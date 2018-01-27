January 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #373

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

135 Responses to January 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #373

  citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

  millwright says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Kudos to PDJT for his DACA move as currently (mis ? ) conflictingly reported on various MSM outlets . I suspect from some accounts he’s gulled the Democratic leadership again ! Certainly our President is coming away from DAVOS with our economic banners in the wind ! Back in the Swamp there seems to be a lot of overt ( and certainly even more covert ) shuffling and jiving in the halls of Congress and various alphabet agencies as more rumors and details of events circa 2016 are emerging. Keep the faith Mr. President ! And know many Americans have your back !

    ALEX says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:44 am

      He has put the democrats in a bind. A fundamental change in our immigration system and border security for a number of potential new citizens that riles up the right. He comes out looking like the moderate over something that has almost no chance.

      stats guy says:
        January 27, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Anyone that is watching this DACA thing can now see that most Dems are loons on stilts. Their press corp will try to bury their insanity and more importantly bury the facts so as to help as much as possible…but still, these guys are nuts.

        Tucker had some stats on tonight about the number of foreign nationals current in the ‘pipeline’ for legal immigration. Mexico? 600K. So Trump tries to speed this process up for foreign national currently living in their home countries…and what does he get? Insane, power driven people who are probably trying to win back $$$$$ from Tom Steyer, or other global oligarchs

        Hopefully, this will work as well as the BLM movement.

  joeknuckles says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Trump should only agree to an interview with Mueller if Mueller is under oath and Trump gets to ask the questions.

  WSB says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I really hope no one minds me reposting this from the Conspiracy Thread but I would really appreciate some eyes on this:

    Whoa, Nellie!

    Strzok’s uncle was in Kenya when Obama went there. So were Nellie Ohr’s parents. Dr. And Dr. Hauke.

    Here was my research back in December:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/12/wife-of-doj-deputy-was-fusion-gps-employee-cia-research-aid-and-applied-for-ham-radio-license-month-after-contracting-mi6-agent-christopher-steele/comment-page-4/#comment-4718039

    Here is a comment a month later:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/01/ill-bet-you-a-donut/comment-page-2/#comment-4795086

    And here is a tweet from Housatonic ITS:

  SR says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:38 am

    How is it possible that after so long there is no leak memo in DC and news media? Sounds like really bad for rats and deep state so fake msm would not like to leak.

    Sentient says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Everybody in congress is afraid that their version of the memo is ever so slightly different than others (a barium meal, as Thomas Wictor has described it) and that leaking it would reveal them as the leaker. That’s what happened when CNN got embarrassed by (Schiff’s?) leak of the modified email that led to the false impression that Don Jr had prior knowledge of Wikileaks possession of DNC emails.

      Liked by 4 people

  abigailstraight says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:42 am

    IMHO: I am exhausted from hearing and reading all the whining and crying over POTUS’s latest strategic DACA move, which exposes and calls out all the evil ones within.
    “Stupid People” comes to mind every time I hear or read the ‘gasping’, the ‘shock’ and then “if this passes, I will never vote Republican again!”
    Really, Very Stupid People.

    joeknuckles says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:54 am

      I agree. Anybody who expresses anger at Trump for this brilliant immigration plan is a complete freaking idiot or a troll. If it passes, it solves several problems at once and it it doesn’t, it exposes the democrats.

    Sentient says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:57 am

      They remind me of me. I finally understood how smart Trump is, though. He’s going to get most of what we want, on border/immigration at as low a cost (in terms of regularization) as possible. James Woods and the others need to be happy with 80% of a loaf.

    progpoker says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:57 am

      Not our best and brightest, that’s for sure!!

  ALEX says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Big fan of Rep. Nunes

  Sayit2016 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Ok… I would like to ask the great minds here for an opinion on a matter. President Trump has been in office for just over a year and I could not be happier that he is our leader. He makes me proud every day. I know the country is in great hands with the wind of The People at his back. I never realized how there was a a constant low grade buzz of stress or fear under Obama. I never felt safe. It was noticeably gone when President Trump took office. Does anyone know what I mean ?

    I have great affection for this President and I feel weirdly protective of him–he obviously does not need my protection but that is the way I feel. So when people are complaining that this is not done or that not done stacked against ALL he has done so far on our behalf– it really upsets me and at the same time makes me angry. Trump is not going to do 100% of what I want. I do not expect him to. I think that is an unfair expectation. If there was no Congress to grapple he would do exactly what he said he wanted to do. The last vote on Taxes shows you what he is up against. A bill that was so deeply based in common sense it was mind boggling but yet, so many Dems were against it.

