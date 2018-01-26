January 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #372

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
In about 8 hours we will have the first of the 3 GDP Rate releases (February 28th {2nd revision} and March 28th {3rd and final revision}) for the 4th Quarter and for the 2017 Year (Annual).
I have my alarm 🚨 set for 8:30am 🕣 ! The link below is where you will see it first. I am going on record that the 4th Quarter GDP will come out at a rate of 4.2% and the Annual GDP Rate will be 2.8%. I anticipate the 4th Quarter Rate to be finally revised on March 28th (3rd and final revision) to 4.5% and the Annual GDP Rate for 2017 to finish at 2.9%.
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/GDP/GDPnewsrelease.htm
Awesome, Felice!!!!
So if you are wrong, what are we getting? Candy, free drinks?
Y
Oops, how’d I do that?
You’re easy. Forget the candy and free drinks, I want a new car!
We are just under 8,000 points above the 200-day moving avg on the DJIA, and 4,000 points above the 50-day moving average.
CAUTION!!
http://stockcharts.com/c-sc/sc?s=%24INDU&p=W&b=5&g=0&i=t12594467126&r=1516947637970
Be humble, or be humbled.
Does this mean I should drain my accounts and stick the cash under my mattress and hope I don’t get robbed or the house doesn’t burn down? Or am I supposed to buy diamonds or gold?
My advice? Go find the wealthiest person you know and ask to be introduced to his/her investment advisor. Take my comment and your questions to him/her, and tell them this:
“I am more concerned…right now…with the return OF my money rather than the return ON my money. I really don’t care if I miss out on another 10% gain given that I’ve gained so much already. I’m looking for the best way to protect what I’ve gained/earned to date, at least for the next year or so. After all, the market has been on a historic tear and…historically speaking…it’s due for a correction. What should I do?”
Do this before summer arrives, preferably before the spring. <—-this is not a prediction. Just remember, what goes up always comes down. The reason the rich get so rich is that they can afford advisors who know how to protect against the corrections, so they are always there to buy AFTER the market corrects itself. The rest have to wait years for the markets to rise again (think 2008 and how long it took for the markets to recover). Find that person.
Problem is, you embrase the old paradigm, and do not understand the changes in the fundamentals. Two years ago, I would have agreed with you. Today, I suspect you are a troll. But, I give you the benefit of a doubt and offer the counter advise: for the next foreseeable years, hold onto your hat! We been Trump’ed!!!
The fundamentals of economic law never change. Sorry to dispel that myth. If you think we’re in for 8 years of gains like last year’s I have some moon property you might be interested in. It’s a new paradigm in real estate.
Seriously, it is PRECISELY when unbounded market optimism hits that the markets historically correct, or worse. See: DOT.COM bust
I am sorry. You are right. It is not like the regulatory landscape has changed, or the tax code, or the trade balance, or the , er never mind. Not worth the breath.
Yeah, Trump bad. We get it. Buy bonds quick!
No no! You’re right. I’m totally against PDJT and trying to crash the markets. You got me. LOL
Well, that’s good of you. At least you admit it.
Now, go buy Euro’s quick! Y’ano Trump is in Davos…
Beware of hedge-funders, Sylvia.
They make big bucks off of the Market when it goes down…so they try to do whatever they can to cause it to go down.
I’ve seen and heard this same narrative being forwarded in the last few days.
It’s like there’s a concerted effort to ‘talk the market down’…and they all say it’s going to happen this Spring.
I don’t try to time the market. I know it is a long term play and I’m as well diversified as I can be, so I’m probably okay.
Markets correct, so I won’t be surprised if that happens. I’m not terribly knowledgeable, but I try to stay reasonably well informed. Fundamentals seem good, I keep my eye on the P/E ratios.
I just think the economy has been artificially surpressed for so long that the markets are just out to play like puppies in the sun.
But I keep hearing the gloom and doom and wonder what is behind it because I don’t see any storm clouds right now.
Thanks, I appreciate your chiming in!!!
No one is trying to talk the market down, sir. Least of all me.
Moreover, Hedge funds make money regardless of which way the market goes, unlike MUTUAL funds which are limited to the buy side (which is why they tell you to always “stay in, the market will come back”).
If you cannot distinguish between someone simply counseling caution vs. someone trying to sell snake oil, then I can’t help you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, sure.
You show up here a few days ago, making a lot of posts to establish ‘credibility’.
Now, because you ‘care’ about us sooo much, you’re sharing these words of caution.
Nope. Not buying it.
Hey Wheatie…check out my post below after his response….I also…not buying it..
