’t take vacation, they ‘go on leave’.
Working for the guvmint, using up your accrued vacation time prior to your scheduled end of employment date, is refered to as ‘Terminal Leave’
But your description might end up being true also…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought they were already counting his accrued time off and he had to wait until March.
It sounds like they are giving him a break and they will count these several weeks as covered employment for his pension and let him still retire in March with 20 years. Wikipedia says he started with the FBI in 96 so maybe he had a break in service because that’s over 20 years already.
With my job the difference would be if he had 19 years and 10 and a half months he would have to wait till he was 65 to start collecting his pension .
if he has his 20yrs or more he can start collecting it right away.
He is only 49 years old.
He tried to screw the country so I think they should make him wait till he 65.
They should screw him like they tried to screw Captain Culpeper!
I’ll be pissed if he gets to start collecting his pension this year, he should go to prison.
One of the rules for the communists to take over was:
35. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.
Does what is going on now play into this even though POTUS is trying to drain the swamp?
LikeLike
D’oh! Or prior to separation from the Military when not retiring.
Not if POTUS has already set up a parallel one.
You don’t have to be a Communist to want to dismantle the FBI. It’s been corrupted since J. Edgar.
At 0:06, just as he (RR) is walking behind the light Suburban, he appears to say something to someone either behind the vehicle or out of the frame (to the right).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do the FBI and DOJ have fallout shelters? They’re about to get nuked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is the vote going?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it is about anything to do with the Russian matter, then Sessions could not go.
If it was a purely personnel matter, then Sessions was free to go.
Just sayin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LITTLE OFF TOPIC
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe cannot retire in March. McCabe’s date of birth is May 5, 1968…which means his retirement date is May 5, 1968, the day he becomes 50 years of age.
97 days of terminal leave?
If you are a federal civilian employee, it isn’t a benefit that’s available when you retire. That matter was settled by the Comptroller General of the United States as far back as January 1945. In decision B-46683, 24 Comp. Gen 511, he stated that “terminal annual or vacation leave may not be granted immediately prior to separation from the service in any case where it is known in advance that the employee is to be separated from the service.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
My suspicion here is that Wray offered McCabe Administrative Leave to just go away now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earliest FERS retirement with benes is at 56 w/30 years. Less than 30 and it becomes 60/20 years. So the earliest Andy could retire would be 2024.
Andy’s profession could be as you say. Don’t know. Agreed 97 days terminal leave is never given.
LikeLike
First thing that comes to mind when thinking of FERS and retiring at 50 is that is the earliest date for Voluntary Early Retirement Authority. McCabe’s case doesn’t seem to match the statutory intent, but I’m not reading anything that would explicitly bar the agency from offering him retirement under that authority.
LikeLike
Fbi special agents can retire after 20 year so:
Special agents receive retirement benefits through the FERS. Their pension is based on the number of years of service as a special agent and their three years of highest income. Special agents receive 1.7 percent of this average multiplied by 20 for the first 20 years of service. Added to this is 1 percent of the high-three average salary multiplied by the number of years over 20 the special agent served.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I read that the McCabe replacement is also SWAMP. Interesting chess moves after House vote tonight and potential memo release to public. Also read that Shifty plans to release the DEMO version of their House Intell memo. God Bless the few white hats and PDJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes he is. Former Comey deputy. No matter, he is only acting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just read that the Pope has logged in at the white house too ,this really is getting ugly !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Troll comment not funny, except to YOU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein smiling on his way out, would be creepy, if he were in trouble. And, now in the company of Wray, right after the announcement of McCabe. Usually, people who are leaving from some problem are avoided.
Ether Rosenstein not in trouble or he has a future as an actor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Wray walked mccabe out this morning and then walked rosenstein out this afternoon?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think a McCabe replacement is a high agenda event the day after Doj/FIB reads the memo, McCabe is kicked out the door, the Memo is now being leaked and the SOTU address is tomorrow.
Replacement issue is low priority, IMO, compared to the Memo leak/release.
McCabe/Wray are begging for it not to be released (they prefer leaking).
Should not have allowed DoJ/FBI to see it. Per SD’s article, protocol was to go to POTUS in executive branch first, not the underlings.
Swamp feeding swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I thought earlier today. But then McCabe needed to be dealt with and maybe it would only be done if Wray saw the memo.
So Rosenstein’s on Trump’s side? I wouldn’t have thought that.
LikeLike
Leverage, by the Master of Leverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me Rosenstein in the video seems more than happy…giddy almost? Anyone have research on the history between Rosenstein and McCabe? Doesn’t seem too sad if McCabe is his buddy.
LikeLike
Because he got his man David Bowdich as McCabe’s replacement; the swamp promotes the swamp.
