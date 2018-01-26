January 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #372

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. fleporeblog says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    In about 8 hours we will have the first of the 3 GDP Rate releases (February 28th {2nd revision} and March 28th {3rd and final revision}) for the 4th Quarter and for the 2017 Year (Annual).

    I have my alarm 🚨 set for 8:30am 🕣 ! The link below is where you will see it first. I am going on record that the 4th Quarter GDP will come out at a rate of 4.2% and the Annual GDP Rate will be 2.8%. I anticipate the 4th Quarter Rate to be finally revised on March 28th (3rd and final revision) to 4.5% and the Annual GDP Rate for 2017 to finish at 2.9%.

    https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/GDP/GDPnewsrelease.htm

    • WSB says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Awesome, Felice!!!!

    • rf121 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:50 am

      So if you are wrong, what are we getting? Candy, free drinks?

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:23 am

      We are just under 8,000 points above the 200-day moving avg on the DJIA, and 4,000 points above the 50-day moving average.

      CAUTION!!

      http://stockcharts.com/c-sc/sc?s=%24INDU&p=W&b=5&g=0&i=t12594467126&r=1516947637970

      Be humble, or be humbled.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        January 26, 2018 at 3:29 am

        Does this mean I should drain my accounts and stick the cash under my mattress and hope I don’t get robbed or the house doesn’t burn down? Or am I supposed to buy diamonds or gold?

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          January 26, 2018 at 3:48 am

          My advice? Go find the wealthiest person you know and ask to be introduced to his/her investment advisor. Take my comment and your questions to him/her, and tell them this:

          “I am more concerned…right now…with the return OF my money rather than the return ON my money. I really don’t care if I miss out on another 10% gain given that I’ve gained so much already. I’m looking for the best way to protect what I’ve gained/earned to date, at least for the next year or so. After all, the market has been on a historic tear and…historically speaking…it’s due for a correction. What should I do?”

          Do this before summer arrives, preferably before the spring. <—-this is not a prediction. Just remember, what goes up always comes down. The reason the rich get so rich is that they can afford advisors who know how to protect against the corrections, so they are always there to buy AFTER the market corrects itself. The rest have to wait years for the markets to rise again (think 2008 and how long it took for the markets to recover). Find that person.

          • jmc says:
            January 26, 2018 at 4:10 am

            Problem is, you embrase the old paradigm, and do not understand the changes in the fundamentals. Two years ago, I would have agreed with you. Today, I suspect you are a troll. But, I give you the benefit of a doubt and offer the counter advise: for the next foreseeable years, hold onto your hat! We been Trump’ed!!!

            • ForGodandCountry says:
              January 26, 2018 at 4:36 am

              The fundamentals of economic law never change. Sorry to dispel that myth. If you think we’re in for 8 years of gains like last year’s I have some moon property you might be interested in. It’s a new paradigm in real estate.

              Seriously, it is PRECISELY when unbounded market optimism hits that the markets historically correct, or worse. See: DOT.COM bust

              • jmc says:
                January 26, 2018 at 4:57 am

                I am sorry. You are right. It is not like the regulatory landscape has changed, or the tax code, or the trade balance, or the , er never mind. Not worth the breath.
                Yeah, Trump bad. We get it. Buy bonds quick!

        • wheatietoo says:
          January 26, 2018 at 4:40 am

          Beware of hedge-funders, Sylvia.
          They make big bucks off of the Market when it goes down…so they try to do whatever they can to cause it to go down.

          I’ve seen and heard this same narrative being forwarded in the last few days.
          It’s like there’s a concerted effort to ‘talk the market down’…and they all say it’s going to happen this Spring.

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            January 26, 2018 at 4:50 am

            I don’t try to time the market. I know it is a long term play and I’m as well diversified as I can be, so I’m probably okay.

            Markets correct, so I won’t be surprised if that happens. I’m not terribly knowledgeable, but I try to stay reasonably well informed. Fundamentals seem good, I keep my eye on the P/E ratios.

