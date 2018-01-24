Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday January 24th, 2018. Anticipated Start time 2:00 – 2:30pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link ( <-active)
Batter’up!!! Git your Press Beating Here!
RSBN playing some cool, jazzy music…………..
Here we go, again – DACA…DACA…DACA
OOPS…they snuck in ‘Sanctuary Cities’ – relationship with these mayors –
Good One, Sarah – “We cannot allow them to pick and choose which laws to follow.”
Smart move for the WH to put forward their legislative policy on immigration/DACA.
LOL
“We cannot allow people to pick and choose which laws they follow”. Bingo!
Knew it! I knew De Blasio was avoiding something , turns out it’s a subpoena! ha ha!
Really, Deb?
ok after going back and reviewing what was said (third question of the day) i had it a bit wrong as it is the DOJ threatening mayors with subpoenas if they don’t provide information showing that local authorities are sharing information with ICE.
Yay! Sarah is not going to walk through hypotheticals – Interesting – that is what they want her to do!
NO–POTUS was not speaking metaphorically when he said he’d build the wall. They wish this was the case
Good news that Mark Meadows and Tom Cotton were consulted on DACA framework scheduled to be released by POTUS.
No-gun zones! Schools are easy targets! – reporter enumerating number of school shootings – what is President Trump doing about it? Sarah: President Trump is fighting crime in many areas – this is a major priority of President Trump – to fight crime nationwide – he has addressed this issue.
ATF doing a review and results will go to OMB, more crimes being prosecuted
She’s too smart to get drawn into the school shooting/guns quagmire.
Please do it: equate shootings with gun protection…do it, Dems! Incredible. Sanctuary Cities are crime Petri dishes!