😎
Your PDJT is having a sensational impact on not only the U.S. but much of the worlds economy.
The markets are awash in cash, and some of the big money is being made in the currency markets.
The Canadian dollar and the U.K. pound sterling has soared in value against the U.S. dollar in recent months. Now I am no bright light when it comes to finance, but our families trips to the States will be more frequent this year, and as the country western song says. “ I will have more jangle in my pockets.”
Something like 80% of Canada’s population lives within a very short drive of the U.S. border, and millions of us spend a great deal of cash Stateside. Our closest U.S. border town is hopping, and the locals appear to be doing really well.
Now multiply that by tens of millions of visitors to the U.S. and one foresees a great deal of cash flowing your way.
Couple that with the U.S. now no longer being dependent on expensive imported oil, and I believe are now an exporter. Me thinks you fine folks may just reap an even larger bonanza that was anticipated.
I read that Sec.Mnuchin and PDJT have now been talking about the dollars recent decline, and the conversation is “ interesting”
The two of them are obviously financial wizards, and are doing things with your economy that will produce great long term benefits for Americans, and making it look easy. Which of course true professionals do.
God bless PDJT.
What about all the financial wizards…true wizards like Bill Gross, for example…that disagree with you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are at the end of an economic cycle and it will end with crash.
The stock and housing markets worldwide are in central bank free credit induced bubbles of epic proportions. The US fake economy would have probable crashed already if it not for the election of a business friendly economically savvy president. The stock market is not the economy. It is a casino run on greed and fear. Obama gutted our economy and it will take years for president Trump to turn it around. Things are starting to head in the right direction in the real economy but the markets will not stand normalized interest rates and the government can’t afford to pay normalized interest rates on + $20 T of debt.
I didn’t vote for president Trump because I thought that he could keep this scam going I voted for him because he is the only person in my lifetime who has the courage and savvy to fix the system when it crashes, which it most certainly will. It always does.
And for those that don’t see it coming all I can say is that most people never do. Including Wall Street, the banks, politicians and the media.
I think I know what our President, Stephen Miller, Senator David Perdue and Senator Tom Cotton are doing! It is absolutely amazing 😉!
Reducing Chain Migration to only spouses and their children eliminates 5 out of the 7 current categories that are allowed by law through Chain Migration. One immigration reform expert/advocate points out that what our President is calling for is the largest cut in legal immigration since the 1920s. Levels will drop to less than 500K and a lot closer to 250K a year. Getting rid of the Diversity Lottery and using a Merit Based approach for the 50K recipients will attract future immigrants that have the educational background to contribute immediately to our country. These same folks will be able to bring their spouse and children only.
This completely changes the face of future immigrants. The WALL and technology along the Southern Border will drastically cut the number of people illegally getting into our country. The additional Border Agents will be the human factor for those that try and are successful in getting caught. The additional 10K ICE Agents would give us a deportation force of 15K from the current 5K. Visa overstays and all others will be rounded up 3 times faster with no chance of getting back in. Our President would be able to use his last 6 years to clean a good chunk out.
The hardcore left realize how vulnerable they are!
Keep in mind that those 1.8 million DACA eligible recipients won’t be able to try and get citizenship for 10 to 12 years. In the meantime, our President would get all his requests up front. Many of those 1.8 million will be like my mom and dad and be happy with their green card and never apply for citizenship (there are many Americans that can’t pass the Citizenship Test).
Our President met with Democrat Doug Jones from Alabama and Joe Manchin from West Virginia on Monday. I have a funny feeling he will ask them two to work with Cotton and Perdue (with the WH’s team {Stephen Miller}) to put together a piece of legislation that he will sell to the country.
Here is the BEST part! Mitch McConnell will honor his commitment to bring this bill to the Senate floor. Remember Mitch said that all types of Amendments can be asked for and voted on. The House has already passed Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities Funding Bills. The Senate will have to NOW vote on both of them for every American to see where they stand. A Bill for E-Verify will be put up for vote. A Bill for immediate deportation if caught coming across the border (as the WALL is being built) will be put up for vote. There are many more that I haven’t even thought about that will come up.
Finally the masks will come off for every Democrat and those Republicans that are really Democrats when it comes to immigration. Our President can say he did everything he could and was as generous as humanly possible if the bill fails. However, there is the real possibility that it will garner the 60 vote threshold in the Senate. Those on the extreme Left and extreme Right don’t matter in this case.
At the same time the House will move forward with the Goodlatte Bill. It is much more severe than the Senate Bill. If each bill is passed in the House and Senate, it will have to go to reconciliation where they can take the best parts from both.