            I just think the economy has been artificially surpressed for so long that the markets are just out to play like puppies in the sun.

            But I keep hearing the gloom and doom and wonder what is behind it because I don’t see any storm clouds right now.

            Thanks, I appreciate your chiming in!!!

          • ForGodandCountry says:
            January 26, 2018 at 4:52 am

            No one is trying to talk the market down, sir. Least of all me.

            Moreover, Hedge funds make money regardless of which way the market goes, unlike MUTUAL funds which are limited to the buy side (which is why they tell you to always “stay in, the market will come back”).

            If you cannot distinguish between someone simply counseling caution vs. someone trying to sell snake oil, then I can’t help you.

            • wheatietoo says:
              January 26, 2018 at 5:05 am

              Yeah, sure.
              You show up here a few days ago, making a lot of posts to establish ‘credibility’.

              Now, because you ‘care’ about us sooo much, you’re sharing these words of caution.
              Nope. Not buying it.

      • Dekester says:
        January 26, 2018 at 4:13 am

        Your PDJT is having a sensational impact on not only the U.S. but much of the worlds economy.

        The markets are awash in cash, and some of the big money is being made in the currency markets.

        The Canadian dollar and the U.K. pound sterling has soared in value against the U.S. dollar in recent months. Now I am no bright light when it comes to finance, but our families trips to the States will be more frequent this year, and as the country western song says. “ I will have more jangle in my pockets.”

        Something like 80% of Canada’s population lives within a very short drive of the U.S. border, and millions of us spend a great deal of cash Stateside. Our closest U.S. border town is hopping, and the locals appear to be doing really well.

        Now multiply that by tens of millions of visitors to the U.S. and one foresees a great deal of cash flowing your way.

        Couple that with the U.S. now no longer being dependent on expensive imported oil, and I believe are now an exporter. Me thinks you fine folks may just reap an even larger bonanza that was anticipated.

        I read that Sec.Mnuchin and PDJT have now been talking about the dollars recent decline, and the conversation is “ interesting”

        The two of them are obviously financial wizards, and are doing things with your economy that will produce great long term benefits for Americans, and making it look easy. Which of course true professionals do.

        God bless PDJT.

      • lawrencepaul1 says:
        January 26, 2018 at 5:13 am

        We are at the end of an economic cycle and it will end with crash.
        The stock and housing markets worldwide are in central bank free credit induced bubbles of epic proportions. The US fake economy would have probable crashed already if it not for the election of a business friendly economically savvy president. The stock market is not the economy. It is a casino run on greed and fear. Obama gutted our economy and it will take years for president Trump to turn it around. Things are starting to head in the right direction in the real economy but the markets will not stand normalized interest rates and the government can’t afford to pay normalized interest rates on + $20 T of debt.
        I didn’t vote for president Trump because I thought that he could keep this scam going I voted for him because he is the only person in my lifetime who has the courage and savvy to fix the system when it crashes, which it most certainly will. It always does.
        And for those that don’t see it coming all I can say is that most people never do. Including Wall Street, the banks, politicians and the media.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    I think I know what our President, Stephen Miller, Senator David Perdue and Senator Tom Cotton are doing! It is absolutely amazing 😉!

    Reducing Chain Migration to only spouses and their children eliminates 5 out of the 7 current categories that are allowed by law through Chain Migration. One immigration reform expert/advocate points out that what our President is calling for is the largest cut in legal immigration since the 1920s. Levels will drop to less than 500K and a lot closer to 250K a year. Getting rid of the Diversity Lottery and using a Merit Based approach for the 50K recipients will attract future immigrants that have the educational background to contribute immediately to our country. These same folks will be able to bring their spouse and children only.

    This completely changes the face of future immigrants. The WALL and technology along the Southern Border will drastically cut the number of people illegally getting into our country. The additional Border Agents will be the human factor for those that try and are successful in getting caught. The additional 10K ICE Agents would give us a deportation force of 15K from the current 5K. Visa overstays and all others will be rounded up 3 times faster with no chance of getting back in. Our President would be able to use his last 6 years to clean a good chunk out.

