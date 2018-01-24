Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses #ReleaseTheMemo

Amid the latest Democrat dismissive statements surrounding evidence of FBI and DOJ having a ‘secret society’ of anti-Trumpers, and bias in Mueller’s FBI probe, Representative Matt Gaetz discusses events with Tucker Carlson:
I am truly thankful that we do have a few patriots like this in the congress who are standing up and demanding answers regarding this sham of an investigation.
Yes, Matt Gaetz is in his first term and hasn’t been there long enough for the swampsters to pull him into their corruption…although they’ve probably been trying.
I hope he stays safe.
PLUS more importantly Matt is easy on the eyes ; )
It also seems like Gaetz is genuinely enjoying it. Why not? If you are fighting the good fight, you might as well make the most of it.
For a moment, forget all the stuff we informed consumers of the news know. It takes an inordinate amount of time, and a particular preoccupation with politics in order to fully comprehend and digest the real story within the Strzok/Page story. Not all tax-paying citizens have the luxury of time, the inclination, or access to reliable information, in order to parse the truth. (The media and deep-state plan it that way.)
For a moment, let’s just set aside the shocking betrayal of our Constitution – and our laws – and our nation. Let’s just get to the very first, most simple thing any taxpayer should question:
WHY THE HELL ARE WE PAYING GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES TO TEXT EACH OTHER 50,000 TIMES?!?
Who the hell does this – anywhere – and keeps a job?!?
And also forget:
– The fact that these were GOV’T phones (provided by you and me).
– That high-ranking FBI officials should be beyond scrutiny for blackmail purposes (i.e. illicit affair).
– This was personal in nature, not professional.
– You have to be mental to obsessive/compulsive text like that.
You could be a complete simpleton, and have a problem with 5,000 texts in this time frame. Just on this one simple tidbit. This is OUR hard-earned money.
These over-paid mental midgets should be removed from any gubmint jobs for life, without benefits. They should be ordered to pay restitution. It’s MY f’ing money they’ve stolen and wasted – against my wishes and my vote. They should be confined into psychiatric care, until they are no longer a danger to…ME.
AND THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING…
You were under the impression that Govt. employees in a union were working were ya?
There is no union for FBI agents or DOJ employees other than some DOJ secretarial help.
I showed up at the office and now you want me to work, too? My feewings are so hurt. 😉
Gaetz spoke with Cuomo on CNN and is concerned about why Horowitz told them he had all the texts when he was missing five months. I don’t see how Horowitz can satisfactorily answer that. The letter from Boyd asking Nunes to give the memo to Rosenstein and Wray or Horowitz for review before it can possibly be released is ridiculous.
Fle, what are your thoughts on Trump offering to testify under oath? I can tell you I’m not a fan and in the end I hope his lawyers do not allow it. On one hand it sounds so simple. How could their be obstruction if there was no collusion? Well you can reference the charges brought against Scooter Libby and M Stewart if you think a crime actually needs to be committed in order to convict someone. I’m sure his lawyers are well aware of that. Maybe Trump is punking them. I’ve always liked his fearless attitude; I think most of you do as well. He’s some more attitude I would accept tell Meuller and Co to go to hell.
Luke I have read other Treepers and agree that our President knows that in two to three weeks, everything will shift once the memo is released. Wouldn’t be shocked that Mueller is shutdown. Our President is playing with their heads.
Maybe thats where the 5 months of missing texts went…the SCIF. If their communications have been surveilled since 2016, that means the IG captured them through surveillance, but the FBI tried to delete them….FBI has been caught destroying evidence but the texts tell them everything the IG needs to know
For clarity, a SCIF is an area set aside for reading classified information, accessing classifed computer systems etc. Nothing to do with FBI phones and texts. True, the IG may have had taps on some of these folks and captured the information that way.
Now you’re seeing it
… national dialog??? That’s UniParty obfuscation. Gaetz is treating this like a status quo ‘fix government’ problem because of his naivety. I want perp walks and convictions, the rest is B.S.
The longer it takes to release, the less likely it will ever be released….or is that the real plan…to draw out the criminals.
No way, it’s consuming more and more headlines all over the place. The toothpaste ain’t going back in the tube now. The fuse is lit.
#ReleaseTheMemo…….NOW!
Sorry Matt. I don’t want to evaluate anything in context. I want to see proof
Serious question for you:
So what happens if we find out that Obama was using the FISA process, the FBI, NSA and the rest to engage in Chicago Style politics by spying on his political enemies…
But in the process, they also did find out that all of the stuff about Trump and Kushner laundering money for the Russians, and whatever dirt they supposedly have on him is true?
What do you do if both are true?
There is no Russian collusion, that’s not a serious question.
I didn’t say ‘collusion’ or ‘coordination’, I said, Money Laundering and Blackmail material.
LOLOLOL They relied on finding something, anything to use.
Foreign intelligence, surveillance, bribery to come forward. They tried everything and found nothing. So they bought a porn script and penciled Trumps name in.
It would have been found by now.
Try juxtaposing that hypothetical and take it to Democratic Underground. You’d be banned.
If you believe, for one second, that the Left and the MSM wouldn’t have leaked it by now, I’ve got a million bridges to sell you.
I’m going to like you’re post because it does exercise the mind. I believe immediately after the election many Republicans were concerned this could be the case. But if the latter were also true it would’ve leaked a long time ago to try and neuter Trump. You also see more conservatives have joined his cause in the last 6 months. If there was something on Trump they would’ve run further away. Truth is the Repubs have been heading the MAGA direction.
Steve, Trump has been thinking about this for a long time. He knew the clinton machine would stop at nothing. He was right. The best they could do was billy bush. Sleep tight.
That is a good point, although the flip side is there is plenty of good evidence that Obama scammed his way in to getting in to college and having it paid for as a ‘foreign’ student, maybe to help with the cost, maybe to help with his grades sucking, etc, but anyway, there seems to be some indication that he scammed his way but yet somehow even the media on the Right didn’t manage to dig up real dirt on it and make it stick.
I guess my point is that when you reach a certain level of ‘ego’ you might tend to think you are a little less venerable than you really are.
Steve, do you know what happened to Jared, (fresh out of college), with his father, Charles Kushner’s business dealings?
I’ll tell you this. After what his father went through with the feds, My opinion only, I doubt very seriously, Jared Kushner would consider anything but above-board *legal* business-doings.
Chaos in the Swamp
“Published on Jan 24, 2018What is this 99 page compliance report that was released from the FISA Court? What happened to the missing texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok?”
Swamp creatures are imploding
A reminder of the first *visible* congressional act of Democrats (Fraken) committing an *racketeer influenced and corrupt organized* act … w/ a freshly-peppered CNN article, just hours old off the press, that triggered the recusal of Sessions and the call for THE SC investigator Mueller, …
… Grassley caught on … a “gotcha” question! Listen again, closely, to what Comey says in Congressional testimony …
