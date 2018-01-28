Sunday Talks – Trey Gowdy Interview With Chris Wallace…

Congressman Trey Gowdy appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss current DOJ and FBI issues surrounding the four-page House Intelligence memo.
All of the reasons to doubt the motives and intents of Trey Gowdy are present in this video (controlled opposition); to include all of the political media swamp defense maneuvers Chris Wallace is famous for.
Sundance,
I think Chris Wallace is a smarmy jackass and have no problem believing he is a mouthpiece for the DS. That last question for Gowdy was a totally leading question for certain sure…a set up no matter how Gowdy answered it. Wallace is clearly trying to keep his DC cocktail invites coming. Disgusting, but it is who Wallace is.
On the other hand, Gowdy seems like he is trying to walk a fine line (ex: See that last set-up question (accusation, really) by Wallace. Gowdy is talking about folks like Alex Jones in his answer (not dissing Jones, but his anger and constant on-the-edge-of-his-seat delivery undermine a lot of what he says, IMHO). Anyway…
Can you be more specific in how you see Gowdy speaking in ways that show how he is in league with folks like Wallace vs. trying to walk that fine line?
Just trying to see what you see. These people are VERY practiced, as you know. Wallace is obvious. Gowdy seems far more slippery (which itself may be the hint?).
Thanks.
Rooster-head is in dire need of testosterone replacement therapy…methinks, he’s grown a set of ovaries…Nunes needs to bitch-slap his ass & frog march him into the kitchen…& tell him to wash the dishes!!!!
Gowdy is a swamp-pussy..writ large!!!!
Looks like everyone got their 4am talking points. This week’s narrative is going to be interesting to say the least. Be prepared for a lot of BS and racism.
Viewing advisory…… Wallace is on the list of Ipecac substitutes.
Proof positive…..Harold Gowdy exists to make sure that they get to the bottom of it, without ever getting to the bottom of it.
Again….the longer “The Memo” remains hidden, those tasked with discrediting the contents, gain strength……That’s the plan.
#ReleaseTheMemo…before it’s too late.
Off topic but gotta love it:
Home Depot co founder say’s dems don’t have any brains.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/371121-home-depot-co-founder-dems-dont-have-any-brains
I’m amazed that the contents of the memo haven’t been leaked considering the # of people that have seen it!
The democrats are not reading it.
There’s the answer!
More than likely more have read it than are letting on. They don’t want to leak any of it until: (1) they have coordinated answers for each memo point or (2) perhaps there’s so much scary info in it they’re trying to put off the inevitable until they can get to a country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S.?
Hahaha Mary! So true!
Gowdy just leaked it in that video. We know, based on what he said, that the dossier was used to get FISA warrants. We know Steele/Simpson hated Trump and were paid by Hillary.
I suspect that since the memo is only 4 pages, that this is what it will say. Basically, it will say what we know already.
In the movie ‘Dumb & Dumber’, paraphrased: ‘If hell freezes over…’ reply: ‘So, you say there is a chance?’… comes to mind. These guys are like tuna on a fishing line. The longer they struggle, the more it is obvious they still think they have a chance. That alone makes it entertaining, albeit pathetic.
Think about it. Trump has come this far against all odds, what is the prospect that Deep State will win this??? Right, when hell freezes over. Trump and team will reel these ‘Dumb & Dumber’ fish in like that tuna.
Like watching Wilbur at Davos. He almost looked bored with the stupidity of these ‘Top Guys and Gal’.
Who even wants to waste their breath dealing with this bad actor? He just needs to go away or shut up, preferably both. Gowdy, just another bought and paid for gutless weasel.
So, to cut through all of this.
– Yes, Gowdy is a Deep State operative.
– Chris Wallace is, well, Chris Wallace.
– Nunes is the real deal.
What does this mean going forward? Will the memo get released before the FBI and DOJ see it?
Apparently not if Gowdy has any control of the situation. As others had mentioned, the FBI already knows what’s in it because they provided all of the base material.
The simple answer, to me, is that I’d wager it’s impossible to swing a cat in the Swamp without hitting a lawyer or two.
Who else on the intel committee is an attorney? Mike Turner comes to mind. When congresscritters need a legal opinion on classified material, are there cleared staffers who do that?
It’s a good question, but it doesn’t put the white hat back on Gowdy. Hell, even if he vetted the memo from a legal standpoint for Nunez (“I wrote the memo”) we’ll have to see what is in it, how it’s worded and what the legal implications are before we start counting Gowdy as on our side.
Also, it wouldn’t be the first time in history that a lawyer tried to play both sides of an angle if it turns out that Gowdy switches hats with the prevailing wind.
Watch that Cat swingin’ talk!
The cat is usually deceased by the time the a swingin commences. At least, traditionally it is.
Caution…..We are cat people.
I’m a cat man myself.
🙀
I prefer cat flingin talk
http://www.papadisc.com/frisbee/frisorg.htm
I have two questions….
Is it true that Mueller removed Strzok because he found out about the bias, or had him removed because the bias was found out?