    So that brings me to this– it there a better way to debate with some people here, when I read, what I perceive are negative comments to what the President is doing when I know and I see that things are being set in motion and things are being resolved ? I am a relatively patient person ( well sort of ) and I know these things will take time in order to right this ship. Everyone has opinions and they are 100 % entitled to them…and I want to respect those opinions–but I pretty much want to full blast people when I hear the negativity. So for me there is internal conflict …. I could just walk away from it, but my Irish roots won’t allow it.

    Any suggestions are appreciated !

    Deb says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:55 am

      Don’t feed the trolls. Laugh at them.

      If it isn’t a troll, treat them the way you would a friend who you are disagreeing with. Just state your opinion in a civil way. If they are being uncivil, ask them kindly to stop.

      Of course, this is easier said than done. Especially when our beloved Repbulic is on the line. I’m Irish too 😉🇮🇪.

      Sayit2016 says:
        January 27, 2018 at 12:59 am

        Thanks Deb– some people are just better at it than I am – and I am trying to learn and grow to be a better person.

        Liked by 2 people

        Deb says:
          January 27, 2018 at 1:28 am

          Aren’t we all! I think any honest human being knows we all have faults we need to work on.

          This roller coaster ride called the Trump Train has made me learn to control my emotions and try harder to keep thinking clearly even when I’m upset/confused. I’m far from perfect, but I’ve made some progress. Thanks to the Sundance school of Cold anger!

    TheLastDemocrat says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:55 am

      1. Move out of your parents’ basement.
      2. Quit your “job.”

    Garavaglia says:
      January 27, 2018 at 12:56 am

      Live and let live

    Patriot1783 says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:15 am

      You can’t debate with ones that are here just to disrupt threads and upset good hearted posters like yourself and so many others that have made the Tree their home away from home. Don’t even bother to engage, just recognize them for what they are and ignore them to the best of your ability.

      I’ve been here so long after awhile I can spot them by their name, gravator or writing style….I just sit back, observe for a bit and pounce when opportunity presents itself. Don’t be fooled either, there are new faces sure but some disrupters have been embedded here long term and more patient and sneaky in their posts. Also watch out for pairs, could be same poster under different names or teammates that acknowledge/like or give reassuring comments back & forth to each other to try to give themselves a sense of credibility. Pick out the obvious ones and see who continually likes them almost immediately- a pattern.

      Disrupters all move on eventually, get put in moderation or permanently booted by SD, Puddy, WeeWeed, Menagerie, Sharon, Stella and all the other amazing & vigilant admins. The Tree is a well oiled machine 😄

      Liked by 6 people

      Sayit2016 says:
        January 27, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Patriot– thank you for your sound advice. MUAH !

        Liked by 2 people

      Nchadwick says:
        January 27, 2018 at 1:41 am

        Patriot is right on — after awhile you realize that the trolls come out of the wood work actually means that CTR is spot on… OR that our President is about to do something huge – and they need to distract w/ their “outrage” (usually in the form of immigration, Sessions, or Ivanka/Jared)… after awhile you can spot these the trolls a mile away… and the BEST policy is not to feed them. Let them social outrage and distract themselves to death….

        … if not sure if they are a troll or not – leave a quick message about seeing a lot of trolls around today – and of course you will attract their social justice responses of offensiveness and “how dare” you call them a troll when they are concerned….

        I found the best way to combat their “concern” when trolling my post — is a simple response of “Thank you. Your concern has been duly notated…” and they show their butts every time to that simple comment…

        After awhile — you just get really good at seeing the signs and skimming through to the postings you came here to see in the first place….

        Liked by 1 person

      Alison says:
        January 27, 2018 at 2:04 am

        Great advice Patriot 1783. Bravo!

        Also a reminder to us all – when you’re on a topical thread, stay on topic. Don’t respond to comments that are off-topic. Specifically requested by Sundance yesterday; let’s strive to adhere to his guidelines.

        Like

    Troublemaker10 says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Sayit3016, don’t attack anyone — just express your opinion as you see it. There are plenty of differing opinions on here and no one has ever been disrespectful that I’ve ever seen.

      Learn to recognize trolls, and don’t feed them.

    shannynae says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Yes, I remember the fear and hopelessness under the Obama reign of terror and yes I too have felt relief, pride, and deep affection for this President. I feel like I was rescued after being a hostage and freedom tastes and smells wonderful.