    The hardcore left realize how vulnerable they are!

    Keep in mind that those 1.8 million DACA eligible recipients won’t be able to try and get citizenship for 10 to 12 years. In the meantime, our President would get all his requests up front. Many of those 1.8 million will be like my mom and dad and be happy with their green card and never apply for citizenship (there are many Americans that can’t pass the Citizenship Test).

    Our President met with Democrat Doug Jones from Alabama and Joe Manchin from West Virginia on Monday. I have a funny feeling he will ask them two to work with Cotton and Perdue (with the WH’s team {Stephen Miller}) to put together a piece of legislation that he will sell to the country.

    Here is the BEST part! Mitch McConnell will honor his commitment to bring this bill to the Senate floor. Remember Mitch said that all types of Amendments can be asked for and voted on. The House has already passed Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities Funding Bills. The Senate will have to NOW vote on both of them for every American to see where they stand. A Bill for E-Verify will be put up for vote. A Bill for immediate deportation if caught coming across the border (as the WALL is being built) will be put up for vote. There are many more that I haven’t even thought about that will come up.

    Finally the masks will come off for every Democrat and those Republicans that are really Democrats when it comes to immigration. Our President can say he did everything he could and was as generous as humanly possible if the bill fails. However, there is the real possibility that it will garner the 60 vote threshold in the Senate. Those on the extreme Left and extreme Right don’t matter in this case.

    At the same time the House will move forward with the Goodlatte Bill. It is much more severe than the Senate Bill. If each bill is passed in the House and Senate, it will have to go to reconciliation where they can take the best parts from both.

  4. mazziflol says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    God bless 45 and the 45 and Jessie James for this stunning creation.
    #2A
    #RelaseTheMemo

    Jessie James tribute to 45; The .45

  5. sundance says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

    From here on out I’m going to perma-ban (no recovery ever) anyone who posts anything “off topic” on the breakout discussion threads.

    I’m sick and tired of discussion threads getting hijacked by people who only want to talk about immigration.

    Yes, this is my frustrated voice.

    No warnings.

    Pass it on.

    • Ono says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Appologizes if my up thread was off topic but that Jesse James pistol certainly got my attention!

    • starfcker says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

      My bad, boss. I wanted to get the text out there, thought my comments would squash discussion on that thread. It won’t happen again

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Ruh Roh…… I need to pay better attention to what thread i’m on when I reply to a comment – sorry

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:45 am

      THANK YOU, Sundance!

      Yay!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Alison says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Thank you, Sundance. I feel your seething!

      And I remind every Treeper, including myself, to be aware of which discussion thread we are on. Do NOT respond to off-topic comments.

    • WSB says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:29 am

      My apologies, Sundance. One starts, and then we all feel compelled to respond in defense or offense.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Was wondering a while back if you were goin to stop by and throw a couple fast balls. 😎

    • sgtrok13 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 2:24 am

      Awesome. Thanks Sundance

    • abdiesus says:
      January 26, 2018 at 2:27 am

      Sundance I apologize for being so dense, but I can’t figure out what you are complaining about, and as a result, I fear that any thing I post may get me perma-banned. My only alternative is to self-ban – which perhaps is best for all. Can you at least explain, is any posting on the topics of DACA, the president’s “deal”, or other immigration topics not allowed? I truly can’t understand what you are trying to prevent here. For example, I have posted several comments in the last 24 hrs and so have many others in the last 24 hours on these topics. Could you please help me understand if I’m one of the ones who, by my posting today, is p*ssing you off? I certainly hope that is not the case, but I’m so confused by what you just said, that I feel I need to get some confirmation one way or the other.

      Can you help a brother out here? Thanks for all you do…..

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        January 26, 2018 at 3:58 am

        Simple example: don’t introduce immigration or any other off-topic into comments on a North Korea thread. In reverse, don’t post about North Korea on a DACA thread.

        We shouldn’t respond to such things, either, but ESPECIALLY don’t start them. That’s how I’m reading this.