And second, when it comes to the “insurance policy”, is that policy Mueller (i.e. the Special Counsel”?
1) it seems that once the texts were pointed out to Mueller, he had no choice but to fire Strzok. Of course, he also had the mandate to pursue a new line of investigation and properly investigate Strzok and Page. It seems like he did not. Arguably, that in itself constitutes obstruction of justice and/or prosecutorial misconduct.
2) the insurance policy refers to efforts to thwart a Trump election victory. It may refer to using the dossier as ‘support’ for surveillance, or to leaking anti Trump ‘news’ to the press, or something else. It is extremely doubtful that it refers to post-election efforts, or to speeding up investigation so that in the event Trump wins blahblahblah, or any other explanations. That interpretation is spin, was spun two weeks after the texts came out through a b.s WSJ article. For some strange reason, this spin has become accepted everywhere, even among those who know that the probe stinks from the neck down.
“It is extremely doubtful that it refers to post-election efforts, or to speeding up investigation so that in the event Trump wins blahblahblah, or any other explanations.”
Extreme doubt does, however, leave the door open. I see no reason why two such SJW Dem/Hill devotees should give it all up on November 9th. Nothing with these two should be discounted.
Gowdy is a Capon
I see what you did there!
Nut less roosters usually fatten faster, so what gives with Gowdy, missing meals?
They paid him. Now he must earn the money. But, he’s been outed. He’s probably been stareing at Fle’s gun on the night stand every time he goes to bed. I think he may be trapped like a lot of them. Benghazi….someday will come back to haunt him. He’s. worm.
Published on Jan 22, 2018 FoxNews’ Martha MacCallum video clip preset to her asking about memo release & the following quote:
“Trey Gowdy: “It’s not my job to make criminal referals, it is my job to provide oversight.”
In the CTH video Gowdy says to Wallace “ There’s a pattern. And Republicans are better served by letting the text speak for themselves. I have no idea what they meant by that. I don’t know if it was a joke or not. It’s not my job to figure it out.”
So what happened to Gowdy- he used to say the oversight committee will get to the bottom of what happed. Let the chips fall where they may….now the oversight committee don’t have the job to refer wrongdoing. Sound like the “oversight” has become “overlook”.
Because the cat is out of the bag, in keeping with the cat metaphor up thread. The thinking public knows that a congressional hearing is nothing but Kabuki Theater for the masses. Rey has to modify his rhetoric. Their job is to make it appear justice will be served, until the next look squirrel moment, or as they called it in days of yore “bread & circuses.” The only thing that they get to the bottom of is your and my pocket if allowed. You’ll know it’s about to hit the fan if Jeff Sessions empanels a Grand Jury and these jerks are really under oath, we’ll see.
“As of the 115th Congress, the Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina[3] and the Ranking Member is Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.
The Committee’s government-wide oversight jurisdiction and expanded legislative authority make it one of the most influential and powerful committees in the House. The Committee serves as Congress’ chief investigative and oversight committee, and is granted broad jurisdiction.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_Committee_on_Oversight_and_Government_Reform
So, investigate please, Mr. Gowdy.
Let’s see, Donna Brazile is to CNN,
as Chris Wallace is to FoxNews
and of course Hilarry Clinton is to CNN,
as Trey Gowdy is to FoxNews.
Does the pattern repeat?
I certainly noticed how quickly Gowdy threw Ron Johnson under the bus. Trey likes to think he’s in he is in the middle…calling it as he sees it. Dems don’t do that. Manchin when asked about the comments from Pelosi managed to tie Paul Ryan into it. He doesn’t agree with Pelosi or Ryan. Huh?
I thought Johnson mentioned that an informant had given information about a group meeting off-site. He was not talking about the email.
He did. He also said “we’ll see”.
Right, both of you. Gowdy should have known this and mentioned it. Heck, Wallace should have known it and not even asked that stupid question.
Harold Gowdy the turd.
Disgusting how treasonous some of the GOP swamp is. Not only to their own GOP colleagues, to our President, to their voters, but to the USA. Gowdy and Graham are clowns.
Listening to Gowdy made me ill. And the MSM attacks regarding release of the memo continue. Jill Abrahamson (MSM) claims the Republicans are “…attempting to destroy the credibility of the FBI to tarnish the Mueller investigation and insulate PDJT from obstruction of justice charges”…. When oh when do we get ONE HONEST DECENT MSM reporter to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth– through a major MSM media vehicle? Other than Sundance, we have no one. Sorry guys but twitter and FB and all the other socials don’t reach the 30% of the low info voters that make up 70% of the public opinion polls!
Howie, All OK? WHERE ARE YOU?
Gowdy always acts like he’s so “just the facts M’am”, so honest, good and level-headed. In reality, he’s as deep state as can be, he just hides it better than the others. In addition, I noticed that he defends Mueller every chance he gets as being so upstanding, so above reproach, so impeccable. In the interview, he stated the Mueller fired the FBI guys as soon as he found out about the texts. My question which nobody ever seems to ask: Why was the FBI guy on the team in the first place? If Mueller did a proper background check on him in the first place, he would have known of his political bias. The answer is because Mueller knew very well about the FBI guy’s bias. After the texts became public, then Mueller was like he’s so honest and shocked that he then had to get rid of him. Mueller is a creep. As is Wray and Sessions.