This tweet from Senator Cotton leads me to believe my theory may actually be closer to reality. Look what he said to Dick Durbin:
Durbin’s MORONIC tweet:
Trump should stop negotiating with Durbin and Lindsay Graham. Make them irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Honey… they ARE irrelevant. ; )
LikeLiked by 6 people
re. Cotton’s tweet to Durbin:
Dems are now in the awkward position of
1) taking Trump’s offer and risking the Repubs getting all the credit or
2) NOT taking the offer and ensuring that Dems get all the blame.
Rock and Hard Place. LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bingo 💥💥💥
Baaaaaaaaa! Baaaaaaaaaaaa!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s hilariuos!
WSB… I see no reason why this can’t be fun ; )
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! A stitch!
My statement to Dick Durbin….. ZIP IT and “Get real or sit on sidelines of issue you’ve championed for 17” years and didn’t do a damn thing about when you had the MAJORITY.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Felice, this is a PDJT deal. The left will never take it. PDJT knows it, so DACA is dead.
Period.
I agree and the best part is that a Crying 😭 Chuck will have the DREAMERS outside his home in Brooklyn for the rest of his miserable life because they will blame him and the Democrats for not being willing to negotiate. They could care less about the WALL, Diversity Lottery.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Could not happen to a better schmuck, our Senator. I am going to pray that he, somehow, will be defeated in his next campaign. Maybe our Lion will help see to that!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lets be good people and bring snacks and drinks out to the protesters and pay them to stay ; )
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You bet. Was always illegal. PT is just waiting on this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why not use millitary service as the only path to citizenship for DACA/Dreamers? Of course this would only be for those that can be fully vetted and can qualify like our citizens do.
Our millitary is having problems hitting enlistment goals and it will only get worse as our economy gets better. We also need more troops to fill the coming expansion.
The best of the rest should compete for a capped number of work permits that have to be renewed every couple of years. All others would have to be full time students to remain. If any of these want to apply for citizenship, they start back of line like everyone else.
Shades of the Roman Empire… not best idea many hate us and have no allegiance to the USA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Much treason, lofo, Dem insanity, Soros activism – UGH. The Dreamoids were thoroughly corrupted by our commies and assorted radicals. They were REWARDED for showing hatred toward America. Very sick psy-op. No matter what happens, they need a fine-toothed comb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Buck…but that’s a bad idea.
Our military just got a Pay Raise, and as Gen Mattis continues to revamp and revitalize our armed services…perhaps we’ll see better enlistment numbers.
Although, I’m wondering if that statement about them “having problems hitting enlistment goals” is from the O years.
Because I saw a little blurb a couple of months ago, about how recruitment was up since Pres Trump took office.
Don’t forget the part about getting rid of Obama era Catch and Release loop hole… with this deal they will be tossed immediately back across the border, no more auto entry. That alone was the majority of our immigration problem and numbers.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Great, thanks Fle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Bill of cruelty.” “The Statue of Liberty weeps.” Oh My……..; )
LikeLiked by 5 people
The cruelty is baiting them into the arms of abusive smugglers to cross the border to be used by and then abused by politicians. They risk their lives to come here to be shit on by the dicks durbins of the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drama queens abound on the left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just wondering….Does anyone have a body count of those who died due to the Gov’t shutdown. The democraps step in it again. ‘Can’t seem to help themselves. Damn dopes.
LikeLike
Statue of Liberty weeps? how melodramatic… You’d think they could come up with something better than that…Is it too late to give the Statue back to France?
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, France wouldn’t want it!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I doubt a whole lot of French people would go for the “give me your tired, your hungry and weak….” , no matter HOW they’ve been voting the past few years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
None! And the poem is by an ultra Left wing Jeweish girl, years latee. Had nothing to do with the gift by France.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, I’d like that commie poem ripped off the Statue and melted down for scrap metal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was such an obvious Marxist stunt – even obvious through the history books – although granted the Fake News wasn’t tampering as much with the historical record back then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what’s happened to the RAISE Act? and how come nobody is talking about the 2.5millions votes that will be handed to democrats? or CA automatically registering illegals to vote? These need to be included in negotiations too. PDJT should also demand the dismantling of sanctuary cities (policy) up front.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stuck– HLS is working on the Sanctuary City issue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why indeed? I talked about what illegal immigration and the DACAs are doing to us until I was sick of myself and probably everyone else was sick of seeing my comments earlier today.
I’m kind of out of gas. My only hope is this monstrosity that is proposed falls flat on it’s face and goes nowhere.