        • abdiesus says:
          January 26, 2018 at 4:06 am

          Thanks for your reply – it was clear enough even for me! Especially the example, since that just occurred up-thread! I usually don’t start threads, but I will take more care when replying that I don’t fall into the trap of replying to something which is not relevant to the overall thread.

      • Fake Nametag says:
        January 26, 2018 at 4:09 am

        I’m a bit confused myself, but I am guessing that there must be a separate thread discussing immigration (I haven’t checked yet) and that Sundance wants discussion of immigration limited to that thread so that the daily presidential politics thread does not get hijacked by immigration talk.

        Someone correct me if I’m wrong.

    • louche9 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 3:11 am

      I thought this was supposed to be the open thread.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        January 26, 2018 at 4:00 am

        It is – he’s talking about the specific threads during the day where specific topics are mentioned and then discussed. I hope I have that right.

        Immigration would thus need to be here or on an actual immigration thread.

    • AZ18 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 3:39 am

      Thank you

  6. starfcker says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Hey big Jim, hope you’re having a good time staying up late to read this stuff. Sipping a little scotch, nibbling on a tasty bag of Percocets. It won’t be long, Jim. And to think, you thought you were really smart. There’s still time to throw a really big fish up on the dock, Jim. You don’t have a lot of other options. You’re not as good of a liar as you think you are, Jim. We knew you were lying then, and the rest of the country is going to know you were lying very soon. Come clean. Clear your conscience. Or sit there and watch it all slip away. Your choice. Have another Percocet.

  7. Sentient says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

    • Ad rem says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:41 am

      FIFY…in the future, just delete the word “mobile”.

    • brh82 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:41 am

      Dr. Scott, any chance you could set the Steele guy straight and tell him the story he is passing around, to defame our President, was proven false by the girl herself, three days ago. Steele, who used to be the head of the RNC, is begging all Evangelicals to come out against President Trump, and Steele thinks because he is black, he can act just like Obama and be as crooked and nasty as he wants to be.

  8. 4beagles says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Happy song that reminds me of my rollercoaster ride of Trumpian life.

  9. sgtrok13 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Rush Limbaugh has the term
    “Mega Dittos”

    I think we should coin our own term. We should say “MAGA Dittos.”

    What do you think?

  10. fred5678 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:49 am

    If you think the FBI’s 5 months of text messages were permanently lost ….

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/XKeyscore

    Unless you whisper in someone’s ear while you are both alone in a rowboat in the middle of a mountain lake…or use sign language while both underwater …

    • rf121 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:07 am

      XKeyscore is used as a part of NSA’s lawful foreign signals intelligence collection system.

      And if you think it was only used against foreign signals then I have a bridge to sell you. Our government reads everything because we as a society have let them. At least 50% of us are snowflakes and don’t have a clue. A sad end to a great country is our destiny.

    • brh82 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:49 am

      What a fun link, fred5678. Thanks! I wonder if Mike Rogers did us the favor of retrieving the Lovers’ e-mails. And now we have proof, the FBI LIED!

    • JAS says:
      January 26, 2018 at 3:46 am

      It goes even deeper than the article explains.

      Every single internet and/or cellular appliance on the planet uses a piece of hardware called a network interface device (NID) to connect to the internet or cellular. For the internet, every single NID has a unique identifier called a MAC address. It looks like this: f7:6d:69:e9:a2:4d. That ID contains identifiers for the manufacturer, model, version, an more, of the NID and is unique to the appliance.

      So, everything that connects to internet can be tracked by this unique identifier. That means that once someone’s emails, for example, become interesting, then that person can be tracked all over the world if they use the same appliance(s) to connect to the internet.

      Even a burner phone can be tracked like that. All the way to the store that it was bought from.

  11. trialbytruth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

    I never re-post but I posted this way to late on yesterdays open thread. Please indulge
    me and allow me to ask this question nice more.