      I know what you mean about the negativity and I used to get so frustrated but I have since discovered that just ignoring it and not let it get me riled up has been the best for me. It has taught me patience and Sundance masterfully taught me how to wade through the negative and gaslighting.

      I also learned that things are rarely turn out the way I thought it would because I couldn’t see the whole picture until after the fact. I now think I can recognize that President Trump is playing a game of 3D chess and he is winning the board every time.

      My frustration is this: “When are some of the posters here going to figure out that the whole game has changed and nothing is like it was before January 20, 2016?” We are in a whole new era filled with real hope and change.

      Don’t know if this helped at all but I understand.

      Liked by 1 person

      Sayit2016 says:
        January 27, 2018 at 1:48 am

        It does help ! Thank you!

        I am pretty quick on the uptake and I do see the Big picture Trump is painting– I get it on a gut level and it rings true . Trump is a straight up Gemini ( as am I ) and I understand his way of slashing through complicated issues making them understandable and correctable while other are still staring at a blank screen. I love it when people say ” it can’t be done”. My response is “are you saying this could never be done on this planet as we know it or are you saying YOU have never done it?

        You can imagine the response. ; )

        Liked by 1 person

        shannynae says:
          January 27, 2018 at 2:07 am

          Me too! Gemini I mean. I didn’t give myself enough credit…I do see many times where things are going for instance, I figured out why Trump had called the Dems & Repubs to have an open to the public meeting.

          BTW…I love your response concerning “it can’t be done.” I just usually say, just watch and learn from The Master. Haha

          Like

    WSB says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:37 am

      President Trump is just one person. A phenomenal person, but just one.

      Liked by 1 person

  Indimex says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Anyone else blocked from iotwreport, or is it just me/my computer??? Is the site down?

  sunnydaze says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:54 am

    This’ll be interesting to throw back in their faces, especially when people’s paychecks really start increasing in Feb. Deb Was-Scultz wrote a similar tweet touting the $40 around the same time in 2011:

    Liked by 8 people

  nigella says:
    January 27, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Been gone most of the day… Just saw a “story” that Melania is staying at a hotel away from the WH during the week. This has to be fake news,,, I pray it is

    Like

  Darthawk says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Drudge links an article about the FBI releasing its file on the late Roger Ailes. Is there a policy that FBI files are released a certain length of time after someone passes away? Or, is the FBI sending a not too subtle signal to others in media, that they must follow the FBI party line, or their “confidential” FBI file might be next?

    Liked by 1 person

  Maxi Dean says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:02 am

    On a lighter note:

    Liked by 9 people

  Sentient says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Immigration hardliners have been unthinkingly kvetching that – under the White House plan – if 1.8 mil “Dreamers” eventually got us citizenship (after 12 years), they could – though chain migration – bring millions more. If Trump’s plan for tightening “family unification” goes into effect, that’s mostly untrue. Their parents are already here and either will be deported or – more likely – regularized withOUT citizenship. Their kids born in the US are already citizens. Not many “Dreamers” would go back to their country of origin to find a future spouse to bring to the States.

    There are reasons that liberals are so angry and glum about Trump’s plan. They’re angry that they don’t get everything they want and they’re glum because they see that there’s nothing they can do about it. They’re moving slowly into the acceptance phase of grief. Bwahaha.

    Liked by 2 people

  wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:14 am

    The vileness of the Enemy makes me FIGHT BACK HARDER.

    Liked by 6 people

    nigella says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:19 am

      So I guess this is their new “tactic”. Accuse President Trump of all kinds of affairs…Nothing else is working… Pathetic

      Liked by 3 people

      wolfmoon1776 says:
        January 27, 2018 at 1:27 am

        Yes – they simply have to vilify him in any way possible. They will become increasingly desperate, and their friends overseas will try to make noises that are supportive but not too looney. Note that they are even resorting to nuclear fears, and their friends in that fellow traveler atomic science org pumped up their propaganda clock in support of the Americommies.

        Liked by 4 people

        nigella says:
          January 27, 2018 at 1:29 am

          Exactly

          Liked by 1 person

          wolfmoon1776 says:
            January 27, 2018 at 1:35 am

            We do need to watch out on that nuclear fear stuff, as well as the Hawaiian nuclear warning perp who’s not cooperating. This is likely part of a broader push to create a state of nuclear fear around Trump in order to (1) help their Nork Chinese allies at the negotiating table, (2) diminish Trump’s popularity here, and (3) increase fears in EXACTLY the way they did for JFK, Goldwater and Reagan (nicest way I can put it). This does two things – creates plausibility for a staged wet op, and allows them to misdirect responsibility afterward, using the “don’t start WWIII” meme, like they did after Kennedy.

