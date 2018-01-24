Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on January 24, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday January 24th, 2018.  Anticipated Start time 2:00 – 2:30pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link ( <-active)

20 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. WSB says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Batter’up!!! Git your Press Beating Here!

  2. Bob Thoms says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    RSBN playing some cool, jazzy music…………..

  3. Hotlanta Mike says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:42 pm

  4. duchess01 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Here we go, again – DACA…DACA…DACA

    • duchess01 says:
      January 24, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      OOPS…they snuck in ‘Sanctuary Cities’ – relationship with these mayors –

      Good One, Sarah – “We cannot allow them to pick and choose which laws to follow.”

  5. Bob Thoms says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Smart move for the WH to put forward their legislative policy on immigration/DACA.

  6. Pam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:46 pm

  7. Pam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:47 pm

  8. tuskyou says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    “We cannot allow people to pick and choose which laws they follow”. Bingo!

  9. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Knew it! I knew De Blasio was avoiding something , turns out it’s a subpoena! ha ha!

  10. duchess01 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Yay! Sarah is not going to walk through hypotheticals – Interesting – that is what they want her to do!

  11. tuskyou says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    NO–POTUS was not speaking metaphorically when he said he’d build the wall. They wish this was the case

  12. missilemom says:
    January 24, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Good news that Mark Meadows and Tom Cotton were consulted on DACA framework scheduled to be released by POTUS.

  13. duchess01 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    No-gun zones! Schools are easy targets! – reporter enumerating number of school shootings – what is President Trump doing about it? Sarah: President Trump is fighting crime in many areas – this is a major priority of President Trump – to fight crime nationwide – he has addressed this issue.

    • tuskyou says:
      January 24, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      ATF doing a review and results will go to OMB, more crimes being prosecuted
      She’s too smart to get drawn into the school shooting/guns quagmire.

  14. Pam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:01 pm

  15. Publius2016 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Please do it: equate shootings with gun protection…do it, Dems! Incredible. Sanctuary Cities are crime Petri dishes!