There is just flat NO WAY after the 1986 amnesty deal that we should be discussing any of this. Build THE WALL. Once it is done, complete, sea to shining sea except for a few mountains in between and I can travel to the border and actually look at it, touch it, and know it is real….THEN we can start talking about those cute little Dreamer “kids” who are grandparents by now and all the related factors that need to be dealt with.
You want to put America First? Build the Wall first. FIRST. Not appropriate money. No poems, prayers, and promises. Bricks and mortar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can y’all not see it is a play? DACA amnesty ain’t happening. But our Negotiator in Chief will play that card up to the max, and lay the failure of it on the Dims.
Ain’t happening. Battlefield tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s personal. It is hard to view it as a play when you live in a conquered country, Aztlan.
I haven’t given up. I’m still hoping PDJT will pull one out of the hat for us. But it is deeply personal and that makes a big difference.
An intellectual exercise loses a bit of steam, and meaning, when you hear gunfire every night and hope it isn’t coming nearer and you know your legal rights are now less meaningful than the protections afforded the illegal invaders.
LikeLike
If true, the proposed White House immigration could be bad news:
https://cis.org/Krikorian/Art-Choke?utm_source=E-mail+Updates&utm_campaign=c7afb2916e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_01_26&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_7dc4c5d977-c7afb2916e-45102417
for all concerned breath slowly then read this post:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/11/economic-diplomacy-china-refuses-a-dozen-cargo-ships-of-north-korean-coal/comment-page-1/#comment-3813675
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is an interesting take:
https://mobile.twitter.com/CPA_Tommy/status/956689137427460096
LikeLiked by 2 people
The chain migration issue is a good point. They should terminate it immediately and transfer everyone on current waiting list over to the general green card application waiting list (mixed in by dates they applied).
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless 45 and the 45 and Jessie James for this stunning creation.
#2A
#RelaseTheMemo
I want one!!
In a twelve gauge, a 357, a 3006, a whooo ha
MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
From here on out I’m going to perma-ban (no recovery ever) anyone who posts anything “off topic” on the breakout discussion threads.
I’m sick and tired of discussion threads getting hijacked by people who only want to talk about immigration.
Yes, this is my frustrated voice.
No warnings.
Pass it on.
Appologizes if my up thread was off topic but that Jesse James pistol certainly got my attention!
My bad, boss. I wanted to get the text out there, thought my comments would squash discussion on that thread. It won’t happen again
Ruh Roh…… I need to pay better attention to what thread i’m on when I reply to a comment – sorry
LOL. Cute puppy. Almost makes me wanna get a dog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Help me be good…. I am confused- this is where to post on anything on The Trump Admin.. right ??? Are the ” breakout discussion threads’ the specific subject profiles?
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANK YOU, Sundance!
Yay!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you, Sundance. I feel your seething!
And I remind every Treeper, including myself, to be aware of which discussion thread we are on. Do NOT respond to off-topic comments.
Yeah, I’m bad about responding. I need to watch that.
My apologies, Sundance. One starts, and then we all feel compelled to respond in defense or offense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance I apologize for being so dense, but I can’t figure out what you are complaining about, and as a result, I fear that any thing I post may get me perma-banned. My only alternative is to self-ban – which perhaps is best for all. Can you at least explain, is any posting on the topics of DACA, the president’s “deal”, or other immigration topics not allowed? I truly can’t understand what you are trying to prevent here. For example, I have posted several comments in the last 24 hrs and so have many others in the last 24 hours on these topics. Could you please help me understand if I’m one of the ones who, by my posting today, is p*ssing you off? I certainly hope that is not the case, but I’m so confused by what you just said, that I feel I need to get some confirmation one way or the other.
Can you help a brother out here? Thanks for all you do…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple example: don’t introduce immigration or any other off-topic into comments on a North Korea thread. In reverse, don’t post about North Korea on a DACA thread.
We shouldn’t respond to such things, either, but ESPECIALLY don’t start them. That’s how I’m reading this.
Thanks for your reply – it was clear enough even for me! Especially the example, since that just occurred up-thread! I usually don’t start threads, but I will take more care when replying that I don’t fall into the trap of replying to something which is not relevant to the overall thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly – I tend to respond to ANYTHING and don’t check first.
I’m a bit confused myself, but I am guessing that there must be a separate thread discussing immigration (I haven’t checked yet) and that Sundance wants discussion of immigration limited to that thread so that the daily presidential politics thread does not get hijacked by immigration talk.
