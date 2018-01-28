Sunday January 28th – Open Thread

Posted on January 28, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Sunday January 28th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Happy Equus Caballus Day…

    Adorable Canadian Mini Horse Nervous About Jumping Off Step
    weather.com
    https://weather.com/news/trending/video/adorable-canadian-mini-horse-nervous-about-jumping-off-step

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Wend says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:05 am

    So very precious.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Hello and blessings to all in the branches here at the treehouse.

    “Why do the nations plan evil together?
    Why do they make useless plans?

    The kings of the earth rise up against the Lord.
    The rulers of the earth join together against his anointed king.
    :
    The God who sits on his throne in heaven laughs.
    The Lord makes fun of those rulers and their plans.”

    Psalm 2:1,2,4

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Best of January
    People are Awesome

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s