The fact that Trey knows that Mueller knows he has a conflict of interest and still took on the position of SC …..shows Trey’s as corrupt as Mueller. Mueller I would assume is no dumb ars and he would have known the fix was in and yet he is proclaimed to be an “honest broker”…….maybe in hell or as in this case “shithole” DC.
At around 10:25 there’s a graphic showing a Strzok text about handing out calendars. Chris Wallace says Strzok was planning to hand out Russian calendars as a gag. I need to review the series of texts, I don’t recall reading anything about Russian calendars but maybe I missed it. Worse though, the Muh Russia investigation must be quite a joke to these people if they are passing out Russian calendars or Russian anything as a gag. Seems they weren’t taking it very seriously, maybe because there wasn’t much to it other than being part of a plot to take Trump out.
Oh how convenient. The detail about Russian calendars being handed out by a gag came from some anonymous source, reported in the NYT (below) and other media, and Chris Wallace just goes on and reports it as a fact.
For example, the aide said the reference to a “secret society” the day after the election occurred in an exchange between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page in which one noted: “Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society.”
Another person familiar with that exchange said the team had bought Russia-theme calendars to give out to the agents and analysts investigating Russia’s interference in the election, and in light of the election results, Ms. Page was making a dark joke about the gag gifts.
Anyone else think it’s inappropriate for the FBI agents to be joking around about Russian calendars? It seems as if they had their minds made up before they even investigated or interviewed the first witness. Seems an awful lot like the Clinton investigation, eh?
The FBI needs to be completely overhauled. Obama destroyed our justice system.
The Putin-themed calendars seem a bit frivolous, but, whatever.
I am more concerned that the unexpected election result had such a big emotional impact on what is supposed to be a non-political, nonpartisan investigation.
If the FBI really was doing a rule of law, based on facts investigation, what difference does the election result make ?
At 7:40, Wallace brings up the exchange between Page and Strzok. Strzok’s reply includes:
I will email you and (redacted) the same
The name was redacted by the DOJ. There are very few Strzok and Page texts that we’ve seen with redaction and there are plenty we’ve seen with unredacted names. What’s so special about this name that it had to be redacted? It wasn’t “Bill” or “Andy” or “Trisha” or the media contacts. This was someone else. They were talking about Hillary. I’d like to think the redacted name was “Obama” but I doubt Strzok was emailing Obama. Any ideas?
I seriously can’t stand Rooster Head any longer. I’m so tired of his BS swamp defending.
Judging from the youtube still, Wallace looks like he wants to reach out and strangle Gowdy. Are you sure they’re both Deep State collaborators? I’ve never felt comfortable going back even to Benghazi days.
https://fullspectrumdominoes.wordpress.com/2015/10/24/benghazi-and-trey-gowdy/
I don’t see the link between howdy and controlled opposition, sorry, maybe i’m dense. i do see controlled opposition in the incessant day to day hyping of some “memo” and the time allowed for these “controlling” narratives to persuade/convince the public. Geesch, today I read a report that shiff-for-brains’s is preparing a counter memo. I’d be interested to know who makes the decision to release the memo, “the decision maker” as the art of the deal explains, and find out what the hell that person is up to. I heard a report that Trump authorized the release and he is top chain of command. also, will be chasing down information on the day to day polling going on regarding the “memo”. I suspect the impact curve is diminishing, not rising.
The memo is fast becoming a mantra. It’s like putting an APB out for a stolen bumper sticker. Retrieve the car stupid and you regain custody of the bumper sticker. Meanwhile let’s keep our eyes on the road-map. The memo mantra is making me nervous. Speaking of mantras and memes, I have one for the Conservative Treehouse:
https://fullspectrumdominoes.wordpress.com/2018/01/29/bump-this-sticker/
PS: How do you embed graphics in these messages?
As SD referenced no one knows what is in the memo:
♦Assumption #1 – The DOJ is presenting this letter to Devin Nunes from the position that the Nunes Memo is underpinned by documentary evidence they have provided. The DOJ provided FISA documents and FBI investigative documents, and they are assuming that’s the underlying material.
♦Assumption #2 – The DOJ is presenting this letter, and it is being interpreted by almost everyone, including Adam Schiff and media, to center around the Nunes Memo being written about, or including, FISA documents.
There is nothing to indicate either of those assumptions are correct. In fact, there is ample evidence to indicate that nothing about those assumptions are correct.
Secondly, how can ranking member Adam Schiff write a rebuttal memo to the Nunes memo, without any knowledge of the underlying evidence behind Nunes claims?
Again, more assumptions are needed. ie. Schiff has to guess at the underlying evidence based on what he can read from the Nunes memo. If he does that, he’s going to screw himself.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/24/brilliant-strategery-doj-and-fbi-demand-access-to-nunes-memo-while-making-wrong-assumptions/
