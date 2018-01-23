Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday January 23rd, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
What’s Crazy Acosta and Lyin’ Ryan going to say? “It wasn’t a win because…”. Fake News Media wants everyone on free lunch…
She’s warming up punching the heavy bag…
How long will it take the press to ask if Trump still has confidence in Sessions? Wray? Or if he has read the “memo”? (I kinda want to know the answer to that one. LOL)
fanbeav posts (below):
Leaked FBI texts indicate that President Obama was directly involved in the investigation of 2016 Presidential Candidates.
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=114413
If true, this is explosive. Take Obama and Valerie Jarrett down!
Ok, y’all, I can’t watch as I am burning up the phone for Joe Carr in our state senate race to replace Senator Tracy who took an appointment in the Trump administration. So, make sure you post the highlights. I keep the iPad in front of me and update while the phone is ringing so help keep me and others who can’t watch live updated!
Some dirty politics happening against Mr Carr! Took a phone list to another volunteer today and on the way saw several knocked down signs of Mr Carr’s. That had not been blown down. They had been run over! Tire tracks in the grass and on the signs! And the metal prongs that go into the ground broke clean off! We stopped and fixed them best we could. Good thing my husband makes sure I have a pocket knife and duck tape in the car!😀
Main reason I can figure that so much money and Dem endorsements are going to Reeves in this primary is that Mr Carr has a fantastic track record re illegal immigration here in TN as well as welfare reform, tax reform and other MAGA issues and actively campaigned and raised funds for President Trump.
Lesson learned: when putting out road signs put then right next to a street sign but on the inside, away from the road, so harder to hit and run! Sad!
Sundance seems very busy today …. hehehehehe.
Looking forward to a little reading later on tonite 😉
Sad – this is no longer a conspiracy but a known fact and way of life.
Wonder if Google made their “query” search engine?
Lays Potato Chips came out with a new flavor!
I haven’t been keeping up the past few days. Can someone tell me what Sundance’s conclusion is on Wray right now?
I’ve been reading just now that he’s threatened to resign because he didn’t want McCabe fired (?!), that the leak was a fake news canary trap, that people within the agency might be leaking to hurt him and muddy the investigations? Now his CoS is being fired? But he met with Ryan a few weeks ago to try to get him to agree to limit the release of documents. I don’t know what to think of him.