    Has anyone posted this yet?? I have been keeping up pretty well on the thread but have not seen this or the resulting discussion.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/25/john-kerry-reportedly-coaches-palestinians-not-to-yield-to-trump-in-peace-talks-spurring-backlash.html

  12. 4beagles says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:06 am

    So, haven’t seen any recent sightings of Strzok and/or Page.
    Where are the hidden?
    At work, vacationing incognito, or detained?

  13. sunnydaze says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Davos speech tomorrow. Yay!

    ‘Nite, all!

  14. keebler AC says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:33 am

  15. keebler AC says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:43 am

    This too shall change, the “dislike” of PDT fomented by propaganda media’s fictionalizing.

  16. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:52 am

    What our Lion of a President and his administration are dealing with…

    “Here’s another concern *few* are talking about. None of the FBI leadership was anything close to Elliott Ness & all were subject to MICE vulnerability. Money, Ideology, Conscience, Ego. Things we use to recruit and run moles in hostile Intell & militaries.”

    “Every single one of the top four FBI agents scored EXTREMELY HIGH on the MICE indicators list; they were prime targets just begging to be recruited. And I’m 85% certain CIA is right about McCabe and he WAS.”

    “Ask yourself: if you’re a Russian intelligence officer working out of DC embassy & you find out via surveillance Strzok is f’ing his coworker, & you knew he was head of FBI CI hed look like a great blackmail target to turn into an agent, wouldn’t he?”

    “Ask yourself: McCabe never hid his connections to Clinton, the money he took, & drive the $250k sports car to the office daily- as a Russian Intell officer, do you think you might make a pitch to buy his services?”

    “That’s ON TOP of the spying & the trying to stage a coup.”

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/956735971445362689.html

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 26, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Pity all the focus seems to be exclusively on the FBI right now. There are/were a lot of rats in the DOJ as well. I suspect at other 3-letter agencies too. The Obama rot runs deep and wide. Think of it like the US debt…..in just 8 years, Obama ran up as much debt as the preceeding 44 presidents COMBINED.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        January 26, 2018 at 4:06 am

        Trisha Anderson (in all the texts) is going to bring that focus over there very quickly. She’s a core Holderette, carries baggage from some scandal RE Gitmo prisoners, and she is the driving DOJ force here. In other words, between Loretta Lynch and Trisha Anderson, HOLDER cut this deal.

  17. brh82 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Word Press is certainly bringing bloggers out of the woodwork to post propaganda between every 4 posts of Sundances on the Reader. Not many of those bloggers read Sundance, obviously, and many are blinded Democrats who are as vile as Dianne Feinstein, believing the FBI corruption is a distraction story because Mueller is going to bring President Trump to impeachment shortly.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:26 am

  19. sgtrok13 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:42 am

    Remember when the media was on our side? When they would risk their lives and get a Pulitzer for expose corruption and informing the people. Now they are bought and paid for. They are Pravda and Tass.
    I was a soldier. A paratrooper assigned to the Berlin Brigade. I patrolled the wall and stood against communism 110 miles behind the iron Curtain.
    I never, not once thought we could be capable of having a compromised media like the Soviets.
    I was and still am about Patriotism and freedom. Reagan was my President.
    AFN used to have commercials where it would remind us that our calls were monitored. We used to say “hello Boris” when utilizing OPSEC
    I was also there when the Wall came down.
    Our media is compromised. The NSA is now Boris
    Sundance is our ray of light. I am not brown nosing or sucking up. I discovered the Treehouse during the Trump primaries. As a Police Officer now I can say that Sundance is my primary source for the truth. I don’t know what I would do without it.

    Sundance is consistently on point. The media now is all about drama, gossip, falsehoods and ratings. Journalists are uneducated. They read talking points and spew nonsense. They aren’t about truth. They have perverted what the first amendment is about. Old school journalists would fight for the truth and get to the bottom of this corruption which is so obviously prevalent. Their job now is not to expose but to hide, ridicule, and cover up. They make excuses and create distractions. What a farce

    Thanks again Sundance. You are a Patriot.

  20. FL_GUY says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:45 am

    Watching President Trump and his team at Davos brings out great feelings of pride and respect.