I thought this was supposed to be the open thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is – he’s talking about the specific threads during the day where specific topics are mentioned and then discussed. I hope I have that right.
Immigration would thus need to be here or on an actual immigration thread.
Thank you
Hey big Jim, hope you’re having a good time staying up late to read this stuff. Sipping a little scotch, nibbling on a tasty bag of Percocets. It won’t be long, Jim. And to think, you thought you were really smart. There’s still time to throw a really big fish up on the dock, Jim. You don’t have a lot of other options. You’re not as good of a liar as you think you are, Jim. We knew you were lying then, and the rest of the country is going to know you were lying very soon. Come clean. Clear your conscience. Or sit there and watch it all slip away. Your choice. Have another Percocet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh good, I’m not the only one who thinks just like you, Sayit2016. I don’t get the fify comment below, either. And who is “Big Jim”?
LikeLike
That needs to be a little bit mysterious, but don’t call him a weasel
LikeLike
starfcker, you apologized above for a Comment you made that is not even on this page, and you accuse me of calling “him” (whoever that is) a weasel……did I mistakenly happen into a private party going on here or what? What “needs to be a little bit mysterious”?
LikeLike
Comey
LikeLike
Duh George! I didn’t even think of that. Thanks.
LikeLike
Think he’s moved-on to Quaaludes by now. . .?
LikeLiked by 5 people
FIFY…in the future, just delete the word “mobile”.
Dr. Scott, any chance you could set the Steele guy straight and tell him the story he is passing around, to defame our President, was proven false by the girl herself, three days ago. Steele, who used to be the head of the RNC, is begging all Evangelicals to come out against President Trump, and Steele thinks because he is black, he can act just like Obama and be as crooked and nasty as he wants to be.
Happy song that reminds me of my rollercoaster ride of Trumpian life.
Always sang this me head when dealing with the sign villians
Rush Limbaugh has the term
“Mega Dittos”
I think we should coin our own term. We should say “MAGA Dittos.”
What do you think?
Umm, no. Not original enough.
Horrible…reminds me of his early days on Tv with an audience of “Ditto-Heads”
I’m just trying to be humorous
Mega MAGA is allowed 😉
I’m just trying to be humorous
If you think the FBI’s 5 months of text messages were permanently lost ….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/XKeyscore
Unless you whisper in someone’s ear while you are both alone in a rowboat in the middle of a mountain lake…or use sign language while both underwater …
XKeyscore is used as a part of NSA’s lawful foreign signals intelligence collection system.
And if you think it was only used against foreign signals then I have a bridge to sell you. Our government reads everything because we as a society have let them. At least 50% of us are snowflakes and don’t have a clue. A sad end to a great country is our destiny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a fun link, fred5678. Thanks! I wonder if Mike Rogers did us the favor of retrieving the Lovers’ e-mails. And now we have proof, the FBI LIED!
It goes even deeper than the article explains.
Every single internet and/or cellular appliance on the planet uses a piece of hardware called a network interface device (NID) to connect to the internet or cellular. For the internet, every single NID has a unique identifier called a MAC address. It looks like this: f7:6d:69:e9:a2:4d. That ID contains identifiers for the manufacturer, model, version, an more, of the NID and is unique to the appliance.
So, everything that connects to internet can be tracked by this unique identifier. That means that once someone’s emails, for example, become interesting, then that person can be tracked all over the world if they use the same appliance(s) to connect to the internet.
Even a burner phone can be tracked like that. All the way to the store that it was bought from.
LikeLike
Lois Lerner was concerned about chat on messenger but as assured it was saved. CN her messenger chats be recovered?
I never re-post but I posted this way to late on yesterdays open thread. Please indulge
me and allow me to ask this question nice more.
Has anyone posted this yet?? I have been keeping up pretty well on the thread but have not seen this or the resulting discussion.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/25/john-kerry-reportedly-coaches-palestinians-not-to-yield-to-trump-in-peace-talks-spurring-backlash.html
Yes it has been discussed… Treasonous in my book
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Nigella
Yep, but the Logan law/act/whatever won’t deal with the situation
fwiw wiki has this to say
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan_Act
It’ll be easier for PDJT to make a fool of him
He’s doing a pretty good job of that himself
Teh, just let do his “thing”.
I can’t wait to see him on a bicycle again.
Yes… I did post it and it ticks me off all over again .
