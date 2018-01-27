January 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #373

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I like this so much it hurts ! ; )
Everything will take years of processing, communication back and forth, close door hearings, investigation, recommendation to DOJ, again legal investigation then indictment if possible.
Like this they can experience a smidgen what they took away from our duly elected President.
Perkins Coie yet again, Podesta’s attorney?
Did you see an article a while back that said Podesta or his brother were “detained” at an airport. Podesta has been very very quiet.
Oh, oh…
I read it at the time and thought why is this not news… and then it disappeared…..very very weird….
Yes, because the defense they are attempting is attorney-client privilege. The facts are not their friends, so deception is the only option remaining.
Kudos to PDJT for his DACA move as currently (mis ? ) conflictingly reported on various MSM outlets . I suspect from some accounts he’s gulled the Democratic leadership again ! Certainly our President is coming away from DAVOS with our economic banners in the wind ! Back in the Swamp there seems to be a lot of overt ( and certainly even more covert ) shuffling and jiving in the halls of Congress and various alphabet agencies as more rumors and details of events circa 2016 are emerging. Keep the faith Mr. President ! And know many Americans have your back !
He has put the democrats in a bind. A fundamental change in our immigration system and border security for a number of potential new citizens that riles up the right. He comes out looking like the moderate over something that has almost no chance.
Anyone that is watching this DACA thing can now see that most Dems are loons on stilts. Their press corp will try to bury their insanity and more importantly bury the facts so as to help as much as possible…but still, these guys are nuts.
Tucker had some stats on tonight about the number of foreign nationals current in the ‘pipeline’ for legal immigration. Mexico? 600K. So Trump tries to speed this process up for foreign national currently living in their home countries…and what does he get? Insane, power driven people who are probably trying to win back $$$$$ from Tom Steyer, or other global oligarchs
Hopefully, this will work as well as the BLM movement.
Trump should only agree to an interview with Mueller if Mueller is under oath and Trump gets to ask the questions.
Ok this is funny as hell hahahahaha!
And hook him up to one of those shock machines…oh, so sorry, wrong answer…ZAP!!!
I really hope no one minds me reposting this from the Conspiracy Thread but I would really appreciate some eyes on this:
Whoa, Nellie!
Strzok’s uncle was in Kenya when Obama went there. So were Nellie Ohr’s parents. Dr. And Dr. Hauke.
Here was my research back in December:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/12/wife-of-doj-deputy-was-fusion-gps-employee-cia-research-aid-and-applied-for-ham-radio-license-month-after-contracting-mi6-agent-christopher-steele/comment-page-4/#comment-4718039
Here is a comment a month later:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/01/ill-bet-you-a-donut/comment-page-2/#comment-4795086
And here is a tweet from Housatonic ITS:
Yes get it started here, too!
Do you have any other links for your information? Mine were obituaries, but I do not have a direct historical connection to confirm my suspicions.
No need to go down that rabbit hole right now. We need to stay focused to win.
I am sure that is true, but information is information.
There is no such thing as a coincidence. Good find.
Strzok is really Obama’s father! And Nellie Ohr was his real mother!
And Alex Jones is having a sale on vitamins!
1 and 2 probably are not true, but 3 could be.
I am theorizing that all hell of disinfo is about to break loose because we’re on the right trail to DOJ, and then to Obama. They will dump 1000 birthers on us to keep us from the truth.
Well, that certainly could be. Ever steadfast!
Would you rather AJ sell advertising? I applaud his self made status.
Perfectly stated!
AJ is all in Trump. He comes up with the goods.
How is it possible that after so long there is no leak memo in DC and news media? Sounds like really bad for rats and deep state so fake msm would not like to leak.
Everybody in congress is afraid that their version of the memo is ever so slightly different than others (a barium meal, as Thomas Wictor has described it) and that leaking it would reveal them as the leaker. That’s what happened when CNN got embarrassed by (Schiff’s?) leak of the modified email that led to the false impression that Don Jr had prior knowledge of Wikileaks possession of DNC emails.
I would like to believe it is possible for CNN to be embarrassed but I haven’t seen any proof of that, lol 😂.