    Very Stable Genius President Trump is a true world leader. The countries that work with him and the USA will also become prosperous. The globullists, in their short sighted stupidity, have been trying to kill the golden goose (USA) that lays a steady stream of golden eggs for their selfish short term and eventually terminal gain. President Trump is teaching them that the well being of the golden goose (USA) is a necessity for the entire world and that he will make certain that the golden goose (USA) is protected; that everyone can benefit or not from the golden eggs as they choose, but ain’t nothing gonna happen to the golden goose (USA) under President Trump’s watch.

    I think, after 24 years of Clintoon, W, and O with their respective corrupt, stupid clown administrations, world leaders are in shock that there are actually smart people in the USA. Very Stable Genius President Trump and his team prove this every day.

  21. 🍺Gunny says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:48 am

    Some of my basic impressions / thoughts. Have been viewing all the threads regarding our President at DAVOS, comments on the threads Sundance has provided, stopped by Rush just to see what he was thinking and seeing some politicians of whom we suspected to be Never Trump coming around. So here are my thoughts.
    During the 8 years of Obama and even earlier CEO’s, industry leaders, politicians, were overrun by regulations, actual threats of shut downs of their livelihoods, families and careers threatened, blackmail, invasion of privacy, economic stagnation, etc.

    Look at DAVO’s…the CEO’s, the people of the world, leaders of other countries love him, respect him, with they were him, and those who don’t seem very small next to him. The United States always has been the center of finance, freedom, always leading the world out of chaos. But for eight years and longer, all of these people have had to hide, to say things they did not believe, to protect their livelihoods and their families. Especially with Obama, it seemed the world was burning down. It was..

    Now you can actually see them, many of them, “breathing a sigh of relief.” They are no longer being blackmailed, threatened, or over regulated. Geez, look at what our President has done to the Stock Market…Don’t you think that these CEO’s want their companies to be part of that success? Don’t you think some politicians will come out and support our leader now that they do not feel threatened?
    Our President is a genius.. Proven..He’s smoking out the crooks and freeing everyone else who felt trapped. Most of you know where I am coming from….I just feel like dancing….😎

    The best times are still ahead of us and it’s going to be like being at a concert we love and seems to never end……One hell of a ride…

    • grandmaintexas says:
      January 26, 2018 at 2:59 am

      After the perp walks everyone will come out of the woodwork saying they always loved Trump and it’s time to MAGA. Guaranteed. Human nature.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 26, 2018 at 3:59 am

      Tap the brakes Gunny. Look at how liberals were fawning all over Obama after his first year. We all want what you’re talking about, but such talk sets our President up for failure and ridicule. Let’s wait for what you speak of to actually happen so as not to give others (liberals) the opportunity they have forever given to us.

      Be humble, or be humbled. <—-one of the things that made Reagan such a giant.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        January 26, 2018 at 4:48 am

        Hmmm….speaking positive about our President, about what “is” “actually” happening at DAVOS is setting him up for failure and ridicule? Liberals are completely different animals in their way of thinking, actions, and thoughts. Obama was and is a “false prophet” and the liberals fell for it. Are you saying the people talking positive about our President now are of the same mind set?

        You quote to me about being humble..hmmm try this…

        The average man is hooked to his fellow men, while the warrior is hooked only to himself. Perhaps you are chasing rainbows. You’re after the self-confidence of the average man, when you should be after the humbleness of a warrior. The difference between the two is remarkable. Self Confidence entails knowing something for sure; humbleness entails being impeccable in one’s actions and feelings.
        Carlos Castaneda

        I became such a Warrior over ten years ago..

        And no offense intended, but I “will not” put on the brakes in supporting our President…
        Have a nice day…and Bless your Heart….

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          January 26, 2018 at 5:18 am

          I’m not suggesting you tap the brakes in supporting PDJT in any way. I’m suggesting that comments like this…

          “it’s going to be like being at a concert we love and seems to never end”

          …is exactly the kind of rhetoric that liberals allowed themselves to engage in. Do you want to sound like a liberal? How do you know where things will stand in 8 years? You don’t, and neither do I. Your confidence is unsupported boast at present, and a giant like Reagan would never have allowed himself that. And you know it, too.