Yes, they have. Many feel it is a violation of the Logan Act, while others claim the PA isn’t a governing entity because there is no such thing as the State of Palestine and so he cannot be in violation of the Logan Act. Regardless, Kerry is trying to insert himself into a position he is not welcome (except by the PA and Abbas) and may be doing so to try to position himself for a 2020 run as the democrat bench is very thin indeed. HTH
Ok think about this…. who can Abbas trust to get anything done Bunny Boy Kerry or President Trump?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So, haven’t seen any recent sightings of Strzok and/or Page.
Where are the hidden?
At work, vacationing incognito, or detained?
Last I heard they were still employed with security clearances
If I was Strzok, I’d be hiding somewhere in shame, reluctant to ever show my face again in public.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens with him.
Sunny… we have talked about this. Shame requires a conscious. ; )
He was absolutely addicted and controlled by her. Thousands of texts…do we actually think he is leaving her alone now? Think about it. If they are actually keeping them apart, he must be going nuts. A little out there but, how about this for a deal. “Hey both of you can be back together, and we’ll even give both of you a place to hide. Even your wife won’t be able to find you. Just tell us “Everything”
If the powers-that-be are smart, they’re under witness protection.
Davos speech tomorrow. Yay!
‘Nite, all!
Should be great… So far Trump has been like a rock star there… Explains the NYT story tonight that they breathlessly released… desperation time…
This too shall change, the “dislike” of PDT fomented by propaganda media’s fictionalizing.
What our Lion of a President and his administration are dealing with…
“Here’s another concern *few* are talking about. None of the FBI leadership was anything close to Elliott Ness & all were subject to MICE vulnerability. Money, Ideology, Conscience, Ego. Things we use to recruit and run moles in hostile Intell & militaries.”
“Every single one of the top four FBI agents scored EXTREMELY HIGH on the MICE indicators list; they were prime targets just begging to be recruited. And I’m 85% certain CIA is right about McCabe and he WAS.”
“Ask yourself: if you’re a Russian intelligence officer working out of DC embassy & you find out via surveillance Strzok is f’ing his coworker, & you knew he was head of FBI CI hed look like a great blackmail target to turn into an agent, wouldn’t he?”
“Ask yourself: McCabe never hid his connections to Clinton, the money he took, & drive the $250k sports car to the office daily- as a Russian Intell officer, do you think you might make a pitch to buy his services?”
“That’s ON TOP of the spying & the trying to stage a coup.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/956735971445362689.html
Pity all the focus seems to be exclusively on the FBI right now. There are/were a lot of rats in the DOJ as well. I suspect at other 3-letter agencies too. The Obama rot runs deep and wide. Think of it like the US debt…..in just 8 years, Obama ran up as much debt as the preceeding 44 presidents COMBINED.
Trisha Anderson (in all the texts) is going to bring that focus over there very quickly. She’s a core Holderette, carries baggage from some scandal RE Gitmo prisoners, and she is the driving DOJ force here. In other words, between Loretta Lynch and Trisha Anderson, HOLDER cut this deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Word Press is certainly bringing bloggers out of the woodwork to post propaganda between every 4 posts of Sundances on the Reader. Not many of those bloggers read Sundance, obviously, and many are blinded Democrats who are as vile as Dianne Feinstein, believing the FBI corruption is a distraction story because Mueller is going to bring President Trump to impeachment shortly.
If you think they were hysterical post-election, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
I waaaaay underestimated the stupidity of Democrats throughout my life! The stereotype in my head now is probably permanent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember when the media was on our side? When they would risk their lives and get a Pulitzer for expose corruption and informing the people. Now they are bought and paid for. They are Pravda and Tass.
I was a soldier. A paratrooper assigned to the Berlin Brigade. I patrolled the wall and stood against communism 110 miles behind the iron Curtain.
I never, not once thought we could be capable of having a compromised media like the Soviets.
I was and still am about Patriotism and freedom. Reagan was my President.
AFN used to have commercials where it would remind us that our calls were monitored. We used to say “hello Boris” when utilizing OPSEC
I was also there when the Wall came down.
Our media is compromised. The NSA is now Boris
Sundance is our ray of light. I am not brown nosing or sucking up. I discovered the Treehouse during the Trump primaries. As a Police Officer now I can say that Sundance is my primary source for the truth. I don’t know what I would do without it.
Sundance is consistently on point. The media now is all about drama, gossip, falsehoods and ratings. Journalists are uneducated. They read talking points and spew nonsense. They aren’t about truth. They have perverted what the first amendment is about. Old school journalists would fight for the truth and get to the bottom of this corruption which is so obviously prevalent. Their job now is not to expose but to hide, ridicule, and cover up. They make excuses and create distractions. What a farce
Thanks again Sundance. You are a Patriot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Treeper quality exceeds!