IMHO: I am exhausted from hearing and reading all the whining and crying over POTUS’s latest strategic DACA move, which exposes and calls out all the evil ones within.
“Stupid People” comes to mind every time I hear or read the ‘gasping’, the ‘shock’ and then “if this passes, I will never vote Republican again!”
Really, Very Stupid People.
I agree. Anybody who expresses anger at Trump for this brilliant immigration plan is a complete freaking idiot or a troll. If it passes, it solves several problems at once and it it doesn’t, it exposes the democrats.
They remind me of me. I finally understood how smart Trump is, though. He’s going to get most of what we want, on border/immigration at as low a cost (in terms of regularization) as possible. James Woods and the others need to be happy with 80% of a loaf.
Not our best and brightest, that’s for sure!!
Big fan of Rep. Nunes
Surprise, surprise 🙄
https://www.weaselzippers.us/372582-reporter-behind-trump-wanted-to-fire-mueller-story-teed-up-stories-for-dems-before-according-to-podesta/
Maggi…Katie Walsh’s friend. Katie was fired early on. Old news they keep dredging up…
https://100percentfedup.com/fired-nevertrumper-close-friend-of-reince-preibus-white-house-deputy-chief-of-staff-katie-walsh-outed-as-leaker/
That’s pretty much what I had in mind. Nicely done.
Ok… I would like to ask the great minds here for an opinion on a matter. President Trump has been in office for just over a year and I could not be happier that he is our leader. He makes me proud every day. I know the country is in great hands with the wind of The People at his back. I never realized how there was a a constant low grade buzz of stress or fear under Obama. I never felt safe. It was noticeably gone when President Trump took office. Does anyone know what I mean ?
I have great affection for this President and I feel weirdly protective of him–he obviously does not need my protection but that is the way I feel. So when people are complaining that this is not done or that not done stacked against ALL he has done so far on our behalf– it really upsets me and at the same time makes me angry. Trump is not going to do 100% of what I want. I do not expect him to. I think that is an unfair expectation. If there was no Congress to grapple he would do exactly what he said he wanted to do. The last vote on Taxes shows you what he is up against. A bill that was so deeply based in common sense it was mind boggling but yet, so many Dems were against it.
So that brings me to this– it there a better way to debate with some people here, when I read, what I perceive are negative comments to what the President is doing when I know and I see that things are being set in motion and things are being resolved ? I am a relatively patient person ( well sort of ) and I know these things will take time in order to right this ship. Everyone has opinions and they are 100 % entitled to them…and I want to respect those opinions–but I pretty much want to full blast people when I hear the negativity. So for me there is internal conflict …. I could just walk away from it, but my Irish roots won’t allow it.
Any suggestions are appreciated !
Don’t feed the trolls. Laugh at them.
Of course, this is easier said than done. Especially when our beloved Repbulic is on the line. I’m Irish too 😉🇮🇪.
Thanks Deb– some people are just better at it than I am – and I am trying to learn and grow to be a better person.
Aren’t we all! I think any honest human being knows we all have faults we need to work on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. Move out of your parents’ basement.
2. Quit your “job.”
Ok….1) I moved out of my parents home when I was 17 and college bound, never needed to move back. 2) No.
….and right on time.
Bless your heart.
Live and let live
You can’t debate with ones that are here just to disrupt threads and upset good hearted posters like yourself and so many others that have made the Tree their home away from home. Don’t even bother to engage, just recognize them for what they are and ignore them to the best of your ability.
I’ve been here so long after awhile I can spot them by their name, gravator or writing style….I just sit back, observe for a bit and pounce when opportunity presents itself. Don’t be fooled either, there are new faces sure but some disrupters have been embedded here long term and more patient and sneaky in their posts. Also watch out for pairs, could be same poster under different names or teammates that acknowledge/like or give reassuring comments back & forth to each other to try to give themselves a sense of credibility. Pick out the obvious ones and see who continually likes them almost immediately- a pattern.
Disrupters all move on eventually, get put in moderation or permanently booted by SD, Puddy, WeeWeed, Menagerie, Sharon, Stella and all the other amazing & vigilant admins. The Tree is a well oiled machine 😄
Patriot– thank you for your sound advice. MUAH !