            Liked by 3 people

      sunnydaze says:
        January 27, 2018 at 1:40 am

        They’ve started to circle back on the anti – Trump tactics they first tried (at the 1st Repub Debate)….and failed with on the first go-round!

        Too funny!

        Liked by 1 person

    Patriot1783 says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Vermin. Cross hairs need to be put on this guy. Shine the light and uncover every rock he’s crawled out from under since day he was born.

      Liked by 2 people

    distracted2 says:
      January 27, 2018 at 1:42 am

      Not only is this a vile attack on our president, it is an equally disgusting attack on a woman who has been nothing but strong and effective in her position. She does not deserve this slander.

      She is seven years from running for the presidency and already has the left in a frenzy, which just illustrates how afraid they are of her.

      Liked by 3 people

  Sentient says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The California judge who enjoined the ending of DACA did the president a favor. If a deal isn’t done with Dems in Congress by March 8 – as it almost certainly won’t be – the president won’t be under pressure to very publicly and immediately start deporting DACA recipients (including those in college). The likely overturning of that judge’s ruling by the Supreme Court (at the end of their term around June 30) keeps the pressure on Dems, though. So the president has maximum flexibility.

    Liked by 4 people

  Former lurker says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I’m not so sure once the ball starts rolling that this thing is going to go the usual route of closed door delay and redacted reports that take forever to lead nowhere.

    Joe Sixpack will be outraged and angry, perhaps angrier than we’ve seen in a long, long time. Politicians guilty of only the garden variety, non-seditious graft and corruption will risk becoming lumped in with the exposed traitors unless they are seen to be supporting rapid reform and punishment.

    We’ve become acclimated to this filth. The shock of the ugly truth hitting the non political junkie populace, delivered by a master communicator and persuader like PDJT, is a force to be reckoned with.

    It’s going to be quite a ride.

  A2 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:40 am

    This is why state level elections matter. Get out the vote:

    “Earlier this year, we noted that U.S. states, primarily those led by the Democratic party, have and will continue to assert policy directions contrary to national initiatives on a growing list of issues, including immigration and climate policy. Net neutrality promises to be another avenue where states will exert independence where and when they can.

    Montana has become the first U.S. state to take executive action on the subject of net neutrality. On Jan. 22, Montana Governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order requiring internet service providers (ISPs) to follow net neutrality principles to be awarded state contracts, contradicting the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s Dec. 14 vote for ISPs to be much less heavily regulated than they have been since 2015. Montana’s rationale is that the loss of net neutrality will increase the state’s cost of doing business.

    According to the executive order, the state’s Department of Administration will have to prepare policies and guidelines relating to net neutrality by March 1 of this year, and contracts awarded by the state will be required to adhere to those guidelines starting July 1. Twenty other states and Washington D.C. have also filed motions in court related to the issue of net neutrality, and New York, Massachusetts, Washington and California have legislation currently in motion at the state level.”
    https://worldview.stratfor.com/article/us-montana-goes-its-own-way-net-neutrality

    Liked by 2 people

  distracted2 says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:51 am

    This is an interesting thread about some of the exercises our military is conducting.

    Like

    A2 says:
      January 27, 2018 at 2:00 am

      This GPS blackout is to enhance training exercises that are being conducted with allies like Australia,UK and others. Necessary for flights in case there is a disruption in GPS.

      All good. We face many enemies with asymmetric capabilities.

      Liked by 1 person

  keebler AC says:
    January 27, 2018 at 1:56 am

    The time to push back and defend President Trump and the Office of the President is now! I love see these, real Americans riding the Tsunami wave sparring with the willfully lib blind, one on one!

    https://twitter.com/TeamTracy3/status/956653232297619456h

    Like

    keebler AC says:
      January 27, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Oops correct first link here

      Liked by 1 person

  Conservativeinny says:
    January 27, 2018 at 2:06 am

    Awhile back a few had wondered if this pair were victims of arkancide,
    http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/newsalert-the-deaths-of-barry-and-honey-sherman-ruled-double-homicide

    Like

  sunnydaze says:
    January 27, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Heads Up, people. Check the Guggenheim OFF your list of places to patronize. Used to loooove that musem. Only Museum in the world that you can’t get lost in…and a few really good paintings too.

    But now? No thanks, never again.

    Like