Amen Brother!
“Remember when the media was on our side?”
Nope, and I’m probably older than you are.
I don’t think they were ever on our side in my lifetime, but it has gone from left leaning to bias to propaganda to fake news. Definitely much worse now than it used to be as far as the MSM goes.
Exactly!
Sylvia they are shovel ready
They sure are! Or maybe a big old bulldozer would be a better call in this case!
Watching President Trump and his team at Davos brings out great feelings of pride and respect.
Very Stable Genius President Trump is a true world leader. The countries that work with him and the USA will also become prosperous. The globullists, in their short sighted stupidity, have been trying to kill the golden goose (USA) that lays a steady stream of golden eggs for their selfish short term and eventually terminal gain. President Trump is teaching them that the well being of the golden goose (USA) is a necessity for the entire world and that he will make certain that the golden goose (USA) is protected; that everyone can benefit or not from the golden eggs as they choose, but ain’t nothing gonna happen to the golden goose (USA) under President Trump’s watch.
I think, after 24 years of Clintoon, W, and O with their respective corrupt, stupid clown administrations, world leaders are in shock that there are actually smart people in the USA. Very Stable Genius President Trump and his team prove this every day.
Some of my basic impressions / thoughts. Have been viewing all the threads regarding our President at DAVOS, comments on the threads Sundance has provided, stopped by Rush just to see what he was thinking and seeing some politicians of whom we suspected to be Never Trump coming around. So here are my thoughts.
During the 8 years of Obama and even earlier CEO’s, industry leaders, politicians, were overrun by regulations, actual threats of shut downs of their livelihoods, families and careers threatened, blackmail, invasion of privacy, economic stagnation, etc.
Look at DAVO’s…the CEO’s, the people of the world, leaders of other countries love him, respect him, with they were him, and those who don’t seem very small next to him. The United States always has been the center of finance, freedom, always leading the world out of chaos. But for eight years and longer, all of these people have had to hide, to say things they did not believe, to protect their livelihoods and their families. Especially with Obama, it seemed the world was burning down. It was..
Now you can actually see them, many of them, “breathing a sigh of relief.” They are no longer being blackmailed, threatened, or over regulated. Geez, look at what our President has done to the Stock Market…Don’t you think that these CEO’s want their companies to be part of that success? Don’t you think some politicians will come out and support our leader now that they do not feel threatened?
Our President is a genius.. Proven..He’s smoking out the crooks and freeing everyone else who felt trapped. Most of you know where I am coming from….I just feel like dancing….😎
The best times are still ahead of us and it’s going to be like being at a concert we love and seems to never end……One hell of a ride…
After the perp walks everyone will come out of the woodwork saying they always loved Trump and it’s time to MAGA. Guaranteed. Human nature.
Tap the brakes Gunny. Look at how liberals were fawning all over Obama after his first year. We all want what you’re talking about, but such talk sets our President up for failure and ridicule. Let’s wait for what you speak of to actually happen so as not to give others (liberals) the opportunity they have forever given to us.
Be humble, or be humbled. <—-one of the things that made Reagan such a giant.
Hmmm….speaking positive about our President, about what “is” “actually” happening at DAVOS is setting him up for failure and ridicule? Liberals are completely different animals in their way of thinking, actions, and thoughts. Obama was and is a “false prophet” and the liberals fell for it. Are you saying the people talking positive about our President now are of the same mind set?
You quote to me about being humble..hmmm try this…
The average man is hooked to his fellow men, while the warrior is hooked only to himself. Perhaps you are chasing rainbows. You’re after the self-confidence of the average man, when you should be after the humbleness of a warrior. The difference between the two is remarkable. Self Confidence entails knowing something for sure; humbleness entails being impeccable in one’s actions and feelings.
Carlos Castaneda
I became such a Warrior over ten years ago..
And no offense intended, but I “will not” put on the brakes in supporting our President…
I’m not suggesting you tap the brakes in supporting PDJT in any way. I’m suggesting that comments like this…
“it’s going to be like being at a concert we love and seems to never end”
…is exactly the kind of rhetoric that liberals allowed themselves to engage in. Do you want to sound like a liberal? How do you know where things will stand in 8 years? You don’t, and neither do I. Your confidence is unsupported boast at present, and a giant like Reagan would never have allowed himself that. And you know it, too.
EXCLUSIVE: NBC staffers ‘horrified’ Megyn Kelly will be covering State of the Union in her primetime debut for the network
25 January 2018
The decision to install Megyn Kelly as part of NBC’s coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday is not sitting well with some at the network.