😄
Patriot is right on — after awhile you realize that the trolls come out of the wood work actually means that CTR is spot on… OR that our President is about to do something huge – and they need to distract w/ their “outrage” (usually in the form of immigration, Sessions, or Ivanka/Jared)… after awhile you can spot these the trolls a mile away… and the BEST policy is not to feed them. Let them social outrage and distract themselves to death….
… if not sure if they are a troll or not – leave a quick message about seeing a lot of trolls around today – and of course you will attract their social justice responses of offensiveness and “how dare” you call them a troll when they are concerned….
I found the best way to combat their “concern” when trolling my post — is a simple response of “Thank you. Your concern has been duly notated…” and they show their butts every time to that simple comment…
After awhile — you just get really good at seeing the signs and skimming through to the postings you came here to see in the first place….
Nchadwick- Thank you. I think trolls are kinda like a computer virus — annoying but with the right tool they can be removed. ; )
Great advice Patriot 1783. Bravo!
Also a reminder to us all – when you’re on a topical thread, stay on topic. Don’t respond to comments that are off-topic. Specifically requested by Sundance yesterday; let’s strive to adhere to his guidelines.
Sayit3016, don’t attack anyone — just express your opinion as you see it. There are plenty of differing opinions on here and no one has ever been disrespectful that I’ve ever seen.
Learn to recognize trolls, and don’t feed them.
Thank you Trouble !
Yes, I remember the fear and hopelessness under the Obama reign of terror and yes I too have felt relief, pride, and deep affection for this President. I feel like I was rescued after being a hostage and freedom tastes and smells wonderful.
I know what you mean about the negativity and I used to get so frustrated but I have since discovered that just ignoring it and not let it get me riled up has been the best for me. It has taught me patience and Sundance masterfully taught me how to wade through the negative and gaslighting.
I also learned that things are rarely turn out the way I thought it would because I couldn’t see the whole picture until after the fact. I now think I can recognize that President Trump is playing a game of 3D chess and he is winning the board every time.
My frustration is this: “When are some of the posters here going to figure out that the whole game has changed and nothing is like it was before January 20, 2016?” We are in a whole new era filled with real hope and change.
Don’t know if this helped at all but I understand.
It does help ! Thank you!
You can imagine the response. ; )
Me too! Gemini I mean. I didn’t give myself enough credit…I do see many times where things are going for instance, I figured out why Trump had called the Dems & Repubs to have an open to the public meeting.
BTW…I love your response concerning “it can’t be done.” I just usually say, just watch and learn from The Master. Haha
President Trump is just one person. A phenomenal person, but just one.
agreed ; )
Anyone else blocked from iotwreport, or is it just me/my computer??? Is the site down?
It’s fine on my iPad.
I have been having a lot of trouble maybe within the past two weeks, with pages jumping and refreshing on their own, when I am on the iPad (no adblocker yet), but no problems on my fortressed computer (Firefox).
This’ll be interesting to throw back in their faces, especially when people’s paychecks really start increasing in Feb. Deb Was-Scultz wrote a similar tweet touting the $40 around the same time in 2011:
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
If someone’s on Twitter and knows how to go back to Dec. 22, 2011, DWS has one too. And probably a lot of other Dem Congresspeeps. Maybe even Obie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get so confused…..wait—-.so… her plan of $40.00 a check is a victory and Trumps tax cuts which give 75.00 -200.00 per paycheck PLUS $1000-3000 bonus’s is “Pathetic”.
I like “Pathetic ” better. ; )
Been gone most of the day… Just saw a “story” that Melania is staying at a hotel away from the WH during the week. This has to be fake news,,, I pray it is
Source? Please don’t come here just to spread gossip. When you don’t state the source of the information, that is exactly what it is, gossip.
We can’t verify or disprove anything is all you are going to do is repeat fake news smears and wrong your hands.
Sorry, I read it on Lucianne…..
It was in a UK publication. Daily Mail I think. I saw it too, Lucianne website had a link to it.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5304663/Melania-staying-hotel-Stormy-Daniels-scandal.html
Now just think this through…
First off, Ms Daniels obviously has been paid a great deal to go through with this claim (to fame) after she wrote a letter denying it.