LikeLike
43 minutes for 22 people to vote? Congress!
LikeLiked by 4 people
63 minutes and counting…
If true, this is a good sign of winning……………..
“The new Acting Deputy Director of the FBI replacing Andrew McCabe, David Bowdich worked under Comey. In fact, he may be a witness in the ‘Trump-Russia’ investigation because Comey had a conversation with him about Trump asking the former FBI Director to supposedly ‘back off its probe into General Flynn’.
Even worse, Bowdich was involved in the Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting conversations with Comey as they scrambled to hide the scandalous meeting from the public.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/swamp-strikes-new-acting-deputy-director-replacing-andrew-mccabe-previously-worked-comey-hide-clinton-lynch-tarmac-meeting-press/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is Sessions in all this ?
LikeLike
LikeLike
..”this is a sign of NOT winning…”
sorry.
Bowdich was in deep with Strzok and Page…hes in the text messages…who the hell is in charge over there…this is getting ridiculous
Agree. No wonder Rosenstein was grinning like the Cheshire Cat.
Sessions consulting with DOJ ethics experts to determine if he still has access to the executive washroom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lou Dobbs should be epic tonight…💣💣💣💣
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The best small business strategy I ever saw for this situation is to fire everyone in the office. A week later rehire only your very best people then all new people to restaff.
(I’d require diplomas from Midwest conservative colleges only, but that’s just me. ) The only reasonable alternative is to shut the CIA and FBI down and come up with better ideas to replace them. This went way way too far. How many readers did not suspect this type of corruption was going on? Yet we were completely powerless against it, save the miracle of Donald Trump.
Our nation is too precious, and too many lives have been lost preserving her to risk this filth destroying her in the next of serving the people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Given the centralized nature of intelligence, and how the intelligence products, over the decades since the FBI, NSA, and CIA’s inception have become compartmentalized, I think it simply makes sense to disband the FBI and CIA and combine them into a new centralized department that taps into the NSA intelligence data silo.
The CIA has (inappropriately) become a paramilitary organization, where these types of activities should be conducted by the military (same thing with the State Department, I might add).
The FBI has become a political Private Investigator for Washington DC. The FBI should *NOT* have jurisdiction over the Las Vegas massacre, yet they do and they’ve done nothing but interfere with the investigation for unknown reasons. The ATF could easily coordinate with Nevada State law enforcement resources in that matter.
Let’s hope Rosey has been Flipped for immunity and is going to Rat Everybody Out !!!
If Rosenstein is implicated in the memo, they likely discussed the terms of his exit (whether he’d be fired, or allowed to resign). I’d be willing to let him resign and collect benefits if he was willing to talk and cooperate. He knows things.
It’s possible that Wray might have relayed sentiments to the President that the FBI does not want this released. However, more than likely Wray is part of the Big Ugly strategy, so I believe that Wray was there to discuss other people who are at the FBI, who are implicated in the memo. Things are leaking out today that other people are expected to resign at the FBI. My guess is almost everyone in senior leadership at the FBI, Priestap included.
I also believe there is some coordination going on with how to manage the release situation. This has to be done carefully so that it can retain its objectivity and not begin to reek of partisan politics. I think outside of the Congressional committees that are directly involved, Congress should hopefully stay well enough away from the coming tidal wave of scandal because it’s going to be yuge.
Anyone saying Rosenstein is surely deep state is just merely speculating. There is more going on than meets the eye obviously.
I think Rosenstein seems like he’s the type that would be used and abused by the Deep State for their purposes.
But there’s no way he’s a white hat.
PS just who is hiding on the third floor balcony across the street taking this video through the planter boxes? This was billed as ‘our Fox cameras’.
Wonder if Mccabe in wanting to keep his pension and evade charges has given up a lot of information. That might explain the smile and the reason to report to PDJT , that’s if they would be allowed to make such reports to the President without him seeming to obstruct anything or be involved at all.
They get way more on the open market…private security firms would definitely give him 7 figures plus signing bonus…
What is going on in the comments?
Half of them read like as if commenters ignore the posts of the blog owners… ???
They should have voted an hour ago. What’s up
Unrelated? Or maybe not. Just in at CNN. I *love* the last sentence!!!
House Republicans will meet with Justice Department inspector general tomorrow
From CNN’s Manu Raju
Republicans on the House Oversight and Judiciary panels are expected to get briefed tomorrow by Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz, who is investigating FBI actions during the 2016 elections, according to two members of the panels, which are conducting a separate investigation into the FBI.
One of the members, Jim Jordan, confirmed to CNN the meeting was taking place Tuesday, saying it will not be the first time the members are meeting with Horowitz.
Democrats on the committees are contending they were not invited to the briefing.
LikeLike
oops, sorry about that!