A source tells DailyMail.com that those involved in the special are horrified’ by the move and trying to get out of ‘working or appearing’ with Megyn.
The former Fox News host will be joining a line-up that includes Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, and Tom Brokaw, with appearances from NBC News chief White House correspondents Hallie Jackson and Kasie Hunt, 11-day White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Obama speechwriter David Litt.
‘Megyn announced publicly that she was done with politics,’ said the source, referencing the comment she made back in September about what she planned to cover on her NBC morning show.
‘No one knows what to talk with her about at the table for the coverage.’
[…]
Tuesday will be a big test for Megyn as she appears on the panel, with over 50 million viewers expected to tune in for President Trump’s first official SOTU.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5314257/NBC-staffers-horrified-Megyn-Kelly-cover-SOTU.html
Nobody wants to be in the same sight picture as Smegyn when PDJT fires a bazooka in her direction.
You did it, you made me snort/laugh. So thankful I didn’t have a mouthful of water. I think you are absolutely….ON TARGET!
👍
I’ll never forgive PDJT for the DACA fold. The President thinks 3rd world immigration doesn’t really matter it seems… though this is a “no way back tipping point” for a permanent Democrat majority.
Doesn’t seem to concern Donald.
Screw Davos, screw tax reform, screw Obycare repeal….unless the legal Democrat voting invasion ceases reform means nothing because the left will have permanent control via it’s brand new immigrant demographic.
The only thing that matters is sovereignty.
I don’t think it was ever intended as a win for classic America.
Southern Col, Really?
Alas, yes.
In the end, illegal and legal immigration is all that matters.
Covfefe.
Believe Brutha. All will be ok.
Judge the signed deal. Not the sausage making…just wasted rage.
“Judge the signed deal. Not the sausage making…just wasted rage.”
That right there is some good advice. Thank you. I think I’ll take it and get some sleep tonight.
I don’t even know why this is a story. So what if he was thinking of firing Mueller for having so many conflicts of interest? He had a constitutional right to do so.
The real question is “why didn’t Mueller recuse himself”? He had no business investigating someone he had a private dispute with over the firing of one of his close friends, involving a country he may have been involved with in a scandal all of its own (Uranium One).
Not a story for those that are honest. The left manufacturing rubbish, as always, knowing there are those who will believe what they are fed. Brainwashing . Sad for our Country.
Excerpt:
Trump said he was unaware of the group’s politics and that the tweets showed his concern over the threat of radical Islam.
“If you are telling me they’re horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologize if you’d like me to do that,” he said, according to a report on the interview by the British ITV broadcaster.
I smell a big fat lie. It’s WaPo after all. I say that because president Trump wouldn’t back down from what he knows is right. It’s like he says, the leaks are real but the news is fake.
❤
Betty Williams@BettyWi11396930
Replying to @FLOTUS @HolocaustMuseum
God bless you with favor, grace and wisdom my gorgeous FLOTUS❤️🙏🏼
8:32 AM – 25 Jan 2018
This was a beautiful, beautiful coat. She was so lovely, as always.
First Lady Melania is very intentional in her words, actions and clothing choices.
Is our First Lady, by visiting the Holocaust Museum during Davos, intentionally reminding Europe of the horrors of the past and of its history and warning them of the dangers they are bringing upon themselves right now?
Perhaps she, as an Eastern European, feels strongly about Merkel and others inviting barbarians into their countries to destroy western culture and national security, sovereignty and solvency of each nation.
Bringing in people who are anti-Western ideologues, criminals, who don’t work, but live off the taxpayers is so stupid it defies logic.
It’s called ass-kissing, and it’s what these people do best. They did it to Obama, too, and he wasn’t one of them (ie. a business leader). Their not kissing Donald Trump’s ass…they are kissing the ass of POTUS.
Ooops…..”they’re”, not “their”
Are they still at snorkel depth or have they gone full SCUBA?
I wonder if that was a trap to catch another leaker?
Has anyone else had problems with the new Twitter format? When I went to count the @realDonaldTrump followers this morning, it seems aggressive like Facebook, like you are only welcome to read if you sign up.
Takes a long time to open up and it won’t scroll normally and I keep getting the little circles.
It will be difficult to do any research from now on and that may be their intention to impede communication and spreading information.
Twitter, Facebook and Google have a definite leftist bias. I won’t join because of that.
Immigrants Vs. Aliens: The Global Invasion-Giveaway Continues
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-25/immigrants-vs-aliens-global-invasion-giveaway-continues