Secondly, if by some chance it were true, FLOTUS is not going to some hotel. The White House is a BIG place. If she did leave, her parents are nearby, she would go there. Where would all the S/S. Trump body guards go?
I hate this kind of gossip… and the Brits live off of it.
iirc it was just yesterday that a spokesperson for FLOTUS wrote about the seedy gossip and mean spirited words in print about FLOTUS.
Think about it. The press can say anything they want and some people are going to buy it. It’s like throwing pasta on the wall -some sticks.
“Now just think this through…”
Exactamento
“I hate this kind of gossip… and the Brits live off of it.”
They always have, and many literally lost their heads over it too.
Melania has sued twice and won for slander…..; )
“The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘main stream media’ reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS — not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news.”
-Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the First Lady-
A “well placed source” claimed she has been spending several nights a week in a hotel? Yeah, right.
Marriage is hard. I’m sure the Trump’s have their ups and downs like anyone. But there are plenty of bedrooms for Melanie to use if she feels the need, I doubt she’d leave Barron to go sleep at a hotel. This is all just an excuse to bring up the ancient porn star allegations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Melania’s pi$$ed at Trump, so she checks into a hotel. hahahhahaa
The Daily Mail better watch their step, Melania successfully sued them for defamation only a year ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This seems to happen to you a lot!
God Bless and have a peaceful night.
Actually, I was just wondering what anyone else ‘s take on it was…I thought it was disgusting
Well, obviously, the implication is that they are having problems in their marriage, right?
Otherwise, I’d ignore it and move on.
And considering how much BS they throw at the wall just to see “what sticks”, well…… there’s your answer!
Drudge links an article about the FBI releasing its file on the late Roger Ailes. Is there a policy that FBI files are released a certain length of time after someone passes away? Or, is the FBI sending a not too subtle signal to others in media, that they must follow the FBI party line, or their “confidential” FBI file might be next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
And Hinckley was found to be in possession of 2 tickets to the March 2, 1981 taping of the Tomorrow show… a month later Ailes was interviewed by FBI in this regard. [pg. 119]
https://vault.fbi.gov/roger-eugene-ailes/Roger%20Eugene%20Ailes%20Part%2001%20of%2001/viewAlles
The border line of Baja California and San Diego is a great place to start the wall.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/25/mexican-police-find-100-lbs-fentanyl-in-multi-drug-stash.html
On a lighter note:
I truly believe President Trump picked Jeff Sessions on his hard stance against illegal immigration and amnesty. This is how Jeff Sessions will help save our Republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or hit the snooze button on my alarm clock yet again
Stares hard again at Star …….
Immigration hardliners have been unthinkingly kvetching that – under the White House plan – if 1.8 mil “Dreamers” eventually got us citizenship (after 12 years), they could – though chain migration – bring millions more. If Trump’s plan for tightening “family unification” goes into effect, that’s mostly untrue. Their parents are already here and either will be deported or – more likely – regularized withOUT citizenship. Their kids born in the US are already citizens. Not many “Dreamers” would go back to their country of origin to find a future spouse to bring to the States.
There are reasons that liberals are so angry and glum about Trump’s plan. They’re angry that they don’t get everything they want and they’re glum because they see that there’s nothing they can do about it. They’re moving slowly into the acceptance phase of grief. Bwahaha.
They can’t let Trump win on fixing DACA problem, because they want to keep it as a divisive political issue to run on in 2018.
DACA recipients are staring to ask Dems to take the deal.
Starting
Are they really? haha. Well, looks like the DACA peeps are waaay smarter than the Dem reps.
It’s their lives. For the Dems, it’s just politics and the Dreamers are expendable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump has put them in a lose/lose position. They have no choice but to accept any plan he agrees to.
Schumer better get some really good ear plugs.
Exactly. BWAHAHAHAHAHA!
The vileness of the Enemy makes me FIGHT BACK HARDER.