  22. nwtex says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:51 am

    EXCLUSIVE: NBC staffers ‘horrified’ Megyn Kelly will be covering State of the Union in her primetime debut for the network
    25 January 2018

    The decision to install Megyn Kelly as part of NBC’s coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday is not sitting well with some at the network.

    A source tells DailyMail.com that those involved in the special are horrified’ by the move and trying to get out of ‘working or appearing’ with Megyn.

    The former Fox News host will be joining a line-up that includes Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, and Tom Brokaw, with appearances from NBC News chief White House correspondents Hallie Jackson and Kasie Hunt, 11-day White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Obama speechwriter David Litt.

    ‘Megyn announced publicly that she was done with politics,’ said the source, referencing the comment she made back in September about what she planned to cover on her NBC morning show.

    ‘No one knows what to talk with her about at the table for the coverage.’

    […]

    Tuesday will be a big test for Megyn as she appears on the panel, with over 50 million viewers expected to tune in for President Trump’s first official SOTU.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5314257/NBC-staffers-horrified-Megyn-Kelly-cover-SOTU.html

  23. South Col says:
    January 26, 2018 at 2:55 am

    I’ll never forgive PDJT for the DACA fold. The President thinks 3rd world immigration doesn’t really matter it seems… though this is a “no way back tipping point” for a permanent Democrat majority.
    Doesn’t seem to concern Donald.

    Screw Davos, screw tax reform, screw Obycare repeal….unless the legal Democrat voting invasion ceases reform means nothing because the left will have permanent control via it’s brand new immigrant demographic.

    The only thing that matters is sovereignty.
    I don’t think it was ever intended as a win for classic America.

  24. nwtex says:
    January 26, 2018 at 3:29 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 3:48 am

      I don’t even know why this is a story. So what if he was thinking of firing Mueller for having so many conflicts of interest? He had a constitutional right to do so.

      The real question is “why didn’t Mueller recuse himself”? He had no business investigating someone he had a private dispute with over the firing of one of his close friends, involving a country he may have been involved with in a scandal all of its own (Uranium One).

      • nwtex says:
        January 26, 2018 at 3:57 am

        Not a story for those that are honest. The left manufacturing rubbish, as always, knowing there are those who will believe what they are fed. Brainwashing . Sad for our Country.

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 3:37 am

    Excerpt:

    Trump said he was unaware of the group’s politics and that the tweets showed his concern over the threat of radical Islam.

    “If you are telling me they’re horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologize if you’d like me to do that,” he said, according to a report on the interview by the British ITV broadcaster.

    • Pam says:
      January 26, 2018 at 3:56 am

      I smell a big fat lie. It’s WaPo after all. I say that because president Trump wouldn’t back down from what he knows is right. It’s like he says, the leaks are real but the news is fake.

  26. nwtex says:
    January 26, 2018 at 3:49 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 3:55 am

  28. deqwik2 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:39 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:50 am

  30. georgiafl says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:53 am

    Has anyone else had problems with the new Twitter format? When I went to count the @realDonaldTrump followers this morning, it seems aggressive like Facebook, like you are only welcome to read if you sign up.

    Takes a long time to open up and it won’t scroll normally and I keep getting the little circles.

    It will be difficult to do any research from now on and that may be their intention to impede communication and spreading information.

    Twitter, Facebook and Google have a definite leftist bias. I won’t join because of that.

  31. lawrencepaul1 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 4:57 am

    Immigrants Vs. Aliens: The Global Invasion-Giveaway Continues
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-25/immigrants-vs-aliens-global-invasion-giveaway-continues

  32. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:09 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:12 am

    FraudBook still pushing the fraud narrative!

  34. 🍺Gunny says:
    January 26, 2018 at 5:17 am

    Whole lotta trolls tonite….Someone must be scared…..😎