So I guess this is their new “tactic”. Accuse President Trump of all kinds of affairs…Nothing else is working… Pathetic
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
NorkChinese allies at the negotiating table, (2) diminish Trump’s popularity here, and (3) increase fears in EXACTLY the way they did for JFK, Goldwater and Reagan (nicest way I can put it). This does two things – creates plausibility for a staged wet op, and allows them to misdirect responsibility afterward, using the “don’t start WWIII” meme, like they did after Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too funny!
Vermin. Cross hairs need to be put on this guy. Shine the light and uncover every rock he’s crawled out from under since day he was born.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is seven years from running for the presidency and already has the left in a frenzy, which just illustrates how afraid they are of her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was hoping today that this would be a winnable slander case and sue this slimy jerk into oblivion.
The California judge who enjoined the ending of DACA did the president a favor. If a deal isn’t done with Dems in Congress by March 8 – as it almost certainly won’t be – the president won’t be under pressure to very publicly and immediately start deporting DACA recipients (including those in college). The likely overturning of that judge’s ruling by the Supreme Court (at the end of their term around June 30) keeps the pressure on Dems, though. So the president has maximum flexibility.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe Sixpack will be outraged and angry, perhaps angrier than we’ve seen in a long, long time. Politicians guilty of only the garden variety, non-seditious graft and corruption will risk becoming lumped in with the exposed traitors unless they are seen to be supporting rapid reform and punishment.
We’ve become acclimated to this filth. The shock of the ugly truth hitting the non political junkie populace, delivered by a master communicator and persuader like PDJT, is a force to be reckoned with.
It’s going to be quite a ride.
This is why state level elections matter. Get out the vote:
“Earlier this year, we noted that U.S. states, primarily those led by the Democratic party, have and will continue to assert policy directions contrary to national initiatives on a growing list of issues, including immigration and climate policy. Net neutrality promises to be another avenue where states will exert independence where and when they can.
Montana has become the first U.S. state to take executive action on the subject of net neutrality. On Jan. 22, Montana Governor Steve Bullock signed an executive order requiring internet service providers (ISPs) to follow net neutrality principles to be awarded state contracts, contradicting the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s Dec. 14 vote for ISPs to be much less heavily regulated than they have been since 2015. Montana’s rationale is that the loss of net neutrality will increase the state’s cost of doing business.
According to the executive order, the state’s Department of Administration will have to prepare policies and guidelines relating to net neutrality by March 1 of this year, and contracts awarded by the state will be required to adhere to those guidelines starting July 1. Twenty other states and Washington D.C. have also filed motions in court related to the issue of net neutrality, and New York, Massachusetts, Washington and California have legislation currently in motion at the state level.”
https://worldview.stratfor.com/article/us-montana-goes-its-own-way-net-neutrality
The look on her face is very similar to the look on Bill’s face when the women he raped showed up at that Debate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like a combo of terror and hatred.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lolololol. That was so excellent. That was up there with “Taco Bowl”.
LMAO! My favorite taco bowl meme was the one with Lyin’ Ted climbing on the outside looking in! Hilarious!
Thanks , Wolfmoon. Interesting too that Hillary seems a bit more tipped toward the “hatred” than Bill. Which is kind of how they seem, anyway. She’s such a flat-out b**ch.
Yes – those were BOTH stunning pictures!
That will always be one of my all-time favorites. Head facing forward and eyes on the side of his head. Hilarious.
This is an interesting thread about some of the exercises our military is conducting.
This GPS blackout is to enhance training exercises that are being conducted with allies like Australia,UK and others. Necessary for flights in case there is a disruption in GPS.
All good. We face many enemies with asymmetric capabilities.
The time to push back and defend President Trump and the Office of the President is now! I love see these, real Americans riding the Tsunami wave sparring with the willfully lib blind, one on one!
https://twitter.com/TeamTracy3/status/956653232297619456h
Oops correct first link here
Awhile back a few had wondered if this pair were victims of arkancide,
http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/newsalert-the-deaths-of-barry-and-honey-sherman-ruled-double-homicide
Heads Up, people. Check the Guggenheim OFF your list of places to patronize. Used to loooove that musem. Only Museum in the world that you can’t get lost in…and a few really good paintings too.
But now? No thanks, never again.
